Social Media 101: Best Practices for Interpreters July 22, 2020 H 17:00 CET+1 Sarah Cuminetti
2 This talk will not be about …
3 This talk will be about how to manage a relationship … YOU & SOCIAL MEDIA
4 • Pick your plotline • Find the right one • Speak the right language • Be yourself (and don’t cheat) • Beware of tantrum...
5 YOUR NEEDS MATTER PRO TIP Needs & expectations USP, (dis)likes Your A and B languages Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (From ...
6 TIME PRO TIP Manage your time Business or pleasure
10 PASSIVE PRO TIP Join groups Who to follow Intel gathering blog.smarp.com
11 ACTIVE PRO TIP Interact in groups Engage Reach out Credits blog.smarp.com
15 ENGAGE Jonathan: 3210 followers UTIConf: 697 followers Andrii: 237 followers Julia: 1559 followers Sarah: 1423 followers
16 MAKE SURE THEY KNOW IT’S YOU PRO TIP You are what you post First Known Use of influencer 1662, in the meaning defined a...
17 But does confidentiality mean on social media? YOUR REPUTATION IS ON(THE)LINE Prof. Jesus Baigorri Jalon, Prof. Dr. (ES...
19 USE YOUR BRAIN https://3m2pfm34guo0m4axw30ox410-wpengine.netdna- ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Psychology-of-Socia...
20 NOT ALL FUN & GAMES “Managing reputation is tough when every person with a social media account is a potential critic w...
21 © Sirwinchester Steemit.com PRO TIPS: Social media burnout is a thing The reality check buddy Online is not offline Vir...
22 www.stephaniesarkis.com Sarkis media • Keep track of time • Avoid the comparison trap • Use just one social media platf...
24 BOTTOM LINE…
25 THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION AND THANKS TO THE FAB UTIC TEAM (ALY & VIC) TO MY AWESOME TECH TEAM, AND TO THE INTERPRETE...
UTICamp-2020. Social Media 101: Best Practices for Interpreters

Speaker: Sarah Cuminetti

Online is the place to be, especially during a pandemic. Your social media presence represents a significant business asset for you as an interpreter, with the capacity to boost your visibility, marketing and networking. However, your reputation is on(the)line: just like in the real world, there are basic rules to follow to build a solid and effective online presence. This talk will outline the potential and the pitfalls of social media for interpreters while sharing actionable tips on how to post, tweet and reach out to maximize your business opportunities as an interpreter.

UTICamp-2020. Social Media 101: Best Practices for Interpreters

  1. 1. Social Media 101: Best Practices for Interpreters July 22, 2020 H 17:00 CET+1 Sarah Cuminetti
  2. 2. 2 This talk will not be about …
  3. 3. 3 This talk will be about how to manage a relationship … YOU & SOCIAL MEDIA
  4. 4. 4 • Pick your plotline • Find the right one • Speak the right language • Be yourself (and don’t cheat) • Beware of tantrums • Keep it real INGREDIENTS FOR HEALTHY INTERPRETER/SOCIAL MEDIA RELATIONSHIPS: Image from Pinterest
  5. 5. 5 YOUR NEEDS MATTER PRO TIP Needs & expectations USP, (dis)likes Your A and B languages Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (From “The Psychology of Social Sharing” Contentworks Agency, Medium.com)
  6. 6. 6 TIME PRO TIP Manage your time Business or pleasure
  7. 7. 7 PICK AND CHOOSE
  8. 8. 8 PICK AND CHOOSE
  9. 9. 9 PICK AND CHOOSE
  10. 10. 10 PASSIVE PRO TIP Join groups Who to follow Intel gathering blog.smarp.com
  11. 11. 11 ACTIVE PRO TIP Interact in groups Engage Reach out Credits blog.smarp.com
  12. 12. 12 ENGAGE Jonathan: 3210 followers
  13. 13. 13 ENGAGE Jonathan: 3210 followers UTIConf: 697 followers Andrii: 237 followers
  14. 14. 14 ENGAGE Jonathan: 3210 followers UTIConf: 697 followers Andrii: 237 followers Julia: 1559 followers
  15. 15. 15 ENGAGE Jonathan: 3210 followers UTIConf: 697 followers Andrii: 237 followers Julia: 1559 followers Sarah: 1423 followers
  16. 16. 16 MAKE SURE THEY KNOW IT’S YOU PRO TIP You are what you post First Known Use of influencer 1662, in the meaning defined above
  17. 17. 17 But does confidentiality mean on social media? YOUR REPUTATION IS ON(THE)LINE Prof. Jesus Baigorri Jalon, Prof. Dr. (ESP) Univ Salamanca
  18. 18. 18 USE YOUR BRAIN https://3m2pfm34guo0m4axw30ox410-wpengine.netdna- ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Psychology-of-Social-Media- Guide-KING.pdf
  19. 19. 19 USE YOUR BRAIN https://3m2pfm34guo0m4axw30ox410-wpengine.netdna- ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Psychology-of-Social-Media- Guide-KING.pdf “The endless stream of communication and connection provided by social media is changing the way we think and absorb information. As it is, people are currently developing social media habits that can simultaneously benefit and harm their mental health.”
  20. 20. 20 NOT ALL FUN & GAMES “Managing reputation is tough when every person with a social media account is a potential critic with global reach.”
  21. 21. 21 © Sirwinchester Steemit.com PRO TIPS: Social media burnout is a thing The reality check buddy Online is not offline Virtual has real consequences The dark side
  22. 22. 22 www.stephaniesarkis.com Sarkis media • Keep track of time • Avoid the comparison trap • Use just one social media platform • Turn notifications off • Get active offline • Plan an "unplug day" • Trick your brain with black & white KEEP THE RELATIONSHIP HEALTHY
  23. 23. 23 BOTTOM LINE…
  24. 24. 24 BOTTOM LINE…
  25. 25. 25 THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION AND THANKS TO THE FAB UTIC TEAM (ALY & VIC) TO MY AWESOME TECH TEAM, AND TO THE INTERPRETERS OF COURSETwitter @SarahTranslate Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CuminettiSarah Linkedin https://it.linkedin.com/in/sarahcuminetti www.sarahcuminetti.com

