Navigate to Shipping Settings page 1. Login to Seller Central 2. Click on 'Settings' menu on the top right corner of the screen
Update operating days and order cut-off times 3. In the setting tab click on 'Edit' in the 'Operating days and order cut-off times' section
Update operating days and order cut-off times 4. Click on the checkbox next to the day of the week to either enable or disable
This completes the section on updating cut-off and operating days. Please continue to the next module on 'Amazon Delivery App'
Cut off time & operating days 14 jul

steps to set cut-off time and operating days for Local Shops

Cut off time & operating days 14 jul

  1. 1. 1 2 Navigate to Shipping Settings page 1. Login to Seller Central 2. Click on ‘Settings’ menu on the top right corner of the screen  Click ‘Shipping Settings’ Shipping Settings Page Order Cut-off time & Operating Days
  2. 2. Tips Update operating days and order cut-off times 3. In the setting tab click on ‘Edit’ in the ‘Operating days and order cut-off times’ section 3 3 • Default cut-off time applies only for self ship orders. 5:00 PM for Two day & One day Delivery orders and 2:00 PM for Same day Delivery orders. • All Orders received before the cut off time must be processed and handed over to the respective carriers on the same day Shipping Settings Page Order Cut-off time & Operating Days
  3. 3. Tips Update operating days and order cut-off times 4. Click on the checkbox next to the day of the week to either enable or disable (blue tick next to the day means it is marked as an operating day) 5. Click on the drop downs below to edit Self Ship order cut-off times for respective delivery speeds  Click on ‘Save’ 4 5 5 • By default, Sunday will not be selected as an operating day. In case you and your 3P carrier are working on Sunday, please make sure to update your operating days accordingly. • You can mark a maximum of one holiday in a week • Always consider you carrier partner’s pickup time and add a buffer of at least an hour while finalizing your Cut-off time so that you have enough time to process & keep the package ready for hand over when they arrive Shipping Settings Page Order Cut-off time & Operating Days
  4. 4. This completes the section on updating cut-off and operating days. Please continue to the next module on ‘Amazon Delivery App’

