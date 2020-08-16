Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Estatal de Bolívar Escuela de enfermería Estudiante: Chela Fabian Docente: Lcda. Silvana López Tema:
El cuidado cultural de enfermería es oportuno y relevante para el estudio y las prácticas de enfermería. PLAN DE ATENCIÓN ...
Valoración • Identificación y documentación sistemática de las creencias, significados, valores, símbolos y prácticas de c...
Diagnóstico de Enfermería Transcultural Los diagnósticos son problemas que entran dentro de la competencia de enfermería, ...
Planificación de Enfermería Transcultural La enfermera/o puede planificar intervenciones impidiendo que las personas decid...
Ejecución de Enfermería Transcultural ¿Qué es ? Ten en consideración Una buena relación con los pacientes, familias o comu...
Evaluación de Enfermería Transcultural La evaluación es la fase final del proceso de enfermería y se produce siempre que e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PAE (Proceso de Atención de Enfermería) Comunitario

72 views

Published on

Se presenta el concepto de un PEA comunitario en enfermería transcultural con sus respectivas 5 etapas enfocándose en la atención a la ciudadanía de forma holística.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PAE (Proceso de Atención de Enfermería) Comunitario

  1. 1. Universidad Estatal de Bolívar Escuela de enfermería Estudiante: Chela Fabian Docente: Lcda. Silvana López Tema:
  2. 2. El cuidado cultural de enfermería es oportuno y relevante para el estudio y las prácticas de enfermería. PLAN DE ATENCIÓN DE ENFERMERÍA TRANSCULTURAL ¿Qué es ? Estudio de caso es una herramienta de investigación y una técnica de aprendizaje que puede ser aplicado en cualquier área de conocimiento. El objetivo fundamental de los estudios de caso es conocer y comprender la particularidad de una situación para distinguir cómo funcionan las partes y las relaciones con el todo. Objetivo
  3. 3. Valoración • Identificación y documentación sistemática de las creencias, significados, valores, símbolos y prácticas de cuidado cultural de los individuos o grupos dentro de una perspectiva holística, que incluye la visión del mundo, • Las experiencias de vida, el contexto medioambiental, la etnohistoria y el idioma. Dimensiones Etnia y religión Emigración Residencia y Diferencias Regionales Relaciones Generales
  4. 4. Diagnóstico de Enfermería Transcultural Los diagnósticos son problemas que entran dentro de la competencia de enfermería, son respuestas humanas que el profesional de enfermería puede tratar de forma totalmente independiente. El diagnóstico, siempre es la consecuencia del proceso de valoración y es la suma de datos ya confirmados y del conocimiento e identificación de necesidades o problemas. Los problemas reales o potenciales de salud mediante el análisis e interpretación de los datos recolectados del paciente, sin embargo, hay diagnósticos que se relacionan con las diferentes culturas, el cual debe ser claro y conciso para la intervención y planificación apropiadas culturalmente. ¿Qué se toma en cuenta?
  5. 5. Planificación de Enfermería Transcultural La enfermera/o puede planificar intervenciones impidiendo que las personas decidan solas, si no dar la información sobre el cuidado que se les quiere brindar ante los procesos de negociación y reestructuración del cuidado, El paciente se sienta tratado y valorado como ser único y respetado ante sus características de individualidad. Importancia Es la protocolización de las actuaciones de enfermería según las necesidades de cuidados que presentan grupos de pacientes con un mismo diagnóstico médico, que una vez implantados y monitoreados permiten consolidar la evaluación como eje de mejora de las intervenciones. ¿Qué es ?
  6. 6. Ejecución de Enfermería Transcultural ¿Qué es ? Ten en consideración Una buena relación con los pacientes, familias o comunidades en comunicarse con habilidad y adquirir conocimientos culturales de las distintas comunidades para identificar las diferencias y similitudes del cuidado, ofreciendo finalmente acciones coherentes desde la perspectiva cultural. Es el comienzo del plan de cuidados de enfermería para conseguir objetivos concretos. La fase de ejecución comienza después de haberse desarrollado el plan de cuidados y está enfocado en el inicio de aquellas intervenciones de enfermería que ayudan al paciente a conseguir los objetivos deseados.
  7. 7. Evaluación de Enfermería Transcultural La evaluación es la fase final del proceso de enfermería y se produce siempre que el profesional de enfermería interacciona con el paciente. Estado de salud inicial con el que alcanzado después de haber ejecutado los cuidados culturales, de acuerdo con la planificación definida anteriormente a lo largo del todo el proceso y de los resultados obtenidos. ¿Qué compara? Sin olvidar Aquellas prácticas y valores importantes que mantener, ya que promueven el bienestar y condiciones de vida adecuadas para la conservación de la salud.

×