rptIpPrintNew (2).pdf

Lovely Professional University, Punjab Course Code Course Title Lectures Tutorials Practicals Credits Course Planner ECO113 BUSINESS ECONOMICS 3 1 0 4 26090::Dr.Parul Verma Course Weightage ATT: 5 CA: 25 MTT: 20 ETT: 50 TextBooks ( T ) Sr No Title Author Publisher Name T-1 ESSENTIALS OF BUSINESS ECONOMICS D N DWIVEDI VIKAS PUBLISHING HOUSE Reference Books ( R ) Sr No Title Author Publisher Name R-1 MODERN MICRO ECONOMICS KOUTSOYIANNIS A MACMILLAN R-2 PRINCIPLES OF ECONOMICS DEVIGA VENGEDASALAM AND KARUNAGARAN MADHAVAN OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS R-3 BUSINESS ECONOMICS K. RAJAGOPALACHAR ATLANTIC PUBLISHERS Other Reading ( OR ) Sr No Journals articles as Compulsary reading (specific articles, complete reference) OR-1 Introducing the Circular Flow Diagram to Business Students, By: Daraban, Bogdan. Journal of Education for Business. May/Jun2010, Vol. 85 Issue 5, p274-279. 6p,eric.ed.gov , , , Relevant Websites ( RW ) Sr No (Web address) (only if relevant to the course) Salient Features RW-1 https://www.economicsnetwork.ac.uk This website provides best case studies in the context of micro economic problems and behaviour Course Outcomes :Through this course students should be able to CO1 :: understand the strong linkage between business and economics CO2 :: analyze the economic functionality from micro to macro variables CO3 :: analyze the operations of market under varying competitive conditions and prices as allocative mechanism CO4 :: identify the causes and consequences of unemployment, inflation and economic growth Course Focus EMPLOYABILITY An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

RW-2 http://www.business-standard.com/ Case studies for concerned topics are available on this website RW-3 rstv.nic.in/ Best website on debate on major and important micro and macro economic issue RW-4 https://www.khanacademy.org Good videos are available in this website related to micro and other in disciplinary domain of management Audio Visual Aids ( AV ) Sr No (AV aids) (only if relevant to the course) Salient Features AV-1 http://freevideolectures.com/Course/3346/ Macro-Economics Online source for lecture on different topics of Macro Economics AV-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXNrloLHOzI Classical and Keynesian view Week Number Lecture Number Broad Topic(Sub Topic) Chapters/Sections of Text/reference books Other Readings, Relevant Websites, Audio Visual Aids, software and Virtual Labs Lecture Description Learning Outcomes Pedagogical Tool Demonstration/ Case Study / Images / animation / ppt etc. Planned Live Examples Week 1 Lecture 1 Business and economics (introduction to business and economics) T-1 R-2 RW-2 AV-1 AV-2 Zero lecture introduction to course and role of business and economics To recognize the core and basic issues of micro economic Discussion about the course with the help of PPT Working of Airline industry Business and economics (meaning business economics) R-2 RW-2 AV-1 AV-2 Zero lecture introduction to course and role of business and economics To recognize the core and basic issues of micro economic Discussion about the course with the help of PPT Working of Airline industry Lecture 2 Business and economics (forms of economic analysis) T-1 R-1 R-2 R-3 OR-1 RW-1 Discussion on Economic analysis: forms and its Application of business economics in decision making. To explain and discuss about forms of economics. To analyze the business decisions behind the business activity. Discussion through Case study news papers Detailed Plan For Lectures LTP week distribution: (LTP Weeks) Weeks before MTE 7 Weeks After MTE 7 Spill Over (Lecture) An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 1 Lecture 2 Business and economics (basic economic concepts) R-2 OR-1 RW-1 Discussion on Economic analysis: forms and its Application of business economics in decision making. To explain and discuss about forms of economics. To analyze the business decisions behind the business activity. Discussion through Case study news papers Lecture 3 Business and economics (production possibility curve) RW-2 RW-3 Detail discussion on opportunity cost and PPC To recognize the concept of opportunity cost and PPC Video demonstration about the different costs and its components Week 2 Lecture 4 Economic system(scarcity and economic system) T-1 R-1 R-2 R-3 Discussion on operation of market system To illustrate and explain the basic economic issues and elaborate economic decisions about the discrepancy in the value of goods and services by their utility. Video lecture showing the different problems in an economy especially Indian Context Basic issue of Indian economy Economic system(the market economic system) R-2 Discussion on operation of market system To illustrate and explain the basic economic issues and elaborate economic decisions about the discrepancy in the value of goods and services by their utility. Video lecture showing the different problems in an economy especially Indian Context Basic issue of Indian economy Lecture 5 Economic system(the command economic system) R-2 RW-3 RW-4 Introduction to markets economic system discussion about market To outline and discuss market and how buyer-seller interests change the market environment. Video lectures through case study Case study: Credit Cards, Prefect Competition, and High Interest Rates Lecture 6 Economic system(the mixed economy) R-2 Discussion on the prospects of mixed economy To defend the characteristics of mixed economy Discussion through web demonstration Indian economy as mixed economy An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 3 Lecture 7 The price mechanism (introduction to demand, supply and equilibrium) R-2 Business significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. To infer about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated Discussion through case study Case of Malaysian economy The price mechanism(price determination about by the interaction of demand and supply) R-2 Business significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. To infer about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated Discussion through case study Case of Malaysian economy The price mechanism (conditions of demand and supply) R-2 Business significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. To infer about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated Discussion through case study Case of Malaysian economy Lecture 8 The price mechanism (introduction to demand, supply and equilibrium) R-2 Business significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. To infer about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated Discussion through case study Case of Malaysian economy An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 3 Lecture 8 The price mechanism(price determination about by the interaction of demand and supply) R-2 Business significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. To infer about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated Discussion through case study Case of Malaysian economy The price mechanism (conditions of demand and supply) R-2 Business significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. To infer about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated Discussion through case study Case of Malaysian economy Lecture 9 The price mechanism (disequilibrium and excess supply) R-2 Detail about external factors affect demand and supply equilibrium To distinguish between micro changes in supply and demand behavior Discussion through web demonstration and news sharing How flood and heavy rain fall affect price ? The price mechanism (changes in equilibrium price and quantity) R-2 Detail about external factors affect demand and supply equilibrium To distinguish between micro changes in supply and demand behavior Discussion through web demonstration and news sharing How flood and heavy rain fall affect price ? Week 4 Lecture 10 The price mechanism (movements along the curve and shifts of the curve) R-2 significance of demand and supply, concepts,effects and types of demand. Learning about market functioning and how price are determine by the To outline about market functioning and how price are determine by the interaction of demand and supply. Factor affecting demand and supply and how prices can be controlled or manipulated. Discussion through case study effect of covid - 19 on local hotel business Lecture 11 Concept of elasticity (introduction to elasticity concept) R-2 Detail discussion on concept of elasticity To discriminate between revenue of various business due to elasticity Discussion through case studies Decrease in revenue of vegetable seller due to over production An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 4 Lecture 11 Concept of elasticity (elasticity of demand) R-2 Detail discussion on concept of elasticity To discriminate between revenue of various business due to elasticity Discussion through case studies Decrease in revenue of vegetable seller due to over production Concept of elasticity (measuring of price elasticity) R-2 Detail discussion on concept of elasticity To discriminate between revenue of various business due to elasticity Discussion through case studies Decrease in revenue of vegetable seller due to over production Lecture 12 Concept of elasticity (introduction to elasticity concept) R-2 Detail discussion on concept of elasticity To discriminate between revenue of various business due to elasticity Discussion through case studies Decrease in revenue of vegetable seller due to over production Concept of elasticity (elasticity of demand) R-2 Detail discussion on concept of elasticity To discriminate between revenue of various business due to elasticity Discussion through case studies Decrease in revenue of vegetable seller due to over production Concept of elasticity (measuring of price elasticity) R-2 Detail discussion on concept of elasticity To discriminate between revenue of various business due to elasticity Discussion through case studies Decrease in revenue of vegetable seller due to over production Week 5 Lecture 13 Concept of elasticity(factors affecting elasticity of demand) R-2 RW-1 RW-2 RW-3 Detail discussion on factor affecting elasticity To associate with concept of elasticity and revenue Discussion through live examples the sale of ice cream in winter season , budget Lecture 14 Industry and market structure analysis(form and structure of market) R-2 RW-4 AV-1 AV-2 Introduction to market structure: perfect competition and imperfect competition To memorize the concept of market mechanism Discussion though news and videos Live examples like indian railways, stock market etc Industry and market structure analysis(perfect competition) R-2 RW-4 AV-1 AV-2 Introduction to market structure: perfect competition and imperfect competition To memorize the concept of market mechanism Discussion though news and videos Live examples like indian railways, stock market etc Industry and market structure analysis (monopoly) R-2 RW-4 AV-1 AV-2 Introduction to market structure: perfect competition and imperfect competition To memorize the concept of market mechanism Discussion though news and videos Live examples like indian railways, stock market etc Lecture 15 Industry and market structure analysis(form and structure of market) R-2 RW-4 AV-1 AV-2 Introduction to market structure: perfect competition and imperfect competition To memorize the concept of market mechanism Discussion though news and videos Live examples like indian railways, stock market etc An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 5 Lecture 15 Industry and market structure analysis(perfect competition) R-2 RW-4 AV-1 AV-2 Introduction to market structure: perfect competition and imperfect competition To memorize the concept of market mechanism Discussion though news and videos Live examples like indian railways, stock market etc Industry and market structure analysis (monopoly) R-2 RW-4 AV-1 AV-2 Introduction to market structure: perfect competition and imperfect competition To memorize the concept of market mechanism Discussion though news and videos Live examples like indian railways, stock market etc Week 6 Lecture 16 Industry and market structure analysis (monopolistic competition) R-2 OR-1 Introduction to market structure: monopoly. and oligopoly To understand the dynamic of market mechanism Discussion through case study , simulation game Automobile sector in India Industry and market structure analysis(oligopoly) R-2 OR-1 Introduction to market structure: monopoly. and oligopoly To understand the dynamic of market mechanism Discussion through case study , simulation game Automobile sector in India Lecture 17 Production, revenue and cost analysis(technique and technology) R-2 Discussion on cost and production function To memorize the concepts of costs and production Discussion through videos Production, revenue and cost analysis(stages of production) R-2 Discussion on cost and production function To memorize the concepts of costs and production Discussion through videos Production, revenue and cost analysis(production functions) R-2 Discussion on cost and production function To memorize the concepts of costs and production Discussion through videos Lecture 18 Production, revenue and cost analysis(analogy concept, precepts and techniques) R-2 RW-2 RW-4 AV-1 Stages of production,production strategy, cobb-douglas production function To classify various cost concepts and the concept of maximizing production by the firm Discussion through case study news papers articles Production, revenue and cost analysis(production strategy) R-2 RW-2 RW-4 AV-1 Stages of production,production strategy, cobb-douglas production function To classify various cost concepts and the concept of maximizing production by the firm Discussion through case study news papers articles Production, revenue and cost analysis(relationship among cost, revenue and production) R-2 RW-2 RW-4 AV-1 Stages of production,production strategy, cobb-douglas production function To classify various cost concepts and the concept of maximizing production by the firm Discussion through case study news papers articles An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 7 Lecture 19 Production, revenue and cost analysis(cost concept) R-2 AV-1 AV-2 Discussion on Cost concepts, economies and dis economies of scale, meaning of marginal revenue, average revenue and total revenue. illustrate the various concepts and techniques of cost analysis so that production,planning and control functions toward facilitating supply to the market Discussion through case study news papers Production, revenue and cost analysis(revenue concept, average revenue, marginal revenue and total revenue) R-2 AV-1 AV-2 Discussion on Cost concepts, economies and dis economies of scale, meaning of marginal revenue, average revenue and total revenue. illustrate the various concepts and techniques of cost analysis so that production,planning and control functions toward facilitating supply to the market Discussion through case study news papers SPILL OVER Week 7 Lecture 21 Spill Over MID-TERM Week 8 Lecture 22 Macroeconomics environment of business (introduction to business environment) R-2 Introduction to business environment -its identification,classificati on on and analysis. To infer about the interaction between various factors and forces of business environment and interrelation between Environment and economics Discussion through case studies Macroeconomics environment of business (economic environment of business) R-2 RW-2 Introduction to business environment -its identification,classificati on on and analysis. To infer about the interaction between various factors and forces of business environment and interrelation between Environment and economics Discussion through case studies Macroeconomics environment of business (non-economic environment of business) R-2 RW-2 Introduction to business environment -its identification,classificati on on and analysis. To infer about the interaction between various factors and forces of business environment and interrelation between Environment and economics Discussion through case studies An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 8 Lecture 23 Macroeconomics environment of business (economic and non- economic environment interaction) R-2 OR-1 AV-1 AV-2 Economic and non economic interaction environment interaction, circular flow of money To analyze the interaction between economic and non economic environment and how circular flow of money works as a systematic model for business environment. Discussion through video lecture Macroeconomics environment of business (circular flow of money- schematic model of business environment and business transaction,) R-2 OR-1 AV-1 AV-2 Economic and non economic interaction environment interaction, circular flow of money To analyze the interaction between economic and non economic environment and how circular flow of money works as a systematic model for business environment. Discussion through video lecture Lecture 24 Macroeconomics environment of business (national income and measurement of national income) R-2 Introduction to the concept of equilibrium To infer about the concept of equilibrium Discussion through case studies Week 9 Lecture 25 Macroeconomics environment of business (economic environment and business management) R-2 OR-1 RW-1 Economic and non economic interaction environment interaction, circular flow of money To analyze the the interaction between economic and non economic environment and how circular flow of money works as a systematic model for business environment. To outline the non economic factors of Business environment Macroeconomics environment of business (circular flow of money) R-2 OR-1 RW-1 Economic and non economic interaction environment interaction, circular flow of money To analyze the the interaction between economic and non economic environment and how circular flow of money works as a systematic model for business environment. To outline the non economic factors of Business environment Lecture 26 National income equilibrium (concept of equilibrium) R-2 OR-1 RW-1 RW-4 Introduction to the concept of equilibrium Infer about learn about the concept of equilibrium Discussion through videos An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 9 Lecture 26 National income equilibrium (government sector) R-2 OR-1 RW-1 Introduction to the concept of equilibrium Infer about learn about the concept of equilibrium Discussion through videos Lecture 27 National income equilibrium (consumption and savings) R-2 Introduction to consumption theory and savings theory and concepts discussion about consumption and savings Discussion through case study National income equilibrium (investment theory) R-2 Introduction to consumption theory and savings theory and concepts discussion about consumption and savings Discussion through case study Week 10 Lecture 28 National income equilibrium (consumption and savings) R-2 Introduction to consumption theory and savings theory and concepts discussion about consumption and savings Discussion through case study National income equilibrium (investment theory) R-2 Introduction to consumption theory and savings theory and concepts discussion about consumption and savings Discussion through case study Lecture 29 National income equilibrium (determination of equilibrium) R-2 RW-1 RW-4 Detail discussion on concept of inflationary gap To relate the concept of inflation with real economic problems Discussion through video aid and website National income equilibrium (inflationary and deflationary gap) R-2 RW-1 RW-4 Detail discussion on concept of inflationary gap To relate the concept of inflation with real economic problems Discussion through video aid and website Lecture 30 National income equilibrium (determination of equilibrium) R-2 RW-1 RW-4 Detail discussion on concept of inflationary gap To relate the concept of inflation with real economic problems Discussion through video aid and website National income equilibrium (inflationary and deflationary gap) R-2 RW-1 RW-4 Detail discussion on concept of inflationary gap To relate the concept of inflation with real economic problems Discussion through video aid and website Week 11 Lecture 31 National income equilibrium (foreign sector) R-2 Introduction to the concept of multiplier concept and foreign sector To associate with functioning of multiplier Discussion through RBI Website National income equilibrium (multiplier concept) R-2 Introduction to the concept of multiplier concept and foreign sector To associate with functioning of multiplier Discussion through RBI Website Lecture 32 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (introduction) R-2 Introduction to various macro economic problems analyse the national level economic problems rooted in scarcity of resources. News articles on macro economic problems An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 11 Lecture 33 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (introduction) R-2 Introduction to various macro economic problems analyse the national level economic problems rooted in scarcity of resources. News articles on macro economic problems Week 12 Lecture 34 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (recession) R-2 RW-1 RW-2 Recession: Meaning, symptoms and causes. To analyse the various phases of business cycle and how economy passes through each of these stages. Case study Lecture 35 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (recession) R-2 RW-1 RW-2 Recession: Meaning, symptoms and causes. To analyse the various phases of business cycle and how economy passes through each of these stages. Case study Lecture 36 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (inflation) R-2 RW-4 Inflation: Meaning and types and consequences of inflation. Classifying various causes and consequences of inflation on consumers and producers Case study, News paper articles Week 13 Lecture 37 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (inflation) R-2 RW-4 Inflation: Meaning and types and consequences of inflation. Classifying various causes and consequences of inflation on consumers and producers Case study, News paper articles Lecture 38 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (demand-cost inflation) R-2 OR-1 RW-2 Inflation: Meaning and types and consequences of inflation. Classifying various causes and consequences of inflation on consumers and producers Case study, News paper articles Lecture 39 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (unemployment) R-2 RW-3 Unemployment : meaning and types of unemployment discuss the meaning and various types of unemployment in the economy. Case study on unemployment in India Week 14 Lecture 40 Macroeconomic problems of fluctuations and growth (business cycle) R-2 Meaning and various stages of business cycle To learn the various fluctuations in aggregate level of business activity in economy. Diagrammatic representation of the business cycle SPILL OVER Week 14 Lecture 42 Spill Over An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Week 15 Lecture 43 Spill Over Lecture 44 Spill Over Lecture 45 Spill Over Scheme for CA: Component Weightage (%) Mapped CO(s) Assignment 50 CO1, CO2, CO3, CO4 Assignment - Case based 50 CO1, CO2, CO3, CO4 Test 50 CO1, CO2, CO3, CO4 CA Category of this Course Code is:A0203 (2 best out of 3) Details of Academic Task(s) Academic Task Objective Detail of Academic Task Nature of Academic Task (group/individuals) Academic Task Mode Marks Allottment / submission Week Assignment To encourage students to think analytically and correlate economic concepts with real life issues A combined written report will be submitted by the group members on the topic allotted to them and marks will be given out of 30 on the basic of peer rating done by the students. Evaluation will be done on peer rating basis. All the members will give weight out of 10 to each on the basis of amount of work done. Teacher will assign marks on peer rating basis using the rubrics. The tentative topics for the same can be Cartelization of oil: Is it a case of monopoly?, Enumerate and analyse various microeconomic developments which would rightly have an impact on the firm level (in any sector), An analysis of Indian FMCG sector as monopolistic competition, To what extent agricultural markets, stock markets and public transport relate to perfect competition?, To what extent Indian telecom sector, Automobile and Computer operating systems are oligopolistic? etc. The evaluation parameters for this assignment are 1. Introduction (topic sentence)(5marks) 2. Sequencing (Organization)(5marks) 3. Ideas , (5 marks) 4. Links to other readings/references(5 marks) 5. Practical application and relating concepts with real world and conclusion (10 marks) Individual Online 30 2 / 3 An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Assignment - Case based To encourage students to think critically and correlate current economic events with economic theory The group of 3 students will have to give deliberations on an economic event which happened in recent past and how this activity has been covered in media platforms (national/international). The task of this assignment requires the student to identify a current event reported in the print or electronic media and critically analyze the topic of the article economically. The evaluation parameters of the assignment will be as: 1. Description and Background (This will include briefly describing the event and the issues which worked as a catalyst for this event): 5 Marks ; 2. Your points of agreement with justification based on the coverage of the event (This should be based on Economic principle(s) that can be applied to the event) - 10 marks; 3. Your points of disagreement with justification (This should be based on Economic principle(s) that can be applied to the event) - 10 marks; 4. Overall assessment of the report and viva with teacher- 5 marks. Individual Online 30 4 / 5 Test To evaluate the conceptual clarity and understanding of the concepts taught The test will be comprising of 6 questions of 5 marks each and include a mix of both conceptual as well as analytical questions. The syllabus shall comprise of unit 4 and 5. Group Online 30 6 / 7 Plan for Tutorial: (Please do not use these time slots for syllabus coverage) Tutorial No. Lecture Topic Type of pedagogical tool(s) planned (case analysis,problem solving test,role play,business game etc) Tutorial1 Business and economics Inter class debate Tutorial2 Uber 2016: Elasticity; marginal benefit; economic efficiency Case Analysis Tutorial3 Excercise on Demand forecasting using MS-Excel Problem Solving Tutorial4 Problem solving on different measure of costs Problem Solving Tutorial5 Problem solving on different measure of costs Problem Solving Tutorial6 A test of consumption and demand analysis Test Tutorial7 Demand vs. Supply for Clean Energy: Why the world still runs on fossil fuels Inter class debate and discussion After Mid-Term Tutorial8 Current issues in Indian economy Inter class debate and discussion Tutorial9 Current trends of inflation and unemployment in the econom Case Analysis Tutorial10 Discussion on monetary and fiscal policy Case Analysis An instruction plan is only a tentative plan. The teacher may make some changes in his/her teaching plan. The students are advised to use syllabus for preparation of all examinations. The students are expected to keep themselves updated on the contemporary issues related to the course. Upto 20% of the questions in any examination/Academic tasks can be asked from such issues even if not explicitly mentioned in the instruction plan.

Tutorial11 Rising Competition in Global Business `Discussion through news and website Tutorial12 Profit maximization Business Game Tutorial13 Relevance of Keyensian theory Debate Tutorial14 National income as indicator of economic welfare Debate competition