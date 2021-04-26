-
Author : For AP Calculus AB and BC The nationally recognized author team is back with the 5th edition of Calculus: Graphical,Â Numerical, Algebraic written specifi cally for high school students. In this edition, renowned author David Bressoud joins the author team bringing his expertise in calculus and knowledge of the AP Calculus exam. â€¢ Nationally recognized author team with expertise on the AP Calculus. â€¢ Detailed guidance in every chapter on the appropriate use of graphing calculators,versus when students should solve problems without them. â€¢ Course is available in MathXLÂ® for School, the online homework and assessment supplement, and MyMathLabÂ®, the fully digital course complete with eText,online assignments, multimedia, and more. Visit mathxlforschool.com, or mymathlabforschool.com for more information.
