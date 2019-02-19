Download Tartine Bread | Download ebook

A master formula for basic bread with many variations forms the backbone of the book, which also includes yeasted breads and recipes for sweet and savory foods made with days-old bread. Chad s mastery of breadmaking and work with great artisanal bakers in the US and France, as well as his philosophy of baking, are features of this book. SALES HANDLE: This is the follow-up to successful Tartine, concentrating on the bakery s legendary bread, from one of the most celebrated breadmakers in the United States., ** Chad is Jesus in breadmaking circles, and Tartine s bread is celebrated in media. Serious breadmakers will want this book for their collection,a nd we re sure to get lots of attention for the Chad s method. ** A cometitive title, Jim Lahey s My Bread, associated with Sullivan Street Bakery in New York City, has come out of the gate with good sales and tons of media coverage., Similarities betweent he books include: high-profile artisanal baker author, slow rise fermentation method and endorsement of Mark Bittman. ** Tartine has sold over 40,000 copies since it was released in 2006. It s very well-reviewed by media and users (such as on Amazon)., Lovers of Tartine will want Tartine Bread. ** Chad and Elisabeth are major players on the SF food scene and have a national platform due to the popularity of Tartine Bakery (and cultural resonance of SF food). They re well-connected in the both the restaurant and artisanal food producer communities.