Pacific Petroleum is committed to our long-standing partnership with Shell and we believe in the importance of using premium lubricants and technologies behind it. Fully synthetic motor oils are proven to be more efficient, reliable, and effective in protecting motor engines. Shell lubricants always outstand the ever-growing demands of different industries as they are internationally proven to be of high quality. The Shell Helix oil is fully synthetic motor oil and it is one of the highly recommended engine oils by machine and automotive manufacturers.





Source: https://www.pressnews.biz/@bellamanda/pacific-petroleum-shell-lubricants-distributor-in-australia-kn8rwmnbw3xw