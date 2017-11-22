Os halogéneos, elementos do grupo VII A apresentam a seguinte estrutura electrónica: Flúor - 9F: 2: 7 Cloro - 17Cl: 2: 8: ...
Propriedades:  Por apresentarem 7 electrões de valência, apresentam grande tendência de captar 1 electrão que necessitam ...
Propriedades (cont.):  Os átomos de halogéneos ligam-se entre si, por ligação covalente apolar simples, mediante o compar...
Relação estrut atom e prop.
Relação estrut atom e prop.

  1. 1. Os halogéneos, elementos do grupo VII A apresentam a seguinte estrutura electrónica: Flúor - 9F: 2: 7 Cloro - 17Cl: 2: 8: 7 Bromo - 35Br: 2: 8: 18: 7 Iodo - 53I: 2: 8: 18: 18: 7 Todos os elementos apresentam sete electrões na camada de valência.
  2. 2. Propriedades:  Por apresentarem 7 electrões de valência, apresentam grande tendência de captar 1 electrão que necessitam e tornam-se aniões monovalentes estáveis (F-, Cl-, Br-, I-). X + 1e- X-  Em suas reacções químicas os átomos de halogéneos recebem 1 electrão formando halogenetos, que constituem a principal forma de ocorrência destes na Natureza (cloreto de sódio, fluoreto de cálcio). F2 + Na 2NaF
  3. 3. Propriedades (cont.):  Os átomos de halogéneos ligam-se entre si, por ligação covalente apolar simples, mediante o compartilhamento de 1 par de electrões, formando moléculas diatómicas que são as suas respectivas substâncias elementares. Exemplos: F + F F2 Cl + Cl Cl2

