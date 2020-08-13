Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Ambient
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

「改めまして、Ambientです」

18 views

Published on

2020年8月12日のIoTLTの資料です。Ambientの新機能「ダッシュボード」と負荷対策についての話です。複数のIoT端末からのデータを1ページに並べて表示し、グラフレイアウトも自由に設定できるようにしました。

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

「改めまして、Ambientです」

  1. 1. Ambient
  2. 2. Ambient
  3. 3. Ambient
  4. 4. Ambient
  5. 5. Ambient
  6. 6. Ambient
  7. 7. Ambient
  8. 8. Ambient
  9. 9. Ambient
  10. 10. Ambient
  11. 11. Ambient
  12. 12. Ambient
  13. 13. Ambient
  14. 14. Ambient
  15. 15. Ambient
  16. 16. Ambient

×