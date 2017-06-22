AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS region designated to allow US government agencies and organizations in government-regulated industries to move sensitive data and regulated IT workloads to the cloud by addressing their specific regulatory and compliance requirements. AWS GovCloud (US) adheres to numerous compliance and regulatory regimes, including US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG), CJIS, IRS-1075, and HIPAA. Join us to learn about AWS GovCloud (US) and if the Region is right for your regulated workload. Learn More: https://aws.amazon.com/government-education/