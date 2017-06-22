Keeping Security In-Step with Your Application Demand Curve

Protecting dynamically scaled cloud compute resources can be challenging, especially for organizations that lack the time or money it takes to maintain dynamic security. Fortinet’s auto scaling security solution addresses this issue by providing the resources to help with deployment in order to optimize organizations’ AWS networks. Join the upcoming webinar hosted by Fortinet and AWS to learn how to leverage Fortinet for auto scaling complex security policies in your Amazon VPC. Fortinet has a broad set of capabilities that when combined with AWS services creates truly a complete security architecture.