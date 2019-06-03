Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Fast track your application modernisa...
Agenda • Containers introduction • AWS Container ecosystem • Lab walk-through and modules introduction
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Static website Web fronted Background...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Static website Web fronted Background...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T VMs vs. Containers App A App B App C ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T What is a container? • Containers sha...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Docker image • Read-only template • U...
Why Containers? • Speed • Efficiency • Easier packaging • Less risky deployments • Better development experience • Microservices
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Containers summary and use cases • Co...
Running a Container
EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task Running Containers
Challenges of Containers at Scale • More transient • More distributed and complex • Networking • Scheduling / resource management • Less isolated (containers share their kernel)
We give you the power to choose Choose your orchestration tool Choose your launch type Amazon ECS Amazon EKS Amazon EC2 Amazon Fargate Amazon EC2 Amazon Fargate
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Amazon ECS - Task and service EC2 INS...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Constructs Define application contain...
Schedulling and Orchestration Cluster Manager Placement Engine Running Containers at Scale with Amazon ECS Availability Zone #1 Availability Zone #2 Availability Zone #3
ECS AMI Docker agent ECS agent ECSTaskECSTask ECSTaskECSTask EC2 Instance Cluster management is only part of the equation
Cluster management is only part of the equation Patching and upgrading OS, agents, etc. Scaling the instance fleet for optimal utilisation
ECS Agent Docker Agent OS EC2 instance ECS Agent Docker Agent OS EC2 instance ECS Agent Docker Agent OS EC2 instance Elastic Container Service AWS Fargate
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Your Containerised Applications Manag...
Open source container management platform Helps you run containers at scale Gives you primitives for building modern applications What is Kubernetes?
51%of Kubernetes workloads run on AWS today — Cloud Native Computing Foundation
3x Kubernetes masters for HA Kubernetes on AWS
API server Cloud controller Controller manager Scheduler Add-onsKubeDNS Kubernetes master
Availability Zone 1 Etcd Master Etcd Master Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Etcd Master
Availability Zone 1 Master Master Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Master Workers Workers Workers Customer Account AWS Managed
mycluster.eks.amazonaws.com Availability Zone 1 Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Kubectl
Kubectl 3) Authorises AWS Identity with RBAC K8s API 1) Passes AWS Identity 2) Verifies AWS Identity 4) K8s action allowed/denied AWS Auth IAM Authentication + Kubectl
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Native VPC networking with CNI plugin...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Nginx Pod Java Pod ENI Secondary IPs:...
Integrated with AWS Services Highly available Upstream Production workloads Amazon EKS
Mythical Misfits application
Introducing Mythical Misfits
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab architecture (Monolith version) A...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab architecture (Monolith version) A...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab architecture (Microservices versi...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Today’s lab - 2.5 hours (150 minutes)...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 0 - Environment setup 1. Run the ...
Lab 0 (Amazon EKS Only) - Spin up an Amazon EKS cluster using eksctl 1. Download the pre-requisites (Kubectl, eksctl, JQ) 2. Spin up the Amazon EKS cluster using eks ctl
Lab 1 (Common) - Preparing your Mythical Misfits Docker image 1. Follow the steps to build your docker image 2. Push the built monolithic image to an Amazon ECR repository
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 2 (a) – Amazon ECS and AWS Fargat...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 2 (b) – Amazon EKS track 1. Deplo...
CI/CD ECS architecture Source Repository Build Deploy GitHub AWS CodeCommit AWS FargateAWS Cloud9 Amazon EC2 Container Registry AWS CodePipeline AWS CodeBuild
CI/CD EKS architecture Source Repository Build GitHub AWS CodeBuildAWS Cloud9 Amazon EC2 Container Registry Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes AWS CodePipeline Deploy
Thank you! Sarath P V kusarath@amazon.com
Fast-Track Your Application Modernisation Journey with Containers - AWS Summit Sydney

Many organisations are embarking on an application modernisation journey to focus on agility and developer productivity to drive growth. Containers play a crucial role in building scalable, secure, and cost-effective infrastructure from the start. Accelerate your test, build, deploy, and run phases, enabling you to deploy software faster and focus on what matters most to your business.

In this workshop, you will learn how to containerise an application and deploy onto Amazon ECS Fargate or Amazon EKS. You will also see how to operationalise this environment, creating an automated pipeline for container deployments and configuring application monitoring.

This workshop requires a laptop and administrative access to your own AWS account.

Fast-Track Your Application Modernisation Journey with Containers - AWS Summit Sydney

  S U M M I T SYDNEY
  Fast track your application modernisation journey with containers Sarath Vancheeswaran Solutions Architect Amazon Web Services Kamran Habib Sr. Technical Account Manager Amazon Web Services
  Agenda • Containers introduction • AWS Container ecosystem • Lab walk-through and modules introduction
  Static website Web fronted Background workers User DB Analytics DB Queue Dev VM QA Server Single Prod Server Onsite Cluster Cloud Contributor laptop Customer Servers The problem • Different application stacks • Different hardware deployment environments • How to run all applications across different environments? • How to easily migrate from one environment to another?
  Static website Web fronted Background workers User DB Analytics DB Queue Dev VM QA Server Single Prod Server Onsite Cluster Cloud Contributor laptop Customer Servers The solution • Unit of software delivery • Lightweight, portable, consistent • Deploy and run everywhere • Deploy and run anything
  VMs vs. Containers App A App B App C Bins/Libs Bins/Libs Bins/Libs Guest OS Guest OS Guest OS Hypervisor Host OS Server (Host) App A App A App B App B App C App C Bins/Libs Bin/Libs Content Manager (e.g. Docker) Host OS Server (Host) VMs Containers
  What is a container? • Containers share a machine's OS kernel • Start quickly and generally use less compute and RAM • Images are constructed from filesystem layers and share common files Kernel ContainerContainer Container Tomcat Java Debian Static Binary Alpine SQL Server .NET Core Ubuntu
  Docker image • Read-only template • Used to launch container • Union file systems to combine different layers into a single image • Docker images built from base image, instructions to add layers on top • Instructions stored in Dockerfile bootfs kernel Base image Image Image Container References parent image
  Why Containers? • Speed • Efficiency • Easier packaging • Less risky deployments • Better development experience • Microservices
  Containers summary and use cases • Consistent environment between development and production • Continuous integration and deployment • Service-oriented architectures / microservices • Short lived workflows • Modernise apps
  Running a Container
  EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task EC2 Instance TaskTask Task Task Running Containers
  Challenges of Containers at Scale • More transient • More distributed and complex • Networking • Scheduling / resource management • Less isolated (containers share their kernel)
  We give you the power to choose Choose your orchestration tool Choose your launch type Amazon ECS Amazon EKS Amazon EC2 Amazon Fargate Amazon EC2 Amazon Fargate
  Amazon ECS - Task and service EC2 INSTANCES LOAD BALANCER Requests ECS AGENT TASK Container TASK Container ECS AGENT TASK Container TASK Container AGENT COMMUNICATION SERVICE Amazon ECS API CLUSTER MANAGEMENT ENGINE KEY/VALUE STORE ECS AGENT TASK Container TASK Container LOAD BALANCER ECS Service
  Constructs Define application containers: Image URL, CPU, and Memory requirements, etc. register Task Definition create Cluster • Infrastructure Isolation boundary • IAM Permissions boundary run Task •
  21. 21. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Schedulling and Orchestration Cluster Manager Placement Engine Running Containers at Scale with Amazon ECS Availability Zone #1 Availability Zone #2 Availability Zone #3
  22. 22. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T ECS AMI Docker agent ECS agent ECSTaskECSTask ECSTaskECSTask EC2 Instance Cluster management is only part of the equation
  23. 23. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Cluster management is only part of the equation Patching and upgrading OS, agents, etc. Scaling the instance fleet for optimal utilisation
  24. 24. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T ECS Agent Docker Agent OS EC2 instance ECS Agent Docker Agent OS EC2 instance ECS Agent Docker Agent OS EC2 instance Elastic Container Service AWS Fargate
  25. 25. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Your Containerised Applications Managed by AWS No EC2 Instances to provision, scale, or manage Elastic Scale up & down seamlessly. Pay only for what you use Integrated With the AWS ecosystem: VPC Networking, Elastic Load Balancing, IAM Permissions, Amazon CloudWatch, and more AWS Fargate
  27. 27. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Open source container management platform Helps you run containers at scale Gives you primitives for building modern applications What is Kubernetes?
  28. 28. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T 51%of Kubernetes workloads run on AWS today — Cloud Native Computing Foundation
  29. 29. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T 3x Kubernetes masters for HA Kubernetes on AWS
  30. 30. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T API server Cloud controller Controller manager Scheduler Add-onsKubeDNS Kubernetes master
  31. 31. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Availability Zone 1 Etcd Master Etcd Master Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Etcd Master
  32. 32. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Availability Zone 1 Master Master Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Master Workers Workers Workers Customer Account AWS Managed
  33. 33. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T mycluster.eks.amazonaws.com Availability Zone 1 Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Kubectl
  34. 34. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Kubectl 3) Authorises AWS Identity with RBAC K8s API 1) Passes AWS Identity 2) Verifies AWS Identity 4) K8s action allowed/denied AWS Auth IAM Authentication + Kubectl
  35. 35. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Native VPC networking with CNI plugin Pods have the same VPC address inside the pod as on the VPC Simple, secure networking Open source and on Github …{ } https://github.com/aws/amazon-vpc-cni-k8s Container Networking Interface (CNI)
  36. 36. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Nginx Pod Java Pod ENI Secondary IPs: 10.0.0.1 10.0.0.2 Veth IP: 10.0.0.1 Veth IP: 10.0.0.2 Nginx Pod Java Pod ENI Veth IP: 10.0.0.20 Veth IP: 10.0.0.22 Secondary IPs: 10.0.0.20 10.0.0.22 ec2.associateaddress() VPC Subnet – 10.0.0.0/24 Instance 1 Instance 2
  37. 37. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Integrated with AWS Services Highly available Upstream Production workloads Amazon EKS
  38. 38. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Mythical Misfits application
  39. 39. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Introducing Mythical Misfits
  40. 40. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab architecture (Monolith version) AWS Cloud VPC Application Load Balancer (ALB) Amazon CloudWatch Users Private subnet Private subnet AWS Fargate Amazon DynamoDB Amazon EC2 Container Registry AWS Fargate
  41. 41. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab architecture (Monolith version) AWS Cloud VPC Application Load Balancer (ALB) Amazon CloudWatch Private subnet Private subnet Amazon DynamoDB Amazon EC2 Container Registry Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes Users
  42. 42. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab architecture (Microservices version) AWS Cloud VPC Application Load Balancer (ALB) Amazon CloudWatch Users AWS Fargate AWS Fargate Amazon DynamoDB AWS Fargate AWS Fargate /+/fulfill-like /like Amazon EC2 Container Registry
  44. 44. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Today’s lab - 2.5 hours (150 minutes) • Build AWS Cloud 9 environment for lab – 20 minutes • Building your Docker Container for the workshop – 20 minutes • Container registry module – 10 minutes • Choose your Orchestration platform • Option1 – Amazon ECS Fargate module (Setup AWS Fargate cluster – 30 minutes) or • Option2 – Amazon EKS module (Setup EKS cluster – 30 minutes) • Splitting monolith into microservices – 20 minutes • Application monitoring – 20 minutes • Automation (AWS CodePipeline) – 20 minutes • Conclusion and feedback – 10 minutes
  45. 45. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 0 - Environment setup 1. Run the AWS CloudFormation template, which provisions the AWS Cloud9 environment, AWS IAM role, Amazon ECR repo, and Amazon S3 buckets. 2. Clone the lab content onto an AWS Cloud9 Environment 3. Run setup scripts
  46. 46. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 0 (Amazon EKS Only) - Spin up an Amazon EKS cluster using eksctl 1. Download the pre-requisites (Kubectl, eksctl, JQ) 2. Spin up the Amazon EKS cluster using eks ctl
  47. 47. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 1 (Common) - Preparing your Mythical Misfits Docker image 1. Follow the steps to build your docker image 2. Push the built monolithic image to an Amazon ECR repository
  48. 48. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 2 (a) – Amazon ECS and AWS Fargate track 1. Deploy your application on to AWS Fargate cluster 2. Scale the application using ALB 3. Split the monolith application into Microservices 4. Enable logging and monitoring 5. Automate your deployment
  49. 49. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab 2 (b) – Amazon EKS track 1. Deploy your application worker nodes on to Amazon EKS cluster 2. Scale the application using ELB service 3. Split the monolith application into Microservices using ALB Ingress 4. Enable logging and monitoring 5. Automate your deployment
  51. 51. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T CI/CD ECS architecture Source Repository Build Deploy GitHub AWS CodeCommit AWS FargateAWS Cloud9 Amazon EC2 Container Registry AWS CodePipeline AWS CodeBuild
  52. 52. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T CI/CD EKS architecture Source Repository Build GitHub AWS CodeBuildAWS Cloud9 Amazon EC2 Container Registry Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes AWS CodePipeline Deploy
  53. 53. Thank you! S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Sarath P V kusarath@amazon.com

