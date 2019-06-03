Successfully reported this slideshow.
S U M M I T SYDNEY
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Building serverless applications that...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab prerequisites • You will use your...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Today’s learning outcomes • Learn how...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Today’s format • Lecture-style presen...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. But it’s ok! You can continue the la...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The ‘12 Factor’ manifesto and serverl...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T From: 12factor.net
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The ‘12 Factor’ app goals • Minimise ...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T 12-Factor serverless real-world appli...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - architecture Trigg...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors 1. Codebase 2. Depende...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Compute and invocation The 12 Factors...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Agenda Part 1 - Isolation and depende...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 1. Codebase One codebase tracked in ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - architecture Trigg...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Trigger on upload Start End Number pl...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Scheduled event getActivityTask() sen...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Scheduled event getActivityTask() sen...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 2. Dependencies Explicitly declare a...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 3. Config Store config in the enviro...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Separating config from code • AWS Lam...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Systems Manager – Parameter Store...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Secrets Manager Service features:...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Task 1 - Baseline for configuration B...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T • The Baseline task sets up some conf...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Let’s build – Setup and task 1 • Crea...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Automation sam package --template tem...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 5. Build, release, run Strictly sepa...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS code services Source Build Test P...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T MyApp CodeCommit Source Build CodeCom...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 10. Dev/prod parity Keep development...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS CodePipeline No build phase for P...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Let’s build – Tasks 2, 3, and 4 • Dep...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Manuallycreated Process Createdbyscri...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Process Acquire Website Agent Configu...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 6. Process Execute the app as one or...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - Architecture WEBSI...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 7. Port binding Export services via ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Lambda execution model /order eve...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 9. Disposability Maximise robustness...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 8. Concurrency Scale out via the pro...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Orchestrate distributed complexity i...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - architecture Trigg...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Building applications out of distribu...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T What would an orchestration solution ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T • Fully managed service making it eas...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Step Functions: State types Paral...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Quick anatomy of a state machine • Ea...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T “I want to retry functions” We get tr...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T { "Comment": "Call out to a RESTful s...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T “I want to handle errors depending on...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T "state.process.Type.NumberPlateDetect...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Throwing errors from NodeJS
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Tasks, activities, and Lambda functio...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T "state.process.Type.Unknown": { "Type...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Waiting for a manual activity to comp...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Scheduled event getActivityTask() sen...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Let’s build - Task 5 and optional tas...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. bit.ly/12FactorWorkshop1
Thank you! S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Adam Larter alarter@amazo...
  1. 1. S U M M I T SYDNEY
  2. 2. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Building serverless applications that align with twelve-factor methods Adam Larter Developer Solutions Architect Amazon Web Services
  3. 3. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Lab prerequisites • You will use your own AWS Account to build out the labs today • You must have a sign-in with administrative privilege • You will receive AWS credits to cover the cost of the lab today • It is your responsibility to delete any AWS resources after today to prevent ongoing costs!
  4. 4. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Today’s learning outcomes • Learn how the 12 Factor App Manifesto aligns with serverless application development and deployment on AWS • Learn which AWS platform services support the various guidelines and best-practices of the 12 Factor App Manifesto • Learn how AWS Step Functions can create sophisticated workflows with retries, error handling, manual intervention steps, and branching • Learn how AWS native developer tooling can streamline the creation of a full CI/CD pipeline for automated software delivery
  5. 5. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Today’s format • Lecture-style presentations to help enable you on your journey • Hands-on lab work, with labs in three parts: • Setup Lab and Task 1 – configures your AWS Cloud9 environment, deploy the baseline environments for staging and production, configure AWS SSM parameters and Amazon Secrets Manager secrets, and populate Amazon DynamoDB table • Tasks 2-4 – Deploy the process, acquire, agent, and website CI/CD pipelines, and verify your email address for use with Amazon SES • Tasks 5 and 6 – Implement the AWS Lambda functions, implement the AWS Step Function, and then perform an end-to-end test of the final application
  6. 6. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. But it’s ok! You can continue the lab in your own time
  7. 7. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  8. 8. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The ‘12 Factor’ manifesto and serverless applications • 12 Factor applications were popularised by developers building large scale applications on platforms such as Heroku • 12 Factor guidelines are considered best practice for developers and operations engineers regardless of the application’s use-case and scale • Many of the 12 Factor guidelines align directly with best practice for serverless applications and are enhanced due to the nature of AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Step Functions and other services • However, some of the 12 Factor guidelines don’t directly align with serverless applications or are interpreted differently
  9. 9. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T From: 12factor.net
  10. 10. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The ‘12 Factor’ app goals • Minimise the effort of getting a new developer set up and dependencies on the underlying platform running the application • Maximise the portability of the application between different runtime environments • Make deploying your application to modern cloud platforms easy • Environment parity between dev/prod • To allow applications to embrace horizontal scaling
  11. 11. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  12. 12. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:HK_Toll_ road_gates_n_Autotoll_sign_in_yellow_color.JPG 12-Factor serverless real-world application Toll Road Vehicle Number Plate Processor We want to extract vehicle number plates from images of cars passing through a toll gantry. The system should charge drivers in real-time. If the driver has insufficient funds or there is a problem reading the number plate, the system should cater for manual tasks.
  13. 13. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T 12-Factor serverless real-world application • Images captured at gantry using motion-detection camera & uploaded to S3 • S3 trigger calls AWS Lambda function to pass image to Amazon Rekognition to extract text from the image • Look-up the plate in database & charge account • If the account has insufficient funds, prompt account holder for an account top-up • If the number plate is not registered, request manual intervention from an admin • If confidence is low, request manual intervention from an admin https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:HK_Toll_ road_gates_n_Autotoll_sign_in_yellow_color.JPG
  14. 14. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  15. 15. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - architecture Trigger on upload Start End Number plate images Lambda function Amazon Rekognition state.decision.NumberPlateParseSelector state.process.Type.ManualDecisionRequired state.error.InsufficientCreditError state.error.UnknownNumberPlateError state.process.Type.NumberPlateDetected state.process.Complete state.error.GeneralException
  16. 16. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors 1. Codebase 2. Dependencies 3. Config 4. Backing services 5. Build, release, run 6. Process 7. Port Binding 8. Concurrency 9. Disposability 10. Dev/prod parity 11. Logs 12. Admin processes
  17. 17. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Compute and invocation The 12 Factors • Codebase • Dependencies • Config • Build, release, run • Dev/prod parity • Concurrency • Process • Port-binding • Disposability • Logs • Admin processes • Backing services Isolation and dependency management Deployment automation Compute and invocation Application support
  18. 18. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation• Codebase • Dependencies • Config • Build, release, run • Dev/prod parity • Concurrency • Process • Port-binding • Disposability Isolation and dependency management Deployment automation Compute and invocation • Logs • Admin processes • Backing services Application support
  19. 19. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation• Codebase • Dependencies • Config • Build, release, run • Dev/prod parity • Concurrency • Process • Port-binding • Disposability Isolation and dependency management Deployment automation Compute and invocation Part 1 Part 2 Part 3
  20. 20. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Agenda Part 1 - Isolation and dependency management Part 3 - Compute and invocation Part 2 - Deployment automation AWS CodeCommit, Amazon EC2 Parameter Store, AWS Secrets Manager, Amazon DynamoDB AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeBuild, Amazon CloudFormation AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Step Functions
  21. 21. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation• Codebase • Dependencies • Config • Build, release, run • Dev/prod parity • Concurrency • Process • Port-binding • Disposability Isolation and dependency management Deployment automation Compute and invocation Part 1 Part 2 Part 3
  22. 22. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 1. Codebase One codebase tracked in revision control, many deploys
  23. 23. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - architecture Trigger on upload Start End Number plate images Lambda function Amazon Rekognition state.decision.NumberPlateParseSelector state.process.Type.ManualDecisionRequired state.error.InsufficientCreditError state.error.UnknownNumberPlateError state.process.Type.NumberPlateDetected state.process.Complete state.error.GeneralException
  24. 24. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Trigger on upload Start End Number plate images Lambda function Amazon Rekognition state.decision.NumberPlateParseSelector state.process.Type.ManualDecisionRequired state.error.InsufficientCreditError state.error.UnknownNumberPlateError state.process.Type.NumberPlateDetected state.process.Complete state.error.GeneralException Toll road gantry - architecture PROCESS ACQUIRE
  25. 25. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Scheduled event getActivityTask() sendTaskSuccess() Number plate { ... numberPlate: "SOB640" ... } Toll road gantry - architectureAGENT WEBSITE Amazon CloudWatch AWS Lambda AWS Step Function Amazon API Gateway AWS Lambda Amazon DynamoDBAmazon SES Email Manual inspection via email notification
  26. 26. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Scheduled event getActivityTask() sendTaskSuccess() Number plate { ... numberPlate: "SOB640" ... } Toll road gantry - architecture Amazon CloudWatch AWS Lambda AWS Step Function Amazon API Gateway AWS Lambda Amazon DynamoDBAmazon SES Email Manual inspection via email notification AGENT WEBSITE
  27. 27. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 2. Dependencies Explicitly declare and isolate dependencies
  28. 28. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 3. Config Store config in the environment
  29. 29. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Separating config from code • AWS Lambda environment variables • Key/value pairs available via standard environment variable APIs such as process.env • Amazon API Gateway Stage variables • Key/value pairs available for configuring API Gateway functionality or to pass on to HTTP endpoints • With IaC, your CloudFormation/SAM templates are also code so configuration must be separated from the templates • We will use AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and access the parameters directly from CloudFormation
  30. 30. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Systems Manager – Parameter Store Access secrets in the Parameter Store from CloudFormation • Create Parameters in your CFN/SAM template • Set the Type to AWS::SSM::Parameter::Value<String> • Use the Default property to define the path in Parameter Store • Use references ( Ref: ) in your template to make use of the values
  31. 31. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Secrets Manager Service features: • Securely encrypt, store, and retrieve credentials for your databases and other services • Scheduled rotation with control over rotation logic via Lambda function • Connection strings, key/value pairs, JSON blobs… anything!
  32. 32. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Task 1 - Baseline for configuration BASELINE Amazon DynamoDB table name Manual image inspection target email address Number plate regular expression Charge per vehicle detected Created using AWS CloudFormation Created manually Created manually AWS Systems Manager AWS Secrets Manager AWS CodeCommit
  33. 33. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T • The Baseline task sets up some configuration items that would be managed by a different team – separation of duties • In a bigger system, it may also create VPC, subnets, NACLs, SGs etc • You will use automation to create some parts of the Baseline component but others you will do manually: • AWS Systems Manager Parameter – the charge for each detection of a number plate • AWS Secrets Manager – the regular expression for number plates and • AWS Code Commit repository – will hold the Baseline files • Populating Amazon DynamoDB – set some test data in the system Task 1 - Baseline for configuration
  34. 34. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  35. 35. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Let’s build – Setup and task 1 • Create and configure your AWS Cloud9 IDE • Deploy the Baseline environments for Staging and Prod • Configure AWS Systems Manager and AWS Secrets Manager secrets • Populate Amazon DynamoDB bit.ly/12FactorWorkshop1 Lab Guide
  36. 36. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation• Codebase • Dependencies • Config • Build, release, run • Dev/prod parity • Concurrency • Process • Port-binding • Disposability Isolation & dependency management Deployment automation Compute and invocation Part 1 Part 2 Part 3
  37. 37. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Automation sam package --template template.yml --s3-bucket tollroadgantryworkshop-012345678912 --output-template template-export.yml --region ap-southeast-1 sam deploy --template-file template-export.yml --stack-name TollRoadGantrySystem-Baseline-Staging --region ap-southeast-1 sam package == aws cloudformation package sam deploy == aws cloudformation deploy
  38. 38. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM) • CloudFormation extension optimised for serverless • New serverless resource types: functions, APIs, and tables • Supports anything CloudFormation supports – mix SAM and CloudFormation in the same template • Open specification (Apache 2.0)
  39. 39. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T
  40. 40. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 5. Build, release, run Strictly separate build and run stages
  41. 41. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS code services Source Build Test Production AWS CodeCommit AWS CodeBuild AWS CodeBuild 3rd-party tooling AWS CodePipeline AWS CodeStar
  42. 42. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T MyApp CodeCommit Source Build CodeCommit Build DeployToInteg CodeDeploy Integration IntegTest End2EndTester DeployToProd CodeDeploy Production Source Build Deploy to integration stack Integration tests Deploy to production AWS CodePipeline – structure of a pipeline Pipeline Run Action Stage Pipeline Source change • starts a run; and • creates an artifact to be used by other actions Code change
  43. 43. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 10. Dev/prod parity Keep development, staging, and production as similar as possible
  44. 44. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS CodePipeline No build phase for Prod Same deployment artefact
  45. 45. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  46. 46. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Let’s build – Tasks 2, 3, and 4 • Deploy the Process, Acquire, Agent, and Website CI/CD pipelines • Verify your email address for use with Amazon SES
  47. 47. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Manuallycreated Process Createdbyscript Acquire Website Agent
  48. 48. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Process Acquire Website Agent Configuration is shared between components via AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store AWS Systems Manager
  49. 49. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T The 12 Factors Compute and invocation• Codebase • Dependencies • Config • Build, release, run • Dev/prod parity • Concurrency • Process • Port-binding • Disposability Isolation & dependency management Deployment automation Compute and invocation Part 1 Part 2 Part 3
  50. 50. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 6. Process Execute the app as one or more stateless processes
  51. 51. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - Architecture WEBSITE { ... numberPlate: "SOB640" ... } sendTaskSuccess() AWS Step Function AWS Lambda Function Amazon API Gateway Amazon DynamoDB
  52. 52. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 7. Port binding Export services via port binding
  53. 53. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Lambda execution model /order events/triggers Synchronous Asynchronous Stream-based events/triggers Amazon API Gateway Amazon SNS Amazon S3 Amazon CloudWatch AWS Lambda Function AWS Lambda Function Amazon Kinesis Amazon DynamoDB AWS Lambda Function
  54. 54. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 9. Disposability Maximise robustness with fast startup & graceful shutdown
  55. 55. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 8. Concurrency Scale out via the process model
  56. 56. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Orchestrate distributed complexity in the environment, not in the code
  57. 57. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Toll road gantry - architecture Trigger on upload Start End Number plate images Lambda function Amazon Rekognition state.decision.NumberPlateParseSelector state.process.Type.ManualDecisionRequired state.error.InsufficientCreditError state.error.UnknownNumberPlateError state.process.Type.NumberPlateDetected state.process.Complete state.error.GeneralException
  58. 58. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Building applications out of distributed functions • “I want to sequence functions” • “I want to run functions in parallel” • “I want to select functions based on input data or current state” • “I want to retry functions with backoff” • “I want try/catch/finally” • “I have code that runs for hours or needs manual intervention” Coordination of asynchronous functions
  59. 59. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T What would an orchestration solution look like? • Scales out • Doesn’t lose state • Deals with errors/timeouts/retries • Easy to build & operate - declarative, not code-based • Automatable • Auditable • Visible and traceable Coordination must-haves
  60. 60. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T • Fully managed service making it easy to coordinate the components of distributed applications and microservices using visual workflows • You construct your application’s flows as a state machine, a series of steps that together capture the behavior of the application AWS Step Functions
  61. 61. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T AWS Step Functions: State types Parallel steps Choice state Catch failure Retry failure Wait state
  62. 62. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Quick anatomy of a state machine • Each state is named uniquely but arbitrarily • StartAt—the entry point • Each state has a type—choice, pass, parallel, fail, wait, task … • Every non-fatal state has a next state • A fatal state is denoted by End:true or Type:Fail • Task states have a resource attribute that defines how the state will complete • Tasks can declare a retry clause based on the type of application-defined error that has occurred
  63. 63. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  64. 64. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T “I want to retry functions” We get transient errors from a RESTful service we depend on, once every four or five times we call it. But if we keep retrying, it eventually works.
  65. 65. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T { "Comment": "Call out to a RESTful service", "StartAt": "Call out", "States": { "Call out": { "Type": "Task", "Resource": "arn:aws:lambda:ap-southeast-2:123456789012:function:RESTCall", "Retry": [ { "ErrorEquals": [ ”MyTransientError" ], "MaxAttempts": 10 } ], "End": true } } } AWS Step Functions: Error handling and retries
  66. 66. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T “I want to handle errors depending on type” Depending on the application-defined error that is thrown from each step, I want to branch and implement relevant decision logic.
  67. 67. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T "state.process.Type.NumberPlateDetected": { "Type": "Task", "Resource": "arn:aws:lambda:xxxxx", "Next": "state.process.Complete", "Catch": [ { "ErrorEquals": ["DatabaseAccessError"], "ResultPath": "$.Exception", "Next": "state.error.GeneralException" }, { "ErrorEquals": ["States.ALL"], "ResultPath": "$.Exception", "Next": "state.error.GeneralException" }] } AWS Step Functions: Error handling
  68. 68. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Throwing errors from NodeJS
  69. 69. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Tasks, activities, and Lambda functions • A task is a unit of work. • Tasks can be implemented by a Lambda function or an activity that is a placeholder for any compute engine to implement— on-cloud or off-cloud. • The activity must be resolved by either calling the SendTaskSuccess or SendTaskFailure APIs. • By implementing a task as an activity, you can implement manual steps in the state machine. A Lambda function won’t be called automatically for an activity task.
  70. 70. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T "state.process.Type.Unknown": { "Type": "Task", "Resource" : "arn:aws:states:::activity:ManuallyDecide", "TimeoutSeconds": 3600, "HeartbeatSeconds": 60, "Next": ”ContinueTaskAfterManualStep" } AWS Step Functions: Activities If HeartbeatSeconds is provided, the provider must call SendTaskHeartbeat() within the specified time or the task will fail
  71. 71. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Waiting for a manual activity to complete • state.process.Type.ManualDecisionRequired is of type activity • A polling agent periodically checks for activity tasks and obtains a token to refer to the activity via a call to stepfunctions::getActivityTask() • Email sent to an operator with ‘manual decision’ links • When clicked, the links resolve the task as successful or not • Implemented by a Lambda function behind API Gateway
  72. 72. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Scheduled event getActivityTask() sendTaskSuccess() Number plate { ... numberPlate: "SOB640" ... } Toll road gantry - architecture Amazon CloudWatch AWS Lambda AWS Step Function Amazon API Gateway AWS Lambda Amazon DynamoDBAmazon SES Email Manual inspection via email notification AGENT WEBSITE
  73. 73. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  74. 74. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Let’s build - Task 5 and optional task 6 • Implement the AWS Lambda functions • Implement the AWS Step Function • End-to-end test
  75. 75. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. bit.ly/12FactorWorkshop1
  76. 76. Thank you! S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Adam Larter alarter@amazon.com | www.linkedin.com/in/adamlarter

