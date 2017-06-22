© 2016, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Keith Brooks – AWS Manager, AWS GovCloud (US) Ju...
Why Public Sector is adopting Cloud Pave the way for innovation Make the world a better place It offers: • Disruptive inno...
What requirements influence Public Sector adoption of Cloud?
AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS Region Intended for customers with strict regulatory and compliance requirements and ...
16 Regions 42 Availability Zones 88 Edge Locations
AWS GovCloud (US) differentiated features Physical and logical isolation Unique credentials Dedicated AWS Management Conso...
AWS GovCloud (US) differentiated features Managed by U.S. Citizens on U.S. soil Community Cloud with vetted account holders
AWS GovCloud (US) is compliance in the Cloud International Traffic and Arms Regulation DOD Security Requirements Guide IL ...
AWS GovCloud (US) is compliance in the Cloud Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act International Organization for Stan...
18 FedRAMP High JAB authorized AWS services Amazon EC2 ELB ELB Amazon S3 Amazon Glacier IAM Amazon RDS VPC Amazon VPC AWS ...
Ashley Mahan, FedRAMP Agency Evangelist
FedRAMP BY THE NUMBERS The program has been in existence for 5 years, formally launching in June 2012 5YEARS We currently ...
FedRAMP Accelerated demonstrated the PMO’s ability to reduce JAB authorization timelines by over 75%. Transformed t he ATO...
High impact systems are systems that contain high impact data according to the Federal Information Processing Standard (FI...
FedRAMP Tailored adds “tailored” processes and baselines to FedRAMP’s current “one-size-fits-all” baselines ▪ FedRAMP was ...
Why AWS GovCloud (US)?
What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Isolated, secure, and compliant IaaS and services
What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Built for sensitive and regulated data including CUI
What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Mission and business critical workload delivery
What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Benefits of the AWS Cloud tailored to Government and regulated industry
Types of organizations using AWS GovCloud (US) US Government Federal, state, and local Consulting firms and systems integr...
AWS GovCloud (US) growth since 2011 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 185% compounded annual growth rate* *As of December 31, ...
Workloads appropriate for AWS GovCloud (US) Web applications and websites Backup, recovery and archiving Disaster recovery...
Requirements for access to AWS GovCloud (US) Account holder must be a US Person (defined as a US citizen or a Green Card h...
How to get started with AWS GovCloud (US) Best practice: Create a new AWS account for GovCloud use 1. Sign in to the AWS M...
Learn more about AWS GovCloud (US) AWS GovCloud (US) homepage https://aws.amazon.com/govcloud-us/ AWS GovCloud (US) User G...
Thank You!
Is AWS GovCloud (US) Right for Your Regulated Workload? | AWS Public Sector Summit 2017

AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS region designated to allow US government agencies and organizations in government-regulated industries to move sensitive data and regulated IT workloads to the cloud by addressing their specific regulatory and compliance requirements. AWS GovCloud (US) adheres to numerous compliance and regulatory regimes, including US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG), CJIS, IRS-1075, and HIPAA. Join us to learn about AWS GovCloud (US) and if the Region is right for your regulated workload. Learn More: https://aws.amazon.com/government-education/

Published in: Technology
Is AWS GovCloud (US) Right for Your Regulated Workload? | AWS Public Sector Summit 2017

  1. 1. © 2016, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Keith Brooks – AWS Manager, AWS GovCloud (US) June 13, 2017 Is AWS GovCloud (US) Right for Your Regulated Workload?
  2. 2. Why Public Sector is adopting Cloud Pave the way for innovation Make the world a better place It offers: • Disruptive innovation • Agility • Twenty-first century capability • New skills • Cost savings It enables: • World-changing projects • Economic development • Citizen services and engagement • Research and education
  3. 3. What requirements influence Public Sector adoption of Cloud?
  4. 4. AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS Region Intended for customers with strict regulatory and compliance requirements and sensitive data or workloads US Government laws Security standards Compliance programs Addresses multiple US regulations, policies, and security requirements
  5. 5. 16 Regions 42 Availability Zones 88 Edge Locations
  6. 6. AWS GovCloud (US) differentiated features Physical and logical isolation Unique credentials Dedicated AWS Management Console
  7. 7. AWS GovCloud (US) differentiated features Managed by U.S. Citizens on U.S. soil Community Cloud with vetted account holders
  8. 8. AWS GovCloud (US) is compliance in the Cloud International Traffic and Arms Regulation DOD Security Requirements Guide IL 2-4 SP 800-53 (rev 4) SP 800-171 Criminal Justice Information Service Security Policy Federal Information Processing Standard Pub Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement IRS – 1075 (Section 6103 (p)) FedRAMP Moderate and High
  9. 9. AWS GovCloud (US) is compliance in the Cloud Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act International Organization for Standardization AICPA Service Organization Control Reports Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Export Administration Regulation Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act
  10. 10. 18 FedRAMP High JAB authorized AWS services Amazon EC2 ELB ELB Amazon S3 Amazon Glacier IAM Amazon RDS VPC Amazon VPC AWS KMS Amazon DynamoDB SQS Amazon SQS AWS CloudTrail SNS Amazon SNS Amazon Redshift LOGS Amazon CloudWatch Amazon EMR SWF Amazon SWF Amazon EBS CF AWS CloudFormation
  11. 11. Ashley Mahan, FedRAMP Agency Evangelist
  12. 12. FedRAMP BY THE NUMBERS The program has been in existence for 5 years, formally launching in June 2012 5YEARS We currently have authorized Cloud Service Providers 82 33% 33% of those that are authorized are small business We have DOUBLEDthe number of cloud providers and authorizations each year since launch 471 Since inception, agencies have re-used authorizations times That means every authorization has been reused approximately 5x 155 43108
  13. 13. FedRAMP Accelerated demonstrated the PMO’s ability to reduce JAB authorization timelines by over 75%. Transformed t he ATO Process t o Take Less Than 6 Mont hs ▪ Reduced Timelines from 18-24 months down to approximately 4 months on average ▪ Still maintained the same level of rigor in reviews as previous process ▪ Increased security reviews by incorporating Continuous Monitoring into process Key Element of Success was FedRAMP Ready ▪ Many CSPs begin unaware of what gaps exist within their system ▪ This results in unforeseen costs and time for CSPs in the authorization process ▪ The FedRAMP Readiness Assessment Report helps identify a CSP’s security implementations upfront in the process - for gov’t to understand success likelihood, and a CSP to use as a self assessment FedRAMP STRAGEIC INITIATIVE: FedRAMP ACCELERATED
  14. 14. High impact systems are systems that contain high impact data according to the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 199. FIPS 199 categorizes data according to three unique elements: ▪ Confidentiality ▪ Integrity ▪ Availability In simple terms, if any of those elements were impacted, it would pose a severe risk to life, limb, or financial ruin. ▪ By definition, this means any impact would have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect on organizational operations, organizational assets, or individuals. Typicalhigh impact systems include: ▪ Law enforcement systems ▪ Health systems ▪ Financial systemsHIGH BASELINE DEMAND ACROSS USG FedRAMP STRATEGIC INITIATIVE: FedRAMP HIGH BASELINE
  15. 15. FedRAMP Tailored adds “tailored” processes and baselines to FedRAMP’s current “one-size-fits-all” baselines ▪ FedRAMP was originally built around enterprise-wide solutions that would cover the broadest range of data types for cloud architectures and low, moderate, and high impact ▪ FedRAMP tailored addresses low risk use SaaS —focusing on things like collaboration, project management, and open-source code development FedRAMP STRATEGIC INITIATIVE: FedRAMP TAILORED
  16. 16. Why AWS GovCloud (US)?
  17. 17. What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Isolated, secure, and compliant IaaS and services
  18. 18. What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Built for sensitive and regulated data including CUI
  19. 19. What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Mission and business critical workload delivery
  20. 20. What AWS GovCloud (US) enables for customers Benefits of the AWS Cloud tailored to Government and regulated industry
  21. 21. Types of organizations using AWS GovCloud (US) US Government Federal, state, and local Consulting firms and systems integrators Technology firms and ISVs Education institutions Research organizations Regulated industries (Aerospace, Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare) Nonprofit organizations Managed service providers
  22. 22. AWS GovCloud (US) growth since 2011 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 185% compounded annual growth rate* *As of December 31, 2016
  23. 23. Workloads appropriate for AWS GovCloud (US) Web applications and websites Backup, recovery and archiving Disaster recovery Development and test Big data High-performance computing Enterprise IT MobileMission critical applications Data center migration and hybrid
  24. 24. Requirements for access to AWS GovCloud (US) Account holder must be a US Person (defined as a US citizen or a Green Card holder) US entity incorporated to do business in the United States and is based on US soil Can handle export control data Learn more: https://aws.amazon.com/govcloud-us/getting-started/
  25. 25. How to get started with AWS GovCloud (US) Best practice: Create a new AWS account for GovCloud use 1. Sign in to the AWS Management Console as root user 2. Navigate to the Account Settings page 3. Click the Sign Up for AWS GovCloud (US) button and follow the instructions to request access. Resellers contact your AWS business representative to get started
  26. 26. Learn more about AWS GovCloud (US) AWS GovCloud (US) homepage https://aws.amazon.com/govcloud-us/ AWS GovCloud (US) User Guide http://docs.aws.amazon.com/govcloud-us/latest/UserGuide/welcome.html Keith Brooks AWS GovCloud (US) Manager – Business Development brookskl@amazon.com
  27. 27. Thank You!

