AWSome Day Brasil - Março 2020

© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY V I R T U A L Getting Started on AWS
AWSOME DAYCourse modules 1. Introduction to the AWS Cloud 2. Getting started with the cloud 3. Building in the cloud 4. Se...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
What is the AWS Cloud?
AWSOME DAYWhat is the cloud? On premises Servers Storage Databases Application s Internet Servers Storage Databases Applic...
AWSOME DAYHow does it work? • AWS owns and maintains the network-connected hardware • You provision and use what you need ...
AWSOME DAYCloud deployment models CloudOn premises Hybrid © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights ...
What are the benefits of the AWS Cloud?
AWSOME DAY Trade capital expense for variable expense Data center investment based upon forecast Capital Pay only for the ...
AWSOME DAYMassive economies of scale Because of aggregate usage from all customers, AWS can achieve higher economies of sc...
AWSOME DAYStop guessing capacity Overestimated server capacity Underestimated server capacity Scaling on demand © 2019, Am...
AWSOME DAYIncrease speed and agility Weeks between wanting resources and having resources Minutes between wanting resource...
AWSOME DAY Stop spending money on running and maintaining datacenters Running datacenters Business and customers Investmen...
AWSOME DAYGo global in minutes © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2019, Amazon We...
AWSOME DAYAWS security Keep your data safe Meet compliance requirements Save money Scale quickly © 2019, Amazon Web Servic...
AWSOME DAY Satellite Security, Identity & Compliance Storage AWS service categories © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or i...
AWS global infrastructure
AWSOME DAYRegions # AWS Regions Availability Zones Planned Regions # © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. ...
AWSOME DAYAvailability Zones ap-southeast-1 (Singapore) ap-southeast-1a ap-southeast-1b ap-southeast-1c datacenter(s) data...
AWSOME DAYSelecting a region Determine the right region for your services, applications, and data based on these factors P...
AWSOME DAY Edge locations: Reaching distant customers Edge locations Multiple edge locations Regional edge caches © 2019, ...
AWS management interfaces
AWSOME DAY AWS Management ConsoleEasy-to-use graphical interface Command Line Interface (AWS CLI)Access to services by dis...
AWSOME DAYAWS Management Console © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYAWS CLI ~aws • Open source tool for interacting with AWS services • Environments • Linux • MacOS • Windows © 201...
AWSOME DAYAWS SDKs JavaScript Python PHP .NET Ruby Go Node.js C++ Java IoT © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affili...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
Get started with AWS services
AWSOME DAYAWS products © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYCloud journey © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
Build your infrastructure
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon EC2?  Application server  Web server  Database server  Game server  Mail server  Media serv...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity • ...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity • ...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. www.example.com...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity • ...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud• Elas...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud• Elas...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 • Elasticity • Control • Flexibility • Integrated • Reliable • Secure • Inexpensive • Eas...
AWSOME DAY Choosing the right Amazon EC2 instances • EC2 Instance types are optimized for different use cases, workloads &...
AWSOME DAY EC2 instances powered by Intel Technologies EC2 instance type Compute optimized General purpose Memory optimize...
AWSOME DAYC5: Compute-optimized instances • Based on 3.0 GHz Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (Skylake) • Up to 72 vCPUs and...
AWSOME DAY M5: Next-gen general purpose instances • Powered by 2.5 GHz Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (Skylake) • New larg...
AWSOME DAYWhat’s your platform? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
Store your data
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Ama...
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replicatio...
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replicatio...
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replicatio...
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replicatio...
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replicatio...
AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replicatio...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon S3? • Data is stored as objects within buckets • Unlimited storage • Single object limited to 5TB...
AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 core functionality • Fast, durable, highly available key-based access to objects • Object storage buil...
AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 common scenarios • Backup and storage • Application hosting • Media hosting • Software delivery Amazon...
AWSOME DAYNot just a storage bucket Requester pays Versioning Hosting static websites Object lifecycle management © 2019, ...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon S3 Glacier? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Low-cost ...
AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 Glacier use cases Media asset workflows Healthcare information archiving Regulatory and compliance arc...
AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 Glacier vault lock policy • Deploy and enforce compliance controls on individual Amazon Glacier vaults...
AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 storage classes Storage class Features S3 Standard • ≥3 availability zones S3 Standard - Infrequent Ac...
AWSOME DAYArchitecture example © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Interne...
Secure your data
AWSOME DAY Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reser...
AWSOME DAYSecurity groups SecurityGroupA SecurityGroup-B SecurityGroup-C Inbound Source Protocol Port 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 80 0.0...
AWSOME DAYSecurity group details • Only “allow” rules; no “deny” rules • Default values: • No inbound traffic allowed • Al...
AWSOME DAYSecurity groups example SG-Web-Tier Inbound Source Protocol Port 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 80 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 443 10.0.16.0/20...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
Go beyond servers and storage
AWSOME DAYMigration and reinvention © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Project Foun...
AWSOME DAYImproving your initial project © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2 Web ...
Monitor AWS resources
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon CloudWatch? • Monitors: • AWS resources • Applications running on AWS • Collects and tracks: • St...
AWSOME DAYHow CloudWatch works CloudWatch Available statistics Statistics consumer AWS Management Console CloudWatch metri...
AWSOME DAYCloudWatch benefits Access all your metrics from a single platform Maintain visibility across your applications,...
Manage demand efficiently
AWSOME DAYWhy scaling matters © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Su M T W Th F Sa D...
AWSOME DAYWhy scaling matters © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Su M T W Th F Sa D...
AWSOME DAYWhy scaling matters Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling adjusts capacity as needed • Scale out for spikes • Scale in during ...
AWSOME DAY Dynamic scaling with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Select a load metric for your application • Set as conditional a...
AWSOME DAY Dynamic scaling with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Select a load metric for your application • Set as conditional a...
AWSOME DAY Dynamic scaling with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Select a load metric for your application • Set as conditional a...
AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired inst...
AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired inst...
AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired inst...
AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired inst...
AWSOME DAYElastic Load Balancing High availability Health checks SSL/TLS termination Operational monitoring Automatically ...
AWSOME DAYApplication Load Balancer example Application Load Balancer © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. ...
AWSOME DAYNetwork Load Balancer example Network Load Balancer © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All righ...
Deploy database services
AWSOME DAYDIY vs. AWS database services • Operating system access • Need features of specific application © 2019, Amazon W...
AWSOME DAY What is Amazon Relational Database Service? A database service that makes it easy to set up, operate, and scale...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon Aurora? • Enterprise-class relational database • MySQL- or PostgreSQL-compatible • Up to 5X faste...
AWSOME DAYRelational vs key-value databases Relational (SQL) Key-value (NoSQL) Data storage Rows and columns Key-value, do...
AWSOME DAY • Fully managed • Low-latency queries • Fine-grained access control • Regional and global options What is Amazo...
AWSOME DAYAmazon DynamoDB use cases • Serverless web applications • Microservices data store • Mobile backends • Ad tech •...
AWSOME DAYOther purpose-built database services © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A...
AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS Database Migration Service? Migrate databases to AWS quickly and securely © 2019, Amazon Web Service...
AWSOME DAYThe right tool for the right job © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What ...
Automate deployment
AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS CloudFormation? Model and provision all your cloud infrastructure resources © 2019, Amazon Web Servi...
AWSOME DAYAWS CloudFormation example Template-file (YAML/JSON ) ----- -- -- --- -- ----- - - -- --- -- ----- -- -- --- -- ...
AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (1 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cl...
AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (2 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cl...
AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (3 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cl...
AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (4 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cl...
AWSOME DAY How can I deploy without managing infrastructure? • Upload your application code • The service handles: Resour...
AWSOME DAYAWS Elastic Beanstalk features • Wide selection of application platforms • Variety of application deployment opt...
Connect and share data
AWSOME DAYChallenge: hybrid cloud © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto...
AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS Direct Connect? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A dedicate...
AWSOME DAYAWS Direct Connect example © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Co...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon Route 53? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A highly avai...
AWSOME DAYRouting traffic Amazon Route 53 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. https:/...
AWSOME DAY What is Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS)? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All right...
AWSOME DAYPutting it all together © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto...
Deliver content faster
AWSOME DAYChallenge: Media streaming service © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Tra...
AWSOME DAY AWS Lambda: Run code without servers Set your code to trigger from an event source Pay only for the compute tim...
AWSOME DAYBenefits of Lambda Supports multiple programming languages Completely automated administration Built-in fault to...
AWSOME DAYLambda example: create thumbnails Source bucket Target bucket 1 3 JSON Access policy Lambda function User 5 Lamb...
AWSOME DAY What is Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS)? © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. Al...
AWSOME DAYAmazon SNS overview © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. SNS topics Subscrib...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon CloudFront? © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A fast, sec...
AWSOME DAY How CloudFront delivers content to users © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserv...
AWSOME DAY How CloudFront delivers content to users © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserv...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon ElastiCache? © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Fully manag...
AWSOME DAYChallenge: Media streaming service © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
Secure your infrastructure © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYSecurity is our top priority Designed for security Constantly monitored Highly automated Highly available Highly...
AWSOME DAYSecurity of the cloud • Hosts, network, software, facilities • Protection of the AWS global infrastructure is to...
AWSOME DAYSecurity in the cloud Client-side data encryption & Data integrity authentication Platform, applications, identi...
AWSOME DAYAWS shared responsibility model © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Founda...
AWSOME DAY Security, identity, and compliance products AWS Artifact AWS Certificate Manager Amazon Cloud Directory AWS Clo...
Manage authentication and authorization © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAY AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) Securely control access to AWS resources A person or application that ...
AWSOME DAYAuthentication: Who are you? IAM user IAM group IAM AWS CLI AWS Management Console $ aws AWS SDKs © 2019, Amazon...
AWSOME DAYAuthorization: What can you do? IAM user, group or role IAM policies Full acces s Read only AWS CLI Amazon S3 Bu...
AWSOME DAYIAM roles • IAM users, applications, and services may assume IAM roles • Roles uses an IAM policy for permission...
AWSOME DAY Using roles for temporary security credentials EC2 instance Application Amazon S3 bucket IAM role IAM policy As...
AWSOME DAYAWS account root user Account root user has complete access to all AWS services © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc...
AWSOME DAYBest practices • Delete access keys for the AWS account root user • Activate multi-factor authentication (MFA) •...
Assess your security and compliance © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYChallenges of threat assessment • Expensive • Complex • Time-consuming • Difficult to track IT changes © 2019, A...
AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon Inspector? Automated security assessment as a service • Assesses applications for vulnerabilities...
AWSOME DAYAmazon Inspector findings © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYRemediation recommendation © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
Protect your infrastructure from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Aff...
AWSOME DAYWhat is DDoS? DDoS DDoSDDoS O Legit user © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserve...
AWSOME DAYDDoS mitigation challenges Complex Limited bandwidth Involves rearchitecting Manual Degraded performance Time-co...
AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS Shield? DDoS • A managed DDoS protection service • Always-on detection and mitigations • Seamless in...
AWSOME DAY AWS Shield Standard and AWS Shield Advanced AWS Shield Standard (included) • Quick detection • Inline attack mi...
AWS security compliance © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYAssurance programs © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAY How AWS helps customers achieve compliance Sharing information • Industry certifications • Security and control...
AWSOME DAYCustomer responsibility Review – Design – Identify –Verify © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
Fundamentals of pricing
AWSOME DAYHow do you pay for AWS? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYPay as you go © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On premises/colocation A...
AWSOME DAY Save when you reserve: Reserved Instances © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reser...
AWSOME DAYUse more, pay less © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Automatic volume-ba...
AWSOME DAYPricing concepts © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Compute Storage Data ...
AWSOME DAYDifferent services are priced differently © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserv...
AWSOME DAYAmazon EC2: Four purchase types © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On-Dem...
AWSOME DAYAmazon EBS pricing model © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Volumes Snaps...
AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 pricing model © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Amount of st...
AWSOME DAY AWS services with no additional charge © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved...
Cost estimating tools
AWSOME DAYAWS Free Tier © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Enables you to gain free...
AWSOME DAYAWS Simple Monthly Calculator © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Estima...
AWSOME DAYAnalyzing with AWS Cost Explorer © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Get s...
AWSOME DAYWhat Is Trusted Advisor? A service providing guidance to help you reduce cost, increase performance, and improve...
AWS Support
AWSOME DAYSupport plan overview © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Support plan Fea...
AWSOME DAYTech Support Access and Response © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Suppo...
AWSOME DAYSupport documentation • Knowledge Center (FAQs and common requests) • AWS Documentation • AWS Discussion Forums ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
The AWSWell-Architected Framework © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAY What is the Well-Architected Framework? • A guide for designing infrastructures that are: Secure High-perform...
AWSOME DAYFive pillars of the framework Operational excellence Security Reliability Performance efficiency Cost optimizati...
AWSOME DAYOperational excellence • Perform operations as code • Annotate documentation • Make frequent, small, reversible ...
AWSOME DAYSecurity • Implement a strong identity foundation • Enable traceability • Apply security at all layers • Automat...
AWSOME DAYReliability • Test recovery procedures • Automatically recover from failure • Scale horizontally to increase agg...
AWSOME DAYPerformance efficiency • Democratize advanced technologies • Go global in minutes • Use serverless architectures...
AWSOME DAYCost optimization • Adopt a consumption model • Measure overall efficiency • Stop spending money on data center ...
Reference architectures © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
AWSOME DAYReference architectures • Visually represent application architecture • Demonstrate how services combine to form...
AWSOME DAY Example: Improving availability with Elastic Load Balancing Web Server App Server DB Server Web Server App Serv...
AWSOME DAYExample: Web application hosting © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazo...
AWSOME DAYAWS Quick Starts • AWS CloudFormation templates • Built by AWS solutions architects and partners based on AWS be...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
AWSOME DAYBefore AWS • Guessing theoretical maximum peaks? • Is there enough resource capacity? • Is this sufficient stora...
AWSOME DAYWith AWS • With AWS: • Servers • Databases • Storage • Higher-level applications Resources can be: P Initiated w...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
Thank you! © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  1. 1. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY V I R T U A L Getting Started on AWS
  2. 2. AWSOME DAYCourse modules 1. Introduction to the AWS Cloud 2. Getting started with the cloud 3. Building in the cloud 4. Secure your cloud applications 5. Support your cloud applications 6. Architecture © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  4. 4. What is the AWS Cloud?
  5. 5. AWSOME DAYWhat is the cloud? On premises Servers Storage Databases Application s Internet Servers Storage Databases Applicatio ns Cloud services provider Internet Corp network © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  6. 6. AWSOME DAYHow does it work? • AWS owns and maintains the network-connected hardware • You provision and use what you need © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Storage Compute Database Networking & Content Delivery Business Applications Internet of Things
  7. 7. AWSOME DAYCloud deployment models CloudOn premises Hybrid © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  8. 8. What are the benefits of the AWS Cloud?
  9. 9. AWSOME DAY Trade capital expense for variable expense Data center investment based upon forecast Capital Pay only for the amount you consume © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  10. 10. AWSOME DAYMassive economies of scale Because of aggregate usage from all customers, AWS can achieve higher economies of scale and pass savings on to customers Economies of scale Savings © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  11. 11. AWSOME DAYStop guessing capacity Overestimated server capacity Underestimated server capacity Scaling on demand © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  12. 12. AWSOME DAYIncrease speed and agility Weeks between wanting resources and having resources Minutes between wanting resources and having resources © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Launch
  13. 13. AWSOME DAY Stop spending money on running and maintaining datacenters Running datacenters Business and customers Investment © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  14. 14. AWSOME DAYGo global in minutes © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  15. 15. AWSOME DAYAWS security Keep your data safe Meet compliance requirements Save money Scale quickly © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  16. 16. AWSOME DAY Satellite Security, Identity & Compliance Storage AWS service categories © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Media Services Migration & Transfer Mobile Networking & Content Delivery Robotics End User Computing Game Tech Internet of Things Machine Learning Management & Governance Business Applications Compute Customer Engagement Database Developer Tools Analytics Application Integration AR & VR AWS Cost Management Blockchain
  17. 17. AWS global infrastructure
  18. 18. AWSOME DAYRegions # AWS Regions Availability Zones Planned Regions # © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  19. 19. AWSOME DAYAvailability Zones ap-southeast-1 (Singapore) ap-southeast-1a ap-southeast-1b ap-southeast-1c datacenter(s) datacenter(s) datacenter(s) © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  20. 20. AWSOME DAYSelecting a region Determine the right region for your services, applications, and data based on these factors Proximity to customers (latency) Data governance, legal requirements Services available within the region Costs (vary by region) © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  21. 21. AWSOME DAY Edge locations: Reaching distant customers Edge locations Multiple edge locations Regional edge caches © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  22. 22. AWS management interfaces
  23. 23. AWSOME DAY AWS Management ConsoleEasy-to-use graphical interface Command Line Interface (AWS CLI)Access to services by discrete command Software Development Kits (SDKs)Access services in your code Three ways to interact with AWS © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  24. 24. AWSOME DAYAWS Management Console © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  25. 25. AWSOME DAYAWS CLI ~aws • Open source tool for interacting with AWS services • Environments • Linux • MacOS • Windows © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  26. 26. AWSOME DAYAWS SDKs JavaScript Python PHP .NET Ruby Go Node.js C++ Java IoT © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  27. 27. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  28. 28. Get started with AWS services
  29. 29. AWSOME DAYAWS products © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  30. 30. AWSOME DAYCloud journey © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  31. 31. Build your infrastructure
  32. 32. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon EC2?  Application server  Web server  Database server  Game server  Mail server  Media server  Catalog server  File server  Computing server  Proxy server © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  33. 33. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity
  34. 34. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity • Control
  35. 35. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity • Control • Flexibility
  36. 36. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. www.example.com Amazon Route 53 Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) Availability Zone #1 Amazon S3 bucket Amazon EBS snapshot root volume Auto Scaling group Security group EC2 instance security group data volume web app server logs CloudFront distribution media.example.com • Elasticity • Control • Flexibility • Integrated
  37. 37. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Elasticity • Control • Flexibility • Integrated • Reliable
  38. 38. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud• Elasticity • Control • Flexibility • Integrated • Reliable • Secure
  39. 39. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud• Elasticity • Control • Flexibility • Integrated • Reliable • Secure • Inexpensive
  40. 40. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Amazon EC2 • Elasticity • Control • Flexibility • Integrated • Reliable • Secure • Inexpensive • Easy © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  41. 41. AWSOME DAY Choosing the right Amazon EC2 instances • EC2 Instance types are optimized for different use cases, workloads & come in multiple sizes. This allows you to optimally scale resources to your workload requirements. • AWS utilizes Intel® Xeon® processors for EC2 Instances providing customers with high performance and value. • Consider the following when choosing your instances: core count, memory size, storage size & type, network performance, I/O requirements & CPU technologies. • Hurry Up & Go Idle - A larger compute instance can save you time and money, therefore paying more per hour for a shorter amount of time can be less expensive. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  42. 42. AWSOME DAY EC2 instances powered by Intel Technologies EC2 instance type Compute optimized General purpose Memory optimized Storage optimized C5 C4 M5 M4 T2 X1 X1e R4 H1 I3 D2 Intel processor Xeon Platinum 8175M Xeon E5 2666 v3 Xeon Platinum 8175M Xeon E5 2686 v4 2676 v3 Xeon Family Xeon E7 8880 v3 Xeon E7 8880 v3 Xeon E5 2686 v4 Xeon E5 2686 v4 Xeon E5 2686 v4 Xeon E5 2676 v3 Intel processor technology Skylake Haswell Skylake Broadwell Haswell Yes Haswell Haswell Broadwell Broadwell Broadwell Haswell Intel AVX Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Intel AVX2 Yes Yes Yes Yes - Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Intel AVX-512 Yes - Yes - - - - - - - - Intel turbo Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Storage EBS-only EBS-only EBS-only EBS-only EBS-only SSD EBS-Opt SSD EBS-Opt - HDD SSD HDD © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  43. 43. AWSOME DAYC5: Compute-optimized instances • Based on 3.0 GHz Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (Skylake) • Up to 72 vCPUs and 144 GiB of memory (2:1 Memory:vCPU ratio) • 25 Gbps NW bandwidth • Support for Intel AVX-512 25% price/performance improvement over C4 C4 C5 “We saw significant performance improvement on Amazon EC2 C5, with up to a 140% performance improvement in industry standard CPU benchmarks over C4.” “We are eager to migrate onto the AVX-512 enabled c5.18xlarge instance size… .We expect to decrease the processing time of some of our key workloads by more than 30%.” © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  44. 44. AWSOME DAY M5: Next-gen general purpose instances • Powered by 2.5 GHz Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (Skylake) • New larger instance size—m5.24xlarge with 96 vCPUs and 384 GiB of memory (4:1 Memory:vCPU ratio) • Improved network and EBS performance on smaller instance sizes • Support for Intel AVX-512 offering up to twice the performance for vector and floating point workloads 14% price/performance improvement With M5 M4 M5 © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  45. 45. AWSOME DAYWhat’s your platform? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  46. 46. Store your data
  47. 47. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud
  48. 48. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replication Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud Availability Zone
  49. 49. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replication • Different drive types Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud Solid State Drives (SSD) Provisioned IOPS SSD (io1) Volumes General Purpose SSD (gp2) Volumes Hard Disk Drives (HDD) Throughput Optimized HDD (st1) Volumes Cold HDD (sc1) Volumes
  50. 50. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replication • Different drive types • Scale up or down in minutes Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud
  51. 51. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replication • Different drive types • Scale up or down in minutes • Pay for only what you provision Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud Bill Storage provisioned…
  52. 52. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replication • Different drive types • Scale up or down in minutes • Pay for only what you provision • Snapshot functionality Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud Monday’s snapshot Tuesday’s snapshot Wednesday’s snapshot Thursday’s snapshot Friday’s snapshot Bill Storage provisioned…
  53. 53. AWSOME DAY Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) • Persistent block storage for instances • Protected through replication • Different drive types • Scale up or down in minutes • Pay for only what you provision • Snapshot functionality • Encryption available Amazon EBS Volumes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 instance Amazon EC2 instance AWS Cloud Monday’s snapshot Tuesday’s snapshot Wednesday’s snapshot Thursday’s snapshot Friday’s snapshot Bill Storage provisioned…
  54. 54. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon S3? • Data is stored as objects within buckets • Unlimited storage • Single object limited to 5TB • 99.999999999% durable • Granular access to bucket and objects © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  55. 55. AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 core functionality • Fast, durable, highly available key-based access to objects • Object storage built to store and retrieve data • Not a file system Amazon S3 bucket Amazon S3 Client  Object returned CLI sends GET request via S3 API  © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  56. 56. AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 common scenarios • Backup and storage • Application hosting • Media hosting • Software delivery Amazon S3 buckets Corporate Datacenter Amazon EC2 Instances© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  57. 57. AWSOME DAYNot just a storage bucket Requester pays Versioning Hosting static websites Object lifecycle management © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  58. 58. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon S3 Glacier? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Low-cost data archiving and long- term backup • Can configure lifecycle archiving of Amazon S3 content to Amazon Glacier • Retrieval Options: • Standard: 3- to 5-hours • Bulk: 5-12 hours • Expedited: 1 – 5 minutes Amazon S3 Glacier Amazon S3 bucket Archive after 30 days Delete after 5 years
  59. 59. AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 Glacier use cases Media asset workflows Healthcare information archiving Regulatory and compliance archiving Scientific data storage Digital preservation Magnetic tape replacement © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  60. 60. AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 Glacier vault lock policy • Deploy and enforce compliance controls on individual Amazon Glacier vaults • Vault becomes immutable once locked © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  61. 61. AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 storage classes Storage class Features S3 Standard • ≥3 availability zones S3 Standard - Infrequent Access (IA) • Retrieval fee associated with objects • Most suitable for infrequently accessed data S3 Intelligent-Tiering • Automatically moves objects between tiers based on access • ≥3 availability zones S3 One Zone-IA • 1 availability zone • Costs 20% less than S3 Standard-IA S3 Glacier • Not available for real-time access • Must restore objects before you can access them • Restoring objects can take 1 minute - 12 hours S3 Glacier Deep Dive • Lowest cost storage for long term retention (7-10 years) • ≥3 availability zones • Retrieval time within 12 hours © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  62. 62. AWSOME DAYArchitecture example © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Internet gateway Internet EC2 Web application Instance store (ephemeral) S3 bucket (static content) EBS volume (database files)
  63. 63. Secure your data
  64. 64. AWSOME DAY Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Region VPC (IP Range for VPC) Availability Zone A Public subnet Instances Instances Public internet Private subnet Corporate datacenter
  65. 65. AWSOME DAYSecurity groups SecurityGroupA SecurityGroup-B SecurityGroup-C Inbound Source Protocol Port 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 80 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 443 Inbound Source Protocol Port 10.0.1.0/24 TCP 22 Inbound Source Protocol Port ID of Security Group B All All © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC Public subnet Private subnet Security group A Instance Instance Security group B Security group C Instance Instance
  66. 66. AWSOME DAYSecurity group details • Only “allow” rules; no “deny” rules • Default values: • No inbound traffic allowed • All outbound traffic allowed • Stateful: • Allows responses from allowed inbound traffic © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  67. 67. AWSOME DAYSecurity groups example SG-Web-Tier Inbound Source Protocol Port 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 80 0.0.0.0/0 TCP 443 10.0.16.0/20 TCP 22 Public internet SG-App-Tier Inbound Source Protocol Port ID of SG-Web-Tier TCP 6455 10.0.16.0/20 TCP 22 SG-DB-Tier Inbound Source Protocol Port ID of SG-App-Tier TCP 3306 10.0.16.0/20 TCP 22 WWW Servers MyPublicSubnet (10.0.0.0/24) © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC SG-Web-Tier MyPrivateSubnet (10.0.1.0/24) SG-App-Tier SG-DB-Tier App Servers DB Servers Corp (10.0.16.0/20)
  68. 68. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  69. 69. Go beyond servers and storage
  70. 70. AWSOME DAYMigration and reinvention © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Project Foundation Cloud-Native Retire tech debt Reinvention Time Value
  71. 71. AWSOME DAYImproving your initial project © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2 Web application Instance store (ephemeral) S3 bucket (static content) EBS volume (database files) AWS Cloud Instance challenges: • Performance • Scalability • Utilization Database challenges: • Infrastructure management • Patching • Scalability Internet gateway Management challenges: • Monitoring • Planning for failures • Deployment
  72. 72. Monitor AWS resources
  73. 73. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon CloudWatch? • Monitors: • AWS resources • Applications running on AWS • Collects and tracks: • Standard metrics • Custom metrics • Alarms: • Send notifications • Automatically make changes based on rules you define © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  74. 74. AWSOME DAYHow CloudWatch works CloudWatch Available statistics Statistics consumer AWS Management Console CloudWatch metrics CPUUtilization StatusCheckFailed CloudWatch alarm © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Supported AWS resource Custom application-specific metrics PageViewCount SNS email notification Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling
  75. 75. AWSOME DAYCloudWatch benefits Access all your metrics from a single platform Maintain visibility across your applications, infrastructure, and services Reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and improve total cost of ownership (TCO) Drive insights to optimize applications and operational resources Pay as you go © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  76. 76. Manage demand efficiently
  77. 77. AWSOME DAYWhy scaling matters © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Su M T W Th F Sa Demand Capacity Unused Capacity
  78. 78. AWSOME DAYWhy scaling matters © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Su M T W Th F Sa Demand Capacity Over Capacity
  79. 79. AWSOME DAYWhy scaling matters Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling adjusts capacity as needed • Scale out for spikes • Scale in during off-peak • Replace unhealthy instances • Pay only for what you use © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Su M T W Th F Sa Demand Capacity
  80. 80. AWSOME DAY Dynamic scaling with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Select a load metric for your application • Set as conditional and/or scheduled • Use with CloudWatch, optionally instance instance instanceinstance instance instance Follow the demand curve for your applications Max 10 Min 2 Desired 6 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group
  81. 81. AWSOME DAY Dynamic scaling with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Select a load metric for your application • Set as conditional and/or scheduled • Use with CloudWatch, optionally instance instance instanceinstance instance instance instance instance instance instance High Demand Follow the demand curve for your applications Max 10 Min 2 Desired 6 Max 10 Min 2 Desired 10 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group
  82. 82. AWSOME DAY Dynamic scaling with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Select a load metric for your application • Set as conditional and/or scheduled • Use with CloudWatch, optionally instance instance Low Demand Follow the demand curve for your applications Max 10 Min 2 Desired 6 Max 10 Min 2 Desired 10 Max 10 Min 2 Desired 2 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group
  83. 83. AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired instances automatically • Balance capacity across Availability Zones Instance Instance InstanceInstance Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance Replace impaired Amazon EC2 instances without intervention Max 10 Min 2 Desired 10 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group AZ1 AZ2
  84. 84. AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired instances automatically • Balance capacity across Availability Zones Instance Instance InstanceInstance Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance Replace impaired Amazon EC2 instances without intervention O O Max 10 Min 2 Desired 10 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group AZ1 AZ2
  85. 85. AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired instances automatically • Balance capacity across Availability Zones Instance Instance InstanceInstance Instance Instance Instance Instance Replace impaired Amazon EC2 instances without intervention O O Max 10 Min 2 Desired 10 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group AZ1 AZ2
  86. 86. AWSOME DAY Fleet management with Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling • Monitor the health of running instances • Replace impaired instances automatically • Balance capacity across Availability Zones Instance Instance InstanceInstance Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance Replace impaired Amazon EC2 instances without intervention P P Max 10 Min 2 Desired 10 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group AZ1 AZ2
  87. 87. AWSOME DAYElastic Load Balancing High availability Health checks SSL/TLS termination Operational monitoring Automatically distribute traffic across multiple targets Instance Instance Instance Instance Instance © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Elastic Load Balancing
  88. 88. AWSOME DAYApplication Load Balancer example Application Load Balancer © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2 instance /data /api /images Application 1 Application 2 Application 3
  89. 89. AWSOME DAYNetwork Load Balancer example Network Load Balancer © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. EC2 EC2 EC2 Streaming Data EC2 AutoScaling 5442 5442 5442
  90. 90. Deploy database services
  91. 91. AWSOME DAYDIY vs. AWS database services • Operating system access • Need features of specific application © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Easy to set up, manage, maintain • Push-button high availability • Focus on performance • Managed infrastructure
  92. 92. AWSOME DAY What is Amazon Relational Database Service? A database service that makes it easy to set up, operate, and scale a relational database in the cloud Amazon RDS Engines © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Easily scalable • Automatic software patching • Automated backups • Database snapshots • Multi-AZ deployments • Automatic host replacement • Encryption at rest and in transit
  93. 93. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon Aurora? • Enterprise-class relational database • MySQL- or PostgreSQL-compatible • Up to 5X faster than standard MySQL databases • Up to 3X faster than standard PostgreSQL databases • Continuous backup to Amazon S3 • Up to 15 low-latency read replicas © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  94. 94. AWSOME DAYRelational vs key-value databases Relational (SQL) Key-value (NoSQL) Data storage Rows and columns Key-value, document, graph Schemas Fixed Dynamic Querying Using SQL Focused on collection of documents Scalability Vertical Horizontal Example ISBN Title Author Format 3111111223439 Withering Depths Tark, Frank Paperback 3122222223439 Wily Willy Felton, Maria eBook © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. { ISBN: 3111111223439, Title: “Withering Depths”, Author: ”Tark, Frank”, Format: “Paperback” }
  95. 95. AWSOME DAY • Fully managed • Low-latency queries • Fine-grained access control • Regional and global options What is Amazon DynamoDB? Fast and flexible NoSQL database service for any scale © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  96. 96. AWSOME DAYAmazon DynamoDB use cases • Serverless web applications • Microservices data store • Mobile backends • Ad tech • Gaming • Internet of Things (IoT) © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  97. 97. AWSOME DAYOther purpose-built database services © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon Redshift Fast, scalable data warehouse Amazon DocumentDB MongoDB-compatible database Amazon Neptune Graph database
  98. 98. AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS Database Migration Service? Migrate databases to AWS quickly and securely © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  99. 99. AWSOME DAYThe right tool for the right job © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What are my requirements? Enterprise class relational database Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Fast and flexible NoSQL database service for any Amazon DynamoDB Operating system access or application features not supported by AWS database services Databases on EC2 Specific case-driven requirements (Machine learning, warehouse, graphs) AWS purpose-built database services
  100. 100. Automate deployment
  101. 101. AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS CloudFormation? Model and provision all your cloud infrastructure resources © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  102. 102. AWSOME DAYAWS CloudFormation example Template-file (YAML/JSON ) ----- -- -- --- -- ----- - - -- --- -- ----- -- -- --- -- ----- -- -- --- -- CloudFormation Designer © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC (10.1.0.0/16) Web server Security group Internet gateway Public Subnet 1 (10.1.11.0/24)
  103. 103. AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (1 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Internet gateway Internet S3 bucket (static content) EC2 Web application EBS volume (database files)
  104. 104. AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (2 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Internet gateway Internet S3 bucket (static content) EC2 Web application Amazon RDS
  105. 105. AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (3 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Internet gateway Internet S3 bucket (static content) Amazon RDS Elastic Load Balancing Auto Scaling group EC2 Instances CloudWatch
  106. 106. AWSOME DAYPutting it all together (4 of 4) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Internet gateway Internet S3 bucket (static content) Amazon RDS Elastic Load Balancing Auto Scaling group EC2 Instances CloudWatchAWS CloudFormation
  107. 107. AWSOME DAY How can I deploy without managing infrastructure? • Upload your application code • The service handles: Resource provisioning Load balancing Automatic scaling Monitoring • Support applications that scale to serve millions of users © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Quickly deploy and manage applications with AWS Elastic Beanstalk
  108. 108. AWSOME DAYAWS Elastic Beanstalk features • Wide selection of application platforms • Variety of application deployment options • Monitoring • Application health • Monitoring, logging, and tracing • Management and updates • Scaling • Customization • Compliance © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  109. 109. Connect and share data
  110. 110. AWSOME DAYChallenge: hybrid cloud © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group EC2 instances EBS volumes AWS Cloud Corporate data center Clients Internet gateway Network challenges: • Performance • Reliability Storage challenges: • Duplication of data onsite/offsite • Too much network traffic • Cost inefficient Communications challenge: • Cloud instances cannot route to onsite servers
  111. 111. AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS Direct Connect? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A dedicated network connection from your premises to AWS Reduces network costs Creates consistent network performance Provides private connectivity to your AmazonVPC Scales easily
  112. 112. AWSOME DAYAWS Direct Connect example © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Corporate data center Other AWS Services VPC Virtual private gateway Content router/firewall AWS Direct Connect location Customer or partner router AWS Direct Connect endpoint EC2 instances
  113. 113. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon Route 53? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A highly available and scalable Domain Name System (DNS) web service Register domain names Route internet traffic to the resources for your domain Check the health of your resources
  114. 114. AWSOME DAYRouting traffic Amazon Route 53 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. https://sales.example.com ELB EC2 instances ELBELB VPC
  115. 115. AWSOME DAY What is Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS)? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A scalable, elastic, cloud-native file system for Linux Dynamic elasticity Scalable performance Shared file storage Fully managed Cost-effective
  116. 116. AWSOME DAYPutting it all together © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling group EC2 instances Amazon EFS AWS Cloud Clients Internet gateway Corporate data center Virtual private gateway AWS Direct Connect Amazon Route 53
  117. 117. Deliver content faster
  118. 118. AWSOME DAYChallenge: Media streaming service © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Transcode video to multiple formats Ingest encoded video Catalog video metadata Stream video to clients The architecture must meet the following requirements: Efficient, scalable compute resources Fast data access Low latency
  119. 119. AWSOME DAY AWS Lambda: Run code without servers Set your code to trigger from an event source Pay only for the compute time you use AWS SERVICES MOBILE APPS HTTP ENDPOINTS © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Upload your code to AWS Lambda Lambda runs your code only when triggered
  120. 120. AWSOME DAYBenefits of Lambda Supports multiple programming languages Completely automated administration Built-in fault tolerance Supports orchestration of multiple functions Pay per use pricing © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  121. 121. AWSOME DAYLambda example: create thumbnails Source bucket Target bucket 1 3 JSON Access policy Lambda function User 5 Lambda 2 © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud 4 Execution role
  122. 122. AWSOME DAY What is Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS)? © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Fully managed pub/sub messaging for distributed or serverless applica Reliably deliver messages with durability Automatically scale your workload Simplify your architecture Keep messages private and secure
  123. 123. AWSOME DAYAmazon SNS overview © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. SNS topics SubscribersPublisher Message filters Amazon Simple Notification Service AWS Lambda Message Queues HTTP/S
  124. 124. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon CloudFront? © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. A fast, secure, and global content delivery network (CDN) © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  125. 125. AWSOME DAY How CloudFront delivers content to users © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Edge location cache www.example.com/content © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  126. 126. AWSOME DAY How CloudFront delivers content to users © 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. S3 bucket Edge location cache www.example.com/content © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  127. 127. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon ElastiCache? © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Fully managed Redis or Memcached-compatible in-memory data stor Extreme performance Fully Managed Scalable Amazon ElastiCache for Redis Versatile in-memory data store Amazon ElastiCache for Memcached Scalable caching tier for data-intensive apps
  128. 128. AWSOME DAYChallenge: Media streaming service © 2019 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Cloud Video encoders CloudFront Ingest S3 bucket SNS topic HQ 480p 360p Audio only AWS Lambda transcoding functions Playback S3 bucket Clients DynamoDB Lambda Video metadata CloudFront Streaming Stream ElastiCache for Redis Searc h
  129. 129. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  130. 130. Secure your infrastructure © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  131. 131. AWSOME DAYSecurity is our top priority Designed for security Constantly monitored Highly automated Highly available Highly accredited © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  132. 132. AWSOME DAYSecurity of the cloud • Hosts, network, software, facilities • Protection of the AWS global infrastructure is top priority • Availability of third-party audit reports © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Foundation services Compute Storage Database Network AWS global infrastructure RegionsAvailability Zones Edge Locations AWS
  133. 133. AWSOME DAYSecurity in the cloud Client-side data encryption & Data integrity authentication Platform, applications, identity & access management Operating system, network & firewall configuration Customer data Customer Considerations • What you should store • Which AWS services you should use • Which Region to store in • In what content format and structure • Who has access © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Server-side encryption (File system and/or data) Network traffic protection (Encryption/integrity/identity)
  134. 134. AWSOME DAYAWS shared responsibility model © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Foundation services Compute Storage Database Network AWS global infrastructure RegionsAvailability Zones Edge Locations AWS Client-side data encryption & Data integrity authentication Platform, applications, identity & access management Operating system, network & firewall configuration Customer data Customer Server-side encryption (File system and/or data) Network traffic protection (Encryption/integrity/identity)
  135. 135. AWSOME DAY Security, identity, and compliance products AWS Artifact AWS Certificate Manager Amazon Cloud Directory AWS CloudHSM Amazon Cognito AWS Directory Service AWS Firewall Manager Amazon GuardDuty AWS Identity and Access Management Amazon Inspector AWS Key Management Service Amazon Macie AWS Organizations AWS Shield AWS Secrets Manager AWS Single Sign-On AWS WAF AWS Artifact AWS Certificate Manager Amazon Cloud Directory AWS CloudHSM Amazon Cognito AWS Directory Service AWS Firewall Manager Amazon GuardDuty AWS Identity and Access Management Amazon Inspector AWS Key Management Service Amazon Macie AWS Organizations AWS Shield AWS Secrets Manager AWS Single Sign-On AWS WAF © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  136. 136. Manage authentication and authorization © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  137. 137. AWSOME DAY AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) Securely control access to AWS resources A person or application that interacts with AWS Collection of users with identical permissions Temporary privileges that an entity can assume Group Role IAM user © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  138. 138. AWSOME DAYAuthentication: Who are you? IAM user IAM group IAM AWS CLI AWS Management Console $ aws AWS SDKs © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  139. 139. AWSOME DAYAuthorization: What can you do? IAM user, group or role IAM policies Full acces s Read only AWS CLI Amazon S3 Bucket © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. $ aws
  140. 140. AWSOME DAYIAM roles • IAM users, applications, and services may assume IAM roles • Roles uses an IAM policy for permissions IAM role © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  141. 141. AWSOME DAY Using roles for temporary security credentials EC2 instance Application Amazon S3 bucket IAM role IAM policy Assume © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  142. 142. AWSOME DAYAWS account root user Account root user has complete access to all AWS services © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Recommendations Delete root user access keys Create an IAM user Grant administrator access Use IAM credentials to interact with AWS Enable MFA
  143. 143. AWSOME DAYBest practices • Delete access keys for the AWS account root user • Activate multi-factor authentication (MFA) • Only give IAM users permissions they need • Use roles for applications • Rotate credentials regularly • Remove unnecessary users and credentials • Monitor activity in your AWS account © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  144. 144. Assess your security and compliance © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  145. 145. AWSOME DAYChallenges of threat assessment • Expensive • Complex • Time-consuming • Difficult to track IT changes © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  146. 146. AWSOME DAYWhat is Amazon Inspector? Automated security assessment as a service • Assesses applications for vulnerabilities • Produces a detailed list of security findings • Leverages security best practices © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  147. 147. AWSOME DAYAmazon Inspector findings © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  148. 148. AWSOME DAYRemediation recommendation © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  149. 149. Protect your infrastructure from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  150. 150. AWSOME DAYWhat is DDoS? DDoS DDoSDDoS O Legit user © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  151. 151. AWSOME DAYDDoS mitigation challenges Complex Limited bandwidth Involves rearchitecting Manual Degraded performance Time-consuming Expensive © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  152. 152. AWSOME DAYWhat is AWS Shield? DDoS • A managed DDoS protection service • Always-on detection and mitigations • Seamless integration and deployment • Cost-efficient and customizable protection DDoSDDoS P Legit user © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  153. 153. AWSOME DAY AWS Shield Standard and AWS Shield Advanced AWS Shield Standard (included) • Quick detection • Inline attack mitigation AWS Shield Advanced (Optional) • Enhanced detection • Advanced attack mitigation • Visibility and attack notification • DDoS cost protection • Specialized support © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  154. 154. AWS security compliance © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  155. 155. AWSOME DAYAssurance programs © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  156. 156. AWSOME DAY How AWS helps customers achieve compliance Sharing information • Industry certifications • Security and control practices • Compliance reports directly under NDA Assurance program • Certifications/attestations • Laws, regulations, and privacy • Alignments/frameworks © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  157. 157. AWSOME DAYCustomer responsibility Review – Design – Identify –Verify © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  158. 158. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  159. 159. Fundamentals of pricing
  160. 160. AWSOME DAYHow do you pay for AWS? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  161. 161. AWSOME DAYPay as you go © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On premises/colocation AWS UNDERUTILIZATION Only pay for what you use
  162. 162. AWSOME DAY Save when you reserve: Reserved Instances © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Save up to 75 percent over equivalent on- demand capacity • Choose • No upfront payments (NURI) • partial up-front (PURI) • all up-front (AURI) NURI PURI AURI EC2 instance
  163. 163. AWSOME DAYUse more, pay less © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Automatic volume-based discounts
  164. 164. AWSOME DAYPricing concepts © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Compute Storage Data transfer • Charged per hour/second* • Varies by instance type *Linux only • Charged typically per GB • Outbound is aggregated and charged • Inbound has no charge (with some exceptions) • Charged typically per GB
  165. 165. AWSOME DAYDifferent services are priced differently © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2 Amazon EBS Amazon S3 AWS CloudFormation
  166. 166. AWSOME DAYAmazon EC2: Four purchase types © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On-Demand Instances • Charged per hour/second* • Short-term • Unpredictable workloads Reserved Instances • Discount for 1 to 3 year commitments • Applications with steady state usage Dedicated Hosts • Physical server dedicated to you • Applications with specific compliance requirements Spot Instances • Spare AWS capacity for up to 90% discount • Applications with flexible start and end times • Urgent computing needs for large amounts of capacity
  167. 167. AWSOME DAYAmazon EBS pricing model © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Volumes Snapshots Data transfer • Charged by GB provisioned/month • Varies by volume type • Charged by space consumed in Amazon S3 • Charged for volume copied across regions • Inbound data transfer is free • Outbound data transfer charges are tiered
  168. 168. AWSOME DAYAmazon S3 pricing model © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Amount of storage used • Region • Storage class • Number and type of requests (GET, PUT, COPY) • Amount of data transferred out of the region
  169. 169. AWSOME DAY AWS services with no additional charge © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon VPC Elastic Beanstalk Auto Scaling AWS CloudFormation AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
  170. 170. Cost estimating tools
  171. 171. AWSOME DAYAWS Free Tier © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Enables you to gain free hands-on experience with the AWS platform, products, and services.
  172. 172. AWSOME DAYAWS Simple Monthly Calculator © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Estimate your monthly bill • Per-service cost breakdown • Aggregate monthly estimate • Provides common customer examples
  173. 173. AWSOME DAYAnalyzing with AWS Cost Explorer © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Get started quickly Set custom intervals Filter/group data Forecast cost and usage Save progress Access data programmatically
  174. 174. AWSOME DAYWhat Is Trusted Advisor? A service providing guidance to help you reduce cost, increase performance, and improve security © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  175. 175. AWS Support
  176. 176. AWSOME DAYSupport plan overview © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Support plan Features Basic • Customer service • Support forums • Service health checks • Documentation, whitepapers, and best-practice guides Developer • Best-practice guidance • Client-side diagnostic tools • Building-block architecture support Business • Use-case guidance • IAM for controlling individuals' access to AWS Support • Full AWS Trusted Advisor • An API for interacting with Support Center and Trusted Advisor • Third-party software support Enterprise • Application architecture guidance • Infrastructure event management • Technical Account Manager (TAM) • White-glove case routing • Management business reviews
  177. 177. AWSOME DAYTech Support Access and Response © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Support plan Tech support access Response times Basic • N/A • N/A Developer • Local business hours • Cloud Support Associates • Email • General guidance: < 24 business hours • System impaired: < 12 business hours Business • 24x7 • Cloud Support Engineers • Email, chat, phone • General guidance: < 24 hours • System impaired: < 12 hours • Production system impaired: < 4 hours • Production system down: < 1 hour Enterprise • 24x7 • Sr. Cloud Support Engineers • Email, chat & phone • General guidance: < 24 hours • System impaired: < 12 hours • Production system impaired: < 4 hours • Production system down: < 1 hour • Business-critical system down: < 15
  178. 178. AWSOME DAYSupport documentation • Knowledge Center (FAQs and common requests) • AWS Documentation • AWS Discussion Forums • AWS Support Center © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  179. 179. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  180. 180. The AWSWell-Architected Framework © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  181. 181. AWSOME DAY What is the Well-Architected Framework? • A guide for designing infrastructures that are: Secure High-performing Resilient Efficient • A systematic approach to evaluating and implementing architectures • Established best practices developed through lessons learned by working with customers © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  182. 182. AWSOME DAYFive pillars of the framework Operational excellence Security Reliability Performance efficiency Cost optimization © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  183. 183. AWSOME DAYOperational excellence • Perform operations as code • Annotate documentation • Make frequent, small, reversible changes • Refine operations procedures frequently • Anticipate failure • Learn from all operational failures © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  184. 184. AWSOME DAYSecurity • Implement a strong identity foundation • Enable traceability • Apply security at all layers • Automate security best practices • Protect data in transit and at rest • Prepare for security events © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  185. 185. AWSOME DAYReliability • Test recovery procedures • Automatically recover from failure • Scale horizontally to increase aggregate system availability • Stop guessing capacity • Manage change in automation © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  186. 186. AWSOME DAYPerformance efficiency • Democratize advanced technologies • Go global in minutes • Use serverless architectures • Experiment more often • Apply mechanical sympathy © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  187. 187. AWSOME DAYCost optimization • Adopt a consumption model • Measure overall efficiency • Stop spending money on data center operations • Analyze and attribute expenditure • Use managed services to reduce cost of ownership © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  188. 188. Reference architectures © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  189. 189. AWSOME DAYReference architectures • Visually represent application architecture • Demonstrate how services combine to form a solution • Provide guidance on building applications • Serve as templates to accelerate delivery © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  190. 190. AWSOME DAY Example: Improving availability with Elastic Load Balancing Web Server App Server DB Server Web Server App Server DB Server © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Elastic Load Balancing Availability Zone A Availability Zone B Replicated data AWS Cloud
  191. 191. AWSOME DAYExample: Web application hosting © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon Route 53 Amazon CloudFront Amazon RDS Amazon RDS Replication 1 2 S3 Resources 3 Elastic Load Balancing 4 7 App servers EC2 App servers EC2 Availability Zone A Web servers EC2 Web servers EC2 Availability Zone B 5 5 5 5 Auto Scaling Auto Scaling Auto Scaling Auto Scaling 6 6 6 6 AWS Cloud
  192. 192. AWSOME DAYAWS Quick Starts • AWS CloudFormation templates • Built by AWS solutions architects and partners based on AWS best practices • Include a guide with deployment instructions © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  193. 193. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  194. 194. AWSOME DAYBefore AWS • Guessing theoretical maximum peaks? • Is there enough resource capacity? • Is this sufficient storage? © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  195. 195. AWSOME DAYWith AWS • With AWS: • Servers • Databases • Storage • Higher-level applications Resources can be: P Initiated within seconds P Treated as “temporary and disposable” Free from the inflexibility and constraints © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  196. 196. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY
  197. 197. Thank you! © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. AWSOME DAY

