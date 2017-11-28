GPSTEC316_GPS-Image Management Best Practices for Amazon WorkSpaces

Desktop and Application Streaming solutions provide the "last mile” between users and their applications and data. In this session, we will review the elements and benefits of the layered desktop image, application dependencies, and lifecycle management of desktops. Liquidware Labs, a APN partner, will showcase their toolset that helps customers deploy on AWS with ease. This deep dive on desktop image management for Amazon WorkSpaces will focus on enterprise organizations migrating to the cloud and will benefit engineers and system administrators that are new to this space as well as experienced architects with existing deployments on AWS.

