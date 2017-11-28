GPSTEC316_GPS-Image Management Best Practices for Amazon WorkSpaces

© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT G PS: Image Management Best Practi...
It's All About the Bundle
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WorkSpaces Bundle Basics AMI + compute resources...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Some WorkSpaces Fundamentals Hard drive structur...
Create Your Base Image Make sure you pick the right tool for the job • Choose the base AMI • Select the desired EC2 compute sizing • Applications are optional as needed
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Good Imaging Etiquette Some steps when you think...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Personas How many users will you need over time?...
Lifecycle Management Managing bundles and images over long lifecycles
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Operating Systems Need Updates An image once dep...
A Simple Process… Master Image Bundle Deploy Update Refresh WorkSpaces Create New Image
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Regular Refresh or Continuous Update? Do you ref...
You Need An Image Factory injection imaging • Package • Catalog • Deploy • Image
Application Deployment Getting applications to the users
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Image management App 1 Guest OS App 2 App 1 Gues...
Do You Install or Deliver? Installing is simpler but reduces adaptability Delivering is more efficient and agile
Decouple Separate the apps from the OS User data User profile Application Guest OS
Tools for App Management It's not just delivery • Tight License Control • Usage Analytics • Centralized management • Application publishing • Portability & Recovery
Problem Apps Some apps just don't play nice
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. User Data & Profiles Can Be Complex or Simple • ...
So Many Choices Amazon AppStream 2.0 vmware ThinApp Microsoft App-V marketplace
Ray Dusseault – Director of Cloud and Application Strategy - Liquidware
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Stratusphere UX Overview Appliance model hosted ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Stratusphere UX Depending on the applications be...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ProfileUnity: Profile portability Public Cloud H...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. This capture results in the creation of the indi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon Workspace infrastructurePrivate Enterpris...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Windows 10 User connects to the new Windows 10 d...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What’s next…. Bypass the need for CIFS Cloud sto...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How is Liquidware Helping AWS customers? • Pre S...
What's your story?
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WorkSpaces WorkSpaces Product Detail Page Best P...
Thank you!
  AWS re:INVENT G PS: Image Management Best Practi ces for Amazon WorkSpaces J u s t i n B r a d l e y – S p e c i a l i z e d S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t - E U C A n d r e w K l o m a n - P a r t n e r S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t - E U C R a y D u s s e a u l t – D i r e c t o r o f C l o u d a n d A p p l i c a t i o n S t r a t e g y - L i q u i d w a r e N o v e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 G P S T E C 3 1 6
  What to Expect from the Session • Bundles • Images • Custom images • Application deployment through decoupling • Partner Solutions What are we covering… • Amazon WorkSpaces basics and infrastructure setup* What aren't we covering *Amazon WorkSpaces at re:Invent 2016: https://aws.amazon.com/workspaces/resources/#reinvent
  It's All About the Bundle
  WorkSpaces Bundle Basics AMI + compute resources + apps = bundle • Amazon Machine Images (AMI) provide the desktop operating system • WorkSpaces uses the EC2 compute virtualization platform as the base • Applications are optional as needed
  Some WorkSpaces Fundamentals Hard drive structure of workspace • Each Workspace comes with two drives. • The drive sizes are fixed at creation and cannot at this time be resized. • C: drive contains the system image and is currently fixed at 80GB. This drive is only used for operating system, no user data is stored on this drive. • D: drive is the user data drive. All user data is redirected to this drive using policies and redirection. • D: drive size is set by the bundle selection, Value 10GB, Standard 50GB, Performance 100GB • D: drive snapshot taken automatically every 12 hours.
  Create Your Base Image Make sure you pick the right tool for the job • Choose the base AMI • Select the desired EC2 compute sizing • Applications are optional as needed
  Good Imaging Etiquette Some steps when you think it's just right • Reboot the workspace • Update and patch • Clean out files • Clean browser stored data • Remove unnecessary features • Reboot again and shut down • DO NOT RUN Sysprep, DISM, Windiff or other OS Prep Tools
  Personas How many users will you need over time? What applications are being used by your users? What resources does your user application require? Do your users require special peripherals? What security limitations are required? Where are your user groups located geographically? How long do the users plan on accessing the environment?
  Lifecycle Management Managing bundles and images over long lifecycles
  Operating Systems Need Updates An image once deployed needs to be updated to maintain stability and security • Manage and regulate updates; don't let them come from the internet • Discover customer usage patterns • Understand security requirements • Use Microsoft Update by default • Use manged tools, WSUS, etc. • Test before deployment • Application dependencies
  A Simple Process… Master Image Bundle Deploy Update Refresh WorkSpaces Create New Image
  Regular Refresh or Continuous Update? Do you refresh or continuously update? • Continuous updates can lead to bloat and instability • You can introduce a rebuild and refresh cycle • Continuously look to streamline • How often the process should run • Perform clean-up on the base images and workspaces • Minimize number of images to minimize effort
  You Need An Image Factory injection imaging • Package • Catalog • Deploy • Image
  Application Deployment Getting applications to the users
  Image management App 1 Guest OS App 2 App 1 Guest OS and some application App 2 Guest OS and applications Zero Core OS only with software distribution agents Thin Zero + light footprint of manually installed software Baked Image with all software manually installed and managed
  Do You Install or Deliver? Installing is simpler but reduces adaptability Delivering is more efficient and agile
  Decouple Separate the apps from the OS User data User profile Application Guest OS
  Tools for App Management It's not just delivery • Tight License Control • Usage Analytics • Centralized management • Application publishing • Portability & Recovery
  Problem Apps Some apps just don't play nice
  User Data & Profiles Can Be Complex or Simple • Where do users store data? • Shared drives, mapped drives or removable devices provided (Amazon WorkDocs) • Where is user profile data stored? • Profile data collated using tools to capture settings if applicable to new environment
  So Many Choices Amazon AppStream 2.0 vmware ThinApp Microsoft App-V marketplace
  Ray Dusseault – Director of Cloud and Application Strategy - Liquidware
  Stratusphere UX Overview Appliance model hosted ON PREM or within the customers AWS environment Windows Endpoint ON PREM or in AWS Workspaces Collector ID (Agent) installed on endpoints Desktop and Application Performance, environmental and User Experience data collected and analyzed within the UX appliance Process Optimizer
  Stratusphere UX Depending on the applications being executed within the desktop resource you will need to consider the characteristics required Monitor environment and scale out/in resources Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 50 65 130 Stratusphere UX
  ProfileUnity: Profile portability Public Cloud Hosted User EndpointPrivate Enterprise User Endpoint ProfileUnity can be centrally managed to support and migrate User profiles and data across traditional VDI platforms as well as Private and Public Cloud Hosted DaaS Traditional Profile Unity Migration ProfileDisk ContainerProfileDisk Container Traditional Profile Unity Migration ProfileDisk ContainerProfileDisk Container Traditional VDI platforms
  This capture results in the creation of the individual FlexApp Layers Unlike some technologies, the applications are not actually installed within the corresponding OS The FlexApp Layer is attached to the endpoint just as puzzle pieces are connected together Filter drivers control the connection between the FlexApp Layer and the OS; much like a traffic cop At removal, the FlexApp Layer is detached from the endpoint just as puzzle pieces are separated Application installs can be redirected to virtual disks in the form of VHD's or VMDK's Therefore the filter drivers within FlexApp Layering technology allow for the clean removal of the FlexApp Layers Liquidware—FlexApp Think of the Windows OS as a puzzle piece
  Amazon Workspace infrastructurePrivate Enterprise infrastructure FlexApp lifecycle management FlexApp can be centrally managed to support any traditional VDI platforms, Private Cloud as well as Amazon Workspaces FlexApp Layers replicated and maintained across Private and Amazon Workspaces infrastructure FlexApp Layers FlexApp Layers Traditional VDI platforms
  Windows 10 User connects to the new Windows 10 desktop session Once again the users profile has followed them to this session FlexApp Layers are attached to the Users windows session ProfileUnity and FlexApp have simplified and optimized the profile and application management workflow for users!!! ProfileUnity and FlexApp working together
  What's next…. Bypass the need for CIFS Cloud storage has HA capability by default Ability to replicate Portable FlexApp Layers and ProfileUnity Profiles across regions Cloud Storage from Amazon Traditional Microsoft CIFS storage Flex
  30. 30. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How is Liquidware Helping AWS customers? • Pre Sales and POC assistance • “Services Catalog” Guidance and Best Practices • Environmental Profiling Assessments • Bundle/Tiering Assessments • Healthchecks • Application Strategy Assessments • User Profile and data Migrations
  31. 31. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What’s your story?
  32. 32. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WorkSpaces WorkSpaces Product Detail Page Best Practices for Deploying Amazon WorkSpaces AppStream2.0 Resources FAQs Liquidware http://www.liquidware.com/ Profile Unity http://www.liquidware.com/prod ucts/profileunity FlexApps http://www.liquidware.com/prod ucts/flexapp Resources Come visit Liquidware at the LG booth #2040
  33. 33. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!

