Build Measure Learn is Broken, UXDC

Build Measure Learn Is Not Enough @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Build Measure Learn Is Not Enough @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Build Measure Learn Is Broken @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Build Measure Learn Is Broken But UX can fix it @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
5 Image from http://theleanstartup.com/principles @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
What is The Lean Startup, again? @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Lean Startup A method to develop new businesses and products that addresses uncertainty and risk through cycles of rapid e...
@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Lean Startup Concepts Entrepreneurship is everywhere. Eliminate waste. Innovation Accounting. Validated Learning. Build. M...
14 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Build. Measure. Learn. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Build - MVPs Measure - Meaningful data Learn - To pivot or persevere @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Build @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Minimum Viable Product (required to learn) @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
DA REAL MVP NOT half baked NOT a bad experience NOT necessarily code @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
GOOD MVP @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
GOOD ITERATION @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
GOOD ITERATION @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
NOT MINIMUM @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
NOT VIABLE @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
NOT HALF-Baked NOT VIABLE @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Measure @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Validated Learning @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
answer Actionable MetricsVanity Metrics* Anything that looks good but doesn’t help you make a decision Examples: • Faceboo...
*Metric Caveat @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Learn @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
32 Pivot! Pivot! PIVOT! @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
33 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion Learn Measure Build @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion Learn Measure Build ?? ?? ?? @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
So what to do? @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
1. Start with a problem assumption [Based on observation, aka GOOB]
39 Interview
40 Diary Study or Experience Sampling
41 Interviews, diary studies, experience mapping, etc. Experience Map
42
43 The cat doesn’t have a bed, causing him to look for other places to sleep.
44 NOT: We should build a cat bed.
45 NOT: The cat is too big for the box.
2. Generate solutions [As a cross-functional team]
6 up, 1 ups Idea IdeaIdeaIdea IdeaIdea 6 Ideas
6 up, 1 ups Idea Best Idea Notes
6 up, 1 ups Idea Best Idea Notes
Participatory Design
51
52
53
54
3. Hypothesize and test solution impact
56 If we build a cat bed, Sammy will spend 20% less time sleeping on my keyboard so I can work.
Usability Test Usability Tests
A/B Tests
Wizard of Oz
Start with Think @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
61 Image from http://theleanstartup.com/principles @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
62 Image from http://theleanstartup.com/principles @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
63 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Start here!! @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Reduce cycle time. Not build time. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
Don’t forget the big picture. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
68 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
THANK YOU @MandaLaceyS amanda.stockwell@gmail.com
2x=4 > @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
71
72
73
74
75
76
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Build Measure Learn is Broken, UXDC

2 views

Published on

The Build, Measure, Learn loop is at the center of the Lean Startup approach, which is becoming increasingly popular among companies of all sizes. While the framework calls for very UX-friendly processes, such as collecting iterative feedback and focusing on building a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) required for doing so, the way most companies implement Build, Measure, Learn is broken. Most companies still jump in to building a skeleton version of a product, assuming that they can only get good feedback once they have working code. While most of us know you should incorporate research earlier, it can be hard to change the minds of development-centered thinkers.

In this session, I’ll provide an overview of the Lean Startup and Build Measure Learn framework, pros and cons of these approaches, and tips for teams to utilize these approaches to infuse learning into their process as soon as possible.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Build Measure Learn is Broken, UXDC

  1. 1. Build Measure Learn Is Not Enough @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  2. 2. Build Measure Learn Is Not Enough @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  3. 3. Build Measure Learn Is Broken @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  4. 4. Build Measure Learn Is Broken But UX can fix it @MandaLaceyS @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  5. 5. 5 Image from http://theleanstartup.com/principles @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  6. 6. What is The Lean Startup, again? @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  7. 7. Lean Startup A method to develop new businesses and products that addresses uncertainty and risk through cycles of rapid experimentation. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  8. 8. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  9. 9. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  10. 10. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  11. 11. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  12. 12. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  13. 13. Lean Startup Concepts Entrepreneurship is everywhere. Eliminate waste. Innovation Accounting. Validated Learning. Build. Measure. Learn. Minimum Viable Products. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  14. 14. 14 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  15. 15. Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  16. 16. Build. Measure. Learn. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  17. 17. Build - MVPs Measure - Meaningful data Learn - To pivot or persevere @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  18. 18. Build @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  19. 19. Minimum Viable Product (required to learn) @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  20. 20. DA REAL MVP NOT half baked NOT a bad experience NOT necessarily code @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  21. 21. GOOD MVP @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  22. 22. GOOD ITERATION @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  23. 23. GOOD ITERATION @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  24. 24. NOT MINIMUM @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  25. 25. NOT VIABLE @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  26. 26. NOT HALF-Baked NOT VIABLE @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  27. 27. Measure @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  28. 28. Validated Learning @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  29. 29. answer Actionable MetricsVanity Metrics* Anything that looks good but doesn’t help you make a decision Examples: • Facebook likes • Pageviews • Event attendees Tied to specific, repeatable tasks and help you decide whether you’re succeeding or not Examples: • Revenue per customer • Retention rate • Customer source @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  30. 30. *Metric Caveat @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  31. 31. Learn @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  32. 32. 32 Pivot! Pivot! PIVOT! @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  33. 33. 33 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017@UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  34. 34. Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  35. 35. Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion Learn Measure Build @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  36. 36. Observe Question Hypothesize Experiment Conclusion Learn Measure Build ?? ?? ?? @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  37. 37. So what to do? @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  38. 38. 1. Start with a problem assumption [Based on observation, aka GOOB]
  39. 39. 39 Interview
  40. 40. 40 Diary Study or Experience Sampling
  41. 41. 41 Interviews, diary studies, experience mapping, etc. Experience Map
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. 43 The cat doesn’t have a bed, causing him to look for other places to sleep.
  44. 44. 44 NOT: We should build a cat bed.
  45. 45. 45 NOT: The cat is too big for the box.
  46. 46. 2. Generate solutions [As a cross-functional team]
  47. 47. 6 up, 1 ups Idea IdeaIdeaIdea IdeaIdea 6 Ideas
  48. 48. 6 up, 1 ups Idea Best Idea Notes
  49. 49. 6 up, 1 ups Idea Best Idea Notes
  50. 50. Participatory Design
  51. 51. 51
  52. 52. 52
  53. 53. 53
  54. 54. 54
  55. 55. 3. Hypothesize and test solution impact
  56. 56. 56 If we build a cat bed, Sammy will spend 20% less time sleeping on my keyboard so I can work.
  57. 57. Usability Test Usability Tests
  58. 58. A/B Tests
  59. 59. Wizard of Oz
  60. 60. Start with Think @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  61. 61. 61 Image from http://theleanstartup.com/principles @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  62. 62. 62 Image from http://theleanstartup.com/principles @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  63. 63. 63 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  64. 64. Start here!! @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  65. 65. Reduce cycle time. Not build time. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  66. 66. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  67. 67. Don’t forget the big picture. @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  68. 68. 68 @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  69. 69. THANK YOU @MandaLaceyS amanda.stockwell@gmail.com
  70. 70. 2x=4 > @UXDC @MandaLaceyS | #UXDC2017
  71. 71. 71
  72. 72. 72
  73. 73. 73
  74. 74. 74
  75. 75. 75
  76. 76. 76

×