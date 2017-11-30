GPSTEC326-GPS Industry 4.0 AI and the Future of Manufacturing

© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT GPS: Industry 4.0: AI and the Futu...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Tom “Elvis” Jones David Mitchell AWS Solutions A...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AI Analysis Decision making Automation
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How to build a better mousetrap https://flic.kr/...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Idea Construction Production How to better build...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CAD CAE CIVIL cPDM Production Planning CAM Manuf...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Take the linear steps to production…
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. …combine them with data...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. …become a cycle
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data AI Humans
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Where are we today? Challenges, Trends, and Inno...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Challenges • Data • On-premises requirements • M...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data Data in silos • File formats • Physical loc...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data lake Amazon S3 AWS Lambda Amazon ES AWS Dir...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. SQL Interface in web browser Athena for SQL S3 D...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On-premises requirement • Uptime • Intermittent ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Greengrass
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On-premises requirement AWS Snowball Edge Petaby...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Mass customization • Fluctuating demand • Comple...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Managing fluctuating demand Autoscaling Serverle...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Active Workspaces architecture Route Tab...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Increasing complexity Amazon WorkSpaces Amazon A...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Competitive & economic pressure • Efficiency • C...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Automation & analytics AWS Services for Automati...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How does AI help manufacturing? Today and lookin...
AI Services AI Platform Frameworks Amazon Rekognition Amazon Polly Amazon Lex More to come in 2017 Apache MXNet TensorFlow...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Design Production • Automation • Optimization • ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data and analytics Design • Digital Twin • Descr...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Model driven virtual voice assistant – Fusion360...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AI increasing the design space
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens journey to the cloud
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Technological Forces Transforming the Digital En...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Advanced Manufacturing As comp le x ity incre as...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. DF PL Cloud Journey Cloud Services Established –...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Digital Enterprise software suite Totall...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens software applications on the cloud • Eas...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Cloud first requires R&D transformation • Deploy...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Initial Big Data offering based on Open Source
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Initial AWS technology choices
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Product Intelligence on AWS
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Selected AWS Suite for MindSphere
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens MindSphere on AWS Core Services Applicat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MindSphere Visual Analyzer overview IoT Advanced...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Services for Siemens Manufacturing Intellige...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Manufacturing Intelligence Cloud On prem...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Medical Devices Edwards Life Sciences Marine New...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Closing
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Change is the only constant Manufacturing is cha...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data AI Humans
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Product Design Production Design Production Data...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. TITLE & CONTENT
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GPSTEC326-GPS Industry 4.0 AI and the Future of Manufacturing

12 views

Published on

Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, along with the rapid deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, are changing how physical products are designed and built. In this session, learn how AWS partners Siemens and Autodesk use AWS to enhance the design process and how they're incorporating AWS services into their products and smart factories. We explore how these trends impact the future of design and manufacturing.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GPSTEC326-GPS Industry 4.0 AI and the Future of Manufacturing

  1. 1. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT GPS: Industry 4.0: AI and the Future of Manufacturing T o m “ E l v i s ” J o n e s – A W S S A D a v i d M i t c h e l l – S i e m e n s G P S T E C 3 2 6 November 28, 2017
  2. 2. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Tom “Elvis” Jones David Mitchell AWS Solutions Architect Industrial Software VP, Manufacturing Operations Management R&D Siemens PLM Software Design Engineering Simulation Manufacturing OperationsPLM Supply Chain
  3. 3. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AI Analysis Decision making Automation
  4. 4. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How to build a better mousetrap https://flic.kr/p/Rfec6M
  5. 5. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Idea Construction Production How to better build a mousetrap https://flic.kr/p/Rfec6M
  6. 6. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. CAD CAE CIVIL cPDM Production Planning CAM Manufacturing Enterprise Asset Management Logistics Steps to production
  7. 7. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Take the linear steps to production…
  8. 8. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. …combine them with data...
  9. 9. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. …become a cycle
  10. 10. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data AI Humans
  11. 11. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Where are we today? Challenges, Trends, and Innovations
  12. 12. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Challenges • Data • On-premises requirements • Mass customization and configuration • Fluctuating demand • Increased complexity • Competitive and economic pressure • Faster product innovation • Automation
  13. 13. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data Data in silos • File formats • Physical locations • Value • Gravity • Collaboration • SaaS Why is data important? Data volume • Increasing volume of data
  14. 14. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data lake Amazon S3 AWS Lambda Amazon ES AWS Direct Connect AWS Database Migration Internet Interfaces Amazon S3 AmazonKinesis S3 DATA LAKE METADATA CATALOG & SEARCHBATCH DATA INGEST STREAMING DATA INGEST Amazon Redshift DATA WAREHOUSE Amazon Athena AD-HOC QUERY Amazon EMR ADVANCED ANALYTICS / ML TRANSFORMED DATA Amazon EMR ETL Amazon API Gateway AWS Lambda Amazon QuickSight VISUALIZATION
  15. 15. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. SQL Interface in web browser Athena for SQL S3 Data Lake Glue for ETL Spark & Hive Interface in web browser Data lake evolution
  16. 16. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On-premises requirement • Uptime • Intermittent connectivity • Pre-internet machinery
  17. 17. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Greengrass
  18. 18. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. On-premises requirement AWS Snowball Edge Petabyte-scale hybrid device with onboard compute and storage • 100 TB local storage • Local Compute equivalent to Amazon EC2 m4.4xlarge instance • 10 GBase-T, 25 GB – SFP+, 40 GB – QSFP+ copper, and optical networking • Ruggedized and rack-mountable • Clusterable
  19. 19. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Mass customization • Fluctuating demand • Complexity driven by configuration options • Simulation sizes becoming larger
  20. 20. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Managing fluctuating demand Autoscaling Serverless Microservices Loose coupling (RESTful) Managed services 50 Million Deployments a Year
  21. 21. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Active Workspaces architecture Route Table Route Table Availability Zone Internet Gateway Router CloudWatch Alarm Elastic IP VIS Pool Auto Scale Assigner Subnet: 10.0.0.0/24 Subnet: 10.0.1.0/24 Virtual Private Cloud 10.0.0.0/16 AWS 10.0.1.91RDP NAT Reverse Proxy
  22. 22. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Increasing complexity Amazon WorkSpaces Amazon AppStream 2.0* Increasing communication
  23. 23. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Competitive & economic pressure • Efficiency • Capex vs Opex • Velocity and agility • Business models
  24. 24. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Automation & analytics AWS Services for Automation • Greengrass • Snowball Edge • AI Services Courtesy of Rethink Robotics, Inc.
  25. 25. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How does AI help manufacturing? Today and looking forward
  26. 26. AI Services AI Platform Frameworks Amazon Rekognition Amazon Polly Amazon Lex More to come in 2017 Apache MXNet TensorFlow Caffe Theano KerasTorch CNTK Amazon Machine Learning EMR & Spark AWS Batch InfrastructureEC2 GPU EC2 CPU EC2 F1 IoT Mobile AWS Deep Learning AMI Amazon AI
  27. 27. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Design Production • Automation • Optimization • Safety • Topology • Lightweighting • Parameter tuning • Materials optimization
  28. 28. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data and analytics Design • Digital Twin • Descriptive design • Operations tuning • Logistics • Quality control • Predictive maintenance
  29. 29. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Model driven virtual voice assistant – Fusion360 skill for Alexa AWS Lambda Alexa voice service Amazon DynamoDB Amazon API Gateway* Amazon S3 Mikhail Dikov Principal Software Engineer & Maker dikovm@autodesk.com
  30. 30. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AI increasing the design space
  31. 31. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens journey to the cloud
  32. 32. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Technological Forces Transforming the Digital Enterprise Changing the way products come to life GENERATIVE DESIGN SYSTEMS-DRIVEN DEVELOPMENT MODEL-BASED ENGINEERING Changing the way products are realized MACHINE LEARNING ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING ADVANCED ROBOTICS Changing the way products evolve CLOUD TECHNOLOGY KNOWLEDGE AUTOMATION BIG DATA ANALYTICS
  33. 33. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Advanced Manufacturing As comp le x ity incre ase s, so doe s the amou nt of data Explosion of Big Data Creates New Opportunities
  34. 34. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. DF PL Cloud Journey Cloud Services Established – Omneo Acquired 2015 Certifcation complete and first enablement kicked off, followed by global training 2012 Begin Cloud Journey 2012 NextGENBP Initiated SE Online Store 2013 Executive Awareness and M70 initiated 2014 Cross BU Established First SaaS application’s launched Intosite and NX CAE (Rescale) 2013 Cloudstart Project & Omneo on AWS 2015 Executive Commitment & Siemens PLM Business Ready Cloud Solutions Launch 2016 Siemens PLM Appstream 2.0 Launch 2016 GrowthSales support/ product development / education / Siemens Feedback for engineering / best practices QBRRegion Input Nice Acquisition TrainingCertification Partnering Joint sales Begin relationship EngineeringAppstreamWorkspacesExec Education Education
  35. 35. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Digital Enterprise software suite Totally Integrated Automation MindSphere Product Lifecycle Management Manufacturing Operations Management Teamcenter
  36. 36. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens software applications on the cloud • Easily and cost effectively deploy Development, Acceptance Testing, Training, and other environments • Simplify new product evaluations and pilot projects • Instantly scale deployment up or down as needed • Instantly deploy additional instances and data caches across the globe • Secure management of IT resources • Improve profitability by reducing costs • Centrally manage a global footprint • Cloud formation scripts • Proven cloud service providers • Certified deployment partners Faster Path to Production Instant Scalability Ease of IT Management Simplify Deployment
  37. 37. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Cloud first requires R&D transformation • Deployment automation • Multi-region deployments • Automated Backup/Recovery • Disaster recovery strategy • Cloud Security layers (Boundary, patching, security monitoring/alerts) • Security Automation and Testing • High availability (no single point of failure) • Network architecture, active directory joins, Siemens PL Naming standards, etc. • Procedures for access and support defined • Product support organization ready to provide cloud support • Enablement materials for sales, services developed • Full SDLC - leveraging automated CI/CD • Supports scalable database technologies • Application is stateless (session information stored externally) • Standard API access points for all services (CLI, Portal) with documentation • Supports a single version deployment (upgrades are incremental, rapid, scalable) • Overarching structure to ensure standards and allow individual team agility • Multi-tenant • Scalability • Zero footprint client • Supports automation of tenant lifecycle and other processes • Meets Siemens cloud deployment, patching and upgrade requirements • Supports health check monitors • Supports customization through UI-driven configuration • Required integrations HTTPS/SFTP • No dependency on server access to local devices (ex printers) • Supports auto-scaling • Security and infrastructure automation (DevSecOps) Application JourneyTraditional Cloud Native Lift and Shift (Use the cloud as infrastructure) Cloud Native (Use the cloud as a platform)
  38. 38. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Initial Big Data offering based on Open Source
  39. 39. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Initial AWS technology choices
  40. 40. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Product Intelligence on AWS
  41. 41. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Selected AWS Suite for MindSphere
  42. 42. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens MindSphere on AWS Core Services Application & API Gateway Data Management Service Logging Analytics Service Content Distribution 3rd Party Apps Data Storage MindSphere Supported AWS Interfaces IoT Service Notification Connectivity Services IAM CI/CD Processes, Tools, Ops Management Interfaces VPC peering Amazon Route 53 Amazon ELB Developer Services AWS ALB Elastic Beanstalk LambdaSQSSES KinesisStep Functions ECSSWF VPC IAM CloudWatch CloudTrail MindSphere Gateway
  43. 43. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MindSphere Visual Analyzer overview IoT Advanced Core Starter Visual Analyzer mobile clientclient Amazon API Gateway Amazon CloudWatch API Gateway Cache AWS Lambda Amazon DynamoDB Amazon Route 53 Amazon CloudFront MindSphere Gateway TimeSeries API EventMgmt API Amazon S3 AWS WAF AssetMgmt API Analytics Analytics API
  44. 44. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Services for Siemens Manufacturing Intelligence Amazon CloudFront API Gateway Elastic Load Balancing Amazon QuickSight Amazon EMR AWS Elastic Beanstalk AWS Lambda Amazon Kinesis AWS Glue Amazon S3 Amazon RDS Amazon Redshift Amazon DynamoDB AWS Step Functions Lambda function Microservices Beanstalk application Cloud Native, Serverless , Microservices, Managed Service
  45. 45. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Siemens Manufacturing Intelligence Cloud On premise AWS Lambda Manufacturing Operation Management API Gateway Amazon Cognito AWS Glue Amazon S3 Amazon Kinesis Amazon RDS AWS Lambda Lambda Data Transformatio n AWS EMR Amazon RedShift Amazon DynamoDB Quick Sight MI Studio Cloud Front UI SPA SIMATIC IT MES SIMATIC IT Preactor APSCamstar QMS SIMATIC IT UniCam MENTOR / Valor
  46. 46. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Medical Devices Edwards Life Sciences Marine Newport News Industrial Machinery Downer Group Energy and Utilities EDF Energy Electronics And Semicondu Bose Consumer Products Proctor & Gamble Automotive Transportation McLaren Automotive Aerospace / Defense Bombardier Flash forward to today, and 8 recent large decisions were all on cloud Managed Services Managed Services Managed Services IaaS on AWS Managed Services SaaS IaaS on AWS w/ Smartronix FedRAMP IaaS on AWS
  47. 47. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Closing
  48. 48. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Change is the only constant Manufacturing is changing… • Data growth • Connectivity • Automation • Complexity • Collaboration • Faster production cycles
  49. 49. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Data AI Humans
  50. 50. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Product Design Production Design Production Data and Analytics AWS services for manufacturing Amazon WorkSpaces Amazon AppStream 2.0* Amazon Kinesis Amazon Redshift*Amazon EC2 Amazon ECS AWS Batch
  51. 51. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. TITLE & CONTENT
  52. 52. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!

×