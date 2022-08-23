Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 23, 2022
Health & Medicine

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Health & Medicine

DVT.ppt

  1. 1. DVT (DEEP VENOUS THROMBOSIS)
  2. 2. Introduction • Venous thromboembolism (VTE) - one of the commonest complications of lower limb surgery. • includes 2 different clinical entities: deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) • Orthopaedic patients - high risk due to immobility and direct manipulation of veins in long procedures
  3. 3. Definition • DVT - presence of coagulated blood or thrombus (obstructing or non- obstructing) in one of the deep venous conduits that return blood to the heart. • occurs most commonly in lower limb veins (distal) or pelvic veins (proximal VTE) • In pulmonary embolism, some or all of the thrombus becomes detached and lodge in one or more pulmonary arteries.
  4. 4. Anatomy • Peripheral Venous System is divided into three primary groups - superficial venous system, deep venous system and perforators • Superficial venous system veins are the primary collecting veins of the lower extremity. (The Greater Saphenous, Lesser Saphenous, Posterior Arch Vein) • Deep venous system veins receive inflow from the superficial system • In calf, there are three groups of deep veins – 1. The anterior tibial veins, which drain the dorsal aspect of the foot 2. The posterior tibial veins, which drain the sole of the foot 3. The peroneal veins, which drain the lateral aspect of the foot
  5. 5. VIRCHOW’S TRIAD
  6. 6. • In an orthopaedic patient undergoing an operation, all of the above pathophysiologic processes included in Virchow’s triad are present: • 1) use of tourniquet, immobilization and bed rest cause venous blood stasis; • 2) surgical manipulations of the limb cause endothelial vascular injuries; • 3) trauma increases thromboplastin agents; and • 4) use of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement increase hypercoagulability. • Therefore, in patients undergoing orthopaedic surgery and those with orthopaedic trauma, VTE prophylaxis and adherence to the respective guidelines is paramount.
  7. 7. RISK FACTORS • Blood stasis 1. prolong immobilisation for 3 days or more • Long flight • Bed ridden patient: post operative, paralysis, paresis, plaster cast, elderly • Endothelial Damage 1. HTN 2. Medical devices or implants
  8. 8. • Hypercoagulability: Increased hemostasis seconadry to: 1. High PLT count (essential throbocytosis) 2. Factor V leiden defficiency, protein C and S defficiency 3. Defficiency of antithrombin lll 4. Nephrotic syndrome 5. Ocp 6. Pregnancy 7. Sle 8. Liver Ca 9. Pancreatic Ca (migratory thrombophlebitis- Troussseau sign of malignancy)
  9. 9. CLINICAL FEATURES • Oedema—most specific sign. • Leg and calf pain—in 50% of patients but nonspecific. • Reddish purple hue of lower limb from venous engorgement and obstruction • Phlegmasia alba dolens (painful white inflammation), characterized by pale affected extremity, often having poor or even absent distal pulses
  10. 10. • Phlegmasia cerulea dolens (painful blue inflammation)— the leg is usually markedly oedematous, painful and cyanotic. • Calf tenderness—Occurs in 75% of patients, it is usually confined to the calf muscles. • Increased temperature or erythema in the area of DVT. • Clinical symptoms of pulmonary embolism occur in 10% of patients with confirmed DVT. • Superficial thrombophlebitis—Palpable, indurated, cordlike, tender subcutaneous venous segment.
  11. 11. Signs and Symptoms
  12. 12. Diagnosis • Hx and Examination • D-Dimer • Blood Tests • Conventional X-Ray Contrast Venogram • Duplex Doppler Ultrasound • Magnetic Resonance Imaging • Radionuclide Methods
  13. 13. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION • Homans' test Dorsiflexion of foot elicits pain in posterior calf. Warning: it must be noted that it is of little diagnostic value and is theoretically dangerous because of the possibility of dislodgement of loose clot. • Pratt's sign: Squeezing of posterior calf elicits pain.
  14. 14. D-Dimer Testing • when cross-linked fibrin is degraded by plasmin, D-dimer generates • High sensitivity (97%) but low specificity (35%) • Increase in Myocardial Infarction, pneumonia, sepsis, cancer, post-op state third trimester of pregnancy, trauma • With low-to-moderate risk (Wells score< 2), a negative result rules out DVT • Further diagnostic study (e.g. duplex ultrasonography is required in all patients with a positive D-dimer and moderate-to-high risk of DVT (Wells score > 2).
  15. 15. USG (of the Deep Leg Veins with Colour Doppler Imaging of the blood flow) • ease of use, absence of irradiation or contrast material • current first-line imaging examination for DVT • High sensitivity and specificity (95%) • Lack of vein compressibility is the primary diagnostic criteria • Echogenic Thrombus within lumen • Abnormal Doppler flow
  16. 16. MRI (Contrast Enhanced) • Used when usg is equivocal. • Utilizes gadolinium contrast agent which unlike iodinated contrast agents used in venography or CT angiography is not nephrotoxic • Safe in Renal Insufficiency or contrast dye allergic patients • Detects large proximal pulmonary embolism, inferior vena caval or iliac vein thrombois.
  17. 17. Contrast Venography • Gold Standard for imaging DVT when technically adequate • Can image entire lower extremities • Limitations- Painful, Invasive, Rarely used now due to accuracy of non-invasive tests
  18. 18. CT venography • uses venous phase contrast to visualize the IVC, pelvic veins and extremity veins. • particularly useful for diagnosis of proximal DVT which is missed on duplex ultrasonography • sensitive and specific for proximal vein thrombosis. • But may not detect the calf vein thrombosis and non-occluding proximal vein thrombus.
  19. 19. Case Scenario • A 46 yrs old female pt on OCP’s, K/C of ovarian Ca (currently under Rx) and had ORIF (IMN) sec to Rt femur fracture a week back, just arrived from a long flight with swollen Rt calf, warm ,red, tende. There is pitting pedal edema on the rt side as well. Some collateral, non vericose superficial veins also noticed. When rt foot dorsiflexed, pt complained of severe pain. On compressing rt calf, she again felt pain. Left side was normal. 1. Dx: DVT 2. Sign ellicited: Homan’s sign 3. Cause of rt ankle edema: thrombus – prevents drainage of veins – blood pooling disal to the obstruction – inc hydrostatic pressure – transudate – pitting edema.
  20. 20. ACCP Risk Stratification • The ACCP classified in-hospital patients without VTE prophylaxis in three categories (low, moderate and high risk). • In the first category, patients who are fully mobile and those who are mobile and undergoing minor surgery are classified as having < 10% risk. • In the second category, most general surgery patients, open gynaecologic or urologic surgery patients, and medical patients who are bedridden or sick are classified as having a 10% to 40% risk. • In the third category, the average orthopaedic patients who have undergone hip or knee arthroplasty or sustained a hip fracture, major trauma are classified as having 40% to 60% risk of venographic documented DVT
  21. 21. Treat or not to Treat? • PDVT (below knee/distal) should not be ignored in trauma patients and suggested that therapeutic anticoagulation should be considered in trauma patients with BKDVT
  22. 22. ACCP ApproachPatients with isolated DDVT with one or more of the following risk factors should receive anticoagulant therapy for at least three months. Those risk factors include: 1) Positive D-dimer 2) Thrombus more than 5 cm in length or in multiple veins 3) Thrombus in close proximity to proximal (popliteal) vein 4) Active cancer or immobility.
  23. 23. PROPHYLAXIS -Mechanical Methods 1. Mobilization 2. Graduated compression (elastic) knee or thigh- high stockings (GCS) – passive devices and least effective 3. Active [intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC)] devices— good efficacy, serve as external pumps substituting the function of calf pumps 4. Venous foot pumps (VFP) – Foot impulse technology (FIT) and foot impulse devices
  24. 24. Advantages • lack of bleeding potential, • no need for laboratory monitoring and • no clinically important side effects • Furthermore, the effectiveness of anticoagulants may be enhanced by some mechanical methods. • In particular, IPCDs stimulate endogenous fibrinolytic activity.
  25. 25. Disadvantages • difficulty of implementation or suboptimal compliance issues due to the limited movement of the patient and the discomfort • needing to be worn continuously pre-, intra- and post- operatively for 72 hours, and • lack of powerful evidence that any of the mechanical VTE prophylaxis methods may reduce the risk of death or PE. • Concerning GCS, these need to be sized and fitted properly, while it has been reported that they can cause impairment in tissue oxygenation. • Additionally, situations such as open fractures, peripheral arterial insufficiency, severe cardiac insufficiency, infection and ulceration of the lower limbs are contraindications for the use of mechanical VTE methods.
  26. 26. -Pharmacologic Methods 1. Antithrombotics Include anticoagulants and antiplatelet 2. Oral vitamin K antagonist, warfarin 3. Oral aspirin (antiplatelet drug) 4. Subcutaneous Pentasaccharide- fondaparinux (selective inhibitor of Xa) 5. Subcutaneous unfractionated heparin (UFH) or LMWH 6. Oral direct factor Xa inhibitors 7. Oral direct thrombin inhibitor—dabigatran etexilate, ximelagatran 8. Thrombolytic drugs (primary thrombolytic drugs are not used for prophylaxis)
  27. 27. Prevention • Identify patient at risk • Prevent Dehydration • Encourage movement • Exercise • Quit smoking
  28. 28. Low-Molecular-Weight Heparins • molecular weight is approximately one-third that of UFH • Greater bioavailability • More predictable dose response, and • a longer half- life than does UFH • No monitoring or dose adjustment required • Adult 7500 -10000 IU followed by 1000 – 1500 IU/ hr in infusion • Child 50-100 U/kg UFH • The heparin/AT (anti thrombin) complex inactivates thrombin (factor IIa) and factors Xa, IXa, XIa and XIIa. • intravenous (IV) infusion and subcutaneous • Bleeding risk in trauma and surgery pts • Monitored usinf APTT • 1 mg of protamine sulphate will neutralize approximately 100 IU of UFH. Fondaparinux – • An anti-Xa pentasaccharide – • Administered as a once-daily subcutaneous • No laboratory monitoring is required. • Patients weighing <50 kg receive 5 mg, patients weighing 50–100 kg receive 7.5 mg, and • patients weighing >100 kg receive 10 mg5. Warfarin • Vitamin K antagonist • Prevents carboxylation activation of coagulation factors II, VII, IX, and X. • Requires at least 5 days to act fully • Usually initiated in a dose of 10 mg in first and second day, on 3rd day 5 mg subsequent doses is titratedd against the INR • Doses of 7.5 or 10 mg can be used in obese patients • A therapeutic INR range of 2.0 to 3.0 with a target INR of 2.5 is recommended • INR monitoring following 2nd dose then 4 weekly and if stable 12 weekly
  29. 29. Prophylaxis regimen in some orthopeadic surgeries Elective Hip Replacement • LMWH1 (for 10 days) followed by aspirin (75 or 150 mg) for a further 28 days. • LMWH1 (for 28 days) combined with anti- embolism stockings (until discharge). • Consider apixaban or dabigatran etexilate if none of the options above can be used. • Consider anti-embolism stockings until discharge from hospital if pharmacological interventions are contraindicated in people undergoing elective hip replacement surgery.
  30. 30. Elective knee replacement • Aspirin (75 or 150 mg) for 14 days. • LMWH1 (for 14 days) combined with anti- embolism stockings (until discharge). • Rivaroxaban • Consider apixaban or dabigatran etexilate if none of the options above can be used.. • Consider intermittent pneumatic compression if pharmacological prophylaxis is contraindicated in people undergoing elective knee replacement surgery. Continue until the person is mobile
  31. 31. Fragility fractures of the Pelvis, Hip and Proximal femur • Offer VTE prophylaxis for a month to people with fragility fractures of the pelvis, hip or proximal femur • Choose either: LMWH, starting 6–12 hours after surgery or • fondaparinux sodium starting 6 hours after surgery, providing there is low risk of bleeding
  32. 32. Foot and ankle surgery • that requires immobilisation (for example, arthrodesis or arthroplasty); • consider stopping prophylaxis if immobilisation continues beyond 42 days • when total anaesthesia time is more than 90 minutes or • the person's risk of VTE outweighs their risk of bleeding.
  33. 33. Upper limb surgery • VTE prophylaxis is generally not needed if giving local or regional anaesthetic for upper limb surgery. • Consider VTE prophylaxis for people undergoing upper limb surgery if the person's total time under general anaesthetic is over 90 minutes or where their operation is likely to make it difficult for them to mobilise.
  34. 34. Acute DVT Mx • Anticoagulation with unfractionated or low-molecular-weight heparin remains the mainstay of treatment • Recent studies have demonstrated that early clot lysis through the use of catheter-directed thrombolytic therapy and other adjunctive endovascular techniques rapidly restores venous patency, more effectively preserves valvular function, and improves quality of life. When used in conjunction with anticoagulation, these minimally invasive endovascular techniques have the potential to lead to improved long-term outcomes in patients with DVT. • These comprise catheter-directed thrombolysis, percutaneous mechanical thrombectomy devices, adjuvant venous angioplasty and stenting, and inferior vena cava
  35. 35. Regimen for Acute DVT 1) apixaban 10 mg twice a day for 7 days, then 5 mg twice a day; 2) dabigatran 150 mg twice a day after a 5- to 10-day lead-in course of LMWH; 3) edoxaban 60 mg daily (30 mg if creatinine clearance 30-50 ml/min or potent proton pump inhibitor use) after a 5- to 10-day lead-in course; 4) rivaroxaban 15 mg twice a day for 21 days, then 20 mg daily; or 5) warfarin with a goal international normalized ratio (INR) 2-3 and LMWH for 5-10 days (until INR >2).
  36. 36. Management Duration Clinical situation Duration VTE provoked by transient major risk factor 3 months Distal unprovoked DVT or PE 3 months First unprovoked proximal DVT or PE 6 months First unprovoked VTE plus Active malignancy Multiple thrombophilias Antiphospholipid syndrome indefinite Recurrent unprovoked VTE indefinite
  37. 37. Conclusion • Compared to a single modality, combined prophylaxis significantly decreases the incidence of both DVT and PE. • Therefore identification of pts at risk is important.

×