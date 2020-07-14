01 local shops ft workflow 14 jul

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 2 Navigate to Shipping Settings page 1. Login to Seller Central 2. Click on ‘Settings’ menu on the top right corner of t...
Tips 5 4 3 Edit Shipping Template 3. Click on ‘Self Ship’ tab 4. Click on ‘Migrated Template’*  Click ‘Edit’ to the right...
TipsEdit Shipping Template (contd.) 7. Click ‘Delete’ to remove regions where you cannot deliver order within promised del...
Tips • Please make sure to discuss with your carrier partner before selecting any regions within the delivery speeds. • Ne...
Tips 13 Update Shipping fee 13. You can update your shipping charges from the ‘Shipping fee’ column for each of the region...
Assign ‘Selected Self Ship Template’ to SKUs 15. Navigate to ‘Manage Inventory’ page by hovering over ‘Inventory’ menu  ‘...
Tips Assigning a Template to SKUs (Contd.) 18. In the new page click ‘Change Shipping template’ dropdown 19. Select the te...
This completes the section on updating Shipping Template for Local Shops. Please continue to the next module on ‘Order Cut...
FT SSR steps for seller enrollment on Local Shops

Published in: Services
  1. 1. 1 2 Navigate to Shipping Settings page 1. Login to Seller Central 2. Click on ‘Settings’ menu on the top right corner of the screen  Click ‘Shipping Settings’ Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs
  2. 2. Tips 5 4 3 Edit Shipping Template 3. Click on ‘Self Ship’ tab 4. Click on ‘Migrated Template’*  Click ‘Edit’ to the right 5. Scroll down to ‘Same-Day Delivery’, ‘One-Day Delivery’ & ‘Two-Day Delivery’ speed options at the bottom of the page 6. Click on the checkbox against each speed option to edit regions in the respective speeds (blue tick next to the speed option means it is enabled in the template) • Migrated Template is automatically created as the default template when Self Ship is enabled. Any SKUs added will get assigned to the template automatically until you change the default template to something else 4 Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs
  3. 3. TipsEdit Shipping Template (contd.) 7. Click ‘Delete’ to remove regions where you cannot deliver order within promised delivery speed  Click ‘OK’ on the pop-up window 8. Click ‘Edit’ to change the PIN codes in the region where you want to update the coverage 7 8 • The template is divided into 7 regions across India. • By default all States/Cities/PIN codes are enabled in the template. You should enable only those where you can deliver orders within the respective promised delivery dates • In case you have more than one template, you can edit the same from ‘Self Ship’ tab by following the same steps 7 Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs
  4. 4. Tips • Please make sure to discuss with your carrier partner before selecting any regions within the delivery speeds. • Never select any States/Cities/PIN codes that you cannot deliver within the respective promised delivery speeds 9 11 Edit Shipping Template (Contd.) 9. Select PIN codes where you can delivery within the Promised Delivery Date by clicking on the checkbox next to the State/City/PIN code 10. Blue tick indicates that a particular State/City/PIN Code is enabled in the delivery speed 11. Once completed, click ‘OK’ to save changes and you’ll be redirected to the main edit page 12. Repeat the process for other delivery speeds Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs
  5. 5. Tips 13 Update Shipping fee 13. You can update your shipping charges from the ‘Shipping fee’ column for each of the regions 14. Click on ‘Save’ button at the end of the page to save your changes to the template 14 Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs • Customers always prefer faster delivery: If you have the capability to deliver within the promised delivery dates we recommend you to enable Same day and One day deliveries as well
  6. 6. Assign ‘Selected Self Ship Template’ to SKUs 15. Navigate to ‘Manage Inventory’ page by hovering over ‘Inventory’ menu  ‘Manage Inventory’ 16. Select checkbox of ASINs for which you want to assign a shipping template 17. Click on ‘Action on __ selected’  Click on ‘Change Shipping Template’ 15 15 16 17 17 Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs
  7. 7. Tips Assigning a Template to SKUs (Contd.) 18. In the new page click ‘Change Shipping template’ dropdown 19. Select the template you want to assign from the drop down 20. Click ‘Yes, continue’ 18 20 19 • ‘Selected Self Ship Template’ might not be the default template based on your choice while enabling Selected Self Ship option. • If you have not selected the ‘Selected Self Ship Template’ to be your default, you need to assign the template manually to each SKU. Navigate to Shipping Settings Page Edit Shipping Template Assigning Shipping Template to SKUs
  8. 8. This completes the section on updating Shipping Template for Local Shops. Please continue to the next module on ‘Order Cut-off time & Operating Days’

