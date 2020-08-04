Pertemuan 3 dan 4 bab 1 nilai mutlak

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 | P a g e MATERI PEMBELAJARAN SEMESTER GASAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2020/2021 Mata Pelajaran : Matematika Umum Guru Pembimbing : Amalia Prahesti, S.Pd KOMPETENSI DASAR : 3.1 Mengintepretasi persamaan dan pertidaksamaan nilai mutlak dari bentuk linear satu variabel dengan persamaan dan pertidaksamaan linear Aljabar lainnya. 4.1 Menyelesaikan masalah yang berkaitan dengan persamaan dan pertidaksamaan nilai mutlak dari bentuk linear satu variabel. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN : 1. Siswa dapat merangkum materi persamaan nilai mutlak linear satu variabel 2. Siswa dapat mengerjakan latihan soal terkait persamaan nilai mutlak linear satu variabel URAIAN MATERI PEMBELAJARAN : Bab 1. Persamaan dan Pertidaksamaan Nilai Mutlak Linear Satu Variabel Submateri persamaan nilai mutlak linear satu variabel Review Materi Pertemuan 2 Kalian cek dulu apakah jawaban latihan pertemuan 2 sudah tepat atau belum. Soal. Seekor kera melompat-lompat di sebatang pohon. Dari posisi diam, kera melompat 30 cm ke atas, kemudian melompat 40 cm ke bawah, dilanjutkan 20 cm ke atas, lalu melompat 25 cm ke bawah, dan melompat 15 cm ke bawah, dan akhirnya diam sesaat sambil memakan makanan. 1. Tentukan posisi akhir (dalam cm) kera tersebut dari posisi semula. 2. Berapa cm gerak yang dijalani kera tersebut? Penyelesaian. Diketahui: seekor kera melompat-lompat 30 cm ke atas 40 cm ke bawah 20 cm ke atas 25 cm ke bawas 15 cm ke bawah Ditanyakan: posisi akhir kera tersebut dan jumlah gerak yang dijalani kera tersebut Jawab: 1. Posisi akhir kera tersebut Misalkan: posisi awal , ke atas (positif), ke bawah (negatif) Berarti ( )
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e Artinya 30 langkah ke bawah dari posisi awal. 2. Jumlah langkah yang dijalani kera tersebut? Menghitung jumlah langkah berarti menggunakan mutlak karna tidak memedulikan arah berarti semua nilai langkah bernilai positif. | | | | | | | | | | Jumlah langkah yang dijalani kera 130 langkah. Materi Pertemuan 3 Persamaan Nilai Mutlak Linear Satu Variabel Sebelum masuk ke persamaan, kalian perlu tahu definisi Nilai Mutlak | | { Dengan bahasa yang lebih mudah intinya: Jika nilai yang berarti dan ditanya nilai mutlak dari bilangan berarti jawabannya bilangan itu sendiri atau | | Jika nilai yang berarti – dan ditanya nilai mutlak dari bilangan berarti jawabannya lawan dari bilangan itu atau | | ( ) (lawan dikali negatif) Jadi nilai mutlak selalu bernilai positif atau nol. Contoh 1. Tulislah dalam bentuk definisi fungsi nilai mutlak 1. ( ) | | 2. ( ) | | Penyelesaian. 1. ( ) | | | | { ( ) | | { | | { Lihat perubahan yang berwarna. Ingat kalo pindah ruas 1. Tanda jadi – 2. Perkalian menjadi pembagian Ingat tanda dikali Ingat tanda dikali
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e 2. ( ) | | | | { ( ) | | { | | { ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) | | { | | { | | { Definisi di nilai mutlak dapat digunakan untuk menyelesaikan persamaan nilai mutlak. Contoh 2. Tentukan nilai yang memenuhi persamaan berikut 1. | | 2. | | Penyelesaian. 1. | | | | { Tulis persamaan Selesaikan Kesimpulan berarti memenuhi berarti memenuhi Jadi nilai yang memenuhi persamaan | | adalah * + Lihat perubahan yang berwarna. Ingat kalo pindah ruas 1. Tanda jadi – 2. Perkalian menjadi pembagian Ingat Tanda dikali hasilnya Tanda dikali hasilnya Tanda dikali Ingat tanda dikali Kalian coba oret oteran sendiri untuk mencari bentuk definisinya Ditulis angka yang kecil dahulu
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e 2. | | | | { Tulis persamaan Selesaikan Kesimpulan Jadi nilai yang memenuhi persamaan | | adalah { } Materi Pertemuan 4 Persamaan Nilai Mutlak Linear Satu Variabel (Bagian 2) Penyelesaian persamaan nilai mutlak menggunakan cara mudah Contoh 3. 1. | | atau Jadi nilai yang memenuhi persamaan | | adalah * + 2. | | Kalian ingat kalau nilai mutlak selalu positif, jika ada soal seperti di atas maka tidak ada nilai yang memenuhi persamaan | | atau bisa ditulis * + “ dibaca himpunan penyelesaiannya merupakan himpunan kosong “ Kalian coba oret oteran sendiri untuk mencari bentuk definisinya Ditulis angka yang kecil dahulu
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e 3. | | | | atau Jadi nilai yang memenuhi persamaan | | | | adalah { } KEGIATAN PENGAYAAN PESERTA DIDIK : Agar lebih menguasai materi bisa menonton video ke 3 dan 4 zenius.net di link berikut https://bit.ly/nilaimutlakzenius ingat buat akun zenius.net dulu, caranya search di google dan bisa menonton video youtube di link berikut https://bit.ly/nilaimutlakyoutube . PENGEMBANGAN KOMPETENSI PESERTA DIDIK : Soal Latihan. Tentukan nilai yang memenuhi persamaan berikut (cara mengikuti contoh 3) 1. | | 2. | | 3. | | 4. | | | | Lembar jawab disubmit di web https://sman3pemalang.sch.id/ . Lembar jawab diberi nama, kelas, nomor absen. Dikerjakan secara mandiri, ibu yakin kalian pasti bisa. Nilai latihan. Submit jawaban ketika pembelajaran masih berlangsung akan mendapat nilai latihan lebih dibanding yang submit setelah pembelajaran selesai. Tidak submit atau submit dihari berikutnya berarti tidak ada nilai latihan atau 0.

