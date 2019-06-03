Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
S U M M I T SYDNEY
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Beyond diversity to inclusion through...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Attracting and Retaining a Gender Ba...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. “Diversity is being invited to the p...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Diversity and inclusion at Amazon is ...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T It’s not only that diversity and incl...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Embracing Diversity through our Leade...
© 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Creating a Diverse & Inclusive Enviro...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Inclusion and diversity: the tech pe...
Inclusion & Diversity – the Tech Perspective Natalie Ganderton Emerging Technology Lead, Qantas
Agenda The impacts of Inclusion & Diversity considerations within Technology on our society Diversity & Inclusion at Qanta...
Inclusion & Diversity at Qantas
The Challenge: Biased data Obvious: • Race • Gender • Demographics Less Obvious: • Uniformity of classes • Underrepresenta...
Bias in open-source algorithms
The Solution: Countering Bias Where does the dataset come from? Who collected the dataset? What is the math that underlies...
The Challenge: Explainability
Creating value for customers
“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should” – Jeff Gold...
Creating value for employees • Glassdoor – two-thirds of respondants said diversity was important when evaluating companie...
Principles for embedding Inclusion & Diversity in Tech Work is required to stop algorithms perpetuating historical biases ...
“We have a very diverse environment and a very inclusive culture. Those characteristics got us through the tough times. Di...
References • Gender diversity profitability study - https://piie.com/system/files/documents/wp16-3.pdf • Gender shades pro...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The inclusivity paradox
The inclusivity paradox People are individuals, not types. Organizations must embrace meaningful mindsets to meet demand f...
I&D drives innovation Accenture research shows that a culture of equality—the kind of workplace environment that helps eve...
Broad scale segmentation is counter cultural Everyone's instinct was, ‘Yeah, if you find out their age and gender data, th...
What’s next? • Organizations will have to re-evaluate their brand heritage within a context in which new racial, social, c...
But can we design for it? We’re in a world of “post-demographic consumerism,” where we place more importance on lifestyles...
Mobility mindsets
Fjord suggests 01 Marry quant and qual When designing services, carefully mix human insights with data to breathe more col...
Thank you
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Attracting and retaining a gender ba...
Attracting and Retaining a Gender Balanced Workforce Valeria Ignatieva | CEO | WORK180
Three years in
A transparent directory of supportive employers
30%Nearly a third of Australians plan to change employers within the next year Source: Randstad 2018 Employer Brand Resear...
56% of women look at whether the organisation publicly shares its progress on diversity when considering a potential emplo...
Financial benefits of a strong Employer Brand • 28% reduction in staff turnover • 50% cost-per-hire reduction • 50% more q...
Criteria evolution: Paying Superannuation on paid & unpaid parental leave
Criteria evolution: minimum tenure required to take paid parental leave
“Providing access to paid parental leave after a stillbirth is quite simply the right thing to do.” James O'Reilly, Talent...
Support for parents experiencing the tragedy of a stillbirth
Criteria evolution: intersectionality
67%of women will look at whether there are positive role models similar to them when considering a potential employer Sour...
HR Health Check
HR Health Check findings: Paid parental leave
Paid parental leave: Australian average 10 weeksprimary carer leave Source: WORK180 Report (2018) 1.4 weekssecondary carer...
Paid parental leave: WORK180 Endorsed Employer average Source: WORK180 Report (2018) 12 weeks primary carer leave 2.33 wee...
Pacesetters for Gender Equality Source: WORK180 Report (2018) • Primary carers: 26 weeks paid Parental Leave • Secondary c...
Pacesetters for Gender Equality • Australian Agri-Tech Startup, employing 20 people • Increased paid parental leave from 0...
In the past 12 months, 33% of all external hires at Incitec Pivot have been women - October 2018
BHP have gone from 10% to 50% of new female hires - August 2018
In the past 12 months, 42% of Xero’s new recruits in the Product & Engineering teams have been women.
Thank you LinkedIn: Valeria Ignatieva Twitter: @valeria_WORK180 Email: valeria@work180.co
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Q&A
Thank you! S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Michelle Hardie hardiem@a...
S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney
Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney
Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney
Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney
Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney
Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney

3 views

Published on

There is increasing awareness amongst organisations that diversity and inclusion are important considerations for business in driving innovation. “A diverse and inclusive workforce is critical for success, to drive innovation, foster creativity and guide business strategies” [Forbes Report: “Fostering Innovation through a Diverse Workforce”]. For a company like Amazon, innovation is crucial to our success and having a diverse workforce gives us a better understanding of customers’ needs and is key to unlocking ideas. This session will feature speakers from Qantas, WORK180, and Women@Amazon to explore how both large corporates and start-ups are embracing a diverse workforce to foster a culture of innovation and drive business outcomes.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney

  1. 1. S U M M I T SYDNEY
  2. 2. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Beyond diversity to inclusion through innovation Michelle Hardie Enterprise BD President, Women@ Amazon AWS Natalie Ganderton Emerging Technology Lead Qantas Bronwyn van der Merwe General Manager Fjord Valeria Ignatieva Co-CEO WORK180
  3. 3. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Attracting and Retaining a Gender Balanced Workforce The Inclusivity ParadoxInclusion and Diversity – The Tech Perspective Diversity and Inclusion at Amazon
  4. 4. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.” Vernã Myers
  5. 5. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Diversity and inclusion at Amazon is the combination of unique skills, experiences, perspectives, and cultural backgrounds that make us who we are. Our collective diversity benefits our global customers. is being valued, trusted, connected, and informed so that we can deliver the best results for our customers. Diversity Inclusion
  6. 6. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T It’s not only that diversity and inclusion are good for our business. It’s more fundamental than that — it’s simply right. Jeff Bezos Founder and Chief Executive Officer Amazon.com, Inc.
  7. 7. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Embracing Diversity through our Leadership Principles Hire and develop the best Are right a lot Have backbone, disagree and commit
  8. 8. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Creating a Diverse & Inclusive Environment at Amazon Affinity Groups The future of tech is accessible, flexible, and inclusive
  9. 9. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Inclusion and diversity: the tech perspective
  10. 10. Inclusion & Diversity – the Tech Perspective Natalie Ganderton Emerging Technology Lead, Qantas
  11. 11. Agenda The impacts of Inclusion & Diversity considerations within Technology on our society Diversity & Inclusion at Qantas The challenges in AI Creating value for customers Creating value for employees Principles for applying Inclusion & Diversity in Tech
  12. 12. Inclusion & Diversity at Qantas
  13. 13. The Challenge: Biased data Obvious: • Race • Gender • Demographics Less Obvious: • Uniformity of classes • Underrepresentation of population • Incorrectly learned properties
  14. 14. Bias in open-source algorithms
  15. 15. The Solution: Countering Bias Where does the dataset come from? Who collected the dataset? What is the math that underlies the data? How can we measure the diversity of the data? What diversity is required? • Increased robustness of predictions • Increased integrity of model • Better understanding of the diversity of the population or dataset Benefits of heterogeneous datasets Detecting and eliminating bias in datasets
  16. 16. The Challenge: Explainability
  17. 17. Creating value for customers
  18. 18. “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should” – Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm
  19. 19. Creating value for employees • Glassdoor – two-thirds of respondants said diversity was important when evaluating companies • Deloitte – 80% of employees say inclusion an important factor in choosing an employer • McKinsey – 0.8% EBIT rise for every 10% increase in racial & ethnic diversity on the senior-exec team
  20. 20. Principles for embedding Inclusion & Diversity in Tech Work is required to stop algorithms perpetuating historical biases & prejudices Studies suggest that the presence of diversity in leadership teams improves company performance Performance of diverse teams significantly outstrips homogeneous teams Diversity of thought can mitigate risk of unintended consequences through modelling & increase innovation Heterogeneous datasets lead to more robust AI models and outcomes Aim for not just diversity of skillsets but backgrounds and experiences
  21. 21. “We have a very diverse environment and a very inclusive culture. Those characteristics got us through the tough times. Diversity generated better strategy, better risk management, better debates, and better outcomes.” Alan Joyce, Qantas CEO Bourke, 2018 – The Diversity and Inclusion Revolution: Eight powerful truths
  22. 22. References • Gender diversity profitability study - https://piie.com/system/files/documents/wp16-3.pdf • Gender shades project - http://gendershades.org/overview.html • Algorithmic Justice League - https://www.ajlunited.org/ • Corporate outcomes - https://open.buffer.com/diversity-inclusion/ • Diversity & Innovation - https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-diversity-makes-us- smarter/ • McKinsey – why diversity matters - https://www.mckinsey.com/business- functions/organization/our-insights/why-diversity-matters • Diversity & Inclusion in Tech - https://www.forbes.com/sites/startupnationcentral/2019/02/27/diversity-and-inclusion-a-tech- story/#a3fd5014822d • Forbes - https://images.forbes.com/forbesinsights/StudyPDFs/Innovation_Through_Diversity.pdf • Qantas Group - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqVvZPpZUUc & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pso7VtqViqw
  23. 23. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The inclusivity paradox
  24. 24. The inclusivity paradox People are individuals, not types. Organizations must embrace meaningful mindsets to meet demand for true inclusivity.
  25. 25. I&D drives innovation Accenture research shows that a culture of equality—the kind of workplace environment that helps everyone advance to higher positions—is a powerful multiplier of innovation and growth. Employees’ innovation mindset— their willingness and ability to innovate—is six times higher in the most-equal cultures than in the least equal ones
  26. 26. Broad scale segmentation is counter cultural Everyone's instinct was, ‘Yeah, if you find out their age and gender data, that's fantastic’. But what we learned is: it's almost useless.” Todd Yellin, vice president of product, Netflix “
  27. 27. What’s next? • Organizations will have to re-evaluate their brand heritage within a context in which new racial, social, cultural and sexual norms have become established. • More will realize that statistical modelling has limitations and will switch to models that actively help them to achieve inclusivity. • The wisest among them will interrogate the “why?” behind data and work to achieve a true, 360-degree customer view. We’ll see new frameworks emerging, blending big data, thick data, and wide data. • AI will provide solutions but algorithmic bias is a stumbling block.
  28. 28. But can we design for it? We’re in a world of “post-demographic consumerism,” where we place more importance on lifestyles and mindsets.
  29. 29. Mobility mindsets
  30. 30. Fjord suggests 01 Marry quant and qual When designing services, carefully mix human insights with data to breathe more color into facts that are often black and white. Learn the differences between qualitative insights and quantitative statistics at scale and how each can make the other more powerful. 02 Focus on mindsets over segmentation Move away from traditional marketing approaches that treat people as a homogenized group according to their demographics. Instead, focus on the mindsets that group people together based on their motivations, attitudes and behaviors. 03 Become a Living Business Living Services are personalized services that adapt to user needs in real-time context. To be able to deliver them, you need to rewire your business by putting humans at the center and strive for ultimate customer relevance – you need to become a Living Business.
  31. 31. Thank you
  32. 32. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Attracting and retaining a gender balanced workforce
  33. 33. Attracting and Retaining a Gender Balanced Workforce Valeria Ignatieva | CEO | WORK180
  34. 34. Three years in
  35. 35. A transparent directory of supportive employers
  36. 36. 30%Nearly a third of Australians plan to change employers within the next year Source: Randstad 2018 Employer Brand Research
  37. 37. 56% of women look at whether the organisation publicly shares its progress on diversity when considering a potential employer Source: PwC 2017 Winning the fight for female talent - Executive summary
  38. 38. Financial benefits of a strong Employer Brand • 28% reduction in staff turnover • 50% cost-per-hire reduction • 50% more qualified applicants *LinkedIn Global Recruiting Trends 2018
  39. 39. Criteria evolution: Paying Superannuation on paid & unpaid parental leave
  40. 40. Criteria evolution: minimum tenure required to take paid parental leave
  41. 41. “Providing access to paid parental leave after a stillbirth is quite simply the right thing to do.” James O'Reilly, Talent Acquisition Manager at Xero
  42. 42. Support for parents experiencing the tragedy of a stillbirth
  43. 43. Criteria evolution: intersectionality
  44. 44. 67%of women will look at whether there are positive role models similar to them when considering a potential employer Source: PwC 2017 Winning the fight for female talent - Executive summary
  45. 45. HR Health Check
  46. 46. HR Health Check findings: Paid parental leave
  47. 47. Paid parental leave: Australian average 10 weeksprimary carer leave Source: WORK180 Report (2018) 1.4 weekssecondary carer leave
  48. 48. Paid parental leave: WORK180 Endorsed Employer average Source: WORK180 Report (2018) 12 weeks primary carer leave 2.33 weekssecondary carer leave
  49. 49. Pacesetters for Gender Equality Source: WORK180 Report (2018) • Primary carers: 26 weeks paid Parental Leave • Secondary carers: 16 weeks paid Parental Leave • Pay Equity Ambassador • Primary carers: 26 weeks paid Parental Leave • Superannuation on paid Parental Leave • Pay Equity Ambassador • Primary carers: 18 weeks paid Parental Leave • 3 months minimum tenure for paid Parental Leave • Superannuation on paid & unpaid parental leave
  50. 50. Pacesetters for Gender Equality • Australian Agri-Tech Startup, employing 20 people • Increased paid parental leave from 0 weeks to 6 weeks for both primary & secondary carers • Zero minimum tenure to take paid parental leave • Stillbirth clause included
  51. 51. In the past 12 months, 33% of all external hires at Incitec Pivot have been women - October 2018
  52. 52. BHP have gone from 10% to 50% of new female hires - August 2018
  53. 53. In the past 12 months, 42% of Xero’s new recruits in the Product & Engineering teams have been women.
  54. 54. Thank you LinkedIn: Valeria Ignatieva Twitter: @valeria_WORK180 Email: valeria@work180.co
  55. 55. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Q&A
  56. 56. Thank you! S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Michelle Hardie hardiem@amazon.com
  57. 57. S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

×