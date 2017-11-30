CON318_Interstella 8888 Monolith to Microservices with Amazon ECS

Interstella 8888 is an intergalactic trading company that deals in rare resources, but their antiquated monolithic logistics systems are causing the business to lose money. Join this workshop to get hands-on experience deploying Docker containers as you break Intersella 8888’s aging monolithic application into containerized microservices. Using Amazon ECS and the Application Load Balancer, you will create API-based microservices and deploy them leveraging integrations with other AWS services.



AWS credits are provided. Bring a laptop, and have an active AWS account."

