Pacific Petroleum: Shell Lubricants Distributor in Australia
Automotive
Jun. 14, 2021

Pacific Petroleum: Shell Lubricants Distributor in Australia

Pacific Petroleum: Shell Lubricants Distributor in Australia

  1. 1. June 2021, Rocklea QLD — Pacific Petroleum is committed to our long-standing partnership with Shell and we believe in the importance of using premium lubricants and technologies behind it. As a leading Shell oil distributor in Australia, we give you direct access to a wide range of lubricants and engine oils suited for every kind of operation – from agriculture, industrial, mining, marine, construction, fleet, plantation, forestry, quarry, general manufacturing and automotive. Proper lubrication will ensure smooth engine operation even at peak performance and it will prevent serious damages, extending the life of your equipment, machine or vehicle. Whether you are looking for great value, reliability and optimum engine protection, you can’t go wrong with Shell lubricants products as they are one of the best engine oils and lubricants manufacturer currently available on the market. About Shell Lubricants Products With the advancement of technology, engine requirements become more sophisticated and the need for premium quality lubricants have also increased. Shell Lubricants uses leading technology to produce innovative motor oils and lubricants that are designed to meet every customer needs. Fully synthetic motor oils are proven to be more efficient, reliable and effective on protecting motor engines. Shell lubricants always out stand the ever-growing demands of different industries as they are internationally proven to be of high quality. Their premium car engine oil is Shell Helix and Shell Rimula for truck and heavy-duty engines. The Shell Helix oil is a fully synthetic motor oil and it is one of the highly recommended engine oils by machine and automotive manufacturer. It is engineered to provide superior cleansing and enhanced protection to engine with added benefits such as extended drain intervals, better fuel economy and can help engines withstand hot and cold climates, and severe driving conditions. In addition to their fully synthetic line, there’s also Shell Rimula designed for truck and heavy-duty machines. This oil is manufactured from 100% synthetic based stock combined with high quality additives to achieve higher performance.
  2. 2. Looking for a specific Shell oil in Australia? Visit Pacific Petroleum and we can help you find the right motor oil in just a matter of seconds. We have also amazing offer in store right now. As we celebrate the Shell Agri Spring 2021, we are giving away RB Sellars Gear when you purchase any of the participating Shell Rimula products. You can get a FREE RB Sellar Cap, Sellar Vest or both. To learn more about this offer, visit the link below. https://www.pacificpetroleum.com.au/shell-agri-spring-promotion-2021/ Contact Information: 1628 Ipswich Road, Rocklea QLD 4106, Australia 1300 366 245 or (07) 3258 9300 customerservice@pacificpetroleum.com.au https://www.pacificpetroleum.com.au Source: https://www.pressnews.biz/@bellamanda/pacific-petroleum-shell-lubricants- distributor-in-australia-kn8rwmnbw3xw

