Working Backward is a core mechanism in Amazon’s innovation process, used to drive a persistent customer focus. Creating a Working Backward document enables you to clarify thinking, share your ideas, and validate the customer value of those ideas using language your customers understand. This workshop introduces you to the concept of Working Backward, and takes you through a hands-on activity of building your own press release and frequently asked questions document (PR-FAQ). By completing the workshop, you can learn new techniques to facilitate customer-driven innovation within your organization.