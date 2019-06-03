Beyond Diversity to Inclusion Through Innovation - AWS Summit Sydney

There is increasing awareness amongst organisations that diversity and inclusion are important considerations for business in driving innovation. “A diverse and inclusive workforce is critical for success, to drive innovation, foster creativity and guide business strategies” [Forbes Report: “Fostering Innovation through a Diverse Workforce”]. For a company like Amazon, innovation is crucial to our success and having a diverse workforce gives us a better understanding of customers’ needs and is key to unlocking ideas. This session will feature speakers from Qantas, WORK180, and Women@Amazon to explore how both large corporates and start-ups are embracing a diverse workforce to foster a culture of innovation and drive business outcomes.

