Vida juice bar and cafe



Vida's Juice Bar & Café is a family owned business and takes pride in always providing local fresh produce, fruits and vegetables in its homemade style recipes. We enjoy assisting our customers with their health goals to increasing their quality of life, with the convenience of Vida's mostly fresh Grab & Go Food, Juice Bar and Cafe. Vida's family goes the extra mile in providing the most fresh produce available, labeling its foods with itemized ingredients, prepared dates, and best used by dates. In addition, we respect our planet and support our local farmers, co-0ps, and make use of sustainable packaging whenever possible. For more details contact (707) 454-9096.

