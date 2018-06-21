Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 Best Practices for College Students Examining Ethical Issues and Personal Online Branding in Social Media
Buck, S. (2012, September 04). 12 Things Students Should Never Do on Social Media. Mashable. Retrieved from https://mashable.com/2012/09/04/students-social- media-warnings/#8aCl7Vuu48q7
Ethics Assignment: 10 Best Social Media Practices for College Students

Examining Ethical Issues and Personal Online Branding in Social Media

Ethics Assignment: 10 Best Social Media Practices for College Students

  1. 1. 10 Best Practices for College Students Examining Ethical Issues and Personal Online Branding in Social Media By: Alyssa Powers and
  2. 2. 1. Be careful what you post about. When using social media, it is important to be mindful about what you’re putting out there because the internet lasts forever. It’s especially important to never post any illegal activity as that could lead to incrimination or keep you from landing that your dream job. Never post content that could jeopardize your future.
  3. 3. 2. Don’t post confidential information. Never post your confidential information online such as passwords, social security number, financial information, or any other personal/private information. This can be very dangerous and lead to identity theft, and once you put that information out there you can’t control what happens to it.
  4. 4. 3. Don’t post when you’re overly emotional. Posting when you're overly emotional can lead to embarrassment, regret, arguments, drama, and overall trouble. Once you post something you can’t take it back, so it’s best to be level headed when you use social media.
  5. 5. 4. Never lie or plagiarize. When posting online it is crucial that you never lie or plagiarize. By being dishonest online, you could find yourself in legal trouble, trouble at school, trouble with employers, or even trouble with friends all of which could jeopardize your future. Honesty is the best policy still applies when on social media.
  6. 6. 5. Never harass or bully others. Bullying is a huge problem, especially on social media. It is never acceptable to harass, shame, threaten, or act hateful towards another person online. Online bulling can lead to criminal prosecution or school expulsion.
  7. 7. 6. Don’t over share. Oversharing online can be dangerous, embarrassing, regretful, and generally a bad idea. You can’t rerack the posts you make because the internet lasts forever. Nobody wants to have a “TMI” moment on social media. So whether its protecting your identity, safety, privacy, or emotions, it is best to not over share online.
  8. 8. 7. Be professional. Many companies check potential employees social media profiles when making hiring decisions. If your social media doesn’t reflect professionalism and responsibility, they are likely to not hire you. It’s important to maintain a professional digital identity in order to ensure that social media doesn’t prevent you from becoming employed.
  9. 9. 8. Don’t assume it’s private. It is irresponsible to rely on privacy settings to keep all the information you put online actually private. It is best to operate under the assumption that anything you post on social media is public information because no privacy settings are 100% secure.
  10. 10. 9. Be polite and respectful. It is very important to think before you post on social media, and maintain a polite and respectful presence online. You should be especially careful to never be disrespectful to any person of authority online as you never know when that could come back to hurt you in the future. Regardless of who you are talking to or about online, you should be kind as future colleges or employers look at how you treat others.
  11. 11. 10. Google yourself. It’s a good idea to Google yourself and examine the information that comes up. View your google results through the eyes of a potential employer or graduate school admitter. Upon review, if anything comes up that displays you in a negative light, do your best to remove it. Make sure your digital identity remains respectable and professional.
