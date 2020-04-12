Boletin sindical- Primera Edición

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOLETíN SINDICAL Carmela Jeria por la solidaridad obrera estudiantil Editorial: EL TRABAJO EN ESTADO DE CA- TASTROFE SANI-...
Editorial/2 Abril/2020 EL TRABAJO EN ESTADO DE CATASTROFE SANITARIA Linea Editorial Si pudiésemos...
Contingencia/3 Abril/2020 NACIONAL INTERNACIONAL ITALIA Periodo de 60 días en el cual las empresas no podrán des...
Teletrabajo/4 Abril/2020 TELETRABAJO:TELETRABAJO: UNA NUEVA LUCHA POR JORNADA Y ORGANIZACIÓN El día 01 d...
Opinión/5 Abril/2020 El Sindicato S.T.U., afirma que la em- presa Subus Chile S.A., vulnera flagra...
Carmela Jeriala historia tras esta obrera y tipografa Cuando pensamos en persona- jes históricos, lo primero que se nos vi...
Cautiva Desde la inquietante pausa desconozco el territorio que habito y juzgo de donde provengo ¿Por qué soy ahora? El si...
  Editorial: EL TRABAJO EN ESTADO DE CA- TASTROFE SANI- TARIA Contingencia: BREVE RESUMEN DE LEYES Y PRO- YECTOS DE LEY LABORALES NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL Teletrabajo: AVANZAR HACIA UNA NUEVA LUCHA POR LA JORNADA Y ORGANIZACIÓN Opinión: SITUACIÓN DEL SINDICATO STU ANTE EL COVID-19 Conmemoración politica: JOVENES COMBATIENTES CARMELA JERIA Entretención PRESENTACIÓN POEMA "CAUTIVA"
  2. 2. Editorial/2 Abril/2020 EL TRABAJO EN ESTADO DE CATASTROFE SANITARIA Linea Editorial Si pudiésemos presentar este informativo de forma sencilla, diríamos que es una re- lación de los acontecimientos y decisiones que afectan al mundo laboral en el contexto actual. Y pensamos en este como un estado creciente, permanente y cotidiano de repre- sión y violencia de estado en contra de la protesta social que quedó suspendido por el llamado a aislamiento como forma de pro- tección contra la pandemia que atravesamos. Asumiendo esa lucha social por la digni- dad humana interrumpida es que enten- demos este siguiente episodio como un agravamiento en el despliegue del auto- ritarismo a través de una intensificación de las medidas neoliberales en abuso de la población más pobre. Así, es fácil sentir que nos adentramos a un mundo distópico centrado en la explotación capitalista, la des- humanización y que termina por la muerte. Y atendiendo a esta sensación de ansiedad acentuada por la entrega constante de infor- mación y el intento de adaptación al resguar- do social preventivo, es que pretendemos prestar atención a la reacción del gobierno respecto al enfrentamiento de la enferme- dad y que va en directo desmedro del pueblo para mantener la producción económica. Es triste advertir, tan claramente, la manipulación de la clase trabajado- ra para sustentar el equilibrio y la forma de vida de los más ricos, esta- bleciendo una desigualdad aún más ma- nifiesta que antes, dado el descarado desamparo ante la situación de crisis. Esto, porque verdaderamente, no es opti- mista el tratamiento del empleo en las me- didas institucionales y político económicas, las cuales, en el pasado inmediato, ya le es- taban dando el favor al empresariado, por la situación social acontecida por la revuelta social que paralizó el comercio, existiendo al mismo tiempo, para el trimestre octubre - diciembre de 2019, un 7,0% de desempleo según el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas, aunque este venía al alza desde antes del 18 de octubre, cosa que no pasa inadvertida. Por otro lado, la autoridad pretende des- prenderse de forma consciente de las de- cisiones económicas, pareciendo ser estas únicamente provenientes del gremio em- presarial, disimulando así el gobierno, como le es natural, por la primacía de la urgencia médica en que sitúa su concentración, su incredulidad respecto a la necesidad de in- tervención estatal en estos momentos. Aun- que tampoco podríamos decir que hay un esfuerzo por ocultar esa indiferencia con los trabajadores, si pensamos que la ministra del trabajo y la ministra de transporte se han presentado en los medios de comunicación, en el momento más apremiante de inicio del contagio masivo, respaldando innatamente la perspectiva de los empresarios, quedando la autoridad de este gobierno a su merced. Y cabe agregar los datos de opinión de los directores y ejecutivos respecto a la si- tuación de sus empresas a partir del CO- VID-19, pensando un 54% que disminuirá la cantidad de trabajadores de su compa- ñía en los próximos 6 meses, proyectán- dose el desempleo sobre el 10%, según encuesta realizada por CWC y Cadem. A su vez, lo que más ha planteado incer- tidumbre frente a esta realidad, ha sido el aporte que a ella ha hecho, durante las últimas semanas, la institucionali- dad laboral, a propósito del Dictamen de la Dirección del Trabajo que permite dejar sin sueldo a los trabajadores, exo- nerando a los empleadores de su obliga- ción de pagar remuneración en el caso en que se vean paralizados los servicios por “caso fortuito o fuerza mayor”, se- gún las medidas restrictivas sanitarias. Pareciéndonos cuestionables las atribu- ciones de este servicio, en virtud del rol de fiscalización e interpretación y orientación de la normativa laboral que, en esta situa- ción, está dejando a gran parte de la po- blación en la desprotección absoluta, a lo que la ministra del trabajo simplemente ha respondido que “no hay forma de obligar al empleador a pagar las remuneraciones”. No está de más señalar la omisión abso- luta respecto a las pérdidas en los fondos de pensiones con las caídas de los mer- cados de inversión, la imposición rápida de la ley del teletrabajo y el hecho de sor- tear con cargo al seguro de cesantía de los trabajadores la propia baja en sus sueldos A partir de este desconcierto, ¿Qué nos queda sino la indignación más imperiosa frente a la frustración más auténtica de injusticia social? Así como hay tanta población enfrentada a un mayor peligro en distintos niveles de vio- lencia sistemática en tiempos de crisis y que se ve agravada por el riesgo sanitario y el ve- nidero colapso del sistema de salud, este in- formativo aspira a cubrir el daño en este con- texto, respecto a los trabajadores, dejando así de lado, muchos criterios profundamente importantes para un análisis social más ínte- gro sobre lo que estamos realmente viviendo. Finalmente, nuestra entrega auténtica, más que la labor de recuento de noticias labo- rales más destacadas, serán los resúmenes, comentarios y observaciones que apuntan a dar relevancia a aquellos aspectos que van en directa relación con un menosca- bo de los trabajadores frente a la coyun- tura sanitaria que paraliza la producción, y ser un aporte en la comunicación de las cuestiones legales que toman impor- tancia y conviene conocer debido a ello. QUE LA CRISIS LA PAGUEN LOS EMPRESARIOS NO LA CLASE TRABAJADORA
  3. 3. Contingencia/3 Abril/2020 NACIONAL INTERNACIONAL ITALIA Periodo de 60 días en el cual las empresas no podrán des- pedir a sus trabajadores alegando motivos económicos. Trabajadores autónomos, recibirán una indemnización de 600 euros. Los trabajadores que no puedan ir a traba- jar y no cobren, recibirán una ayuda de hasta 1000 euros. Suspensión del pago de hipotecas para las familias afecta- das por el COVID-19. La medida permite congelar el pago de los créditos hipotecarios de todas aquellas personas que hayanquedadosinempleooquehayansidodespedidastem- poralmente de sus empresas en el contexto de la pandemia. ESPAÑAProhibición temporal de los despidos provocados con ocasión de la pandemia, indicando su improcedencia. También se han instaurado mecanismos amplios para que las empresas puedan acogerse a los Expediente de Regulación Temporal del Empleo (ERTE), figura que consiste en que luego de haber negociado con la plan- tilla, se suspenden los contratos de todos sus emplea- dos o de parte de ellos durante un periodo limitado. En dicho sentido, estas regulaciones temporales se “con- gelarán” durante el tiempo que dure la pandemia, re- anudándose una vez que se retome la normalidad. francia El Estado francés se hará cargo durante dos meses de las remuneraciones de los trabajadores cuyas em- presas los hayan puesto en paro temporal. El cos- te de esta medida, es de $8500 millones de euros. Trabajadores autónomos podrán acceder, en caso de te- ner una pequeña empresa, con facturación anual menor a un millón de euros, y que han visto reducido sus ingresos en un 70% o más, un bono por 1500 euros. Las pequeñas empresas podrán aplazar el pago de gas o electricidad, e incluso el arriendo, si el arrendador lo puede asumir. australia El gobierno de Australia anunció la implemen- tación de subsidios salariales por US $ 80 mil millones para que las empresas sigan pagan- do los salarios durante la crisis por la pandemia. La iniciativa pretende que el gobierno entregue a las empresas un pago quincenal por cada trabaja- dor de $1.500 dólares australianos (correspondiente a $795.000 pesos chilenos aprox), sin hacer distincio- nes respecto si se trata de trabajadores a jornada com- pleta, parcial, ocasional o se trata de un contratista independiente, sin importar el monto que percibían. ley del teletrabajo Ley Nº21.220, Que modifica el código del trabajo en materia de trabajo a distancia Esta Ley ya fue aprobada por el Parlamento y en- trará en vigencia el 27 de marzo del año 2020. Esta Ley regula el trabajo a distancia y el tele- trabajo, definiendo aquellos conceptos y esta- bleciendo los derechos y obligaciones del tra- bajador y el empleador bajo esta modalidad. Asimismo, contempla los casos y mecanismos bajo los cuales se deberá pactar dicha modalidad. Este boletin incluye un articulo critico de la Ley bono covid-19 Ley Nº21.225 Establece medidas para apoyar a las familias y las micro, pequeñas y medianas empresas porelimpactodelaenfermedadCOVID-19enChile. EstaLey,entreotrasmedidas,otorgaunbonodeapo- yo a los ingresos familiares de los chilenos. El bono propuesto es de un monto de $50.000.- por cada cau- sante acreditado como tal en el caso de los beneficia- rios del subsidio contemplado por la Ley Nº18.020 y en el caso de los usuarios del “subsistema de seguri- dad y oportunidades”, será de $50.000 por familia. Remuneración pagada por Seguro de Cesantía Ley Nº21.227 Faculta el Acceso a Presta- ciones del Seguro de Desempleo de la Ley Nº19.728, en circunstancias excepcionales. Esta Ley pretende mantener la relación laboral de los trabajadores con sus empleadores e hipotéticamente proteger las remuneraciones de los asalariados utili- zando el seguro de cesantía. En caso que exista un acto o declaración de la autoridad que establezca medidas sanitarias o de seguridad interior para el control del COVID-19, que impliquen la paralización de activi- dades en todo o parte del territorio del país e impidan o prohíban totalmente la prestación de servicios, los trabajadores afiliados al Seguro de Desempleo podrán acceder, en forma excepcional, a las prestaciones de la Ley N°19.728, para lo cual deberán contar con 3 cotiza- ciones en los últimos meses inmediatamente anteriores al acto o declaración de la autoridad. También regula- rá los pactos de suspensión temporal del contrato de trabajo o pacto de reducción de la jornada de trabajo. Contingencia BREVE RESUMEN DE PROYECTOS Y LEYES LABORALES
  4. 4. Teletrabajo/4 Abril/2020 TELETRABAJO:TELETRABAJO: UNA NUEVA LUCHA POR JORNADA Y ORGANIZACIÓN El día 01 de abril entró en vigencia la ley que regula dos nuevas modalidades de trabajo: el trabajo a distancia y el teletra- bajo, diferenciándose entre sí los servicios se prestan o no mediante medios tecnoló- gicos, informáticos o de telecomunicacio- nes. Su necesidad legislativa para las y los trabajadores era clara, otorgar un es- tatuto de protección adecuado a quienes trabajaran de forma no presencial, a fin de garantizar pleno respeto a sus dere- chos individuales y colectivos. Pues hasta el momento la única norma relacionada al teletrabajo establecía que estos no estaban excluidos del límite de la jornada. En esto, nadie pudo prever que fuera la emergencia sanitaria causada por el Covid-19 la que gatillara su tramitación urgente, para que así las y los trabajadores pudieran mante- ner un tropezado circuito de producción, ahora en condiciones de aislamiento. Ahora bien, no está demás nombrar dos cosas en cuanto a aplicación. En primer lugar, existen 2.6 millones de trabaja- dores informales que siguen estando desprotegidos por el Código del Tra- bajo y por esta ley, por no reconocér- seles relación laboral, así como que no todos los trabajos son posibles de rea- lizar bajo las modalidades de esta ley. Por otro lado, sabiendo la cantidad de trabajos que ya están se realizan por es- tas formas dada la emergencia sanitaria, sorprende que se dé un plazo de 3 me- ses a las empresas para su adecuación. Avocandome al proyecto, uno de los pun- tos centrales que debían ser abordados era la regulación de la jornada, pues es don- de se concentra la mayor vulnerabilidad del trabajo. En este aspecto se muestra una técnica legislativa floja, que requeri- rá que los tribunales o la DT, institución “técnica” subordinada al gobierno, com- plementen la ley con sus interpretaciones. Lo que sí se preocupa es de dar certeza en la consolidación de que el teletrabajo pue- de estar excluido de la limitación de jor- nada de trabajo, y que quienes trabajen a distancia podrán tener una jornada de tra- bajo cuyos horarios puedan ser escogidos libremente. Lo cierto es que todo lo que no tiene límite, se dice libre o se habla de acuerdo individual es cultivo para la dis- creciónempresarial,yporesoesrelevante la regulación del derecho a la desconexión que establece la ley para estas opciones. El derecho a la desconexión busca ga- rantizar que se respete el tiempo de descanso, permisos y vacaciones, así como la intimidad personal y familiar, frente al uso de las nuevas tecnologías. En realidad, el derecho a la desconexión es la actualización del viejo derecho a la jornada, conquista social que establecía un tiempo determinado para el trabajo, pero ahora pensado en que los usos de las nuevas tecnologías desdibujan los límites de la jornada a través de llamadas, men- sajería instantánea o e-mails, entre otros, que sigue siendo trabajo para la empresa. Pues hoy la empresa vuelve a requerir un trabajador cuyo tiempo debe estar al compás del capital. Así, no es una sor- presa que el derecho a la desconexión es- tablezca una disponibilidad de 12 horas para el empleador, ¡por lo que de lunes a viernes serían 60 horas en que quien trabaja deberá estar atento al trabajo!. Fuera de esto, no existe ninguna medida específica para garantizar este derecho más que el deber del empleador de ga- rantizarlo, y ni siquiera se habla de si los requerimientos fuera de este horario se- rán horas extras, además, existen muchos trabajos por resultados, metas u objetivos ¿Cómo se asegura que el trabajo en casa no supere el de cualquier jorna- da establecida, al estarse en un espacio indiferenciado entre hogar y trabajo? Las consecuencias nefastas son conoci- das, pues hay que tener en cuenta que, no solo el exceso de trabajo, sino también el exceso de información y el estar siempre dispuesto a la empresa, son detonantes de altos niveles de estrés laboral. Y tam- bién estar conscientes de los defectos es- tructurales de nuestra sociedad, que exi- gen a la mujer las labores domésticas y de cuidado, considerando, además, que son los trabajos casi exclusivamente por mujeres los con mayor aptitud de rea- lizarse por las modalidades de esta ley. Finalmente, tenemos que advertir sobre los efectos que tendrá el aislamiento a ni- vel individual, como la soledad o la sensa- ción de separación del mundo del trabajo, así como a nivel colectivo, y en esto nos referiremos a la libertad sindical. Y es que para la ley pareciera ser que, garantizar la labor sindical, basta con que el empleador informe acerca de los sindicatos constitui- dos en la empresa, siendo esta medida ab- solutamente insuficiente cuando esta la- bor es activa y permanente. Y en esto hay que ser tajante, sólo el fortalecimiento de la organización sindical, en sus prác- ticas y su fuerza, hará resistir nuestras conquistas y contestar la embestida de precarización de este nuevo siglo.
  5. 5. Opinión/5 Abril/2020 El Sindicato S.T.U., afirma que la em- presa Subus Chile S.A., vulnera flagran- temente, los derechos de los trabajado- res(as), desconociendo la normativa laboral. Así, transgrede el Código del Tra- bajo en su artículo 5, que señala que “las facultades que la ley le reconoce al em- pleador, tienen como límite el respeto a las garantías constitucionales de los tra- bajadores” y que “los derechos estableci- dos por las leyes laborales son irrenun- ciables”. Otro punto importante de estos derechos, se encuentra en el artículo 184 que señala que “el empleador estará obli- gado a tomar todas las medidas necesarias para proteger eficazmente la vida y salud de los trabajadores” y el Artículo 184 bis que establece una serie de deberes del empleador “cuando en el lugar de trabajo sobrevenga un riesgo grave e inminente para la vida o salud de los trabajadores”. Aquí la empresa muestra lo déspo- ta que puede ser al importarle nada la vida y salud de sus trabajadores, cuando el martes 17 de marzo ocurrió que, al exigir el cumplimiento de los artículos 184 y 184 bis, 28 trabajado- res de patio Santa Rosa sufrieron una represalia incomprensible por parte de la empresa, la desvinculación. Lo ocurrido es inaceptable para quienes tienen la obligación legal de resguar- dar la vida y salud de sus trabajadores. Al confirmarse 2 trabajadores infecta- dos con covid-19, estos nunca hicieron una cuarentena respecto de los traba- jadores no enfermos, y nunca llevaron a tomar exámenes a quienes tuvieron contacto con ellos, tampoco aislaron las instalaciones que, por protocolo y por ley, deberían haber hecho. Si hu- biesen tomado todas las medidas de sanitización en los patios se habría evitado o minimizado este contagio. En el Dictamen 1239/005 en materia de Salud y Seguridad en el Trabajo, referen- te al Artículo 184 en materia de Salud y Seguridad en el Trabajo sobre la emer- gencia sanitaria provocada por el Co- vid-19, el empleador tiene la obligación de resguardar la vida y salud de sus trabajadores en el contexto de la con- tingencia de que se trata y si incumple tal deber responderá de culpa levísima. Es por esto la preocupación de nuestro sindicato, y hay quienes nos han dado la espalda en nuestra solicitud de resguar- darlavida,saludyseguridaddenuestros asociados. Porque teníamos razón el día martes 17 de marzo, al suplicar el actuar rápido de nuestra empresa en favor de nuestraseguridad,saludyvida,peroesta desvinculó a nuestros socios que fueron partícipes de esta legítima solicitud, re- flejando de pies a cabeza lo que realmen- te son, unos déspotas en sus decisiones. Subus Chile se ha caracterizado por faltar a la protección sanitaria de su personal, una despreocupación que es irritante, por el desprecio a otorgar las necesidades mí- nimas para la salud. Esto se advierte por la falta de agua potable y servicios higiéni- cos en la cabecera norte de los recorridos 203 E, 206, 207, 211, 211E, 212, 216, 224, 224C, 225, 226, 227, 229, como también por la falta de implementos necesarios para prevenir accidentes y enfermedades profesionales. Conforme al mismo Códi- go del Trabajo, la empresa estará obligada a mantener en los lugares de trabajo las condiciones sanitarias y ambientales nece- sarias para proteger la vida y la salud de los trabajadores que en ellos se desempeñan. Formalmente, por medio de correos, he- mos solicitamos que la empresa Subus Chile S.A. asuma su responsabilidad so- cial y humanitaria para con sus trabaja- dores, haciéndose cargo de los costos del examen preventivo del virus covid-19 y, a la vez, pedimos que se realice la toma de la temperatura corporal de toda persona que haga ingreso a la empresa, por medio de personal capacitado para este cometido. Estas leyes establecen un conjunto de criterios que permiten sostener que los hechos ocurridos constituyen graves vio- laciones a los derechos fundamentales. En este sentido, relativizar la situación de los trabajadores, no solo implica caer en un error legal, sino que va en contra de todas y todos quienes laboramos en SU- BUS CHILE S.A, estos hechos prueban la actual situación de vulneración que viven todos los trabajadores, tanto en el transporte público como en todo Chile. Este Sindicato de Trabajadores luchará incansablemente para hacer cumplir la ley, y estará cada día y en cada momento atento, para defender a los trabajadores que sean vulnerados en sus derechos. Sindicato de Empresa de Trabajadores Unidos Subus Chile S.A. R.S.U.1313-0731 SITUACIÓN DEL SINDICATO STU ANTE EL COVID-19SITUACIÓN DEL SINDICATO STU ANTE EL COVID-19 Y LA NEGLIGENTE ACTUACIÓN DE SUBUS CHILEY LA NEGLIGENTE ACTUACIÓN DE SUBUS CHILE
  6. 6. Carmela Jeriala historia tras esta obrera y tipografa Cuando pensamos en persona- jes históricos, lo primero que se nos viene a la mente son aquellos hombres ensalzados e idealizados como héroes que son recordados y celebrados en efemérides esco- lares. En cambio, es difícil recor- dar personajes de sectores popu- lares, y más difícil de mujeres de sectores populares del pasado. Y es que la escritura de la histo- ria no es neutral, es un campo en disputa que replica los énfasis y omisiones de nuestra sociedad. Así, la producción historiográfi- ca tradicional silenció y excluyó sin contrapeso a la mitad de la humanidad en su relato y no fue sino hasta la década de 1960 que, de la mano de las historiadoras feministas, las mujeres se abrie- ron paso en la narración histórica. En la actualidad este camino es ineludible, y cuando pensamos en la Historia del Movimiento Obre- ro, no considerar a las obreras es ser cómplices de esa exclusión y optar por mantener el sesgo so- bre nuestro pasado. Las mujeres trabajadoras han formado parte de importantes transformaciones de la sociedad, es por ello que este boletín reivindica el nombre de Carmela Jeria Gómez (1886- 1966), mujer, obrera tipógrafa, di- rigenta social y directora del pri- mer periódico obrero feminista en Chile: La Alborada (1905-1907). Mujer comprometida con su cla- se, trabajó en la Litografía Gillet de Valparaíso, donde el Adminis- trador la obligó a escoger entre su trabajo, en el cual había permane- cido 5 años, y su “negocio”, como aquel llamaba despectivamente al Periódico, buscando su difama- ción. La respuesta de Carmela a su labor fue contundente: “No poseemos más caudal para la publicación de La Alborada, que la firme voluntad que nos anima y la satisfacción que experimen- tamos de alentar a nuestros her- manos y decirles que las proleta- rias están a su lado para afrontar los peligros de la lucha y ¡ade- lante!” (La Alborada nº 1, 10 de septiembre de 1905.). De esta manera optó por la defensa de la clase proletaria y las trabajadoras. Como plantea la historiadora Ma- ría Angélica Illanes (2017), esta escritura de prensa de mujeres marca una discontinuidad his- tórica “que señala la visibiliza- ción de un proceso de politiza- ción que está ocurriendo en el seno de las mujeres obreras y de aquellas vinculadas en general a la sociabilidad popular feme- nina en el país”, proceso que se expresa en una serie de reflexio- nes feministas sobre distintos aspectos de la sociedad, dando cuenta de las luchas obreras del momento, incentivando la emancipación de las mujeres y a su vez la educación e instruc- ción, donde Carmela estimula la creación de escuelas laicas para fomentar el desarrollo inte- lectual de su clase (La Alborada N° 1, 10 de septiembre de 1905) Las mujeres de la época estaban excluidas de la política institucio- nal, no eran consideradas ciuda- danas, al igual que parte impor- tante de los sectores populares, lo cual resaltaba el carácter excluyen- te de la configuración política del Estado, donde una oligarquía de terratenientes, financistas, dueños de minas y comerciantes que se si- tuaban principalmente en la zona central de Santiago y Valparaíso, concentraban el poder político y económico (que dentro de la his- toria del capitalismo no lo pode- mos entender por separado). Los sectores obreros entraron a dis- putar ese poder que los oprimía, pero sin cuestionarse las propias relaciones de poder que genera- ban contra las mujeres, producto de las lógicas patriarcales que se mantienen hasta el día de hoy, aunque con distintos matices. Aquellas lógicas patriarcales derivaron en la masculiniza- ción del movimiento obre- ro, en el cual a las mujeres les costó ir haciéndose lugar. Carmela perteneció a La Sociedad de Obreras N° 1 de Valparaíso, la cual fue de las primeras socieda- des de socorros mutuos fundada por mujeres populares en 1887. Las sociedades de socorros mu- tuos fueron las primeras formas de organización que tuvieron las y los trabajadores en Chile, desa- rrollándose principalmente desde mediados del siglo XIX, siendo un antecedente de la organiza- ción sindical que se consolida a comienzos del siglo XX. Este pro- ceso organizativo se genera por necesidad de hacer frente a un Estado oligárquico y excluyente, con una economía monoexpor- tadora dependiente de la riqueza del salitre y de las fluctuaciones del mercado internacional, cuyos beneficios iban para un pequeño sector que conformaban la oligar- quía. Este contexto resultó en la emergencia de “la cuestión social”, que implicó, por una parte, un de- terioro en las condiciones de so- brevivencia de la clase popular, y por otra parte, nuevas formas de interpelación popular expresada en la organización y la protesta social obrera, que buscaban mo- dificar estas situaciones de dete- rioro de las condiciones de vida, que contrastaban con las condi- ciones lujosas en que vivía la oli- garquía de la época. Esta grotes- ca diferencia entre la riqueza y la pobreza dio paso a una acelerada politización, que significó para estos últimos el autoreconoci- miento como clase trabajadora. Este proceso de politización y concientización social se expre- só en la formación de la prensa obrera, que para el caso de ar- tesanos y obreros había surgido ya en la década de 1850. Pero la escritura de prensa de las mu- jeres surge de la iniciativa de Carmela Jeria con La Alborada, que a su vez, colaboró con la di- rigenta sindical Esther Valdés en el periódico La Palanca (1908), publicación feminista de propa- ganda emancipadora y órgano de otra organización de obreras con conciencia de clase y capacidad organizativa, como lo fue la Aso- ciación de Costureras de Santiago. Carmela fue un ejemplo de lu- cha para cambiar esta situación, tomando la escritura como un arma que durante medio siglo había sido principalmente de hombres en defensa de su cla- se. que estaban en una condi- ción de vejación peor que la del obrero, disputando el espacio político en pos de generar una sociedad más justa e igualitaria Y la tomó a su vez para defender a la clase proletaria desde su género, buscando la emancipación de las mujeres proletarias entendiendo que estaban en una condición d de vejación peor que la del obrero, disputando el espacio político en pos de generar una sociedad más justa e igualitaria. A un mes del 8 de marzo pasado, en que millones de mujeres alrededor del mundo se posicionan como sujetas histó- ricas, capaces de transformar co- lectivamente la realidad social, es necesario recordar aquellas mu- jeres que realizaron cambios en el pasado, puesto que reconocer su agencia histórica nos permite, por una parte, reconocer la agen- cia en nosotras mismas, nuestro poder emancipador, y por otra, es un llamado al reconocimiento de la diversidad dentro del mun- do sindical, a no volver a omitir las identidades múltiples que nos conforman como movimiento, tal como Carmela, que además de trabajadora y obrera tipógrafa, su identidad mujer la configuraba de otra manera que a los obreros. El no reconocimiento sobre las mujeres también se puede apli- car en el presente en prácticas racistas, xenófobas u otro tipo de discriminaciones, que hay que combatir para buscar alterna- tivas de superación a todo tipo de opresión y la construcción de un mundo libre y feminista. Hoy nos toca a nosotras. Carmela, ya nadie nos sacará de la historia. Por: Valentina Jeria Memoria/6 Abril/2020
  7. 7. Cautiva Desde la inquietante pausa desconozco el territorio que habito y juzgo de donde provengo ¿Por qué soy ahora? El silencio es demasiado abstracto. Cuando todo se cristalizó en la época en que el tiempo se detuvo se desdibujaban las impresiones la vida era un espejo remoto y el amor un enfático recuerdo ¿Cómo han de encontrarme desde la marginada madriguera tan oscura y escondida que es mi solitario pensamiento? La Golondrina Cada 29 de marzo el pueblo sale a las calles a conmemo- rar la juventud combatiente, donde se recuerda a quienes han dado la vida luchando contra el fascismo y la injusticia. Esta tradición nació el 29 de marzo de 1984 en un le- vantamiento popular en Pudahuel, en que fue ase- sinado por los militares Mauricio Maigret, de 17 años y militante del MIR, quien estaba cubrien- do en el ataque a la Subcomisaría Teniente Merino. El 29 de marzo de 1985 Rafael y Eduardo Verga- ra Toledo, hermanos de 18 y 20 años respectiva- mente, ambos militantes del MIR y activos par- ticipantes de la Villa Francia, iban a realizar una acción armada cuando fueron asesinados por carabineros. El mismo día, Paulina Aguirre de 20 años y militan- te del MIR, quien se organizaba y luchaba desde sus 15 años, fue acribillada por agentes de la CNI en el Arrayán. Conmemorando este día, en medio de una protesta en Pudahuel el año 2008, Jhonny Cariqueo fue dete- nido por carabineros quienes lo golpearon brutalmen- te, producto de estos golpes muere el 31 de marzo de un paro cardíaco, convirtiéndose en otro joven comba- tiente más a quien le arrebataron la vida en esta fecha. Es así como estos y muchos y muchas jóvenes más se han convertido en un ejemplo en la protesta, que tenemos que recordar siempre, más aún en tiempos de revuelta popular. La lucha continúa y tenemos mucho por ganar. PAULINA AGUIRRE MILITANTE DEL MIR LAS Y LOS JOVENES COMBATIENTES VIVEN EN EL CORAZÓN DE QUIENES LUCHAN Cornelia Vargas “Tres estructuras interactuando” Memoria/7 Abril/2020 Entretención

