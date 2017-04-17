LTUX Remote Research Recap

This is a summary for an informal networking event about remote usability testing held by the Ladies That UX group of Durham. We talked about the whens and whys of remote testing, shared a case study, and ran an exercise using Loop11 so attendees could see what it’s like to take and administer a remote test. This was not a “how to” event, but new-to-UX’ers walked away with a greater understanding of remote testing, and seasoned UX’ers shared experiences through valuable discussion.