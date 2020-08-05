UTICamp-2020. Interpreting Oncology: A View from Both Sides

-
Speakers: Dmytro Shapochka, Anna Ivanchenko
A joint presentation from an interpreter and an expert in the field. What does oncology consist of? What kind of work can an interpreter in this field expect? We will tell about the main notions the interpreter should master to achieve communication goals. We’ll also spend some time on the terms with no equivalents and talk about different logic of term formation in different languages.
