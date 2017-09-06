Triaxial shear test of soils

Triaxial Shear Test By: Amardeep Singh
Strength of different materials Steel Tensile strength Concrete Compressive strength Soil Shear strength Presence of pore ...
Embankment Strip footing Shear failure of soils Soils generally fail in shear At failure, shear stress along the failure s...
Retaining wall Shear failure of soils Soils generally fail in shear
Retaining wall Shear failure of soils At failure, shear stress along the failure surface (mobilized shear resistance) reac...
Shear failure mechanism The soil grains slide over each other along the failure surface. No crushing of individual grains....
Shear failure mechanism At failure, shear stress along the failure surface (τ) reaches the shear strength (τf). σ τ τ σ τ τ
Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion (in terms of total stresses) τ τf is the maximum shear stress the soil can take without fai...
Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion (in terms of effective stresses) τf is the maximum shear stress the soil can take without f...
Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion 'tan'' φστ ff c += Shear strength consists of two components: cohesive and frictional. σ’f ...
Mohr Circle of stress Soil element σ’ 1 σ’ 1 σ’ 3 σ’ 3 θ σ’ τ θ σσσσ σ θ σσ τ 2 22 2 2 ' 3 ' 1 ' 3 ' 1' ' 3 ' 1 Cos Sin − ...
Mohr Circle of stress 2' 3 ' 1 2' 3 ' 1'2 22         − =      + −+ σσσσ στ Soil element σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ ...
Mohr Circle of stress 2' 3 ' 1 2' 3 ' 1'2 22         − =      + −+ σσσσ στ Soil element σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ ...
Soil elements at different locations Failure surface Mohr Circles & Failure Envelope X X X ~ failure Y Y Y ~ stable τ σ’ '...
Mohr Circles & Failure Envelope Y σc σc σc Initially, Mohr circle is a point ∆σ σc+∆σ ∆σ The soil element does not fail if...
Mohr Circles & Failure Envelope Y σc σc σc GL As loading progresses, Mohr circle becomes larger… .. and finally failure oc...
σ’ 2 ' 3 ' 1 σσ + ' 3σ ' 1σ PD = Pole w.r.t. plane θ (σ’, τf) Orientation of Failure Plane φ’ σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ σ’ τ σ’1 σ...
Mohr circles in terms of total & effective stresses = X σv’ σh’ X u u + σv’σh’ effective stresses u σvσh X σv σh total str...
Failure envelopes in terms of total & effective stresses = X σv’ σh’ X u u + σv’σh’ effective stresses u σvσh X σv σh tota...
Mohr Coulomb failure criterion with Mohr circle of stress X σ’v = σ’1 σ’h = σ’3 X is on failure σ’1 σ’3 effective stresses...
Mohr Coulomb failure criterion with Mohr circle of stress       − =            + + 2 ' 2 '' ' 3 ' 1 ...
Other laboratory tests include, Direct simple shear test, torsional ring shear test, plane strain triaxial test, laborator...
Laboratory tests Field conditions z σvc σvc σhcσhc Before construction A representative soil sample z σvc + ∆σ σhcσhc Afte...
Laboratory tests Simulating field conditions in the laboratory Step 1 Set the specimen in the apparatus and apply the init...
Triaxial Shear Test Soil sample at failure Failure plane Porous stone impervious membrane Piston (to apply deviatoric stre...
Triaxial Shear Test Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample) Sampling tubes Sample extruder
Triaxial Shear Test Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample) Edges of the sample are carefully trimmed Setting up the sam...
Triaxial Shear Test Sample is covered with a rubber membrane and sealed Cell is completely filled with water Specimen prep...
Triaxial Shear Test Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample) Proving ring to measure the deviator load Dial gauge to meas...
Types of Triaxial Tests Is the drainage valve open? yes no Consolidated sample Unconsolidated sample Is the drainage valve...
Types of Triaxial Tests Is the drainage valve open? yes no Consolidated sample Unconsolidated sample Under all-around cell...
Consolidated- drained test (CD Test) Step 1: At the end of consolidation σVC σhC Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ 0 St...
Deviator stress (q or ∆σd) = σ1 – σ3 Consolidated- drained test (CD Test) σ1 = σVC + ∆σ σ3 = σhC
Volumechangeofthe sample ExpansionCompression Time Volume change of sample during consolidation Consolidated- drained test...
Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Dense sand or OC clay (∆σd)f Dense sand or OC clay Loose sand or NC clay Volumechange oft...
CD tests How to determine strength parameters c and φ Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ φ Mohr – Co...
CD tests Strength parameters c and φ obtained from CD tests Since u = 0 in CD tests, σ = σ’ Therefore, c = c’ and φ = φ’ c...
CD tests Failure envelopes Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ φd Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope σ3a σ1a (∆σd)f a For sand and NC Cla...
CD tests Failure envelopes For OC Clay, cd ≠ 0 τ σ or σ ’ φ σ3 σ1 (∆σd)f c σc OC NC
Some practical applications of CD analysis for clays τ τ = in situ drained shear strength Soft clay 1. Embankment construc...
Some practical applications of CD analysis for clays 2. Earth dam with steady state seepage τ = drained shear strength of ...
Some practical applications of CD analysis for clays 3. Excavation or natural slope in clay τ = In situ drained shear stre...
Consolidated- Undrained test (CU Test) Step 1: At the end of consolidation σVC σhC Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ 0 ...
Volumechangeofthe sample ExpansionCompression Time Volume change of sample during consolidation Consolidated- Undrained te...
Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Dense sand or OC clay (∆σd)f Dense sand or OC clay Loose sand /NC Clay ∆u +- Axial strain...
CU tests How to determine strength parameters c and φ Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ (∆σd)f b Co...
(∆σd)fa CU tests How to determine strength parameters c and φ Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ σ3b σ1bσ3a σ1a (∆σd)fa φcu Mohr – Co...
CU tests Strength parameters c and φ obtained from CD tests Shear strength parameters in terms of total stresses are ccu a...
CU tests Failure envelopes For sand and NC Clay, ccu and c’ = 0 Therefore, one CU test would be sufficient to determine φc...
Some practical applications of CU analysis for clays τ τ = in situ undrained shear strength Soft clay 1. Embankment constr...
Some practical applications of CU analysis for clays 2. Rapid drawdown behind an earth dam τ = Undrained shear strength of...
Some practical applications of CU analysis for clays 3. Rapid construction of an embankment on a natural slope Note: Total...
Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Data analysis σC = σ3 σC = σ3 No drainage Initial specimen condition σ3 + ∆σd σ3 ...
Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Step 1: Immediately after sampling 0 0 = + Step 2: After application of hydrostat...
Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Step 3: During application of axial load σ3 + ∆σd σ3 No drainage σ’1 = σ3 + ∆σd -...
Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Combining steps 2 and 3, ∆uc = B ∆σ3 ∆ud = A∆σd ∆u = ∆uc + ∆ud Total pore water p...
Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Step 1: Immediately after sampling 0 0 Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ -ur S...
Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ Step 3: At failure σ’hf = σC + ur - σc ∆uf =...
σ3b σ1bσ3a σ1a∆σf σ’3 σ’1 Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ Step 3: At failure...
σ3b σ1b Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Effect of degree of saturation on failure envelope σ3a σ1a σ3c σ1c τ σ or...
Some practical applications of UU analysis for clays τ τ = in situ undrained shear strength Soft clay 1. Embankment constr...
Some practical applications of UU analysis for clays 2. Large earth dam constructed rapidly with no change in water conten...
Some practical applications of UU analysis for clays 3. Footing placed rapidly on clay deposit τ = In situ undrained shear...
Unconfined Compression Test (UC Test) σ1 = σVC + ∆σ σ3 = 0 Confining pressure is zero in the UC test
Unconfined Compression Test (UC Test) σ1 = σVC + ∆σf σ3 = 0 Shearstress,τ Normal stress, σ qu τf = σ1/2 = qu/2 = cu
Example of Triaxial Graph :
Triaxial shear test of soils
Triaxial shear test of soils

Triaxial shear test of soils

  1. 1. Triaxial Shear Test By: Amardeep Singh
  2. 2. Strength of different materials Steel Tensile strength Concrete Compressive strength Soil Shear strength Presence of pore water Complex behavior
  3. 3. Embankment Strip footing Shear failure of soils Soils generally fail in shear At failure, shear stress along the failure surface (mobilized shear resistance) reaches the shear strength. Failure surface Mobilized shear resistance
  4. 4. Retaining wall Shear failure of soils Soils generally fail in shear
  5. 5. Retaining wall Shear failure of soils At failure, shear stress along the failure surface (mobilized shear resistance) reaches the shear strength. Failure surface Mobilized shear resistance Soils generally fail in shear
  6. 6. Shear failure mechanism The soil grains slide over each other along the failure surface. No crushing of individual grains. failure surface
  7. 7. Shear failure mechanism At failure, shear stress along the failure surface (τ) reaches the shear strength (τf). σ τ τ σ τ τ
  8. 8. Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion (in terms of total stresses) τ τf is the maximum shear stress the soil can take without failure, under normal stress of σ. σ φστ tan+= cf c φ failure envelope Cohesion Friction angle τf σ
  9. 9. Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion (in terms of effective stresses) τf is the maximum shear stress the soil can take without failure, under normal effective stress of σ’. τ σ’ 'tan'' φστ += cf c’ φ’ failure envelope Effective cohesion Effective friction angleτf σ’ u−= σσ ' u = pore water pressure
  10. 10. Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion 'tan'' φστ ff c += Shear strength consists of two components: cohesive and frictional. σ’f τf φ’ τ σ' c’ c’ cohesive component σ’f tan φ’ frictional component c and φ are measures of shear strength. Higher the values, higher the shear strength.
  11. 11. Mohr Circle of stress Soil element σ’ 1 σ’ 1 σ’ 3 σ’ 3 θ σ’ τ θ σσσσ σ θ σσ τ 2 22 2 2 ' 3 ' 1 ' 3 ' 1' ' 3 ' 1 Cos Sin − + + = − = Resolving forces in σ and τ directions, 2' 3 ' 1 2' 3 ' 1'2 22         − =      + −+ σσσσ στ
  12. 12. Mohr Circle of stress 2' 3 ' 1 2' 3 ' 1'2 22         − =      + −+ σσσσ στ Soil element σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ σ’ τ Soil elementSoil element σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ σ’ τ θθ σ’ τ τ σ’ 2 ' 3 ' 1 σσ + 2 ' 3 ' 1 σσ − ' 3σ ' 1σ
  13. 13. Mohr Circle of stress 2' 3 ' 1 2' 3 ' 1'2 22         − =      + −+ σσσσ στ Soil element σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ σ’ τ Soil elementSoil element σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ σ’ τ θθ σ’ τ τ σ’ 2 ' 3 ' 1 σσ + 2 ' 3 ' 1 σσ − ' 3σ ' 1σ PD = Pole w.r.t. plane θ (σ’, τ)
  14. 14. Soil elements at different locations Failure surface Mohr Circles & Failure Envelope X X X ~ failure Y Y Y ~ stable τ σ’ 'tan'' φστ += cf
  15. 15. Mohr Circles & Failure Envelope Y σc σc σc Initially, Mohr circle is a point ∆σ σc+∆σ ∆σ The soil element does not fail if the Mohr circle is contained within the envelope GL
  16. 16. Mohr Circles & Failure Envelope Y σc σc σc GL As loading progresses, Mohr circle becomes larger… .. and finally failure occurs when Mohr circle touches the envelope ∆σ
  17. 17. σ’ 2 ' 3 ' 1 σσ + ' 3σ ' 1σ PD = Pole w.r.t. plane θ (σ’, τf) Orientation of Failure Plane φ’ σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θ σ’ τ σ’1 σ’1 σ’3 σ’3 θθ σ’ τ Failure envelope (90 – θ) Therefore, 90 – θ + φ’ = θ θ = 45 + φ’/2
  18. 18. Mohr circles in terms of total & effective stresses = X σv’ σh’ X u u + σv’σh’ effective stresses u σvσh X σv σh total stresses τ σ or σ’
  19. 19. Failure envelopes in terms of total & effective stresses = X σv’ σh’ X u u + σv’σh’ effective stresses u σvσh X σv σh total stresses τ σ or σ’ If X is on failure c φ Failure envelope in terms of total stresses φ’ c’ Failure envelope in terms of effective stresses
  20. 20. Mohr Coulomb failure criterion with Mohr circle of stress X σ’v = σ’1 σ’h = σ’3 X is on failure σ’1 σ’3 effective stresses τ σ ’ φ’ c’ Failure envelope in terms of effective stresses c’ Cotφ’ (σ’1+ σ’3)/ 2 (σ’1 − σ’3)/ 2       − =            + + 2 ' 2 '' ' 3 ' 1 ' 3 ' 1 σσ φ σσ φ SinCotc Therefore,
  21. 21. Mohr Coulomb failure criterion with Mohr circle of stress       − =            + + 2 ' 2 '' ' 3 ' 1 ' 3 ' 1 σσ φ σσ φ SinCotc ( ) ( ) ''2'' 3 ' 1 ' 3 ' 1 φφσσσσ CoscSin ++=− ( ) ( ) ''2'1'1 ' 3 ' 1 φφσφσ CoscSinSin ++=− ( ) ( ) ( )'1 ' '2 '1 '1' 3 ' 1 φ φ φ φ σσ Sin Cos c Sin Sin − + − + =       ++      += 2 ' 45'2 2 ' 452' 3 ' 1 φφ σσ TancTan
  22. 22. Other laboratory tests include, Direct simple shear test, torsional ring shear test, plane strain triaxial test, laboratory vane shear test, laboratory fall cone test Determination of shear strength parameters of soils (c, φ or c’, φ’) Laboratory tests on specimens taken from representative undisturbed samples Field tests Most common laboratory tests to determine the shear strength parameters are, 1.Direct shear test 2.Triaxial shear test 1. Vane shear test 2. Torvane 3. Pocket penetrometer 4. Fall cone 5. Pressuremeter 6. Static cone penetrometer 7. Standard penetration test
  23. 23. Laboratory tests Field conditions z σvc σvc σhcσhc Before construction A representative soil sample z σvc + ∆σ σhcσhc After and during construction σvc + ∆σ
  24. 24. Laboratory tests Simulating field conditions in the laboratory Step 1 Set the specimen in the apparatus and apply the initial stress condition σvc σvc σhc σhc Representative soil sample taken from the site 0 00 0 Step 2 Apply the corresponding field stress conditions σvc + ∆σ σhc σhc σvc + ∆σTraxial test σvc σvc τ τ Direct shear test
  25. 25. Triaxial Shear Test Soil sample at failure Failure plane Porous stone impervious membrane Piston (to apply deviatoric stress) O-ring pedestal Perspex cell Cell pressure Back pressure Pore pressure or volume change Water Soil sample
  26. 26. Triaxial Shear Test Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample) Sampling tubes Sample extruder
  27. 27. Triaxial Shear Test Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample) Edges of the sample are carefully trimmed Setting up the sample in the triaxial cell
  28. 28. Triaxial Shear Test Sample is covered with a rubber membrane and sealed Cell is completely filled with water Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample)
  29. 29. Triaxial Shear Test Specimen preparation (undisturbed sample) Proving ring to measure the deviator load Dial gauge to measure vertical displacement
  30. 30. Types of Triaxial Tests Is the drainage valve open? yes no Consolidated sample Unconsolidated sample Is the drainage valve open? yes no Drained loading Undrained loading Under all-around cell pressure σc σc σc σc σcStep 1 deviatoric stress (∆σ = q) Shearing (loading) Step 2 σc σc σc+ q
  31. 31. Types of Triaxial Tests Is the drainage valve open? yes no Consolidated sample Unconsolidated sample Under all-around cell pressure σc Step 1 Is the drainage valve open? yes no Drained loading Undrained loading Shearing (loading) Step 2 CD test CU test UU test
  32. 32. Consolidated- drained test (CD Test) Step 1: At the end of consolidation σVC σhC Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ 0 Step 2: During axial stress increase σ’VC = σVC σ’hC = σhC σVC + ∆σ σhC 0 σ’V = σVC + ∆σ = σ’1 σ’h = σhC = σ’3 Drainage Drainage Step 3: At failure σVC + ∆σf σhC 0 σ’Vf = σVC + ∆σf = σ’1f σ’hf = σhC = σ’3f Drainage
  33. 33. Deviator stress (q or ∆σd) = σ1 – σ3 Consolidated- drained test (CD Test) σ1 = σVC + ∆σ σ3 = σhC
  34. 34. Volumechangeofthe sample ExpansionCompression Time Volume change of sample during consolidation Consolidated- drained test (CD Test)
  35. 35. Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Dense sand or OC clay (∆σd)f Dense sand or OC clay Loose sand or NC clay Volumechange ofthesample ExpansionCompression Axial strain Stress-strain relationship during shearing Consolidated- drained test (CD Test) Loose sand or NC Clay(∆σd)f
  36. 36. CD tests How to determine strength parameters c and φ Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ φ Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope (∆σd)f a Confining stress = σ3a(∆σd)f b Confining stress = σ3b (∆σd)f c Confining stress = σ3c σ3c σ1c σ3a σ1a (∆σd)f σ3b σ1b (∆σd)fb σ1 = σ3 + (∆σd)f σ3
  37. 37. CD tests Strength parameters c and φ obtained from CD tests Since u = 0 in CD tests, σ = σ’ Therefore, c = c’ and φ = φ’ cd and φd are used to denote them
  38. 38. CD tests Failure envelopes Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ φd Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope σ3a σ1a (∆σd)f a For sand and NC Clay, cd = 0 Therefore, one CD test would be sufficient to determine φd of sand or NC clay
  39. 39. CD tests Failure envelopes For OC Clay, cd ≠ 0 τ σ or σ ’ φ σ3 σ1 (∆σd)f c σc OC NC
  40. 40. Some practical applications of CD analysis for clays τ τ = in situ drained shear strength Soft clay 1. Embankment constructed very slowly, in layers over a soft clay deposit
  41. 41. Some practical applications of CD analysis for clays 2. Earth dam with steady state seepage τ = drained shear strength of clay core τ Core
  42. 42. Some practical applications of CD analysis for clays 3. Excavation or natural slope in clay τ = In situ drained shear strength τ Note: CD test simulates the long term condition in the field. Thus, cd and φd should be used to evaluate the long term behavior of soils
  43. 43. Consolidated- Undrained test (CU Test) Step 1: At the end of consolidation σVC σhC Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ 0 Step 2: During axial stress increase σ’VC = σVC σ’hC = σhC σVC + ∆σ σhC ±∆ u Drainage Step 3: At failure σVC + ∆σf σhC No drainage No drainage ±∆uf σ’V = σVC + ∆σ ± ∆u = σ’1 σ’h = σhC ± ∆u = σ’3 σ’Vf = σVC + ∆σf ± ∆uf = σ’1f σ’hf = σhC ± ∆uf = σ’3f 
  44. 44. Volumechangeofthe sample ExpansionCompression Time Volume change of sample during consolidation Consolidated- Undrained test (CU Test)
  45. 45. Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Dense sand or OC clay (∆σd)f Dense sand or OC clay Loose sand /NC Clay ∆u +- Axial strain Stress-strain relationship during shearing Consolidated- Undrained test (CU Test) Loose sand or NC Clay(∆σd)f
  46. 46. CU tests How to determine strength parameters c and φ Deviator stress,∆σd Axial strain Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ (∆σd)f b Confining stress = σ3b σ3b σ1bσ3a σ1a (∆σd)fa φcuMohr – Coulomb failure envelope in terms of total stresses ccu σ1 = σ3 + (∆σd)f σ3 Total stresses at failure (∆σd)f a Confining stress = σ3a
  47. 47. (∆σd)fa CU tests How to determine strength parameters c and φ Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ σ3b σ1bσ3a σ1a (∆σd)fa φcu Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope in terms of total stresses ccu σ’3b σ’1b σ’3a σ’1a Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope in terms of effective stresses φ’ C’ ufa ufb σ’1 = σ3 + (∆σd)f - uf σ’3 = σ3 - uf Effective stresses at failure uf
  48. 48. CU tests Strength parameters c and φ obtained from CD tests Shear strength parameters in terms of total stresses are ccu and φcu Shear strength parameters in terms of effective stresses are c’ and φ’ c’ = cd and φ’ = φd
  49. 49. CU tests Failure envelopes For sand and NC Clay, ccu and c’ = 0 Therefore, one CU test would be sufficient to determine φcu and φ’(= φd) of sand or NC clay Shear stress,τ σ or σ ’ φcu Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope in terms of total stresses σ3a σ1a (∆σd)f a σ3a σ1a φ’ Mohr – Coulomb failure envelope in terms of effective stresses
  50. 50. Some practical applications of CU analysis for clays τ τ = in situ undrained shear strength Soft clay 1. Embankment constructed rapidly over a soft clay deposit
  51. 51. Some practical applications of CU analysis for clays 2. Rapid drawdown behind an earth dam τ = Undrained shear strength of clay core Core τ
  52. 52. Some practical applications of CU analysis for clays 3. Rapid construction of an embankment on a natural slope Note: Total stress parameters from CU test (ccu and φcu) can be used for stability problems where, Soil have become fully consolidated and are at equilibrium with the existing stress state; Then for some reason additional stresses are applied quickly with no drainage occurring τ = In situ undrained shear strength τ
  53. 53. Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Data analysis σC = σ3 σC = σ3 No drainage Initial specimen condition σ3 + ∆σd σ3 No drainage Specimen condition during shearing Initial volume of the sample = A0 × H0 Volume of the sample during shearing = A × H Since the test is conducted under undrained condition, A × H = A0 × H0 A ×(H0 – ∆H) = A0 × H0 A ×(1 – ∆H/H0) = A0 z A A ε− = 1 0
  54. 54. Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Step 1: Immediately after sampling 0 0 = + Step 2: After application of hydrostatic cell pressure ∆uc = B ∆σ3 σC = σ3 σC = σ3 ∆uc σ’3 = σ3 - ∆uc σ’3 = σ3 - ∆uc No drainage Increase of pwp due to increase of cell pressure Increase of cell pressure Skempton’s pore water pressure parameter, B Note: If soil is fully saturated, then B = 1 (hence, ∆uc = ∆σ3)
  55. 55. Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Step 3: During application of axial load σ3 + ∆σd σ3 No drainage σ’1 = σ3 + ∆σd - ∆uc ∆ud σ’3 = σ3 - ∆uc ∆ud ∆ud = A∆σd ∆uc ± ∆ud = + Increase of pwp due to increase of deviator stress Increase of deviator stress Skempton’s pore water pressure parameter, A
  56. 56. Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Combining steps 2 and 3, ∆uc = B ∆σ3 ∆ud = A∆σd ∆u = ∆uc + ∆ud Total pore water pressure increment at any stage, ∆u ∆u = B ∆σ3 + A∆σd Skempton’s pore water pressure equation ∆u = B ∆σ3 + A(∆σ1 – ∆σ3)
  57. 57. Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Step 1: Immediately after sampling 0 0 Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ -ur Step 2: After application of hydrostatic cell pressure σ’V0 = ur σ’h0 = ur σC σC -ur + ∆uc = -ur + σc (Sr = 100% ; B = 1)Step 3: During application of axial load σC + ∆σ σC No drainage No drainage -ur + σc ± ∆u σ’VC = σC + ur - σC = ur σ’h = ur Step 3: At failure σ’V = σC + ∆σ + ur - σc ∆u σ’h = σC + ur - σc ∆u σ’hf = σC + ur - σc ∆uf = σ’3f σ’Vf = σC + ∆σf + ur - σc ∆uf = σ’1f -ur + σc ± ∆uf σC σC + ∆σf No drainage
  58. 58. Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ Step 3: At failure σ’hf = σC + ur - σc ∆uf = σ’3f σ’Vf = σC + ∆σf + ur - σc ∆uf = σ’1f -ur + σc ± ∆uf σC σC + ∆σf No drainage Mohr circle in terms of effective stresses do not depend on the cell pressure. Therefore, we get only one Mohr circle in terms of effective stress for different cell pressures τ σ’ σ’3 σ’1∆σ
  59. 59. σ3b σ1bσ3a σ1a∆σf σ’3 σ’1 Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Total, σ = Neutral, u Effective, σ’+ Step 3: At failure σ’hf = σC + ur - σc ∆uf = σ’3f σ’Vf = σC + ∆σf + ur - σc ∆uf = σ’1f -ur + σc ± ∆uf σC σC + ∆σf No drainage τ σ or σ’ Mohr circles in terms of total stresses uaub Failure envelope, φu = 0 cu
  60. 60. σ3b σ1b Unconsolidated- Undrained test (UU Test) Effect of degree of saturation on failure envelope σ3a σ1a σ3c σ1c τ σ or σ’ S < 100% S > 100%
  61. 61. Some practical applications of UU analysis for clays τ τ = in situ undrained shear strength Soft clay 1. Embankment constructed rapidly over a soft clay deposit
  62. 62. Some practical applications of UU analysis for clays 2. Large earth dam constructed rapidly with no change in water content of soft clay Core τ = Undrained shear strength of clay core τ
  63. 63. Some practical applications of UU analysis for clays 3. Footing placed rapidly on clay deposit τ = In situ undrained shear strength Note: UU test simulates the short term condition in the field. Thus, cu can be used to analyze the short term behavior of soils
  64. 64. Unconfined Compression Test (UC Test) σ1 = σVC + ∆σ σ3 = 0 Confining pressure is zero in the UC test
  65. 65. Unconfined Compression Test (UC Test) σ1 = σVC + ∆σf σ3 = 0 Shearstress,τ Normal stress, σ qu τf = σ1/2 = qu/2 = cu
  66. 66. Example of Triaxial Graph :

