Many organisations are embarking on an application modernisation journey to focus on agility and developer productivity to drive growth. Containers play a crucial role in building scalable, secure, and cost-effective infrastructure from the start. Accelerate your test, build, deploy, and run phases, enabling you to deploy software faster and focus on what matters most to your business.



In this workshop, you will learn how to containerise an application and deploy onto Amazon ECS Fargate or Amazon EKS. You will also see how to operationalise this environment, creating an automated pipeline for container deployments and configuring application monitoring.



This workshop requires a laptop and administrative access to your own AWS account.

