Machine Learning in Financial Services: Real-World Use Cases

Machine learning (ML) services on AWS create opportunities to automate and accelerate labor- and time-intensive processes, analyze large datasets, discover business insights, and mitigate security and market risks. Attend this talk to learn real-world ML use cases that financial services enterprises have built and deployed in the AWS Cloud, such as modernization of omni-channel call centers, analysis of unstructured datasets, automated fraud detection in payments, and predictive analytics for market risk mitigation.