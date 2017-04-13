Build Measure Learn is Broken, UXDC

The Build, Measure, Learn loop is at the center of the Lean Startup approach, which is becoming increasingly popular among companies of all sizes. While the framework calls for very UX-friendly processes, such as collecting iterative feedback and focusing on building a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) required for doing so, the way most companies implement Build, Measure, Learn is broken. Most companies still jump in to building a skeleton version of a product, assuming that they can only get good feedback once they have working code. While most of us know you should incorporate research earlier, it can be hard to change the minds of development-centered thinkers.



In this session, I’ll provide an overview of the Lean Startup and Build Measure Learn framework, pros and cons of these approaches, and tips for teams to utilize these approaches to infuse learning into their process as soon as possible.