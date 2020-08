For the best Authentic Mexican Food in Petaluma contact La Azteca (707) 763-6844. We offer a reasonably priced menu and the best Mexican cuisine in town. Prepare yourself for a treat because the zesty flavors of Mexico are calling you to dine at the perfect place-to-be, La Azteca. And for dessert, don't forget to try our rich-tasting flan or the fried ice-cream.