CON318_Interstella 8888 Monolith to Microservices with Amazon ECS

© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT Interstella 8888: Monolith to Micr...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT Monolith to Microservices with Ama...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ABOUT ME kuodavid@amazon.com Solutions Architect...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WHAT TO EXPECT Monolith versus Microservices Arc...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WHAT ARE MICROSERVICES? “A software architecture...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MONOLITHIC VERSUS MICROSERVICES Admin UI Orders ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MONOLITHIC CHALLENGES Admin UI Orders Service In...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MICROSERVICES BENEFITS Admin UI Orders Service I...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MONOLITH TO MICROSERVICES Rewrite the app Look a...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. STRANGLER APPLICATION PATTERN Gradually build so...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MICROSERVICES & CONTAINERS Portable units of wor...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AMAZON ECS EC2 INSTANCES ECS AGENT TASK Containe...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AMAZON ECS—TASK DEFINITION { "containerDefinitio...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. HANDS-ON LAB
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WELCOME TO INTERSTELLA 8888 Interstella 8888 is ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. YOUR MISSION Interstella 8888 operates a logisti...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WORKSHOP ENVIRONMENT Public subnet – AZ #1 Publi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. LAB 1 (ECS REFRESHER) Public subnet – AZ #1 Publ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. LAB 2 Public subnet – AZ #1 Public subnet – AZ #...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. BONUS LAB Public subnet – AZ #1 Public subnet – ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. LOGISTICS INSTRUCTIONS: http://interstella.trade...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CON318_Interstella 8888 Monolith to Microservices with Amazon ECS

20 views

Published on

Interstella 8888 is an intergalactic trading company that deals in rare resources, but their antiquated monolithic logistics systems are causing the business to lose money. Join this workshop to get hands-on experience deploying Docker containers as you break Intersella 8888’s aging monolithic application into containerized microservices. Using Amazon ECS and the Application Load Balancer, you will create API-based microservices and deploy them leveraging integrations with other AWS services.

AWS credits are provided. Bring a laptop, and have an active AWS account."

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CON318_Interstella 8888 Monolith to Microservices with Amazon ECS

  1. 1. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT Interstella 8888: Monolith to Microservices with Amazon ECS H u b e r t C h e u n g , A W S S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t A n d y M u i , A W S S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t D a v i d K u o , A W S S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t C O N 3 1 8 N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7
  2. 2. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS re:INVENT Monolith to Microservices with Amazon ECS H u b e r t C h e u n g , A W S S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t A n d y M u i , A W S S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t D a v i d K u o , A W S S o l u t i o n s A r c h i t e c t C O N 3 1 8
  3. 3. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ABOUT ME kuodavid@amazon.com Solutions Architect 2.7 years at AWS Based in Southern California
  4. 4. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WHAT TO EXPECT Monolith versus Microservices Architectures Strangler Application Pattern Amazon EC2 Container Service (ECS) Hands-On Lab • Break Apart the Monolith • Independently
  5. 5. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WHAT ARE MICROSERVICES? “A software architecture style in which complex applications are composed of small, independent processes communicating with each other using language-agnostic APIs. These services are small, highly decoupled and focus on doing a small task, facilitating a modular approach to system- building.” –Wikipedia Great article on the topic: https://martinfowler.com/articles/microservices.html Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microservices
  6. 6. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MONOLITHIC VERSUS MICROSERVICES Admin UI Orders Service Inventory Service Shipping Service Admin UI Orders Service Inventory Service Shipping Service Customer UI Customer UI
  7. 7. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MONOLITHIC CHALLENGES Admin UI Orders Service Inventory Service Shipping Service Customer UI Code Maintenance—large, complex code base, long dev cycles Deployments—lengthy, complicated process, often becomes the bottleneck Ownership—many developers, same codebase Scale—difficult to scale efficiently Tools—limited technology choices (for example, database, programming language) Dependencies—tight coupling, difficult to manage
  8. 8. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MICROSERVICES BENEFITS Admin UI Orders Service Inventory Service Shipping Service Customer UICode Maintenance—smaller units of code Deployments—each service has its own roadmap and pipeline Ownership—smaller teams own services Scale—each service can scale independently Tools—polyglot environment Dependencies—loose coupling, standardized communications
  9. 9. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MONOLITH TO MICROSERVICES Rewrite the app Look at all that technical debt and piled up cruft Is Bob the Wizard who wrote that glue code even still around? Potential downtime and risk for full cutover Let’s consider the Strangler Application Pattern for a more incremental approach… Source: https://xkcd.com/292/
  10. 10. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. STRANGLER APPLICATION PATTERN Gradually build something new alongside the monolith New functionality replaces methods in the monolith Over time, the new system “strangles” the old system, until the old dies out Ideal for web applications, API- structured applications, queue-based systems Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strangler_fig
  11. 11. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. MICROSERVICES & CONTAINERS Portable units of work Simple to model Any app, any language Image is the version Test and deploy same artifact Stateless servers reduce change risk Admin UI Orders Service Inventory Service Shipping Service Customer UI
  12. 12. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AMAZON ECS EC2 INSTANCES ECS AGENT TASK Container TASK Container ECS AGENT TASK Container TASK Container AGENT COMMUNICATION SERVICE Amazon ECS API CLUSTER MANAGEMENT ENGINE KEY/VALUE STORE ECS AGENT TASK Container TASK Container Internet LOAD BALANCER LOAD BALANCER
  13. 13. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AMAZON ECS—TASK DEFINITION { "containerDefinitions": [ { "name": "wordpress", "links": [ "mysql" ], "image": "wordpress", "essential": true, "portMappings": [ { "containerPort": 80, "hostPort": 80 } ], "memory": 500, "cpu": 10 }, { "name": "mysql", "image": "mysql", "cpu": 10, "memory": 500, Instructions used by ECS to launch containers JSON template Used to launch tasks and services Maps to docker run parameters
  14. 14. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. HANDS-ON LAB
  15. 15. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WELCOME TO INTERSTELLA 8888 Interstella 8888 is an intergalactic trading company that was established to import and export rare resources in the universe. Interstella was a thriving company, but business has been declining despite a booming economy. You and a few other consultants have been brought on board to turn this around. Will you be able to restore Interstella to its former glory?
  16. 16. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. YOUR MISSION Interstella 8888 operates a logistics platform to control the processing centers of the four rare resources—tiberium, vespene gas, spice melange, and dilithium crystals. We believe microservices will help us scale more efficiently and adopt a more agile development pipeline. We need your help to incrementally break down the monolith codebase and roll out the new microservices that our developers have been working on. Each microservice will be responsible for processing orders for a specific resource. Lab 1: Build and deploy monolith container using ECS Lab 2: Incrementally build and deploy each microservice Bonus Lab: Scale microservices with an Application Load Balancer (ALB)
  17. 17. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. WORKSHOP ENVIRONMENT Public subnet – AZ #1 Public subnet – AZ #2 Amazon SNS EC2 Instance ECS Cluster EC2 Instance Amazon ECR Amazon API Gateway ORDER Amazon S3 bucket Amazon DynamoDB Amazon ECS Orders come into the logistics platform as HTTP POST messages via Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) Amazon S3 hosts web content and utilities—API key generator, order subscription, order dashboard The logistics platform communicates with an order fulfillment API running on Amazon API Gateway; order data is stored in Amazon DynamoDB Amazon CloudWatch
  18. 18. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. LAB 1 (ECS REFRESHER) Public subnet – AZ #1 Public subnet – AZ #2 Amazon SNS EC2 Instance ECS Cluster EC2 Instance Amazon API Gateway ORDER Amazon S3 bucket Amazon DynamoDB 1. Build a Docker image for the monolith from the provided Dockerfile; Push image to ECR 2. Create an ECS task definition to deploy the monolith image and log to CloudWatch Logs 3. Deploy the monolith using ECS M FULFILL Amazon CloudWatch Amazon ECR Amazon ECS LOGS
  19. 19. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. LAB 2 Public subnet – AZ #1 Public subnet – AZ #2 Amazon SNS EC2 Instance ECS Cluster EC2 Instance Amazon ECR Amazon API Gateway ORDER Amazon S3 bucket Amazon DynamoDB Amazon ECS 1. Build a Docker image for a resource microservice and store in ECR 2. Create an an ECS task definition to deploy the microservice image 3. Deploy the microservice image using ECS to start processing orders for that resource 4. Modify the monolith code to remove functionality of the microservice; rebuild the monolith image and re-deploy M FULFILL Amazon CloudWatch m FULFILL
  20. 20. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. BONUS LAB Public subnet – AZ #1 Public subnet – AZ #2 Amazon SNS EC2 Instance ECS Cluster EC2 Instance Amazon ECR Amazon API Gateway ORDER Amazon S3 bucket Amazon DynamoDB Amazon ECS 1. Create an Application Load Balancer (ALB) 2. Create an ECS service that ties in the ALB for routing orders to monolith and resource microservices; ALB will use path-based routing to route to each microservice target group 3. Repeat until all microservices are deployed M FULFILL Amazon CloudWatch Application Load Balancer m FULFILL /vespene /melange m
  21. 21. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. LOGISTICS INSTRUCTIONS: http://interstella.trade/workshop2/ ORDERS TOPIC: arn:aws:sns:us-west-2:270206935686:monolith Raise your hand if you have any questions. High five your neighbors and have fun! Please fill out feedback forms once you are done! Feel free to email us with comments/questions/feedback: aws-interstella-team@amazon.com
  22. 22. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Thank you!

×