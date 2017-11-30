IOT328_Building an AWS IoT-Enabled Drink Dispenser

Explore and build all the components of a complete connected device workflow. We start with constructing a physical drink dispenser from provided parts and connecting it to AWS IoT. Then we use Amazon Cognito, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon S3 to build a serverless application for secure device management and control of your dispenser. Learn how AWS IoT provides flexible communication with physical connected devices and integrates with other AWS services. Also learn how to incorporate a serverless application built with other AWS services to intuitively manage and control devices from a responsive web application. This workshop involves connections to the physical drink dispenser, so bring a laptop with administrative privileges and a working USB port, and have the AWS CLI loaded and configured for your AWS account (with administrative permissions). We provide the physical hardware, USB cable, and network connectivity.

