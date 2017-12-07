What if your utilities company could fix your hot water service before you knew it was broken, or introduced novel pricing models to improve global sustainability? Centrica, a global utility company with notable brands like British Gas, is a market leader in connected home products that help customers manage their energy use. With millions of customers and thousands of device installations a week, the business was outgrowing their on-premises data center despite ongoing investments, so they needed a reliable and elastic architecture that could quickly scale to meet demand. They also needed an agile and compliant IoT platform to manage the explosion of data resulting from more customers, more devices, and more sensors. With AWS IoT, they can focus on delivering better customer experiences while generating valuable business insights to optimize energy usage, reduce costs, and enable global sustainability. In this session, participants learn how Centrica seamlessly migrated to AWS IoT, and how they are modernizing their platform to deliver the future of energy.