Learning Objectives: By the end of the book the child should be able to perform the following outcomes: Learn about compre...
Target learner This is aimed at 5 year olds which is key stage 1. The purpose of this story is for child to learn about co...
A child should read this story with their parent or teacher. They should understand what the story is about as they are go...
John and his mum wanted to go to the zoo. They took a taxi to the zoo
Mummy and John arrived at the zoo and couldn’t wait to see all the animals.
They first went to see a lion. A lion has short gold fur and they often live in Africa.
After seeing the lion they went to see an elephant. Elephants have four legs and are grey. They are often found in Africa.
After seeing an elephant they went to the snake farm to see a variety of snakes. They often are green.
The last animal they went to see was the various birds. These birds that were on show had various different colours. The b...
1)How did they get to the zoo? Taxi Car Bus
2) What countries do elephants come from? America Africa Australia
3) What colour are elephants? Purple White Grey
4) What colour are lions? Blue Green Gold
5) What colour do snakes tend to look like? green blue red
6)Which animal did John enjoy seeing the most at the zoo? The elephant The parrot The snake
John said to his mum that I really enjoyed my trip to the zoo, I really enjoyed seeing the parrot because it could talk, c...
Once they got to the pet store, John couldn’t find the bird he wanted, so he told his mum he wanted a dog instead.
They found 3 different types of dogs that were available.
John said to his mother I like the dog with the black and white spots because it looks different, can we take that home? C...
They then went and took the dog home.
7) Which dog did John choose? The black dog The dog with black and white spots The brown dog.
8) How many different types of dogs did they see before John made his mind up? 4 3 5
9) Once they went to the pet shop, which type of dogs were in the window? Puppies Komondor Terrier
You got question 1 right. Lets try question 2 Question 2
You got it wrong. Try question 1 again? Yes No
You got question 2 right. Lets try question 3 Question 3
You got it wrong. Try question 2 again? Yes No
You got question 3 right. Lets try question 4 Question 4
You got it wrong. Try question 3 again? Yes No
You got question 4 right. Lets try the next question. Question 5
You got it wrong. Try question 4 again? Yes No
Well done for getting question 5 right. Lets try question 6
You got it wrong. Try question 5 again? Yes No
Well done for getting question 6 right. You need to read the second part of this story before answering next question. Let...
Try question 6 again? Yes No
Well done for getting question 7 right. Lets try the next question. Question 8
You got it wrong. Try question 7 again? Yes No
Well done for getting question 8 right. Lets try the next question. Question 9
You got it wrong. Try question 8 again? Yes No
Well done for getting the last question right.
You got it wrong. Try the last question again? Yes No
Back to the start
Recommendations By Mo Willems By Rob Scotton
http://www.easyvectors.com/assets/images/vectors/afbig/mom- holding-childs-hand-clip-art.jpg http://wordpress.stars.manche...
Trip to the zoo

