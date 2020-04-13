Successfully reported this slideshow.
Isoelectric Focusing (IEF) Amandeep Singh Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, GSSDGS Khalsa College, Patiala
  1. 1. Isoelectric Focusing (IEF) Amandeep Singh Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, GSSDGS Khalsa College, Patiala
  2. 2. Principle • Isoelectric focusing is used for the separation of amphoteric substances. e.g. proteins • Molecules are separated according to their isoelectric points. • Separation is achieved by applying potential difference across the gel that contains a pH gradient. • This pH gradient is formed by addition of ampholytes into the gel. • Ampholytes are complex mixture of polyamino polycarboxylic acids. • Acrylamide, agarose or Polyethylene glycol (PEG) (4%) are commonly used for preparation of IEF gel.
  3. 3. Procedure 1. Preparation of IEF Gel 2. Addition of ampholytes 3. Generation of pH gradient 4. Sample application 5. Running of electrophoresis 6. Staining
  4. 4. +---+++-++--+++ -+-+---+-+-+-+-- --+-++-+----++++ ++----+--+-+-+-+ ----++++-+----++ -+-+--+-+-+++---+ +-----++--+-+--+- +-+-+-+-+++-++ +-++-+++-+-+--- +---+-+-+----+- ++++++++-+-+-+- -----+-+-+----++- +---+---+-+---+-+- + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - +- + +- - + + +- - - + Meet their Isoelectric Point Movement Stop Preparation of IEF Gel Addition of ampholytes Generation of pH gradient Sample application Zwittor ion (+) (-) Procedure Polymerized Acrylamide solution on a glass plate Randomly placed charges of ampholytes in acrylamide gel On applying potential difference, pH gradient is established
  5. 5. 1. Preparation of IEF Gel 2. Addition of ampholytes Carrier ampholytes + Riboflavin Acrylamide solution Lower glass plate SpacerSpacer Carrier ampholytes & Riboflavin are dissolved in acrylamide solution Mixture is poured on a glassplate with attached spacers on sides
  6. 6. Lower glass plate Upper glass plate Bright Light Photo-decomposition Covered with upper glass plate • Then these plates are illuminated by bright light. • Which causes photo decomposition of riboflavin present in the gel. • Which further produce free radicals. • Free radicals thus produced causes ploymerization/solidification of acrylamide solution making it a Gel. IEF gelUpper glass plate is moved apart
  7. 7. 3. Generation of pH gradient Electrode wick Electrode wick Anode (Phosphoric acid) Cathode (NaOH) IEF gel thus prepared is then placed in electrophoretic chamber For making anode, a piece of filter paper (known as wick) is soaked in the solution of phosphoric acid and placed on one side of IEF gel. For making cathode, a piece of filter paper (known as wick) is soaked in the solution of NaOH and placed on other side of IEF gel. Electrophoretic buffer
  8. 8. 4. Sample application 5. Running of electrophoresis Apply Potential difference by turning ON the power Ampholytes form a pH gradient Power is turned OFF Sample is applied by laying on the gel, small squares of filter paper soaked in the sample. Power is turned ON Sample (Protein) electrophoresis off the paper into the IEF gel Protein move according to their charge towards their respective electrodes Electrode wick Electrode wick Anode (Phosphoric acid) Cathode (NaOH) Electrophoretic buffer
  9. 9. Proteins movement Proteins below their Isoelectic points (pI) Proteins above their Isoelectic points (pI) Positively (+) charged Negatively (-) charged Move toward cathode Move toward anode As they move, they meet their isoelectric point by capturing charges from ampholytes present in the gel As they move, they meet their isoelectric point by capturing charges from ampholytes present in the gel Movement Stop (become Zwittor ion) Movement Stop (become Zwittor ion) • Different proteins stop at different places as all have different charges and all need equal opposite charges to meet their isoelectric points (to become zwitter ion). • This causes the separation of protein molecules.
  10. 10. 6. Staining • Staining is done by Coamassie Brilliant Blue stain. But it can not be done directly because ampholytes will stain too, giving a totally blue gel. • Gel is first washed with fixing solution (10% tricholoro acetic acid) • This precipitates protein in the gel and allow much smaller ampholytes to be washed out. • After that, gel is stained with Coamassie Brilliant Blue and then destained.

