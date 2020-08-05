UTICamp-2020. Social Media 101: Best Practices for Interpreters

Speaker: Sarah Cuminetti



Online is the place to be, especially during a pandemic. Your social media presence represents a significant business asset for you as an interpreter, with the capacity to boost your visibility, marketing and networking. However, your reputation is on(the)line: just like in the real world, there are basic rules to follow to build a solid and effective online presence. This talk will outline the potential and the pitfalls of social media for interpreters while sharing actionable tips on how to post, tweet and reach out to maximize your business opportunities as an interpreter.