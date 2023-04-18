rptIpPrintNew (2).pdf

Lovely Professional University, Punjab
Course Code Course Title Lectures Tutorials Practicals Credits Course Planner
ECO113 BUSINESS ECONOMICS 3 1 0 4 26090::Dr.Parul Verma
Course Weightage ATT: 5 CA: 25 MTT: 20 ETT: 50
TextBooks ( T )
Sr No Title Author Publisher Name
T-1 ESSENTIALS OF BUSINESS
ECONOMICS
D N DWIVEDI VIKAS PUBLISHING HOUSE
Reference Books ( R )
Sr No Title Author Publisher Name
R-1 MODERN MICRO ECONOMICS KOUTSOYIANNIS A MACMILLAN
R-2 PRINCIPLES OF ECONOMICS DEVIGA
VENGEDASALAM AND
KARUNAGARAN
MADHAVAN
OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS
R-3 BUSINESS ECONOMICS K. RAJAGOPALACHAR ATLANTIC PUBLISHERS
Other Reading ( OR )
Sr No Journals articles as Compulsary reading (specific articles, complete reference)
OR-1 Introducing the Circular Flow Diagram to Business Students, By: Daraban, Bogdan. Journal of Education for Business. May/Jun2010, Vol. 85 Issue 5, p274-279.
6p,eric.ed.gov , , ,
Relevant Websites ( RW )
Sr No (Web address) (only if relevant to the course) Salient Features
RW-1 https://www.economicsnetwork.ac.uk This website provides best case studies in the context of micro economic
problems and behaviour
Course Outcomes :Through this course students should be able to
CO1 :: understand the strong linkage between business and economics
CO2 :: analyze the economic functionality from micro to macro variables
CO3 :: analyze the operations of market under varying competitive conditions and prices as allocative mechanism
CO4 :: identify the causes and consequences of unemployment, inflation and economic growth
Course Focus EMPLOYABILITY
RW-2 http://www.business-standard.com/ Case studies for concerned topics are available on this website
RW-3 rstv.nic.in/ Best website on debate on major and important micro and macro
economic issue
RW-4 https://www.khanacademy.org Good videos are available in this website related to micro and other in
disciplinary domain of management
Audio Visual Aids ( AV )
Sr No (AV aids) (only if relevant to the course) Salient Features
AV-1 http://freevideolectures.com/Course/3346/ Macro-Economics Online source for lecture on different topics of Macro
Economics
AV-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXNrloLHOzI Classical and Keynesian view
Week
Number
Lecture
Number
Broad Topic(Sub Topic) Chapters/Sections of
Text/reference
books
Other Readings,
Relevant Websites,
Audio Visual Aids,
software and Virtual
Labs
Lecture Description Learning Outcomes Pedagogical Tool
Demonstration/
Case Study /
Images /
animation / ppt
etc. Planned
Live Examples
Week 1 Lecture 1 Business and economics
(introduction to business and
economics)
T-1
R-2
RW-2
AV-1
AV-2
Zero lecture
introduction to course
and role of business and
economics
To recognize the
core
and basic issues of
micro economic
Discussion about
the course with the
help of PPT
Working of
Airline industry
(forms of economic
analysis)
T-1
R-1
R-2
R-3
OR-1
RW-1
Discussion on Economic
analysis:
forms and its
Application of business
economics in decision
making.
To explain and
discuss
about
forms of
economics. To
analyze the business
decisions behind the
business activity.
Discussion through
Case study news
papers
Week 2 Lecture 4 Economic system(scarcity
and economic system)
T-1
R-1
R-2
R-3
Discussion on
operation of market
system
To illustrate and
explain the
basic economic
issues and elaborate
economic decisions
about the
discrepancy in the
value of goods and
services by their
utility.
Video lecture
showing the
different problems
in an economy
especially Indian
Context
Basic issue of
Indian economy
Economic system(the
market economic system)
R-2 Discussion on
operation of market
system
To illustrate and
explain the
basic economic
issues and elaborate
economic decisions
about the
discrepancy in the
value of goods and
services by their
utility.
Video lecture
showing the
different problems
in an economy
especially Indian
Context
Basic issue of
Indian economy
Lecture 5 Economic system(the
command economic system)
R-2 RW-3
RW-4
Introduction to markets
economic system
discussion about
market
To outline and
discuss
market and how
buyer-seller interests
change the market
environment.
Video lectures
through case study
Case study:
Credit
Cards, Prefect
Competition,
and
High Interest
Rates
Lecture 6 Economic system(the mixed
economy)
R-2 Discussion on the
prospects of mixed
economy
To defend the
characteristics of
mixed economy
Discussion through
web demonstration
Indian economy
as mixed
economy
Lecture 9 The price mechanism
(disequilibrium and excess
supply)
R-2 Detail about external
factors affect demand
and supply equilibrium
To distinguish
between micro
changes in supply
and demand behavior
Discussion through
web demonstration
and news sharing
How flood and
heavy rain fall
affect price ?
The price mechanism
(changes in equilibrium
price and quantity)
R-2 Detail about external
factors affect demand
and supply equilibrium
To distinguish
between micro
changes in supply
and demand behavior
Discussion through
web demonstration
and news sharing
How flood and
heavy rain fall
affect price ?
Week 4 Lecture 10 The price mechanism
(movements along the curve
and shifts of the curve)
R-2 significance of
demand and supply,
concepts,effects and
types of demand.
Learning about
market functioning
and how price are
determine by the
To outline about
market functioning
and how price are
determine by the
interaction of demand
and supply. Factor
affecting demand and
supply and how
prices can be
controlled or
manipulated.
Discussion through
case study
effect of covid -
19 on local hotel
business
Lecture 11 Concept of elasticity
(introduction to elasticity
concept)
R-2 Detail discussion on
concept of elasticity
To discriminate
between revenue of
various business due
to elasticity
Discussion through
case studies
Decrease in
revenue of
vegetable seller
due to over
production
Week 5 Lecture 13 Concept of elasticity(factors
affecting elasticity of
demand)
R-2 RW-1
RW-2
RW-3
Detail discussion on
factor affecting
elasticity
To associate with
concept of elasticity
and revenue
Discussion through
live examples
the sale of ice
cream in winter
season , budget
Week 6 Lecture 16 Industry and market
structure analysis
(monopolistic competition)
R-2 OR-1 Introduction to market
structure:
monopoly. and
oligopoly
To understand the
dynamic of market
mechanism
Discussion through
case study ,
simulation game
Automobile
sector in India
Industry and market
structure analysis(oligopoly)
R-2 OR-1 Introduction to market
structure:
monopoly. and
oligopoly
To understand the
dynamic of market
mechanism
Discussion through
case study ,
simulation game
Automobile
sector in India
Lecture 17 Production, revenue and cost
analysis(technique and
technology)
R-2 Discussion on cost and
production function
To memorize the
concepts of costs and
production
Discussion through
videos
Production, revenue and cost
analysis(stages of
production)
R-2 Discussion on cost and
production function
To memorize the
concepts of costs and
production
Discussion through
videos
Production, revenue and cost
analysis(production
functions)
R-2 Discussion on cost and
production function
To memorize the
concepts of costs and
production
Discussion through
videos
Lecture 18 Production, revenue and cost
analysis(analogy concept,
precepts and techniques)
R-2 RW-2
RW-4
AV-1
Stages of
production,production
strategy, cobb-douglas
production function
To classify various
cost concepts and the
concept of
maximizing
production by the
firm
Discussion through
case study news
papers articles
Production, revenue and cost
analysis(production strategy)
R-2 RW-2
RW-4
AV-1
Stages of
production,production
strategy, cobb-douglas
production function
To classify various
cost concepts and the
concept of
maximizing
production by the
firm
Discussion through
case study news
papers articles
Production, revenue and cost
analysis(relationship among
cost, revenue and
production)
R-2 RW-2
RW-4
AV-1
Stages of
production,production
strategy, cobb-douglas
production function
To classify various
cost concepts and the
concept of
maximizing
production by the
firm
Discussion through
case study news
papers articles
Week 7 Lecture 19 Production, revenue and cost
analysis(cost concept)
R-2 AV-1
AV-2
Discussion on Cost
concepts,
economies and
dis economies of scale,
meaning of marginal
revenue, average
revenue and total
revenue.
illustrate the
various concepts and
techniques of cost
analysis so that
production,planning
and control functions
toward facilitating
supply to the market
Discussion through
case study news
papers
Production, revenue and cost
analysis(revenue concept,
average revenue, marginal
revenue and total revenue)
R-2 AV-1
AV-2
Discussion on Cost
concepts,
economies and
dis economies of scale,
meaning of marginal
revenue, average
revenue and total
revenue.
illustrate the
various concepts and
techniques of cost
analysis so that
production,planning
and control functions
toward facilitating
supply to the market
Discussion through
case study news
papers
Week 7 Lecture 21 Spill Over
MID-TERM
Week 8 Lecture 22 Macroeconomics
environment of business
(introduction to business
environment)
R-2 Introduction to business
environment -its
identification,classificati
on
on and analysis.
To infer about the
interaction between
various factors and
forces of business
environment and
interrelation between
Environment and
economics
Discussion through
case studies
Macroeconomics
environment of business
(economic environment of
business)
R-2 RW-2 Introduction to business
environment -its
identification,classificati
on
on and analysis.
To infer about the
interaction between
various factors and
forces of business
environment and
interrelation between
Environment and
economics
Discussion through
case studies
Macroeconomics
environment of business
(non-economic environment
of business)
R-2 RW-2 Introduction to business
environment -its
identification,classificati
on
on and analysis.
To infer about the
interaction between
various factors and
forces of business
environment and
interrelation between
Environment and
economics
Discussion through
case studies
Week 8 Lecture 23 Macroeconomics
environment of business
(economic and non-
economic environment
interaction)
R-2 OR-1
AV-1
AV-2
Economic and non
economic interaction
environment interaction,
circular flow of money
To analyze the
interaction between
economic and non
economic
environment and
how circular flow of
money works as a
systematic model for
business
environment.
Discussion through
video lecture
Macroeconomics
environment of business
(circular flow of money-
schematic model of business
environment and business
transaction,)
R-2 OR-1
AV-1
AV-2
Economic and non
economic interaction
environment interaction,
circular flow of money
To analyze the
interaction between
economic and non
economic
environment and
how circular flow of
money works as a
systematic model for
business
environment.
Discussion through
video lecture
Lecture 24 Macroeconomics
environment of business
(national income and
measurement of national
income)
R-2 Introduction to the
concept of equilibrium
To infer about the
concept of
equilibrium
Discussion through
case studies
Week 9 Lecture 25 Macroeconomics
environment of business
(economic environment and
business management)
R-2 OR-1
RW-1
Economic and non
economic interaction
environment interaction,
circular flow of money
To analyze the the
interaction between
economic and non
economic
environment and
how circular flow of
money works as a
systematic model for
business
environment.
To outline the non
economic factors
of Business
environment
Macroeconomics
environment of business
(circular flow of money)
R-2 OR-1
RW-1
Economic and non
economic interaction
environment interaction,
circular flow of money
To analyze the the
interaction between
economic and non
economic
environment and
how circular flow of
money works as a
systematic model for
business
environment.
To outline the non
economic factors
of Business
environment
Lecture 26 National income equilibrium
(concept of equilibrium)
R-2 OR-1
RW-1
RW-4
Introduction to the
concept of equilibrium
Infer about learn
about the
concept of
equilibrium
Discussion through
videos
(investment theory)
R-2 Introduction to
consumption theory and
savings theory and
concepts
discussion about
consumption and
savings
Discussion through
case study
Week 11 Lecture 31 National income equilibrium
(foreign sector)
R-2 Introduction to the
concept of multiplier
concept and foreign
sector
To associate with
functioning of
multiplier
Discussion through
RBI Website
National income equilibrium
(multiplier concept)
R-2 Introduction to the
concept of multiplier
concept and foreign
sector
To associate with
functioning of
multiplier
Discussion through
RBI Website
Lecture 32 Macroeconomic problems of
fluctuations and growth
(introduction)
R-2 Introduction to various
macro economic
problems
analyse the national
level economic
problems rooted in
scarcity of resources.
News articles on
macro economic
problems
Week 12 Lecture 34 Macroeconomic problems of
fluctuations and growth
(recession)
R-2 RW-1
RW-2
Recession: Meaning,
symptoms and causes.
To analyse the
various phases of
business cycle and
how economy passes
through each of these
stages.
Case study
Lecture 36 Macroeconomic problems of
fluctuations and growth
(inflation)
R-2 RW-4 Inflation: Meaning and
types and consequences
of inflation.
Classifying various
causes and
consequences of
inflation on
consumers and
producers
Case study, News
paper articles
Lecture 38 Macroeconomic problems of
fluctuations and growth
(demand-cost inflation)
R-2 OR-1
RW-2
Inflation: Meaning and
types and consequences
of inflation.
Classifying various
causes and
consequences of
inflation on
consumers and
producers
Case study, News
paper articles
Lecture 39 Macroeconomic problems of
fluctuations and growth
(unemployment)
R-2 RW-3 Unemployment :
meaning and types of
unemployment
discuss the
meaning and various
types of
unemployment in the
economy.
Case study on
unemployment in
India
Week 14 Lecture 40 Macroeconomic problems of
fluctuations and growth
(business cycle)
R-2 Meaning and various
stages of business cycle
To learn the
various fluctuations
in aggregate level of
business activity in
economy.
Diagrammatic
representation of
the business cycle
Week 14 Lecture 42 Spill Over
Week 15 Lecture 43 Spill Over
Lecture 44 Spill Over
Lecture 45 Spill Over
Scheme for CA:
Component Weightage (%) Mapped CO(s)
Assignment 50 CO1, CO2,
CO3, CO4
Assignment - Case based 50 CO1, CO2,
CO3, CO4
Test 50 CO1, CO2,
CO3, CO4
CA Category of this Course Code is:A0203 (2 best out of 3)
Details of Academic Task(s)
Academic Task Objective Detail of Academic Task Nature of Academic
Task
(group/individuals)
Academic Task
Mode
Marks Allottment /
submission
Week
Assignment To encourage
students to think
analytically and
correlate economic
concepts with real
life issues
A combined written report will be submitted by the group members
on the topic allotted to them and marks will be given out of 30 on
the basic of peer rating done by the students. Evaluation will be
done on peer rating basis. All the members will give weight out of
10 to each on the basis of amount of work done. Teacher will assign
marks on peer rating basis using the rubrics. The tentative topics for
the same can be Cartelization of oil: Is it a case of monopoly?,
Enumerate and analyse various microeconomic developments
which would rightly have an impact on the firm level (in any
sector), An analysis of Indian FMCG sector as monopolistic
competition, To what extent agricultural markets, stock markets and
public transport relate to perfect competition?, To what extent
Indian telecom sector, Automobile and Computer operating systems
are oligopolistic? etc. The evaluation parameters for this
assignment are 1. Introduction (topic sentence)(5marks) 2.
Sequencing (Organization)(5marks) 3. Ideas , (5 marks) 4. Links to
other readings/references(5 marks) 5. Practical application and
relating concepts with real world and conclusion (10 marks)
Individual Online 30 2 / 3
Assignment - Case
based
To encourage
students to think
critically and
correlate current
economic events
with economic
theory
The group of 3 students will have to give deliberations on an
economic event which happened in recent past and how this activity
has been covered in media platforms (national/international). The
task of this assignment requires the student to identify a current
event reported in the print or electronic media and critically analyze
the topic of the article economically. The evaluation parameters of
the assignment will be as: 1. Description and Background (This will
include briefly describing the event and the issues which worked as
a catalyst for this event): 5 Marks ; 2. Your points of agreement
with justification based on the coverage of the event (This should
be based on Economic principle(s) that can be applied to the event)
- 10 marks; 3. Your points of disagreement with justification (This
should be based on Economic principle(s) that can be applied to the
event) - 10 marks; 4. Overall assessment of the report and viva with
teacher- 5 marks.
Individual Online 30 4 / 5
Test To evaluate the
conceptual clarity
and understanding of
the concepts taught
The test will be comprising of 6 questions of 5 marks each and
include a mix of both conceptual as well as analytical questions.
The syllabus shall comprise of unit 4 and 5.
Group Online 30 6 / 7
Plan for Tutorial: (Please do not use these time slots for syllabus coverage)
Tutorial No. Lecture Topic Type of pedagogical tool(s) planned
(case analysis,problem solving test,role play,business game etc)
Tutorial1 Business and economics Inter class debate
Tutorial2 Uber 2016: Elasticity; marginal benefit; economic efficiency Case Analysis
Tutorial3 Excercise on Demand forecasting using MS-Excel Problem Solving
Tutorial4 Problem solving on different measure of costs Problem Solving
Tutorial5 Problem solving on different measure of costs Problem Solving
Tutorial6 A test of consumption and demand analysis Test
Tutorial7 Demand vs. Supply for Clean Energy: Why the world still runs on fossil
fuels
Inter class debate and discussion
After Mid-Term
Tutorial8 Current issues in Indian economy Inter class debate and discussion
Tutorial9 Current trends of inflation and unemployment in the econom Case Analysis
Tutorial10 Discussion on monetary and fiscal policy Case Analysis
Tutorial11 Rising Competition in Global Business `Discussion through news and website
Tutorial12 Profit maximization Business Game
Tutorial13 Relevance of Keyensian theory Debate
Tutorial14 National income as indicator of economic welfare Debate competition
