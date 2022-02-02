Successfully reported this slideshow.
The New Shell Rimula R4 X

Feb. 02, 2022
Pacific Petroleum shares the newest Shell Rimula R4 X that provides Triple Protection to improve engine and oil durability. It assists to lower maintenance and also boosts the reliability of vehicles. It's suitable for a lot of sturdy diesel engines for on and off freeway applications. Pacific Petroleum is one of the best and most trusted distributors of Shell products for so long time. To get more information about the New Shell Rimula R4 X, visit the website of Pacific Petroleum.

To get more idea about Shell Rimula R4X, visit here: https://www.pacificpetroleum.com.au/introducing-new-shell-rimula-r4-x/

  1. 1. February 2022, Rocklea QLD - Pacific Petroleum shares the newest Shell Rimula R4 X that provides Triple Protection to improve engine and oil durability. It assists to lower maintenance and also boosts the reliability of vehicles. It's suitable for a lot of sturdy diesel engines for on and off freeway applications Shell Rimula (R4 X) is created with Shell’s innovative Dynamic Protection innovation, which features an advanced additive system that adapts to your engine’s particular demands. This helps to protect three vital areas: • acid and corrosion control • wear control • deposit control Also... • Up to 50% much more reliable at maintaining your engine clean. • Up to 30% much better protection against engine wear. • Up to 50%* far better defense versus chemical deterioration. Shell Rimula R4X provides: • Up to 50% better engine cleanliness1 • Up to 50% more cleanliness control, i.e., less engine sludge, in different parts of the engine has been demonstrated in key engine tests for meeting the US and European specifications. • Up to 50% better acid corrosion protection1 • Shell Rimula R4 X is proven to give up to 50% more protection in engine and laboratory tests and field trials under real-world truck driving conditions. • Up to 30% better wear protection1 • In the Mack T-10 engine test, Shell Rimula R4 X demonstrated up to 30% better wear protection of engine piston rings and cylinder liners than required to meet the API CI-4 specification. Features • Excellent in the three critical areas of Acid and corrosion control, reduced engine wear, and Deposit control • Very wide range of applications and approvals meaning it is perfect for mixed fleets. • Backward compatible with previous generation oils • API CI-4, CH-4, SN; ACEA E7, E5, E3;Cat ECF-2, ECF-1A; Cummins CES 20078, 77, 76, 75, 72, 71; Detroit Fluids Specification 93K215; • Deutz DQC 111-10; MAN M3275-1, MB Approval 228.3; IVECO T1; Volvo VDS-3, VDS-2; Mack E-ON, EO-M Plus, EO-M; Renault Truck RLD-2 Pacific Petroleum is one of the best and most trusted distributors of Shell products for so long time. To get more information about the New Shell Rimula R4 X, visit the website of Pacific Petroleum.
  2. 2. Contact Information: 1628 Ipswich Road, Rocklea QLD 4106, Australia 1300 366 245 or (07) 3258 9300 customerservice@pacificpetroleum.com.au https://www.pacificpetroleum.com.au/contact-us/

