Webinar: Transmisión de video en vivo y bajo demanda en AWS

© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Ivan Salazar, Enterprise Solutions Architect AWS...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 1. Desafíos en la transcodificación y entrega de...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 3 La cadena tradicional de la industria es rígid...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 4 La industria se está reorientando en torno al ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Preparar, procesar y proteger contenido (por eje...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Sector Público Transmisión y TV de pago Contenid...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soluciones de medios de AWS AdministradoNativo S...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 8 Servicios de AWS Media Services AWS Elemental ...
Transmisión en vivo en AWS
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Procesar Transcodificar Transformar Producir Gra...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 11 AWS Elemental MediaLive AWS Elemental MediaLi...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 12 AWS Elemental MediaLive
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 13 AWS Elemental MediaStore AWS Elemental MediaL...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 14 AWS Elemental MediaStore
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 15 AWS Elemental MediaPackage AWS Elemental Medi...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 16 AWS Elemental MediaPackage
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Acelerar los ingresos Comience con su proyecto r...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 18 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en mu...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en mu...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en mu...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 22 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS...
Video bajo demanda en AWS
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Procesa Transcodifica Transforma Recorta y edita...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Direct Connect Una conexión privada entre su...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 26 AWS Elemental MediaConvert AWS Elemental Medi...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 27 AWS Elemental MediaConvert
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Acelerar los ingresos Comience con su proyecto r...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Solución de vídeo bajo demanda en AWS 29 Source ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución utiliza S3 para crear una ubicación ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución utiliza AWS Step Functions para crea...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución utiliza una arquitectura sin servido...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución aprovecha AmazonCloudFront para dist...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución también utiliza: • Amazon CloudWatch...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Puede integrar la solución inicial con Servicios...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Solución de vídeo bajo demanda en AWS: opciones ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.  Las capacidades de vídeo de AWS Media Services...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Consulte nuestra documentación para obtener una ...
¡Gracias!
  1. 1. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Ivan Salazar, Enterprise Solutions Architect AWS Transmisión de video en vivo y bajo demanda en AWS Transporte, Procesamiento, Empaquetado, Orígen, Distribución
  2. 2. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 1. Desafíos en la transcodificación y entrega del video 2. Video en vivo en AWS 3. Video bajo demanda en AWS Agenda
  3. 3. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 3 La cadena tradicional de la industria es rígida y a la vez frágil.
  4. 4. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 4 La industria se está reorientando en torno al espectadorLa Nube lo reconecta con su audiencia Cambio Movilidad Personal FiableCalidad Calidad Fiabilidad Escalabilidad Agilidad Resiliencia
  5. 5. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Preparar, procesar y proteger contenido (por ejemplo, DRM, marca de agua) conAWS Media Services Originar contenido fuente (En vivo oVOD) Entregar contenido a través deAmazon CloudFront Aplicaciones de transmisión de vídeo de un vistazo 5
  6. 6. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Sector Público Transmisión y TV de pago Contenido generado por el usuario Educación Videojuegos Servicios de suscripción 6 El video está en todas partes
  7. 7. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soluciones de medios de AWS AdministradoNativo Socio de negocio 7 Cómo crear flujos de trabajo de vídeo en AWS Transmisión en vivo en AWSMedia2Cloud VOD en AWS
  8. 8. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 8 Servicios de AWS Media Services AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Flujo de trabajo de vídeo en vivo Vídeo Flujo de trabajo video bajo demanda AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT Canal en vivo fuente AWS Elemental MediaStore Almacenamiento optimizado para medios AWS Elemental MediaTailor Personalización y monetización AWS Elemental MediaConvert Procesamiento de archivos de videos Dispositivo AWS Elemental Live Encodeo en sitio Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon S3 Almacenamiento Amazon S3 Orígen deVOD AWS Elemental MediaConnect Transporte de video en vivo AWS Step Functions Flujo de trabajoArchivos de origen multimedia
  9. 9. Transmisión en vivo en AWS
  10. 10. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Procesar Transcodificar Transformar Producir Grabar Codificar Editar Entregar Originar Empaquetar Autenticar Transmisión en vivo en AWS
  11. 11. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 11 AWS Elemental MediaLive AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Flujo de trabajo de vídeo en vivo Vídeo Flujo de trabajo bajo demanda AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaStore Almacenamiento optimizado para medios AWS Elemental MediaTailor Personalización y monetización AWS Elemental MediaConvert Procesamiento de archivos de videos Dispositivo AWS Elemental Live Encodeo en sitio Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon S3 Almacenamiento Amazon S3 Orígen deVOD AWS Elemental MediaConnect Transporte de video en vivo AWS Step Functions Flujo de trabajoArchivos de origen multimedia ConAWS Elemental MediaLive, los proveedores de vídeo pueden crear canales en vivo en minutos, no en meses.
  12. 12. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 12 AWS Elemental MediaLive
  13. 13. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 13 AWS Elemental MediaStore AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaStore Almacenamiento optimizado para medios AWS Elemental MediaTailor Personalización y monetización AWS Elemental MediaConvert Procesamiento de archivos de videos Dispositivo AWS Elemental Live Encodeo en sitio Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon S3 Almacenamiento Amazon S3 Orígen deVOD AWS Elemental MediaConnect Transporte de video en vivo AWS Step Functions Flujo de trabajoArchivos de origen multimedia AWS Elemental MediaStore actúa como un origen HTTP optimizado para escrituras rápidas y de baja latencia, disminuyendo el riesgo de almacenamiento en búfer de vídeo. Flujo de trabajo de vídeo en vivo Vídeo Flujo de trabajo bajo demanda
  14. 14. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 14 AWS Elemental MediaStore
  15. 15. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 15 AWS Elemental MediaPackage AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaStore Almacenamiento optimizado para medios AWS Elemental MediaTailor Personalización y monetización AWS Elemental MediaConvert Procesamiento de archivos de videos Dispositivo AWS Elemental Live Encodeo en sitio Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon S3 Almacenamiento Amazon S3 Orígen deVOD AWS Elemental MediaConnect Transporte de video en vivo AWS Step Functions Flujo de trabajoArchivos de origen multimedia AWS Elemental MediaPackage facilita enriquecer las experiencias de la audiencia con “time-shiftedTV” y con mayor protección del contenido multipantalla. Flujo de trabajo de vídeo en vivo Vídeo Flujo de trabajo bajo demanda
  16. 16. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 16 AWS Elemental MediaPackage
  17. 17. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Acelerar los ingresos Comience con su proyecto rápidamente y empiece a monetizar su contenido Arranque con un solo clic Lance una solución totalmente probada en su cuenta deAWS con un solo clic Bien arquitectado Confíe en la arquitectura que refleja las mejores prácticas de aWS Agilidad Ahorre los recursos necesarios para desarrollar una solución desde el principio Escalabilidad Utilíce las guías para expander la solución de acuerdo a sus necesidades ¿Cómo puede empezar? Soluciones de transmisión de vídeo de AWS 17
  18. 18. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 18 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS Características • Soporte para entradas RTP, RTMP y HLS • Entrada doble y redundancia integrada • Múltiples salidas de bitrate variables desde 1080p hasta 270p • Salidas HLS, DASH y MSS • Aprovecha las características de alta disponibilidad y escalabilidad de AWS Elemental MediaLive y MediaPackage • Aprovecha Amazon CloudFront para la distribución global. • Implementación automatizada a través de CloudFormation y AWS Lambda Amazon S3 Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Múltiples dispositivos OTT Empaquetado Just-in-Time de la salida de MediaLive en HLS, DASH y MSS Distribución global para las versiones HLS, DASH y MSS de la señal en vivo Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en multiples dispositivos Ingesta la fuente en vivo y transcodifica como HLS en multiples calidades Dual Ingest Support Demo HLS Source Stream Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Demo Player Preview Content Delivery Network
  19. 19. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en multiples dispositivos 19 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS Configure la solución para ingestar secuencias de protocolo de transporte en tiempo real (RTP, Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) o HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) como entrada. La solución también tiene una fuente HLS de demostración que se puede utilizar como entrada. Amazon S3 Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Múltiples dispositivos OTT Empaquetado Just-in-Time de la salida de MediaLive en HLS, DASH y MSS Distribución global para las versiones HLS, DASH y MSS de la señal en vivo Ingesta la fuente en vivo y transcodifica como HLS en multiples calidades Dual Ingest Support Demo HLS Source Stream Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Demo Player Preview Content Delivery Network
  20. 20. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en multiples dispositivos 20 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS AWS Elemental MediaLive ingesta dos fuentes de entrada y transcodifica el contenido en dos flujos HLS de velocidad de bits adaptable (ABR) como salida. Los recursos se distribuyen en diferentes zonas de disponibilidad (AZs) para proporcionar redundancia. Amazon S3 Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Múltiples dispositivos OTT Empaquetado Just-in-Time de la salida de MediaLive en HLS, DASH y MSS Distribución global para las versiones HLS, DASH y MSS de la señal en vivo Ingesta la fuente en vivo y transcodifica como HLS en multiples calidades Dual Ingest Support Demo HLS Source Stream Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Demo Player Preview Content Delivery Network
  21. 21. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en multiples dispositivos 21 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS AWS Elemental MediaPackage ingesta la salida redundante de MediaLive, empaquetará en tiempo real (JITP) y originará las señales para su distribución como HLS, DASH y MSS. MediaPackage conmutará entre las entradas si hay una interrupción en la transmisión desde MediaLive, proporcionando un único punto final de transmisión de alta disponibilidad para cada protocolo de distribución. Amazon S3 Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Múltiples dispositivos OTT Empaquetado Just-in-Time de la salida de MediaLive en HLS, DASH y MSS Distribución global para las versiones HLS, DASH y MSS de la señal en vivo Ingesta la fuente en vivo y transcodifica como HLS en multiples calidades Dual Ingest Support Demo HLS Source Stream Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Demo Player Preview Content Delivery Network
  22. 22. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 22 Transmisión de vídeo en vivo: solución de AWS Una distribución de Amazon CloudFront está configurada para utilizar los extremos personalizados de MediaPackage como origen. La solución también implementa un reproductor de vista previa HTML de demostración que se puede usar para probar la solución. El reproductor es un sitio web estático alojado en un bucket deAmazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Amazon S3 Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo Múltiples dispositivos OTT Empaquetado Just-in-Time de la salida de MediaLive en HLS, DASH y MSS Distribución global para las versiones HLS, DASH y MSS de la señal en vivo Ingesta la fuente en vivo y transcodifica como HLS en multiples calidades Dual Ingest Support Demo HLS Source Stream Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Demo Player Preview Content Delivery Network Soporte para reproducción de video en vivo en multiples dispositivos
  23. 23. Video bajo demanda en AWS
  24. 24. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Procesa Transcodifica Transforma Recorta y edita Almacena Ingestar Archiva Entrega Origina Empaqueta Autentica VOD -Transmisión basada en archivos Archivos de medios
  25. 25. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Direct Connect Una conexión privada entre su centro de datos, oficinas o colocation y AWS AWS Snow family (Snowball, Snowball Edge, Snowmobile) Dispositivos físicos de transporte de datos de forma segura que permiten mover hasta Exabytes de datos hacia y desde AWS AWS Storage Gateways Almacenamiento híbrido que conecta de manera simple aplicaciones en sitio hacia el almacenamiento de AWS. Ideal para respaldos, DR, u otras migraciones. Amazon Kinesis Firehose Capture, transforme y cargue datos en streaming hacia S3 para usar con herramientas de analítica y BI de AWS Amazon EFS File Sync Transferencias de archivos hasta 5x más rápidas que las herramientas de Código abierto. Ideal para migrar datos hacia EFS Amazon S3 Transfer Acceleration Transferencias hasta un 300% más rápidas desde y hacia S3. Ideal para trabajar con distancias geográficas largas. APN competency partners Integración entre soluciones de terceros y servicios de AWS. Ideal para aprovechar las habilidades y licencias existentes Redes Envío Híbridos Servicios de transferencia de datos de AWS
  26. 26. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 26 AWS Elemental MediaConvert AWS Elemental MediaLive Procesamiento de video en vivo AWS Elemental MediaPackage Originación y empaquetado JIT Live Channel Source AWS Elemental MediaStore Almacenamiento optimizado para medios AWS Elemental MediaTailor Personalización y monetización AWS Elemental MediaConvert Procesamiento de archivos de videos Dispositivo AWS Elemental Live Encodeo en sitio Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon CloudFront CDN Amazon S3 Almacenamiento Amazon S3 Orígen deVOD AWS Elemental MediaConnect Transporte de video en vivo AWS Step Functions Flujo de trabajoArchivos de origen multimedia AWS Elemental MediaConvert proporciona transcodificación para la entrega de vídeo mezzanine, broadcast y multipantalla.
  27. 27. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 27 AWS Elemental MediaConvert
  28. 28. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Acelerar los ingresos Comience con su proyecto rápidamente y empiece a monetizar su contenido Arranque con un solo clic Lance una solución totalmente probada en su cuenta deAWS con un solo clic Bien arquitectado Confíe en la arquitectura que refleja las mejores prácticas de aWS Agilidad Ahorre los recursos necesarios para desarrollar una solución desde el principio Escalabilidad Utilíce las guías para expander la solución de acuerdo a sus necesidades ¿Cómo puedes empezar? Soluciones de transmisión de vídeo de AWS 28
  29. 29. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Solución de vídeo bajo demanda en AWS 29 Source Amazon Glacier Amazon S3 1. Título con soporte de grupo Grupo Opcional que soporta descripción del producto INGESTA PROCESAMIENTO PROCESAMIENTO DE ARCHIVOS PUBLICACION 1. Supporting Group Title Amazon CloudWatch AWS Lambda Amazon DynamoDB Amazon SNS MONITOREO EN LA NUBE PUBLICACION Y NOTIFICACIONMANEJO DE ERRORES BASE DE DATOS FLEXIBLE AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert Workflow Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Amazon S3 SALIDAMP4 SALIDAABR CDN Características • Arquitectura sin servidor • Salidas HLS y DASH de 1080p a 270p • Salidas 4K, HD y SD H.265 MP4 • Notificaciones SNS sobre la codificación de ingesta y trabajos completados • Detalles del flujo de trabajo y metadatos de archivos almacenados en DynamoDB • Manejo de errores • Opciones para archivar de origen en Glacier
  30. 30. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución utiliza S3 para crear una ubicación de contenido que permita la utilización de mismo en una plataforma global. • Elija un almacenamiento con alta durabilidad para localizar contenido en buckets de S3 distribuidos globalmente • Aproveche el almacenamiento de bajo costo y pague por lo que usa • Escale sin problemas en un esquema “guarde tanto como desee” Tutorial funcional de la solución “VOD en AWS” Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida Amazon S3 Amazon S3 30 Amazon CloudFront AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert
  31. 31. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución utiliza AWS Step Functions para crear un flujo de trabajo escalable, tolerante a fallos y personalizable. • Reduzca el tiempo para diseñar, probar, entregar e iterar • Coordinar flujos de trabajo de extremo a extremo • Ajusta fácilmente los flujos de trabajo a medida que cambian las necesidades • Cree nuevos flujos de trabajo y canales de distribución más rápido • Controle las variaciones en el volumen del contenido entrante sin problemas Tutorial funcional de la solución “VOD en AWS” Amazon S3 Amazon S3 31 Amazon CloudFront AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida
  32. 32. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución utiliza una arquitectura sin servidor para procesar vídeos de forma rentable • No genera costo cuando no se utiliza • Confíe en la alta disponibilidad y escalado flexible según su demanda • Elimine la necesidad de administración de hardware Tutorial funcional de la solución “VOD en AWS” Amazon S3 Amazon S3 AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert 32 Amazon CloudFront Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida
  33. 33. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución aprovecha AmazonCloudFront para distribuir contenido globalmente. • Utilice la red global y de constant crecimiento de entrega de contenido deAWS • Proteja el contenido en el borde a través de otros productos deAWS, como AWS Shield,AWSWAF y otros • Benefíciese de la red de entrega de contenido que está optimizada para una baja latencia y altas velocidades de transferencia de datos • Pagar solo por la transferencia de datos y las solicitudes utilizadas para entregar contenido a los clientes Tutorial funcional de la solución “VOD en AWS” Amazon CloudFront Amazon S3 Amazon S3 AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert 33 Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida
  34. 34. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. La solución también utiliza: • Amazon CloudWatch para monitoreo y alertas integradas • Base de datos administrada para almacenar datos de eventos • Amazon SNS para generar notificaciones sobre la ingesta y la publicación • AWS Lambda para la ejecución sin servidor de tareas de flujo de trabajo Tutorial funcional de la solución “VOD en AWS” Amazon S3 Amazon S3 Amazon CloudFront AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions Amazon CloudWatch Amazon SNS Amazon DynamoDB AWS Lambda AWS Elemental MediaConvert 34 Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida
  35. 35. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Puede integrar la solución inicial con Servicios de AWS populares, tales como: • AWS Machine Learning para una comprensión más profunda del contenido • AWS Analytics para obtener información detallada de la audiencia para la monetización de su contenido • Seguridad deAWS para proteger su contenido en todo el mundo Solución de vídeo bajo demanda en AWS: opciones de expansión Amazon S3 Amazon S3 Amazon CloudFront AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert 35 Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida
  36. 36. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Solución de vídeo bajo demanda en AWS: opciones de expansión Amazon S3 Amazon S3 Amazon CloudFront AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Step Functions AWS Elemental MediaConvert 36 Entrada Ingesta Procesar Transcodificar Publicar Salida
  37. 37. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.  Las capacidades de vídeo de AWS Media Services permiten a los clientes crear flujos de trabajo multimedia más grandes y completos desde la consola de AWS (tradicional, sin servidor, ML/AI)  Los técnicos de medios tienen un mejor conjunto de herramientas para innovar  Ampliar audiencias con alcance global 37 Resumen:Transformación en la nube de la industria  La nube habilita aplicaciones innovadoras bajo demanda y nuevas formas de consumir televisión en directo  Bajar los costos  Optimizar flujos de trabajo  Unificar puntos de distribución de vídeo  Conecta con los espectadores a gran escala
  38. 38. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Consulte nuestra documentación para obtener una guía de implementación, diagramas de arquitectura y mucho más. Para obtener más información, visite aws.amazon.com > answers > media-entertainment Haga clic - Despliegue - Reproduzca! ¿Cómo puedes empezar? 38
  39. 39. ¡Gracias!

