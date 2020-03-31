2000年代SaaS on AWS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 2020年代SaaS on AWS 荒木靖宏 Yasuhiro Araki JAWS DAYS 2020 ONLINE
  2. 2. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 荒木靖宏 です。どうぞよろしく アマゾン ウェブ サービス ジャパン 技術統括本部 シニアマネージャ プリンシパルソリューションアーキテクト 2011年からAWSのソリューションアーキテクト です 好きなサービスはAWS DirectConnectとEC2 Spot 今日はSaaSとネットワークの話をします
  3. 3. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. SaaSの基本的な構成 EC2 Instance S3 Bucket Public Subnet Private Subnet Load Balancer インター ネット SaaS側がインターネット接続を管理
  4. 4. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 今日のWebアプリに対する最大の脅威 App Vulnerabilities Bad Bots DDoS 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Largest DDoS Attacks (Gbps) Mem cached Mirai botnet
  5. 5. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. DDoS対策用の防御レイヤ追加 EC2 Instance S3 Bucket Public Subnet Private Subnet Shield Shield Advanced ALB CloudFront WAF Firewall Manager SaaS側がインターネット接続努力した！
  6. 6. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 攻撃怖いので閉域で おねがいします
  7. 7. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 閉域網でのSaaSの基本的な構成 EC2 Instance S3 Bucket Public Subnet Private Subnet Load Balancer Consumer VPC VPC（A社） A社閉域網 A社 SaaS側が閉域網に参加
  8. 8. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 増えていくお客様閉域網 EC2 Instance S3 Bucket Public Subnet Private Subnet Load Balancer Consumer VPC VPC（A社） 閉域網 A社 B社閉域網 VPC（B社） B社 すりあわせ地獄の発生
  9. 9. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS PrivateLink と Amazon EventBridge ネットワークのシンプル化 スケーラブル セキュア（インターネットなし） 片方向（常に利用者側からアクセス） シームレスな“point-to-point” 統合 多くのAWSサービスとSaaSアプリケー ションと連動 シンプルなプログラミングモデル
  10. 10. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. PrivateLinkの典型的な例 Consumer VPC Customer Services VPCE AWS Service Endpoints 3rd Party SaaS/DaaS applications region VPC Customer VPC AWS VPC SaaS VPC Sensitive Data Services
  11. 11. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. PrivateLink for SaaS Service Consumer Service Provider NL B VPCE SaaS VPCAWS Customer-A region VPC VPC
  12. 12. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Private Linkを双方向で使うことも可能 Service Consumer Service Provider NL B VPCE NL B VPCE region VPC VPC NL B
  13. 13. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Private Link + Event Bridge Service Consumer Service Provider NL B VPCE region VPC VPC NL B
  14. 14. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. SaaS on AWS 2020 EC2 Instance Shield Shield Advanced ALB CloudFront WAF Firewall Manager Direct Connect and/or VPN VPCEアクセスはユーザ側が選択&AWSまでを用意する時代に
  15. 15. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. アクセスは ユーザ側が選択 & SaaS側は PrivateLink+EventBridge
  16. 16. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CloudFrontによる防御レイヤ追加 EC2 Instance S3 Bucket Public Subnet Private Subnet CloudFront ALB
  17. 17. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Firewallによる防御レイヤ追加 EC2 Instance S3 Bucket Public Subnet Private Subnet CloudFront WAF ALB Firewall Manager

