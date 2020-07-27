Successfully reported this slideshow.
LIST BUILDING
HOW TO SELL SHORT REPORTS • People are busy. They're on-the-go, and so they don't have a lot of time to spend reading extended guides or books.
How to Sell Short Reports | Sell Short Pdf Reports | Profit From Short Pdf Reports

How to Sell Short Reports
Here is My General thoughts about how to Sell Short Pdf Reports

1. You can profit from short reports because People are busy. They’re on-the-go,
and so they don’t have a lot of time to spend reading extended guides or books.
These days, people want bite-sized, comprehensive booklets that give them the information they’re looking for without the fluff.

2. if you really want to offer short pdf reports : When writing your reports,
you need to narrow your scope so that you have a very specific focus for your short pdf report.

That way not only you providing a solution to a specific problem,
but you’ll be able to create your product in just a couple of hours with a clear outline.

 Choose the right nich for your pdf short report

• Self-Improvement (weight loss, public speaking, etc.)
• Finances (budgeting, retirement, etc.)
• Relationships (marriage, dating, repairing relationships etc.)
• Health Related (acne, insomnia)
• Entrepreneurs (home based business, startups, etc.)
• Family Oriented (family budgets, time management, etc.)

How to Sell Short Reports | Sell Short Pdf Reports | Profit From Short Pdf Reports

