Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profitable business ideas which you can start from your home. Business is one of the best way to make money, there are a l...
product payment as commission depends on the product. You can start affiliate marketing by different ways like you can sta...
languages you can make some good money by your skills. French, spanish or chinese, this could be anything. There are a lot...
Web designing: Help others to take their business online as everyone want to take their business online but not everyone k...
can carry thousands of book simply on a device with carrying any load or burden of bags. It is transferrable and portable ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Home based business idea

34 views

Published on

Earning some extra penny is a need for everyone and so all we want to do some extra work so that we can make some extra money.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Home based business idea

  1. 1. Profitable business ideas which you can start from your home. Business is one of the best way to make money, there are a lot of business which can make you a lot of money. Finding such small business ideas that can work for you is really hard and difficult. Now-a-days you have got so many information and knowledge source where it's really hard to decide what to choose. You will get a lot of answer of the same question and tons of advices and suggestions on same topic which is really good but at the same time it makes you confuse and you will get really difficult to choose one. Simply, we have brought some small business ideas which you can start right now from your home. It can demand some skills for starting some business and there are some business ideas too which don't require any skills. Freelancing: Freelancing is one of the best way to make money from home and I have done freelancing for such long time. When I had really nothing experience and knowledge freelancing helped me to make some money. Actually you can make a lot of money from freelancing. There are a lot of freelancer who make really good money from freelancing and work as full time freelancer. There isn't any limitation of money which restrict you after earning a certain amount of money. It depends upon you, how much you can earn. But yeah for freelancing you need some skills and creativeness. You creativity will make you different from your competitors and other freelancer. There are a lot of website which offers freelance task for their registered users with variant skills. You have to create your account on one of those website like freelancer, fiverr and etc, once you get registered browse through the listings, and apply for the tasks that suit you. Some of the website require you to create a personal listing with all the details of the services you provide so that interested clients can contact you directly. You can earn from 5$ to as many as you want, all depends on the service you provide. You will get paid after your task get approved by your client, means you would have to revise your work several time till your client doesn't get satisfied or his expectation meet. Affiliate marketing: One of the business which has helped me a lot to grow and most important thing about this business is you can start with no skill. There are a lot of affiliate programms which offers you a great deal and it's not really difficult now-a-days to find out an affiliate programm. First of all let me tell you what is affiliate marketing Basically affliate marketing is a type of business where you refer someone's product with a unique link and when customer buy the product from your given link. You get a part of that 1
  2. 2. product payment as commission depends on the product. You can start affiliate marketing by different ways like you can start your own website or even you can just make some attractive ads and get traffic from paid avertisement like Google Ads, Facebook Ads etc. Very profitable business but at the same time if you spend a lot of your money on paid advertisement then it can cost you much more. Before you start your business make sure that you have sufficient knowlege and information. Surveys, searches and reviews : A lot of websites are available on internet that offers you money to undergo online surveys, carry out online searches and write review on the products. Sometime they ask some personal information like banking details which could be very harmful for you and can lead some fraud that's why you should be very careful while using this route. Sometimes they even ask you to register before working with them. So before you work with them on some project make sure that you are working with the right person. They offer sometime so much money that can make you greed which can lead some mistake from you. Virtual assistantship: Virtual assistant is the one who do all of your corporate stuff from home. These people basically work for someone who is so busy with their work and find himself unable to manage all the work, with these people virtual assistant work remotely and manage the aspects of their business. You can either choose to work as an employee or even you can set up your own business. So, if you want to work as a virtual assistant then you would need some skills as a Virtual assitant are skilled, home based professionals that offer companies, entrepreneurs administrative support, and businesses. Some of their major areas of work includes email correspondence, making phone calls, data entry, Internet research, scheduling appointment, writing, editing, marketing, book keeping, proofreading, blog management, project management, graphic design, customer service, tech support, social media management and event planning. Some degree of training or briefing can be required for becoming Virtual assitant. You can register on some website like ......... if you are good in communication and have really good communication skill and know how to use MS word, Excel, Powerpoint then you can earn really good money. Language translating: Language translating is one of the best way to make money and you can literallly earn very good money from this business. I personally think that one can bring a lot of creativeness to this business and can make it huge. Globalisation has brought every countries together by different ways. Travelling and exploring is also very trending. So if you know other 2
  3. 3. languages you can make some good money by your skills. French, spanish or chinese, this could be anything. There are a lot of people who want to communicate with other people for expanding his business, it can be time consuming and therefore they hire translators available online from anywhere across the globe. Lot of online platforms like fiverr.com, workhire.com, Upwork.com offers you to be a professional translator. All you have to do is register yourself on that website and tell them what you do, simply clients will contact you theirself. Online tutoring: I always focus on digital business as it is the future and so that online tutoring is very profitaable business. It's very popular amongst children and youth of this generation. If you are good in a particular subject then you can start teaching online to the different students. There are a lot of platform which offer you to register on their website and allow you to teach online to the millions of students. You may sign up on websites like Vedantu.com, MyPrivateTutor.com as an online tutor by registering on the website and listing the subjects or classes you want to teach. You can add your working experience, qualification you have and etc. Some of them offer flexible and convenient time to work as an online tutor. Usually you have to follow the process- they ask you to fill a form, after which a teaching demo will have to given their experts, Once you get selected, documentation and profile creation will be done, followed by training and induction webinar. You will be listed as a teacher once you attend the webinar and then you will get your online sessions to conduct. Social media: Social media is being very popular amongst everyone. Not only students or youth, It's everyone who is attracting. By the time a lot of business found it's very helpful and great source of getting audience or buyer of their product. You can simply help different businesses to grow their social media account so that they can increase their visibility and popularity amongst targeted audience. A lot of small businesses are still away from these techniques of getting audience for their business. Help them and earn money. As the time pass competition is increasing everyday and the constantly shortening of attention time of online viewers, creativity is must to create post, videos and etc that can go viral quickly and enhance the brand value. Look, social media needs dedication and a lot of positivity to stay relevant. So, consistency is a key of success. 3
  4. 4. Web designing: Help others to take their business online as everyone want to take their business online but not everyone know web designing. If you have some web designing skill and knack for all things tech, especially related to websites, can help small businesses to set up their own website. You can earn really good money from such because setting up your business online bring different requirement like updates and maintanence which may add to one's revenue. Content writing: Do you have some writing skills? If yes, then depending on the quality of your article you can earn really good money. You may be asked for writing on articles with specific guidelines. You can register on different websites like fiverr.com for getting projects or you can also develop a niche in your area of expertise and build strength in that domain to increase the revenue stream. Blogging: If you are good in particular thing or have some hobbies, skills or knowledge then you definitely try yourself in blogging. Blogging is the best way to share your skills and information and earn money. It all starts with a hobby, interest and passion and also blogging has become a carrer option for so many bloggers, there are a lot of full time bloggers around the world. For starting a blog you can start through using Wordpress or Tumblr, which requires no investment. You will need to invest some money in hosting. A blogger can earn through a lot of ways like affiliate marketing, paid advertisement, sponsor blogs and Google adsense. On the same hand it's true that blogging require a lot of effort and dedication and sometimes demand some time to pay you back, so if you have enough patience then try your hand here. YouTube: A lot of people can have problems in writing blogs and content writing. YouTube is the best option for them they can use their camera and start vlogging. You have to start you vlog and give your video presentation. After certain period of time when you fulfill the requirement then you can monetize your videos with Google Adsense. It's quite simple actually to create a YouTube channel, you have to choose a category or subject that you want to make videos on and get started, but make sure it's a topic that is interesting among people. As your channel will become popular and you gain number of subscribers you will find different ways for monetizing your blog. Kindle eBook: eBook has been very popular amongst everyone as it has so many advantage. You 4
  5. 5. can carry thousands of book simply on a device with carrying any load or burden of bags. It is transferrable and portable which makes it even popular. If you can write and interesting in writing books then you can use option of Self-publish eBooks and paperback with Kindle Direct Publishing, and reach million of readers on Amazon. It take very less time to publish you eBook as less as 5 minute and get appears on Kindle stores worldwide within 24-48 hours. You can get 70% of royalty on sales to customers in different countries and also you can keep control of one's rights and set your own list prices and also make changes to books at any time. There are options too like BooksFundr and Pblishing.com are two other places to get your book published and earn money. Selling your products online: I started my journey as an online seller where I used to sell different books online. You can also sell your product online, if you don't have your own product then you can contact some suppliers and can sell online. Originally published on : omantraa.com 5

×