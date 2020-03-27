Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA-VILLE RADIEUSE R A D I A N T C I T Y
ABSTRACT LA VILLE RADIEUSE, “THE CONTEMPORARY CITY FOR 03 MILLION INHABITANTS” PROPOSED BY LE CORBUSIER FOR CENTRAL PARIS ...
LA-VILLE RADIEUSE OR THE RADIANT CITY  LE CORBUSIER REARRANGED THE KEY FEATURES OF THE VILLE CONTEMPORAINE.  THE BASIC I...
FEATURES OF THE PROPOSAL  LINEAR CITY BASED UPON THE ABSTRACT SHAPE OF THE HUMAN BODY WITH HEAD, SPINE, ARMS AND LEGS.  ...
ELEMENTS OF LE CORBUSIER’S PLAN  VERY HIGH DENSITY  1,200 PEOPLE PER ACRE IN SKYSCRAPERS. o OVERCROWDED SECTORS OF PARIS...
La-Ville Radieuse

Radiant City - Le Corbusier

La-Ville Radieuse

  1. 1. LA-VILLE RADIEUSE R A D I A N T C I T Y
  2. 2. ABSTRACT LA VILLE RADIEUSE, “THE CONTEMPORARY CITY FOR 03 MILLION INHABITANTS” PROPOSED BY LE CORBUSIER FOR CENTRAL PARIS IS A MYTH IN THE HISTORY OF CONTEMPORARY TOWN PLANNING. ACCORDING TO LE CORBUSIER, COULD INCREASE THE URBAN CAPACITY AND AT THE SAME TIME IMPROVE THE URBAN ENVIRONMENT AND THE EFFICIENCY OF THE CITY. THE THOUGHTS AND DESIGN PRINCIPLES EMBEDDED IN THE PROPOSAL OF LA VILLE RADIEUSE QUICKLY BECAME MODELS FOR ARCHITECTS OF THE POST-WAR PERIOD.
  3. 3. LA-VILLE RADIEUSE OR THE RADIANT CITY  LE CORBUSIER REARRANGED THE KEY FEATURES OF THE VILLE CONTEMPORAINE.  THE BASIC IDEAS OF FREE CIRCULATION AND GREENERY WERE STILL PRESENT, BUT THE JUXTAPOSITION OF DIFFERENT LAND-USES HAD CHANGED.  THE CENTRAL AREA WAS NOW RESIDENTIAL INSTEAD OF A SKYSCRAPER OFFICE CORE.
  4. 4. FEATURES OF THE PROPOSAL  LINEAR CITY BASED UPON THE ABSTRACT SHAPE OF THE HUMAN BODY WITH HEAD, SPINE, ARMS AND LEGS.  THE DESIGN MAINTAINED THE IDEA OF HIGH-RISE HOUSING BLOCKS, FREE CIRCULATION AND ABUNDANT GREEN SPACES PROPOSED IN HIS EARLIER WORK.  IT WAS DESIGNED TO ACCOMMODATE AS MANY AS SIX TIMES THE POPULATION OF CENTRAL PARIS AT THAT TIME.  CITIES IN THE EARLY TWENTIETH CENTURY WERE CHAOTIC AND INEFFICIENT; HE THEREFORE CAME UP WITH THE PROPOSAL OF LA VILLE RADIEUSE WHICH HAD THE FOLLOWING OBJECTIVES:  PROVIDE EFFECTIVE MEANS OF COMMUNICATIONS.  PROVIDE LARGE AMOUNT OF GREEN AREA.  PROVIDE BETTER ACCESS TO THE SUN.  REDUCE URBAN TRAFFIC. HE EVENTUALLY REALIZED THAT BUILDING HIGH IS THE ULTIMATE MEANS TO FULFIL THESE AIMS AND AT THE SAME TIME, ACCOMMODATE THE GROWING URBAN POPULATION.
  5. 5. ELEMENTS OF LE CORBUSIER’S PLAN  VERY HIGH DENSITY  1,200 PEOPLE PER ACRE IN SKYSCRAPERS. o OVERCROWDED SECTORS OF PARIS & LONDON RANGED FROM 169-213 PERS./ACRE AT THE TIME.  120 PEOPLE PER ACRE IN LUXURY HOUSES o 6 TO 10 TIMES DENSER THAN CURRENT LUXURY HOUSING IN THE U.S.  MULTI-LEVEL TRAFFIC SYSTEM TO MANAGE THE INTENSITY OF TRAFFIC  ACCESS TO GREEN SPACE.  BETWEEN 48% AND 95% OF THE SURFACE AREA IS RESERVED FOR GREENSPACE. o GARDENS. o SQUARES. o SPORTS FIELDS. o RESTAURANTS. o THEATERS.  WITH NO SPRAWL, ACCESS TO THE “PROTECTED ZONE” (GREENBELT/OPEN SPACE). DENSITY IS DESCRIBED IN 3 DIFFERENT WAYS: • INHABITATION DENSITY, • PLOT RATIO, • SITE COVERAGE.

