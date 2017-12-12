© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT John Payne P r i n c i p l e U s e...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Starting with the customer and working backwards
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. It’s our thing
AMAZON CONFIDENTIAL© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer delight is our ultimate goal
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Moments
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Moments
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Moments
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer obsession • Leaders start with the cust...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Who is your customer?
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Great products and services come from deeply und...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards documents Press Release FAQ Vi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Five questions 1. Who is your customer? 2. What ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Let’s get started
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Meet Tatiana McLeod “Free time is my ultimate lu...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Who is your customer and what are their needs? P...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What is your opportunity or problem? Page 8 of w...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Crazy eights 2 min Think BIG! Think CRAZY! There...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer value statement Page 12 of workbook 2 m...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Metrics and visuals 2 min How might you measure ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards documents Press Release FAQ Vi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Press release • Focus on the customer need • The...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We will optimize the customer experience to enab...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We will optimize the customer experience to enab...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The FAQ • Include both customer FAQs and stakeho...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The Visuals • Rough idea—rough drawing • Match f...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer Quote 2 min Combine your customer needs...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Press release version 0.1 8 min In your customer...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Review in your group/buddy 15 min Each take a tu...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. It’s a conversation starter to achieve clarity a...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We read, discuss, debate, and ask questions.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We revise, and make the idea better with each it...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We push ourselves to invent on behalf of the cus...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Five questions 1. Who is your customer? 2. What ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards documents Press Release FAQ Vi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer delight is our ultimate goal
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How Amazon Works Backward from the Customer to Drive Innovation - ENT220 - re:Invent 2017

5 views

Published on

Working Backward is a core mechanism in Amazon’s innovation process, used to drive a persistent customer focus. Creating a Working Backward document enables you to clarify thinking, share your ideas, and validate the customer value of those ideas using language your customers understand. This workshop introduces you to the concept of Working Backward, and takes you through a hands-on activity of building your own press release and frequently asked questions document (PR-FAQ). By completing the workshop, you can learn new techniques to facilitate customer-driven innovation within your organization.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How Amazon Works Backward from the Customer to Drive Innovation - ENT220 - re:Invent 2017

  1. 1. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT John Payne P r i n c i p l e U s e r E x p e r i e n c e D e s i g n e r How Amazon Works Backward from the Customer to Drive Innovation N o v e m b e r 2 9 , 2 0 1 7
  2. 2. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Starting with the customer and working backwards
  3. 3. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. It’s our thing
  4. 4. AMAZON CONFIDENTIAL© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  5. 5. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  6. 6. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer delight is our ultimate goal
  7. 7. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  8. 8. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  9. 9. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  10. 10. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  11. 11. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  12. 12. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  13. 13. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  14. 14. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  15. 15. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  16. 16. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  17. 17. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  18. 18. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  19. 19. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Moments
  20. 20. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Moments
  21. 21. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Moments
  22. 22. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer obsession • Leaders start with the customer and work backwards • They work vigorously to earn and keep customer trust • Although leaders pay attention to competitors, they obsess over customers
  23. 23. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Who is your customer?
  24. 24. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  25. 25. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  26. 26. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  27. 27. A M A Z O N C O N F I D E N T I A L© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  28. 28. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Great products and services come from deeply understanding your customer
  29. 29. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards documents Press Release FAQ Visuals
  30. 30. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Five questions 1. Who is your customer? 2. What is the customer problem or opportunity? 3. What is the most important customer benefit? 4. How do you know what your customer needs or wants? 5. What does the experience look like?
  31. 31. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the customer Step 2: Crafting a Working Backwards document Step 3: Reviewing a Working Backwards document
  32. 32. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Let’s get started
  33. 33. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the customer Step 2: Crafting a Working Backwards document Step 3: Reviewing a Working Backwards document
  34. 34. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Meet Tatiana McLeod “Free time is my ultimate luxury; on most days I can barely finish everything I need to. As a working single mother of three with a full- time job as a nurse, there is never enough time in the day. I scramble with my daughters and school. I scramble keeping up with meals, laundry, and cleaning. I scramble through my day at work. I never get down time, period.” C O N T E X T $26,000 is the median income for single mothers in the US American mothers average ~36 minutes of child-free time a day to themselves H E R N E E D S Time—Personal, parental, and professional A way to get ahead, plan ahead, and stop scrambling
  35. 35. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Who is your customer and what are their needs? Page 4 of workbook 2 min Write down what you think are your customer and their needs 8 min Discuss your customer needs with a buddy at your table Does the statement describe the needs or does it feel like a solution? 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  36. 36. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What is your opportunity or problem? Page 8 of workbook 2 min Write down what you think are your customer’s opportunity or problem 8 min Discuss your customer needs with your buddy 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  37. 37. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Crazy eights 2 min Think BIG! Think CRAZY! There might be a nugget in there that can happen. 8 min One idea a minute for 8 minutes for your customer and problem statement – the first few are easy, but to think of eight should push you. 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  38. 38. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer value statement Page 12 of workbook 2 min From your eight ideas, what might be the one that has the most customer value? Don’t think too hard about implementation. 8 min Share your top ideas for your customers with your buddy. Respectfully challenge. 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  39. 39. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Metrics and visuals 2 min How might you measure the success of your idea, number of customers, speed of creation, etc.? 8 min Sketch out the what you think the idea could look like in context. 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  40. 40. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the customer Step 2: Crafting a Working Backwards document Step 3: Reviewing a Working Backwards document
  41. 41. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards documents Press Release FAQ Visuals
  42. 42. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Press release • Focus on the customer need • The customer quote is key • Leap into the future: think BIG • Avoid jargon • Say it simply and clearly
  43. 43. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We will optimize the customer experience to enable enhanced accuracy in Buy-Box pricing to facilitate increased rapidity and elevated confidence in purchase decisioning by cross-border retail customers.
  44. 44. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We will optimize the customer experience to enable enhanced accuracy in Buy-Box pricing to facilitate increased rapidity and elevated confidence in purchase decisioning by cross-border retail customers. Amazon makes it easier for international shoppers to decide what to purchase by showing them the total landed cost of an item. Total landed cost includes all taxes, duties, and shipping costs.
  45. 45. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The FAQ • Include both customer FAQs and stakeholder FAQs • Include the hard questions • Share your Press Release early to gather questions
  46. 46. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The Visuals • Rough idea—rough drawing • Match fidelity to maturity of your idea • Don’t be afraid to be provocative • Create discussion
  47. 47. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer Quote 2 min Combine your customer needs with the value of your idea and create an emotive customer quote that brings it to life. 8 min Share your quote with your group/buddy for review and refinement. 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  48. 48. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Press release version 0.1 8 min In your customer’s voice, present a single paragraph that summarizes your solution. 2 min Share your paragraph with your group/buddy for review and refinement. 1 0 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  49. 49. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the customer Step 2: Crafting a Working Backwards document Step 3: Reviewing a Working Backwards document
  50. 50. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Review in your group/buddy 15 min Each take a turn to read a PR and provide feedback around the five questions. Remember: Respectfully challenge Don’t nitpick the document Does it think big enough? Are the five questions clearly answered in the narrative? 1 5 m i n u t e a c t i v i t y
  51. 51. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. It’s a conversation starter to achieve clarity and customer focus.
  52. 52. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We read, discuss, debate, and ask questions.
  53. 53. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We revise, and make the idea better with each iteration.
  54. 54. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. We push ourselves to invent on behalf of the customer.
  55. 55. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Five questions 1. Who is your customer? 2. What is the customer problem or opportunity? 3. What is the most important customer benefit? 4. How do you know what your customer needs or wants? 5. What does the experience look like?
  56. 56. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards documents Press Release FAQ Visuals
  57. 57. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Working backwards process Step 1: Start with the customer Step 2: Crafting a Working Backwards document Step 3: Reviewing a Working Backwards document
  58. 58. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Customer delight is our ultimate goal
  59. 59. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!

×