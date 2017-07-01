INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENSIÓN SAN CRISTÓBAL AMBAR S. LÓPEZ D. C.I. 21.001.737 SAN CRISTÓBA...
DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS El departamento de Sistemas es el encargado de conocer los problemas organizativos, en sus aspect...
IMPORTANCIA DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS Su importancia radica en que es capaz de convertir simples datos en información c...
FUNCIONES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS • Asesorar y servir al resto de los departamentos. • Revisión de los procedimientos...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.gestiopolis.com/gestion-y-servicio-del-departamento-de-sistemas/ http://www.iese.edu/es/claustro-...
Ambar lopez 21001737_departamento_de_sistemas

35 views

Published on

Departamento de sistemas

Published in: Education
Ambar lopez 21001737_departamento_de_sistemas

  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENSIÓN SAN CRISTÓBAL AMBAR S. LÓPEZ D. C.I. 21.001.737 SAN CRISTÓBAL, 01 DE JULIO DE 2017
  2. 2. DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS El departamento de Sistemas es el encargado de conocer los problemas organizativos, en sus aspectos estructurales y de procedimientos de forma que ayude a los directivos a desarrollar capacidades para la toma de decisiones. Es parte fundamental de él, el encargase de proveer de información así como de las herramientas necesarias para manipularla. El departamento ayuda a desarrollar por ende capacidades relacionadas con los sistemas y las tecnologías de la información poniendo énfasis en la importancia que estos tienen para la consecución de los objetivos de la empresa.
  3. 3. IMPORTANCIA DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS Su importancia radica en que es capaz de convertir simples datos en información certera para la toma de decisiones en la empresa, sirve a cada departamento dentro de la misma, y se asegura de que los procedimientos actuales son los más adecuados para las actividades realizadas en cada uno de ellos. Es además el encargado de satisfacer las necesidades y preparación computacional de todos los miembros de una empresa. Sus funciones son de vital importancia para el buen funcionamiento de la empresa.
  4. 4. FUNCIONES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS • Asesorar y servir al resto de los departamentos. • Revisión de los procedimientos vigentes, estudio de nuevos procedimientos y análisis de las interconexiones entre los diferentes procedimientos dentro de un sistema general operativo-informático. • Fijación de reglas para el diseño de formularios. • Redacción de manuales. • Distribución de espacios y recursos.
  5. 5. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.gestiopolis.com/gestion-y-servicio-del-departamento-de-sistemas/ http://www.iese.edu/es/claustro-investigacion/departamentos/sistemas-de- informacion/ http://benmp82.galeon.com/funsis.htm

