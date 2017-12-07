© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT Delivering the Future of Energy wi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What to expect from this session • Overview Cent...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Centrica Connected Home A Brief History of Hive
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Formed in 1812 in London, England • The first ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Formed in 2012 • 15 employees • Separate offic...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Launched October 2013 • Remote heating and hot...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Launched in 2015 • Designed by Yves Bèhar • Up...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Smart plugs • Contact sensors • Motion sensors...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Piece of Mind Boiler Cover • Offered as part o...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Dimmable white bulbs • Dimmable colour bulbs •...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • One of the largest connected home providers in...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How AWS Have Helped Us Deliver
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Bring a new, innovative product to market • Di...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • First generation physical kit at hosting facil...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data Hu...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data Hu...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The IoT Challenge https Messaging Protocol Low L...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data De...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data De...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Customer Data Device Data Temp...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Device Data Temperature Data A...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Device Data Auto Scaling Group...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Device Data Auto Scaling Group...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The IoT Challenge https Messaging Protocol Low L...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • High round trip latency to query device in hom...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • High round trip latency to query device in hom...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Web and Mobile Applications Hubs and Devices Ava...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Insights
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • A customer with Hive gives a higher NPS score ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Temperature difference is more important that ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • We already know different buildings have diffe...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Over 18% of BoilerIQ jobs fixed first time due...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS IoT for Connected Home
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Inte...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Inte...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Inte...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Inte...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS IoT Platform All in one service • Message Br...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Authentication and Authorization Security is Job...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Shadows Shadows • States: Reported, Desi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Device Gateway Based on MQTT 3.1.1.1 • Native MQ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Rules Engine Tasks • SQL-like syntax to write ru...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Registry Manage Things • Define and apply attrib...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Home Automation Architecture
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Connected Home Architecture Patterns  AP1: Stor...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Optimizing Home Automation Architecture AP 1 AP ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. THANK YOU! C L I C K T O A D D T E X T C L I C K...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Delivering the Future of Energy with Connected Home Products Using AWS IoT - EUT305 - re:Invent 2017

5 views

Published on

What if your utilities company could fix your hot water service before you knew it was broken, or introduced novel pricing models to improve global sustainability? Centrica, a global utility company with notable brands like British Gas, is a market leader in connected home products that help customers manage their energy use. With millions of customers and thousands of device installations a week, the business was outgrowing their on-premises data center despite ongoing investments, so they needed a reliable and elastic architecture that could quickly scale to meet demand. They also needed an agile and compliant IoT platform to manage the explosion of data resulting from more customers, more devices, and more sensors. With AWS IoT, they can focus on delivering better customer experiences while generating valuable business insights to optimize energy usage, reduce costs, and enable global sustainability. In this session, participants learn how Centrica seamlessly migrated to AWS IoT, and how they are modernizing their platform to deliver the future of energy.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Delivering the Future of Energy with Connected Home Products Using AWS IoT - EUT305 - re:Invent 2017

  1. 1. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT Delivering the Future of Energy with Connected Home Products Using AWS IoT C L I C K T O A D D T E X T
  2. 2. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. What to expect from this session • Overview Centrica Connected Home/Hive • How AWS services and AWS IoT Platform supports Centrica Connected Home development • Architectural patterns for home automation
  3. 3. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Centrica Connected Home A Brief History of Hive
  4. 4. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.
  5. 5. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Formed in 1812 in London, England • The first public utility company in the world • Serving around 12 million homes in the UK • Provides service and repair via ”homecare” making it one of the UK’s largest providers of insurance products
  6. 6. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Formed in 2012 • 15 employees • Separate office location • “Hive, A British Gas Innovation” Centrica Connected Home
  7. 7. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Launched October 2013 • Remote heating and hot water control via web, smart phone or SMS control • Installed by British Gas engineer • Over 750,000 installations Hive Active Heating
  8. 8. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Launched in 2015 • Designed by Yves Bèhar • Upgraded hub • New features (Boost and Holiday Mode) • Multizone support • Acquired AlertMe Hive Active Heating – Version 2
  9. 9. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Smart plugs • Contact sensors • Motion sensors • Recipes • IFTTT partnership Hive Active Heating – Additional Devices
  10. 10. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Piece of Mind Boiler Cover • Offered as part of our homecare product • Uses the Hive platform, but can be installed without having to purchase Hive Active Heating • Approx. 55% of BoilerIQ customers also have Hive Active Heating BoilerIQ
  11. 11. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Dimmable white bulbs • Dimmable colour bulbs • Hive camera • Alexa integration • Leak/flow detection (part of British Gas’ Homecare product) Hive Active Heating – Additional Devices
  12. 12. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • One of the largest connected home providers in the UK • Approx. 600 employees (and growing) • £500 million of investment by 2020 • Offices in Houston (TX), London (England), Cambridge (England) and Glasgow (Scotland) Centrica Connected Home
  13. 13. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. How AWS Have Helped Us Deliver
  14. 14. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Bring a new, innovative product to market • Disrupt the existing heating market • Deliver to the highest standards • With only 15 people Challenge
  15. 15. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • First generation physical kit at hosting facility in London • Single site • Required hardware upgrade at ~50,000 users The Evolution of Hive
  16. 16. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data Hub Control and Communication Device Data Temperature Data Auto Scaling Group Auto Scaling Group Classic Load Balancer Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Second Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group
  17. 17. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data Hub Control and Communication Device Data Temperature Data Auto Scaling Group Auto Scaling Group Classic Load Balancer Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Second Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group
  18. 18. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The IoT Challenge https Messaging Protocol Low Latency High Latency
  19. 19. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data Device Data Temperature Data Auto Scaling Group Auto Scaling Group Classic Load Balancer Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Second Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group Hub Control and Communication
  20. 20. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone API Instances Customer Data Device Data Temperature Data Auto Scaling Group Auto Scaling Group Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Third Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group Amazon API Gateway Hub Control and Communication
  21. 21. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Customer Data Device Data Temperature Data Auto Scaling Group Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Third Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group /login API /heating API /security API Amazon API Gateway Hub Control and Communication
  22. 22. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Device Data Temperature Data Auto Scaling Group Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Third Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group Customer Data/login API /heating API /security API Amazon API Gateway Hub Control and Communication
  23. 23. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Device Data Auto Scaling Group Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Third Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group Customer Data Temperature Data /login API /heating API /security API Amazon API Gateway Hub Control and Communication
  24. 24. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Availability Zone Device Data Auto Scaling Group Web and Mobile Applications Classic Load Balancer Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Third Generation Platform in AWS Device and Firmware Management Auto Scaling Group Amazon API Gateway Customer Data Temperature Data /login API /heating API /security API Hub Control and Communication
  25. 25. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. The IoT Challenge https Messaging Protocol Low Latency High Latency
  26. 26. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • High round trip latency to query device in home • Single? Source of truth – device or cloud? • Devices not always available • Massive distributed scale • Devices are only as clever as we make them IoT Challenges
  27. 27. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • High round trip latency to query device in home • Single? Source of truth – device or cloud? • Devices not always available • Massive distributed scale • Devices are only as clever as we make them IoT Challenges
  28. 28. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Web and Mobile Applications Hubs and Devices Availability Zone Third Generation Platform in AWS Customer Data Temperature Data /login API /heating API /security API Amazon IoT Amazon API Gateway
  29. 29. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Insights
  30. 30. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • A customer with Hive gives a higher NPS score than one without • Higher retention rates and more upsell opportunities A Hive Customer Is a Happy Customer!
  31. 31. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Temperature difference is more important that absolute temperature • Visual signs, such as snow, lead to customers feeling the cold • We can now manage our resources more appropriately to the local conditions Actual Temperature Is Not an Indicator of Coldness!
  32. 32. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • We already know different buildings have different thermal properties • Hive allows us to measure this by looking at the time taken for a property to reach its target temperature • We can identify efficiency opportunities for our customers • Ability to detect heating failure situations Not All Properties Are Created Equal
  33. 33. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. • Over 18% of BoilerIQ jobs fixed first time due to correct identification of parts otherwise not held in van stock • 19% reduction in the need for an engineer to visit property • NPS for “new boiler” customers 21 points higher for those with BoilerIQ • Homecare churn drops by 2/3 for customers with BoilerIQ Insights, BoilerIQ
  34. 34. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS IoT for Connected Home
  35. 35. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Intelligence Insights & Logic → Action Three Pillars of IoT
  36. 36. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Intelligence Insights & Logic → Action • Securely connect at scale • Ensure data is routed, processed, and acted upon • Applications to interact with cars even when offline • Fully integrate with other AWS services • Respond to local events • Simplified device programming • Operate offline • Secure communications • Reduce the cost of running IoT applications Three Pillars of IoT Analytics Kinesis EMR Artificial Intelligence Elastic Map Reduce Machine Learning Rekognition Messaging SQS SNS Database Redshift Management Tools CloudWatch
  37. 37. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Intelligence Insights & Logic → Action • Securely connect at scale • Ensure data is routed, processed, and acted upon • Applications to interact with cars even when offline • Fully integrate with other AWS services • Respond to local events • Simplified device programming • Operate offline • Secure communications • Reduce the cost of running IoT applications Three Pillars of IoT Analytics Kinesis EMR Artificial Intelligence Elastic Map Reduce Machine Learning Rekognition Messaging SQS SNS Database Redshift Management Tools CloudWatch
  38. 38. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Sense & Act Cloud Storage & Compute Intelligence Insights & Logic → Action • Securely connect at scale • Ensure data is routed, processed, and acted upon • Applications to interact with cars even when offline • Fully integrate with other AWS services • Respond to local events • Simplified device programming • Operate offline • Secure communications • Reduce the cost of running IoT applications Three pillars of IoT Analytics Kinesis EMR Artificial Intelligence Elastic Map Reduce Machine Learning Rekognition Messaging SQS SNS Database Redshift Management Tools CloudWatch
  39. 39. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS IoT Platform All in one service • Message Broker • Rules Engine • Shadow • Registry Managed service • No installation • Automatic scaling • No pre-provisioning • Redundant across AZ • Pay as you go
  40. 40. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Authentication and Authorization Security is Job Zero • Strong authentication • Device policies • IAM fine-grain access controls • Auditing and logging
  41. 41. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Devices Shadows Shadows • States: Reported, Desired, Timestamp • Available all the time
  42. 42. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Device Gateway Based on MQTT 3.1.1.1 • Native MQTT, MQTT+Websockets, HTTP • QoS 0 & 1 • JSON format
  43. 43. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Rules Engine Tasks • SQL-like syntax to write rules • Augment or filter data • Save data to other services • Send data to Amazon Machine Learning • Make predictions based on ML model Services Supported • Amazon DynamoDB • Amazon S3 • Amazon SNS • Amazon SQS • Amazon Kinesis • Amazon Elasticsearch • AWS Lambda • and more...
  44. 44. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Registry Manage Things • Define and apply attributes • Search for things • Thing Types Uses • Inventory • Categorization • Thing Policy Variables
  45. 45. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Home Automation Architecture
  46. 46. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Connected Home Architecture Patterns  AP1: Store device state and logic on gateway  AP2: Scheduled telemetry batch upload to AWS  AP3: Smart mobile apps directly connected to AWS IoT  AP4: Activation of real-time streams on demand  AP5: Location aware (home/internet) mobile apps  AP6: Run ML models at edge  AP7: Hub-less connect home setup
  47. 47. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Optimizing Home Automation Architecture AP 1 AP 2 AP 3 AP 4 AP 5 AP 6 AP 7
  48. 48. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. THANK YOU! C L I C K T O A D D T E X T C L I C K T O A D D T E X T

×