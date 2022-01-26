Cassava to garri processing machine in Nigeria

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Garri dewatering hydraulic press machine is mainly composed of frame, cylinder, pressure oil pump, gland, motor, fuel tank and Press Barrel. After fermentation, Garri is directly put into the cylinder. Then, the hydraulic pumping station directly squeezes the crushed cassava to remove the moisture. The extruded water flows out of the pressure bucket and flows to the specified location.