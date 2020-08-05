UTICamp-2020. Interpreting Oncology: A View from Both Sides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Устный перевод в онкологии: взгляд с обеих сторон Анна Иванченко Дмитрий Шапочка
2 Кто должен переводить узкоспециализированные тематики?
3
4 Какая есть работа на рынке устных медицинских переводов? - Специализированные медицинские конференции - Презентации меди...
5 Самые популярные тематики медицинских переводов • Онкология • Гематология • Кардиология • Стоматология • Пластическая хи...
6 Структура онкологии Диагностика Рентгенологические методы (УЗИ, КТ, МРТ) Лабораторные методы (клинико-диагностические, п...
7 Pathology При этом pathology как сборный термин перевода не имеет: в нашей традиции он включает только две из трех дисци...
8 Цитология (cytopathology) • Исследование клеток • Гинекологическая (ПАП-тест) и негинекологическая • Название врачебной ...
9 Гистология / патоморфология (histopathology) • Исследование тканей • Название врачебной специализации: гистолог, патомор...
10 Иммуногистохимия, ИГХ (immunohistochemistry, IHC) Метод, основанный на обработке срезов тканей специфическими антителам...
11 Молекулярная патология (molecular pathology) Для чего она нужна? 1) Определение наследственного рака (hereditary cancer...
12 Молекулярная патология (molecular pathology) Один из методов — FISH (fluorescent in situ hybridization). В русском аббр...
13 Молекулярная патология (molecular pathology) Другие методы: - ПЦР (PCR) - Секвенирование (sequencing), в частности next...
14 Гистологическая классификация опухолей - Эпителиальные опухоли (epithelial tumors): - аденомы (доброкачественные); - ка...
15 Гистологическая классификация опухолей - Лимфомы (lymphomas), рак лимфоузлов - лимфома Ходжкина (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) - ...
16 Гистологическая классификация опухолей - Мезенхимальные опухоли (mesenchymal tumors) - опухоли мягких тканей (soft tiss...
17 Гистологическая классификация опухолей English Русский high-grade tumor высокодифференцированная опухоль low-grade tumo...
18 Стадирование опухоли (staging) Классификация TNM: T – tumor (размер опухоли); T0-T4, а также Tis, in situ – остается бе...
19 Структура онкологии Терапия Хирургия Лучевая терапия Системная терапия Химиотерапия Таргетная Иммунотерапия Гормонотера...
20 Системная терапия (systemic treatment) Neoadjuvant therapy – неоадъювантная терапия (предоперационная) Adjuvant therapy...
21 Системная терапия (systemic treatment) RECIST – response evaluation criteria in solid tumors Complete response (CR) – п...
22 Химиотерапия (chemotherapy) Исторически самый первый вид системной терапии. Введение в организм пациента яда/токсина, у...
23 Гормональная терапия (endocrine therapy) Вид терапии, основанный на блокировании, устранении или добавлении гормонов с ...
24 Таргетная терапия (targeted therapy) Блокирует рост раковых клеток с помощью вмешательства в механизм действия конкретн...
25 Иммунотерапия (immunotherapy) Лечение иммунными препаратами, которые воздействуют прицельно на иммунную систему. • Клет...
26 Спасибо за внимание!
