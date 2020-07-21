20200721 AWS Black Belt Online Seminar AWS App Mesh

Successfully reported this slideshow.
自己紹介 • Specialist Solutions Architect, Container...
AWS Black Belt Online Seminar とは 「サービス別」「ソリューション...
内容についての注意点 • 本資料では2020年7月21日現在のサービス内容および価格についてご説...
本セミナーの概要 • 本セミナーで学習できること • サービスメッシュとはどのようなものか • ...
本日のアジェンダ • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用...
• サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活...
サービスメッシュとは アプリケーションレベルの通信を、アプリケーション自身が制御するのではなく ...
サービスメッシュがない場合 • HTTP通信のリトライやタイムアウト • 通信のトレーシングやロ...
サービスメッシュがある場合 • HTTP通信のリトライやタイムアウト • 通信のトレーシングやロ...
サービスメッシュを実現するAWS App Mesh Node.js Java Go Rubyht...
サービスメッシュが求められるようになった背景 現代のシステムは、複数の言語、アーキテクチャ、アプ...
多様なアプリケーションが通信しながらシステムを構成 Node.js チームA VM Java チ...
ネットワークは信頼できない • ネットワークが遅延するかもしれない • 帯域幅が狭くなっているか...
信頼性を高めるためのアプリケーション実装 全てのアプリケーションに、信頼性を高める 実装が必要 ...
通信の可観測性(Observability)も必要 • システム全体で、通信の状況がどうなってい...
通信の可観測性がないと… • エラーが発生した場合に、どこで何が起こったのか 追うことができない...
通信の可観測性を確保する実装 全てのアプリケーションに、通信状況を統一された フォーマットで出力...
全てのアプリケーションに、同じような通信の仕組みが必要 • 信頼性の確保 • リトライやタイムア...
アプリケーションレベルの通信制御を共通化する必要性 • 品質の担保 • アプリケーションごとに品...
ライブラリによる通信制御の共通化 共通ライブラリ チームX Node.is Java Go Ru...
共通ライブラリ チームX Node.is Java Go Rust 通信の仕組みを共通ライブラリ...
アプリケーション開発チームでの共通ライブラリの課題 • 使用している言語のライブラリが無い • ...
共通ライブラリを開発する側の課題 • 多数の言語やSDKに習熟する必要があって負担が大きい • ...
結局、何が課題の原因なのか？ Node.js Java Go • 通信の処理と、アプリケーション...
http/tcp Proxy アプリケーション間の通信をプロキシして、通信制御を行うプロセス 通...
サービスメッシュ アプリケーションレベルの通信を、アプリケーション自身が制御するのではなく イン...
サービスメッシュの仕組み アプリケーションレベルの通信を制御するプロキシを配置する Node.i...
サービスメッシュの仕組み プロキシをコントロールプレーンで管理 => アプリケーションレベルの通...
Proxyに、通信制御に関する実装が必要 • 信頼性 • リトライ • タイムアウト • 暗号化...
サービスプロキシを開発するOSSプロジェクト 活発なコミュニティと多くのインテグレーション CN...
Envoyでサービスメッシュを構築する Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp...
Envoyでサービスメッシュを構築する Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp...
AWS App Mesh Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/t...
• サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活...
AWS App Meshとは？ Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp htt...
AWS App Mesh アプリケーション間がどのように通信するか ネットワークモデルを定義でき...
App Meshのネットワークモデル 1. 通信元のアプリケーションは、通信先をサービスディスカ...
App Meshのモデルと実際のアプリケーションを紐付け Amazon EC2 AWS Farg...
App Meshの動作イメージ / 前提 アプリケーション A EC2 Instance アプリ...
App Meshの動作イメージ / Envoy Proxyの導入 アプリケー ションA EC2 ...
App Meshの動作イメージ / App Meshのモデルを適用 アプリケー ションA EC2...
App Meshのモデル上で設定できる通信制御の例 • リトライやタイムアウトを設定 • 証明書...
App Meshにおけるトップレベルの概念
App Meshにおけるトップレベルの概念
Virtual Node アプリケーションへの論理的なポインター Envoyの環境変数でVirt...
Virtual Service アプリケーションの通信先を表す サービスディスカバリー上のサービ...
Virtual Router 通信を複数のVirtual Nodeにルーティング するルーターま...
Listener Virtual Nodeで、どのようにトラフィックを 受け付けるか • プロト...
Backend 送信先として想定されるVirtual Service • デフォルトではBack...
Meshの構築 Backend Listener • Virtual Nodeは、実際のアプリケ...
• サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活...
利用できるインフラストラクチャー Amazon ECS AWS Fargate Amazon E...
Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケーションA EC2 Instance
Amazon EC2での利用イメージ Management ConsoleやCLIでMeshを作...
Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance docke...
Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance docke...
Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance アプリケー...
Amazon ECS / AWS Fargateでの利用イメージ アプリケーションA ECS T...
Amazon ECS / AWS Fargateでの利用イメージ アプリケーションA ECS T...
Amazon ECS / AWS Fargateでの利用イメージ アプリケー ションA ECS ...
Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2...
Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2...
App Mesh Controller Pod App Mesh用のCustom Resourc...
App Mesh Controller Pod App Mesh ControllerがApp ...
App Mesh Controller Pod アプリケーションをデプロイする アプリケー ショ...
App Mesh Controller Pod App Mesh ControllerがEnvo...
様々なインフラストラクチャーを一つのMeshで管理できる Amazon ECS AWS Farg...
• サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活...
• AWS App Meshのセキュリティ機能 • AWS App Meshで利用できる機能 •...
App Mesh Security of the Cloud アプリケー ションA 通信経路 •...
App Mesh Security in the Cloud アプリケー ションA 通信経路 •...
App Meshで利用できる機能 クライアントサイドのロードバランシング HTTPヘッダーベース...
活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 • メトリクス • そのシステムで通信の状況が...
活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 • メトリクス • Amazon CloudW...
活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクス...
活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクス...
活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクス...
活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクス...
X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Far...
X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Far...
X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Far...
X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Far...
X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 メトリクスで異...
CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信...
CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信...
CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信...
CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信...
CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信...
エラー、遅延が発生したときに状況を把握する 活用例: コン
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: カナリアリリース 66% 33% Virtual Routerによる通信先の振り分け
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: カナリアリリース 66% 33% AWS Fargate EC2上のアプリケーション ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS App Meshのロードマップ github.com/aws/aws-app-mesh-...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 利用料金 • App Meshの利用による追加料金はない • Envoy Proxyを稼働するた...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. まとめ http/tcp Control plane Envoyを管理するコントロールプ レーン...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 手を動かしながら理解する AWS App Mesh Workshop https://www.a...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Q&A お答えできなかったご質問については AWS Japan Blog 「https://aw...
  1. 1. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS 公式 Webinar https://amzn.to/JPWebinar 過去資料 https://amzn.to/JPArchive Solutions Architect, Containers Masatoshi Hayashi 2020/07/21 AWS App Mesh サービスカットシリーズ [AWS Black Belt Online Seminar]
  2. 2. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 自己紹介 • Specialist Solutions Architect, Containers • AWSのコンテナ関連サービスを担当 • 好きなサービス • Amazon EKS • AWS Certificate Manager 林 政利
  3. 3. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Black Belt Online Seminar とは 「サービス別」「ソリューション別」「業種別」のそれぞれのテーマに分かれて、アマゾ ン ウェブ サービス ジャパン株式会社が主催するオンラインセミナーシリーズです。 質問を投げることができます！ • 書き込んだ質問は、主催者にしか見えません • 今後のロードマップに関するご質問は お答えできませんのでご了承下さい ① 吹き出しをクリック ② 質問を入力 ③ Sendをクリック Twitter ハッシュタグは以下をご利用ください #awsblackbelt
  4. 4. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 内容についての注意点 • 本資料では2020年7月21日現在のサービス内容および価格についてご説明しています。最新の 情報はAWS公式ウェブサイト(http://aws.amazon.com)にてご確認ください。 • 資料作成には十分注意しておりますが、資料内の価格とAWS公式ウェブサイト記載の価格に相 違があった場合、AWS公式ウェブサイトの価格を優先とさせていただきます。 • 価格は税抜表記となっています。日本居住者のお客様には別途消費税をご請求させていただきま す。 • AWS does not offer binding price quotes. AWS pricing is publicly available and is subject to change in accordance with the AWS Customer Agreement available at http://aws.amazon.com/agreement/. Any pricing information included in this document is provided only as an estimate of usage charges for AWS services based on certain information that you have provided. Monthly charges will be based on your actual use of AWS services, and may vary from the estimates provided.
  5. 5. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 本セミナーの概要 • 本セミナーで学習できること • サービスメッシュとはどのようなものか • AWS App Meshとはどのようなサービスか • AWS App Meshの使いどころや具体的な機能 • 対象者 • マイクロサービスの導入を検討していて、サービスメッシュ に興味がある方 • App Meshを聞いたことがあるが、実際にどのように役立て ることができるか調査中の方
  6. 6. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 本日のアジェンダ • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  7. 7. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  8. 8. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュとは アプリケーションレベルの通信を、アプリケーション自身が制御するのではなく インフラストラクチャーで制御できるようにする技術 Node.js Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp
  9. 9. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュがない場合 • HTTP通信のリトライやタイムアウト • 通信のトレーシングやログ、メトリクスの取得 • TLSを使用した暗号化通信 アプリケーションレベルの通信制御を、アプリケーション自身に組み込む Node.js Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp
  10. 10. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュがある場合 • HTTP通信のリトライやタイムアウト • 通信のトレーシングやログ、メトリクスの取得 • TLSを使用した暗号化通信 アプリケーションレベルの通信制御を、サービスメッシュの基盤で行うので、 アプリケーションに組み込む必要がなくなる Node.js Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp サービスメッシュ基盤
  11. 11. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュを実現するAWS App Mesh Node.js Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp • HTTP通信のリトライやタイムアウト • 通信のトレーシングやログ、メトリクスの取得 • TLSを使用した暗号化通信
  12. 12. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュが求められるようになった背景 現代のシステムは、複数の言語、アーキテクチャ、アプリケーションで構成 クラウドにより多様な環境が簡単に作成できるようになった マイクロサービスアーキテクチャの採用
  13. 13. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 多様なアプリケーションが通信しながらシステムを構成 Node.js チームA VM Java チームB コンテナ コンテナ Go チームC VM Ruby Rust チームごとに最適な技術を選択してアプリケーションを動かす プログラミング言語だけでなく、VMやコンテナなど様々な技術を選択できる 多様なアプリケーションが通信している構成
  14. 14. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ネットワークは信頼できない • ネットワークが遅延するかもしれない • 帯域幅が狭くなっているかもしれない • セキュアでないかもしれない • ネットワーク先のアプリケーションが障害中 かもしれない ？ ？ ？ ？ ？
  15. 15. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 信頼性を高めるためのアプリケーション実装 全てのアプリケーションに、信頼性を高める 実装が必要 • 通信エラー時のリトライ処理 • 遅延時のタイムアウト処理 • 暗号化通信 • etc.
  16. 16. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 通信の可観測性(Observability)も必要 • システム全体で、通信の状況がどうなっているのか 把握する仕組みが必要 • メトリクス • 通信の状況が時間でどう変化してきたか • トレース • ある時間帯の通信がどのようになっていたか • ログ • 通信に関する詳細な情報 ？ ？ ？ ？
  17. 17. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 通信の可観測性がないと… • エラーが発生した場合に、どこで何が起こったのか 追うことができない • チームをまたいだ調査依頼が発生 • エラーログ • レイテンシー • タイムアウトやリトライの設定 • それでも情報がなく状況が把握できないことも ？ ？ ？ ？
  18. 18. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 通信の可観測性を確保する実装 全てのアプリケーションに、通信状況を統一された フォーマットで出力する機能が必要 可観測性の情報を収集するシステム メトリクス / トレース / ログ
  19. 19. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 全てのアプリケーションに、同じような通信の仕組みが必要 • 信頼性の確保 • リトライやタイムアウト、暗号化通信の実装 • 可観測性の確保 • メトリクスやトレース、ログの出力と収集
  20. 20. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. アプリケーションレベルの通信制御を共通化する必要性 • 品質の担保 • アプリケーションごとに品質が異なるリスク • そもそも何にも制御していないかも • ライフサイクルの統一 • メトリクスやトレース、ログのフォーマット • 社内セキュリティ基準への対応 • 実装コスト • 全アプリケーションに実装するコスト
  21. 21. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ライブラリによる通信制御の共通化 共通ライブラリ チームX Node.is Java Go Rust Node.js Java Go Rust チームA チームB チームC 通信の仕組みを共通ライブラリに実装して配る • リトライやタイムアウトなど信頼性確保の実装 • メトリクスやトレースなど可観測性確保の実装
  22. 22. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 共通ライブラリ チームX Node.is Java Go Rust 通信の仕組みを共通ライブラリに実装して配る？？ • リトライやタイムアウトなど信頼性確保の実装 • メトリクスやトレースなど可観測性確保の実装
  23. 23. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. アプリケーション開発チームでの共通ライブラリの課題 • 使用している言語のライブラリが無い • 使用している言語のライブラリが保守されない • 共通ライブラリを入れると依存関係が衝突する • VMだと動かない、コンテナだと動かない、 XX環境だと動かない Node.js Java Go Rust チームA チームB チームC
  24. 24. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 共通ライブラリを開発する側の課題 • 多数の言語やSDKに習熟する必要があって負担が大きい • 言語ごと、チームごとに配布方法を考える必要があって負担が大きい • システムの規模、アプリケーション数に応じて開発リソースがスケールしない 共通ライブラリ チームX Node.is Java Go Rust PythonRuby
  25. 25. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 結局、何が課題の原因なのか？ Node.js Java Go • 通信の処理と、アプリケーションの密結合 • システムロジックと業務ロジックは運用もライフ サイクルも違う 通信の処理は共通化が求められるが、 アプリケーションコードの技術に合わせて 実装しなければならないジレンマ
  26. 26. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. http/tcp Proxy アプリケーション間の通信をプロキシして、通信制御を行うプロセス 通信の処理を別のプロセスに切りはなすというアイデア
  27. 27. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュ アプリケーションレベルの通信を、アプリケーション自身が制御するのではなく インフラストラクチャーで制御できるようにする技術 Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp
  28. 28. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュの仕組み アプリケーションレベルの通信を制御するプロキシを配置する Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp
  29. 29. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスメッシュの仕組み プロキシをコントロールプレーンで管理 => アプリケーションレベルの通信制御を、基盤で実施できるようにする Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp Control plane サービスメッシュ基盤
  30. 30. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Proxyに、通信制御に関する実装が必要 • 信頼性 • リトライ • タイムアウト • 暗号化通信、etc. • 可観測性 • メトリクスやトレース、ログの出力 サービスメッシュを実現するために必要な機能 Proxy
  31. 31. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. サービスプロキシを開発するOSSプロジェクト 活発なコミュニティと多くのインテグレーション CNCFのGraduated Project プロダクション環境での利用事例が多い Lyft社が2016年に開始 Envoy Proxy
  32. 32. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Envoyでサービスメッシュを構築する Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp アプリケーションレベルの通信制御を行うプロキシとして、Envoyを利用できる
  33. 33. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Envoyでサービスメッシュを構築する Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp Envoyを管理するコントロールプレーンを導入 Control plane サービスメッシュ基盤
  34. 34. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS App Mesh Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp Envoyを管理するコントロールプレーンを提供し、サービスメッシュを実現する マネージドサービス Control plane
  35. 35. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  36. 36. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS App Meshとは？ Node.is Java Go Rubyhttp/tcp http/tcp http/tcp サービスメッシュを提供し、アプリケーションレベルの通信をアプリケーション 自身ではなく、App Meshで設定、制御できるようにするマネージドサービス Control plane
  37. 37. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS App Mesh アプリケーション間がどのように通信するか ネットワークモデルを定義できる http/tcp Control plane サービスメッシュを管理するコントロールプレーンを提供する ネットワークモデルをEnvoyの設定に変換して配信 通信方法の詳細は、アプリケーションではなく App Meshのレイヤーで制御される
  38. 38. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshのネットワークモデル 1. 通信元のアプリケーションは、通信先をサービスディスカバリー で見つけてトラフィックを投げる 2. トラフィックがロードバランサーに到達する 3. ロードバランサーは複数の通信先にトラフィックを振り分ける
  39. 39. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshのモデルと実際のアプリケーションを紐付け Amazon EC2 AWS Fargate
  40. 40. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshの動作イメージ / 前提 アプリケーション A EC2 Instance アプリケーション B EC2 Instance http/tcp
  41. 41. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshの動作イメージ / Envoy Proxyの導入 アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance アプリケー ションB EC2 Instance
  42. 42. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshの動作イメージ / App Meshのモデルを適用 アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance アプリケー ションB EC2 Instance
  43. 43. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshのモデル上で設定できる通信制御の例 • リトライやタイムアウトを設定 • 証明書を利用したアプリケーション間の暗号化通信 • 比重を設定してトラフィックを振り分け => Canary • etc.
  44. 44. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshにおけるトップレベルの概念
  45. 45. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshにおけるトップレベルの概念
  46. 46. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Virtual Node アプリケーションへの論理的なポインター Envoyの環境変数でVirtual Node名を設定 できる
  47. 47. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Virtual Service アプリケーションの通信先を表す サービスディスカバリー上のサービスで、 ここにリクエストを投げると後続のVirtual Nodeに ルーティングされる
  48. 48. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Virtual Router 通信を複数のVirtual Nodeにルーティング するルーターまたはロードバランサー
  49. 49. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Listener Virtual Nodeで、どのようにトラフィックを 受け付けるか • プロトコル(http、http2、grpc、tcp) • ポート番号 • 内部的にはEnvoyがこの設定を取得してリクエスト を受け付けるプロトコルやポートを設定
  50. 50. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Backend 送信先として想定されるVirtual Service • デフォルトではBackendとして設定されていない宛先には 通信できない(※) • Backendでない宛先に送信できるよう設定で変更できる ※ AWS APIを呼び出す目的で*.amazonaws.comにはアクセス可能
  51. 51. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Meshの構築 Backend Listener • Virtual Nodeは、実際のアプリケーションを表す • Virtual Nodeが、BackendのVirtual Serviceへ通信する • トラフィックはVirtual RouterでVirtual Nodeに振り分けられる • Virtual Nodeは、設定されたListenerで通信を受け付ける Mesh
  52. 52. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  53. 53. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 利用できるインフラストラクチャー Amazon ECS AWS Fargate Amazon EKS Amazon EC2 Kubernetes on EC2
  54. 54. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケーションA EC2 Instance
  55. 55. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2での利用イメージ Management ConsoleやCLIでMeshを作成する アプリケーションA EC2 Instance
  56. 56. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance docker run -e “APPMESH_VIRTUAL_NODE_ NAME=<Virtual Node名>” … Envoyを導入
  57. 57. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance docker run xxx/aws- appmesh-proxy-route- manager … ネットワーク管理イメージを導入 ※ iptablesのルールを管理して通信をenvoy経由にする
  58. 58. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EC2での利用イメージ アプリケー ションA EC2 Instance アプリケー ションB EC2 Instance
  59. 59. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon ECS / AWS Fargateでの利用イメージ アプリケーションA ECS Task
  60. 60. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon ECS / AWS Fargateでの利用イメージ アプリケーションA ECS Task Management ConsoleやCLIでMeshを作成する
  61. 61. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon ECS / AWS Fargateでの利用イメージ アプリケー ションA ECS Task Management ConsoleやCLIでMesh統合を有効にする ECSタスク定義が更新され、Envoyが導入される
  62. 62. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2での利用イメージ https://github.com/aws/aws-app-mesh-controller-for-k8s AWS App Mesh Controller For K8s • 2020年6月にGA • 主な機能 • App Meshのリソースを Kubernetes上で管理 • PodをApp Meshを利用す るよう更新 • GA前は、上記二つがそれぞれ 別のコントローラーで提供 • App Mesh Controller • App Mesh Inject App Mesh Controller Mesh, VirtualNode, etc… Kubernetesクラスタ App Meshのリソースを CRDで管理
  63. 63. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2での利用イメージ App Mesh Controller Pod AWS App Mesh Controller For K8sを導入 $ helm repo add eks https://aws.github.io/eks-charts $ kubectl apply -k github.com/aws/eks-charts/stable/appmesh- controller//crds?ref=master $ kubectl create ns appmesh-system $ helm upgrade -i appmesh-controller eks/appmesh-controller -n appmesh-system
  64. 64. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Mesh Controller Pod App Mesh用のCustom Resourceをインストールする kubectl apply -f vn-a.yaml Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2での利用イメージ apiVersion: appmesh.k8s.aws/v1beta2 kind: VirtualNode metadata: name: my-service-a Mesh, VirtualNode, etc… https://github.com/aws/aws-app-mesh-controller-for-k8s/blob/master/docs/reference/api_spec.md App Mesh ControllerのCRD • Mesh • VirtualNode • VirtualService • VirtualRouter
  65. 65. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Mesh Controller Pod App Mesh ControllerがApp Meshのリソースを作成する Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2での利用イメージ Mesh, VirtualNode, etc…
  66. 66. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Mesh Controller Pod アプリケーションをデプロイする アプリケー ションA Deployment kubectl apply -f deployment.yaml Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2での利用イメージ Mesh, VirtualNode, etc…
  67. 67. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Mesh Controller Pod App Mesh ControllerがEnvoyをPodにInjectして設定する アプリケー ションA Pod Inject Amazon EKS / Fargate for EKS / Kubernetes on EC2での利用イメージ Mesh, VirtualNode, etc…
  68. 68. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 様々なインフラストラクチャーを一つのMeshで管理できる Amazon ECS AWS Fargate Amazon EKSAmazon EC2 Kubernetes on EC2
  69. 69. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  70. 70. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • AWS App Meshのセキュリティ機能 • AWS App Meshで利用できる機能 • 通信可観測性を確保する • カナリアリリース 機能と活用方法
  71. 71. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Mesh Security of the Cloud アプリケー ションA 通信経路 • App Meshの設定データの暗号化 （配布時、保存時） • Control Planeの可用性確保(Multi- AZ構成) • Control Planeの自動バックアップ • AWS PrivateLinkによるAWSネット ワークに閉じたEnvoy-Control Plane間通信 • Envoyコンテナイメージの脆弱性ス キャンとパッチ適用 https://docs.aws.amazon.com/app-mesh/latest/userguide/security.html App Meshの構成の内、AWSが管理するところのセキュリティ
  72. 72. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Mesh Security in the Cloud アプリケー ションA 通信経路 • App MeshのAPIに対するIAM権限 • セキュリティパッチが適用された Envoyコンテナイメージのデプロイ • AWS CloudTrailでApp Mesh操作の 証跡を監査 https://docs.aws.amazon.com/app-mesh/latest/userguide/security.html App Meshでお客様が管理できるセキュリティ
  73. 73. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. App Meshで利用できる機能 クライアントサイドのロードバランシング HTTPヘッダーベースのルーティング Pathベースのルーティング HTTP, HTTP2, gRPC, TCPのサポート リトライポリシー End-to-endのTLS暗号化 CloudWatch Logs and Metrics AWS X-Ray Tracing Envoyがサポートしている Metrics (StatsD, Prometheus) EnvoyがサポートしているTracing(Zipkin, Jaeger) Egress Traffic Policies AWS Cloud Map Service Discovery クロスアカウントのサポート Kubernetes Controller タイムアウトのサポート Ingress Gateway
  74. 74. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 • メトリクス • そのシステムで通信の状況が時間でどう変化してきたか • トレース • システム全体のある時間帯の通信がどのようになっていたか • ログ • あるコンポーネントの通信に関する詳細な情報 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) システム全体で、通信の状況がどうなっているのか把握する ECS Service ECS Service
  75. 75. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 • メトリクス • Amazon CloudWatch • トレース • AWS X-Ray • ログ • Amazon CloudWatch Logs 可観測性のためにApp Meshと連携できるAWSのサービス AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service
  76. 76. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクスを取得する AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service ENABLE_ENVOY_DOG_STATSD = 1 Envoy Proxyコンテナに環境変数を設定し、StatsD形式のメトリクス を8125ポートで公開するよう設定する
  77. 77. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクスを取得する AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cw "metrics_collected": { "statsd": {}} CloudWatch Agentをサイドカーとしてデプロイし、8125ポートで公開 されているメトリクスを取得するよう設定する ※ CloudWatch Agentのコンテナイメージは、以下を参考にビルドする https://github.com/aws-samples/aws-app-mesh-cloudwatch-agent/blob/master/Dockerfile
  78. 78. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクスを取得する AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cw CloudWatch Agentが、Envoyが公開するStatsDメトリクスをCloudWatchに 送信する Amazon CloudWatch
  79. 79. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 CloudWatchと連携して通信のメトリクスを取得する CloudWatchに通信の メトリクスが集まる • Dashboardを作成して 一覧性を高める • アラームを設定して 閾値を超えたら通知する
  80. 80. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cw Amazon CloudWatch
  81. 81. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cwX-Ray X-Ray X-Rayデーモンのコンテナ(amazon/aws-xray-daemon)をサイドカーとして デプロイ(※) ※ 詳細は「Amazon ECS で X-Ray デーモンを実行する」を参照 https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ja_jp/xray/latest/devguide/xray-daemon-ecs.html Amazon CloudWatch
  82. 82. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cwX-Ray X-Ray Envoyに環境変数を設定し、X-Rayデーモンにトレースデータを送信する ENABLE_ENVOY_XRAY_TRACING = 1 Amazon CloudWatch
  83. 83. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cwX-Ray X-Ray X-RayデーモンがAWS X-RayにEnvoyのトレースデータを中継する AWS X-Ray Amazon CloudWatch
  84. 84. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. X-Rayで通信をトレースする 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 メトリクスで異常があったときに、 どこに遅延やエラーがあるか確認 できる
  85. 85. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cwX-Ray X-Ray AWS X-Ray Amazon CloudWatch
  86. 86. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性
  87. 87. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cwX-Ray X-Ray AWS X-Ray Amazon CloudWatch Virtual Nodeの設定で、 Envoyにアクセスログを /dev/stdoutに出力する よう設定
  88. 88. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 AWS Fargate App(front) App(back) ECS Service ECS Service cw cwX-Ray X-Ray AWS X-Ray Amazon CloudWatch / CloudWatch Logs awslogsログドライバーが /dev/stdoutに出力されたアクセス ログをCloudWatch Logsに送信 Envoyアクセスログの送信
  89. 89. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CloudWatch Logsでアクセスログを表示する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性
  90. 90. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. エラー、遅延が発生したときに状況を把握する 活用例: コンテナアプリケーションの通信可観測性 • メトリクス • Amazon CloudWatch • 異常やアラームが発生したことを把握する • トレース • AWS X-Ray • アラームが発生したとき、どのような通信状況だったか把握する • ログ • Amazon CloudWatch Logs • トレースで特定したコンポーネントの処理を確認する
  91. 91. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: カナリアリリース 66% 33% Virtual Routerによる通信先の振り分け
  92. 92. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 活用例: カナリアリリース 66% 33% AWS Fargate EC2上のアプリケーション をFargateに移行する際に カナリアリリースを行う例 Amazon EC2
  93. 93. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  94. 94. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS App Meshのロードマップ github.com/aws/aws-app-mesh-roadmap #33 AWS Lambdaとの連携 LambdaをMeshに追加できるようにする(EnvoyからLambdaを起動する) #6 Circuit Breaker 閾値を超えてエラーや遅延が発生している呼び出しを一時的に遮断する #34 サービス間認証 mTLSでサービス間の認証を行う #61 CloudWatchとの統合を進める EnvoyとCloudWatchの連携を、もっとManagedなレベルで行う #107 Rate Limiting Virtual Nodeへの入出力にレートリミットを設ける ※ 2020年7月時点のロードマップアイテムからピックアップ
  95. 95. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • サービスメッシュとは何か • AWS App Mesh • 概要 • 利用方法 • 機能と活用例 • ロードマップ • 価格体系
  96. 96. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 利用料金 • App Meshの利用による追加料金はない • Envoy Proxyを稼働するためのリソースに 対して料金が発生 • AWS X-Ray、Amazon CloudWatch Logsなど 連携先のサービスの料金が発生
  97. 97. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. まとめ http/tcp Control plane Envoyを管理するコントロールプ レーンを提供し、サービスメッシュ を実現するマネージドサービス EC2, ECS, EKS, Kubernetes on EC2で利用可能 多種多様な技術で稼働する多数のア プリケーションの通信をインフラレ イヤーで制御できる
  98. 98. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 手を動かしながら理解する AWS App Mesh Workshop https://www.appmeshworkshop.com/ App Meshの機能と利用方法を理解するための ワークショップ aws / aws-app-mesh-examples https://github.com/aws/aws-app-mesh-examples クロスアカウント、gRPCの利用、リトライ、Header ベースルーティングなど、活用例を手を動かして確認
  99. 99. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Q&A お答えできなかったご質問については AWS Japan Blog 「https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/」にて 後日掲載します。
  100. 100. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS 公式 Webinar https://amzn.to/JPWebinar 過去資料 https://amzn.to/JPArchive ご視聴ありがとうございました

