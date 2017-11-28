ENT210-How to Get from Zero to Hundreds of AWS-Certified Engineers

© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How to Get from Zero to Hundreds of AWS-Certifie...
Proven enterprise success in the cloud
System Integrator Energy Sector 1996 1998 2000 2017 Personal career timeline
Migrating is a solved technical challenge AWS Se...
The humans affected by migration F e a r a n d a...
The choice Hire New Train Existing O R L e s s e...
But training is the tip of the iceberg W e n e e...
My personal story A n d o u r 1 2 - s t e p , h ...
This is happening! Step 1 Acceptance
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
AWS technical essentials course Step 2 Training A b r o a d p e r s p e c t i v e o n o u r f o u n d a t i o n s
"There is no compression algorithm for experience" Step 3 Safe hands-on time Andy Jassy AWS CEO
Step 4 Two-pizza team
Step 4 Two-pizza team Wait, what's a 2 pizza team? "If you can't feed a team with two pizzas, the team is too large." – Jeff Bezos
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
Step 5 Bring in experts P a i r p r o g r a m w i t h p a r t n e r A i m f o r s e l f - s u f f i c i e n c y
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
T e a m s o f 8 t o 1 0 Applications Infrastructure Leadership Security Operations New teams combi ne experts and novi ces Step 7 Scale the learning by splitting teams
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliat...
10% Critical mass: reach 10% certified A c h i e v e t h e h a l o e f f e c t Step 9 Scaling certification and associated leadership
Step 10 Recognize and reward expertise—loudly! Recognize mastery
Step 11 Take the challenge yourself
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 12 Create a unifying job family portfolio T...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Title Only Training Hands-on time Make it real C...
Thank you! R e m e m b e r — " A l l o f y o u r a s s u m e d c o n s t r a i n t s a r e d e b a t a b l e . "
Thank you! jonathanallen02 http://amzn.to/2uPrGzR H o w t o G e t f r o m Z e r o t o H u n d r e d s o f A W S - C e r t i f i e d E n g i n e e r s
ENT210-How to Get from Zero to Hundreds of AWS-Certified Engineers

Published on

For many organizations, a perceived lack of cloud skills in their staff can limit their move to the cloud. Proper training of your engineers and developers can speed the pace of adoption, cloud migration, and delivery of business benefits by effectively operating the AWS Cloud. In this session, we discuss field-proven, prescriptive steps for reskilling and scaling your technical teams so that you can use the AWS Cloud securely, efficiently, and effectively.

ENT210-How to Get from Zero to Hundreds of AWS-Certified Engineers

  © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How to Get from Zero to Hundreds of AWS-Certified Engineers N o v e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 AWS re:INVENT ENT210
  Proven enterprise success in the cloud
  System Integrator Energy Sector 1996 1998 2000 2017 Personal career timeline
  Migrating is a solved technical challenge AWS Server Migration Service AWS Database Migration Service Amazon S3 Transfer Acceleration VMware Cloud on AWS AWS Snowball AWS Snowmobile AWS Direct Connect Amazon Kinesis Firehose
  The humans affected by migration F e a r a n d a m b i g u i t y f o r m a n a g e m e n t a n d s t a f f R e s i s t a n c e i s n a t u r a l M i g r a t i o n d e c i s i o n s i m p a c t c a r e e r s
  The choice Hire New Train Existing O R L e s s e x p e n s i v e S c a l a b l e F a s t e r
  But training is the tip of the iceberg W e n e e d a h o l i s t i c a p p r o a c h TRAINING M O T I V A T I O N Autonomy Mastery Purpose M O T I V A T I O N
  My personal story A n d o u r 1 2 - s t e p , h o l i s t i c a p p r o a c h
  This is happening! Step 1 Acceptance
  Step 1 AcceptanceMorale/Performance Remember the change curve D e n i a l F r u s t r a t i o n D e p r e s s i o n E x p e r i m e n t ( w i t h t h e n e w w a y ) A c c e p t a n c e S t r a t e g i e s C r e a t e A l i g n m e n t O v e r C o m m u n i c a t e S p a r k M o t i v a t i o n D e v e l o p C a p a c i t y Time S h a r e K n o w l e d g e
  AWS technical essentials course Step 2 Training A b r o a d p e r s p e c t i v e o n o u r f o u n d a t i o n s
  "There is no compression algorithm for experience" Step 3 Safe hands-on time Andy Jassy AWS CEO
  Step 4 Two-pizza team
  Step 4 Two-pizza team Wait, what's a 2 pizza team? "If you can't feed a team with two pizzas, the team is too large." – Jeff Bezos
  Step 4 Two-pizza team Pr oduct Manag er " S w i s s A r m y K n i f e " i n i t i a l l y t a k i n g o n a l l f u n c t i o n s o f t h e C l o u d B u s i n e s s O f f i c e ( C B O ) . W o r k s d i r e c t l y w i t h t h e b u
  16. 16. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 4 Two-pizza team Lead Architect A c c o u n t a b l e f o r o v e r a l l c l o u d t e c h n i c a l a r c h i t e c t u r e ; p a r t n e r s w i t h P r o d u c t M a n a g e r t o t r a n s l a t e c u s t o m e r r e q u i r e m e n t s i n t o t e c h n i c a l d e l i v e r a b l e s ; e s t a b l i s h e s t e c h n i c a l d i r e c t i o n ; d o e s t e c h n i c a l d e l i v e r y a s w e l l .
  17. 17. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 4 Two-pizza team Leadership Infr astr uctur e E ng ineer s P r o v i d e i n t e g r a t i o n s w i t h c o r p o r a t e d a t a c e n t r e s , s h a r e d c l o u d i n f r a s t r u c t u r e s e r v i c e s , W o r k s o n e n g i n e e r i n g a n d c o n t i n u o u s i m p r o v e m e n t o f i n f r a s t r u c t u r e s t a c k s , t e m p l a t e s , i m a g e s , a n d o t h e r a r t i f a c t s .
  18. 18. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 4 Two-pizza team LeadershipInfrastructure S ecur ity E ng ineer s P r o v i d e s t a n d a r d i z e d o f f e r i n g s t o f a c i l i t a t e o n g o i n g s e c u r i t y a n d c o m p l i a n c e w i t h i n a p p l i c a t i o n s t a c k s a n d t h e c l o u d e n v i r o n m e n t o v e r a l l ; i n t e g r a t e s s e c u r i t y s t a n d a r d s a n d c o n t r o l s p r o d u c t s a n d o f f e r i n g s .
  19. 19. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 4 Two-pizza team LeadershipInfrastructure Security Oper ations E ng ineer s P r o v i d e o u t c o m e s t o f a c i l i t a t e t h e s u c c e s s f u l d e p l o y m e n t o f a p p l i c a t i o n s o n i n f r a s t r u c t u r e s t a c k s ; a r t i f a c t / c o d e r e p o s i t o r i e s , u p g r a d e s , p a t c h i n g . A l s o r e s p o n s i b l e f o r o p e r a t i o n a l h e a l t h : m e t r i c s , l o g g i n g , a l e r t i n g , i n v e n t o r y , c a p a c i t y , a n d b i l l i n g / t a g m a n a g e m e n t .
  20. 20. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 4 Two-pizza team LeadershipInfrastructure Security Operations Application E ng ineers R e p r e s e n t a t i v e s o f t h e f i r s t - m o v e r a p p l i c a t i o n t e a m s . W o r k c l o s e l y w i t h t h e T i g e r T e a m t o p r o v i d e t h e v o i c e o f t h e c u s t o m e r a s c l o u d s e r v i c e s a r e b e i n g d e v e l o p e d .
  21. 21. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 4 Two-pizza team A c h i e v e s p e e d a n d a g i l i t y w i t h t w o - p i z z a t e a m s , w h i l e r e t a i n i n g r e p o r t i n g s t r u c t u r e s T e a m s o f 8 t o 1 0 Applications Infrastructure Leadership Security Operations
  22. 22. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 5 Bring in experts P a i r p r o g r a m w i t h p a r t n e r A i m f o r s e l f - s u f f i c i e n c y
  23. 23. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 6 Make it real Amazon Machine image C r e a t e t w o - p i z z a t e a m B u i l d y o u r p r o d u c t S u p p o r t y o u r p r o d u c t Ship something important, but not critical
  24. 24. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. T e a m s o f 8 t o 1 0 Applications Infrastructure Leadership Security Operations New teams combi ne experts and novi ces Step 7 Scale the learning by splitting teams
  25. 25. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 8 Certification A s s o c i a t e Start down the path to certification S p e c i a l t y P r o f e s s i o n a l T r a i n t o s u i t y o u r l e a r n i n g s t y l e : Classroom Online
  26. 26. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 10% Critical mass: reach 10% certified A c h i e v e t h e h a l o e f f e c t Step 9 Scaling certification and associated leadership
  27. 27. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 10 Recognize and reward expertise—loudly! Recognize mastery
  28. 28. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 11 Take the challenge yourself
  29. 29. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Step 12 Create a unifying job family portfolio Transformation O l d w o r l d t o n e w w o r l d t i t l e s Technical Program Manager (TPM) AWS Infrastructure Engineer (IE) Software Quality Engineer (SQE) Software Development Engineer (SDE) Security Engineer Engineering Manager E x a m p l e j o b t i t l e s
  30. 30. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Title Only Training Hands-on time Make it real Certification Scaling certification Acceptance Bring in experts Recognize and reward Take the challenge yourself Two-pizza team Scale the learning by splitting teams Create a unifying job family portfolio Start the process Organize and plan KNOWLEDGE STRUCTURESUPPORT
  31. 31. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you! R e m e m b e r — “ A l l o f y o u r a s s u m e d c o n s t r a i n t s a r e d e b a t a b l e . ”
  32. 32. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you! jonathanallen02 http://amzn.to/2uPrGzR H o w t o G e t f r o m Z e r o t o H u n d r e d s o f A W S - C e r t i f i e d E n g i n e e r s

×