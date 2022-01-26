Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cassava to garri processing machine in Nigeria

Jan. 26, 2022
Food

Garri dewatering hydraulic press machine is mainly composed of frame, cylinder, pressure oil pump, gland, motor, fuel tank and Press Barrel. After fermentation, Garri is directly put into the cylinder. Then, the hydraulic pumping station directly squeezes the crushed cassava to remove the moisture. The extruded water flows out of the pressure bucket and flows to the specified location.

  1. 1. Factory supply hydraulic press gari dewatering machine for sale in Nigeria Garri dewatering hydraulic press machine is mainly composed of frame, cylinder, pressure oil pump, gland, motor, fuel tank and Press Barrel. After fermentation, Garri is directly put into the cylinder. Then, the hydraulic pumping station directly squeezes the crushed cassava to remove the moisture. The extruded water flows out of the pressure bucket and flows to the specified location. Model DY-500 Capacity(kg/h) 500-1000 Diameter(mm) 500 Power(kw) 3.0 Pressure(Mpa) ≤20 Material SS304 Equipment features： 1. full stainless steel material; 2. different capacity for customer; 3. using hydraulic principle, the pressure could be 5-100T; 4. after the process, the garri water moisture is below 40% oercent, which is suitable for garri frying;
  2. 2. There are two types of hydraulic press machine,with a barrel or not.With a barrel it can collect the water which squeezed. Customer can choose based on requirements.
  3. 3. Cassava flour processing line
  4. 4. cassava garri peeling machine
  5. 5. Garri processing plant

