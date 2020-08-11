Gvm presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Georgia Voices for Medicaid Alyssa Green, Outreach and Education Manager
Georgians for a Healthy Future
Agenda • Pathways to healthcare coverage • What is Medicaid? • Medicaid supports…. • What’s next for Medicaid? • Becoming ...
Pathways to coverage under the ACA Job-based coverage Individual/non-group (healthcare.gov) Public health insurance covera...
1 in 5 of all Georgians 1 in 5 of all poor adults in Georgia* 1 in 2 of all children in Georgia *Poor is defined as ≤100% ...
5 The Federal Poverty Line is $12,140 for an individual and 16,460 for a couple.Not eligible Adult without dependent child...
In Fulton County: • 124,964 people in Fulton County are covered by Medicaid • 104,193 are children • Over 111,000 people i...
The creation of the coverage gap Employer-based coverage Individual/non- group (healthcare.gov) (Coverage Gap) Public heal...
Georgia’s health insurance coverage gap • 430,000+ uninsured, low- income Georgians • Ineligible for Medicaid and do not e...
• 37% white, 36% Black, 22% Hispanic • 60% ages 18 to 39 • Working in construction, food service, grocery stores, retail, ...
Medicaid by a Different Name
Medicaid Programs
Provide financial assistance to those who chose to seek care at home or in the community, instead of an institutional sett...
Medicaid by a Different Name: ICWP (Independent Care Waiver Program): helps adult Medicaid recipients with physical disabi...
GAPP (Georgia Pediatric Program): serves eligible children under 21 years of age who are medically fragile and in need of ...
Medicaid Supports Children • Covers 1.3 million children in Georgia • PeachCare builds on Medicaid • Covers 100% of curren...
Medicaid Supports Children EPSDT (Early Periodic Screening, Diagnosis, and Testing) • Screenings • Vision services • Denta...
Medicaid Supports People with Disabilities Medicaid is the primary payer for essential long-term services and supports: • ...
Medicaid Supports Seniors • 185,404 seniors in Georgia are covered by Medicaid • Nursing home and long- term care is cover...
Medicaid supports pregnant women & newborns • Medicaid provides comprehensive care for women while pregnant, and up to 60 ...
COVID-19 & health coverage
No one can be willingly disenrolled from Medicaid during nat’l public health emergency What you need to know about Medicai...
Temporary changes to Medicaid waiver services:NOW/COMP only • OT/PT/Speech & language therapy • Nutrition services • Behav...
Temporary changes to Medicaid waiver services:I/DD services Annual caps are temporarily removed for: • Community living su...
Medicaid: A first-responder during COVID- 19 • Federal govt increased Medicaid funding to states to assist with budget sho...
COVID-19: Legal assistance for your Medicaid coverage • If you: – Lost your Medicaid coverage – Have complication with Med...
Georgians becoming uninsured due to job loss • More than 2,342,772 Georgians filed for unemployment between March 1st and ...
COVID-19: Health coverage after job loss If you or a loved one loses a job or has a drop in income, you are likely eligibl...
Affordable Care Act: Private Insurance • A special enrollment up to 60 days after losing your job- based insurance • Enrol...
Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids • You can enroll yourself, your family, or your children in Medicaid or CHIP at any time! ...
If you cannot find health coverage You can receive free or low-cost services at: • Community health centers & charity clin...
COVID-19: Keeping People with Disabilities Safe
Georgia's Health Care Proposals: What's Happening Now
Happening Now: Changes in Health Care for Georgians • Governor Kemp’s health care proposals • Changes to Medicaid • Change...
SB 106: The Patients First Act • Allows Governor to submit 1+ “1332 State Innovation waivers” to the federal government • ...
Governor Kemp’s Medicaid plan • Covers only 50,000 (out of the 430,000) who are low- income • Expands coverage to only tho...
Gov. Kemp’s Medicaid plan
Gov. Kemp’s private insurance proposal • Threatens comprehensive coverage for 417,000 Georgians • Dismantles healthcare.go...
Gov. Kemp’s private insurance proposal
Medicaid expansion would cover more people at lower cost
Send an email to Governor Kemp and your state legislators in support of Medicaid expansion To find out who your legislator...
How to talk to your legislators Tell them who you are, where you live, and why you are contacting them The “ask”—what do y...
Advocacy Resources • Georgians for a Healthy Future— healthyfuturega.org – Georgia Health Action Network – Consumer Health...
Join the Georgia Health Action Network Invite us to present in your community Vote! Share your health care story with us A...
Thank you! 50 Hurt Plaza SE, Suite 806 Atlanta, GA 30303 Phone: 404-567-5016 Fax: 404-935-9885 info@healthyfuturega.org he...
This presentation shares information on the Medicaid program, who it supports, why its important, changes due to the covid19 pandemic and how to become a health advocate!

