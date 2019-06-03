Twelve-Factor designs improve component reuse and resilience for developers building large-scale software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. In recent years, the Twelve-Factor guidelines have become a source of best practices for both developers and operations engineers, regardless of the application’s use case and at nearly any scale. In this workshop, you will build a modern serverless application to see how the Twelve-Factor Application Manifesto guidelines align with serverless best practices. You will be hands-on coding various parts of the application, and make use of AWS Cloud9, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, AWS Step Functions, AWS SAM and AWS Code Services.



This workshop requires a laptop and administrative access to your own AWS account.