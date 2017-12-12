SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN KEAMANAN SISTEM INFORMASI DOSEN: Prof. Dr. Ir Hapzi Ali, MM,CMA DISUSUN OLEH: Alya Zulfa Oktavi...
Kemanan Sistem Informasi Hacker adalah orang yang mempelajari, menganalisa, dan selanjutnya bila menginginkan, bisa membua...
Untuk mendapatkan informasi terbaru dari Virus – Virus yang telah muncul di Internet, usahakan selalu meng-update antiviru...
Penanggulangannya: 1. Melakukan modernisasi hukum pidana nasional beserta hukum acaranya, yang diselaraskan dengan konvens...
Namun dalam perkembangannya ide ini kurang meluas. Manusia masih suka yang berbau analog walaupun dimana-mana dimanjakan d...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA 1. Arifin,dian.2017 https://dianisa.com/cara-mencegah-dan-mengatasi-virus/ (12 esember 2017,Jam 22.01) 2. H...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10.sim, alya zulfa oktaviana putri, hapzi ali,keamanan sistem informasi,universitas mercu buana,2017

9 views

Published on

Alya Zulfa Oktaviana Putri ,Universitas Mercu Buana (Mercu Buana University), Jakarta, Indonesia

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10.sim, alya zulfa oktaviana putri, hapzi ali,keamanan sistem informasi,universitas mercu buana,2017

  1. 1. SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN KEAMANAN SISTEM INFORMASI DOSEN: Prof. Dr. Ir Hapzi Ali, MM,CMA DISUSUN OLEH: Alya Zulfa Oktaviana Putri (43215010188) PROGRAM STUDI AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI & BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA BARAT 2017
  2. 2. Kemanan Sistem Informasi Hacker adalah orang yang mempelajari, menganalisa, dan selanjutnya bila menginginkan, bisa membuat, memodifikasi, atau bahkan mengeksploitasi sistem yang terdapat di sebuah perangkat seperti perangkat lunak komputer dan perangkat keras komputer seperti program komputer, administrasi dan hal-hal lainnya , terutama keamanan. (Hery Siswanto, 2008) Virus adalah program komputer yang dapat mereplikasi sendiri tanpa sepengetahuan pengguna. (Hapzi Ali, Modul SIM) cara mencegah dan menanggulangi apabila Sistem Informasi atau komputer mengalami terkena virus atau hecker sebagai berikut: cara mencegah: 1. Waspada Terhadap Media Penyimpanan seperti Flahdisk dan Memori Card Virus paling banyak masuk pada media penyimpanan seperti Flashdiks ataupun Memori Card. Waspada-lah pada kedua media penyimpanan removable. Virus paling banyak masuk pada media penyimpanan seperti Flashdiks ataupun Memori Card. Waspada-lah pada kedua media penyimpanan removable. 2. Jangan Mendownload Sofware Sembarangan komputer atau laptop yang sering digunakan untuk mengakses internet memiliki resiko tinggi terkena Virus. Berbeda dengan komputer yang jarang digunakan untuk mengakses Internet. Virus yang biasanya masuk melalui Internet yakni Worm, Trojan, dan malware.Untuk menghindari resiko terkena virus, alangkah baiknya mengunduh file ataupun software dari situs terpercaya atau bisa langsung mengunduh software dari situs resmi. 3. Lakukan Scanning Pada Laptop Anda Secara Berkala. scanning komputer secara rutin minimal satu bulan sekali dapa menjadi cara terbaik mencegah infeksi virus pada dokumen – dokumen penting pada sistem atau komputer yang dimiliki. 4. Usahakan Selalu Update Program Antivirus
  3. 3. Untuk mendapatkan informasi terbaru dari Virus – Virus yang telah muncul di Internet, usahakan selalu meng-update antivirus, bisa sehari sekali atau seminggu sekali. Hal ini bertujuan supaya Antivirus yang dimiliki mendapatkan tambahan daftar virus dan fitur terbaru dari program antivirus itu sendiri. 5. Pastikan Firewall Dalam Keadaan Aktif Firewall bisa menjadi dinding atau tembok penghalang saat adanya virus, hacker, ataupun malware yang ingin menyerang komputer kita. Secara otomatis, firewall akan memblokir semua hal mencurigakan yang masuk ke komputer melalui media jaringan Internet. Dan Firewall juga selalu melindungi kita saat kita sedang Browsing mencari informasi – informasi yang kita butuhkan. 6. Kompress File Penting Anda Dalam Bentuk ZIP atau RAR Jika misalnya kita memiliki file yang sangat penting untuk kita jaga, alangkah baiknya kita melakukan Backup pada file yang kita miliki tersebut. Hal ini bertujuan supaya Virus tidak bisa menginveksi Dokumen yang kita miliki. Sangat jarang ada virus yang kita merusak file ZIP dan RAR, tapi sebenarnya ada walaupun hanya sedikit. Tingkatan virus menginveksi file dokumen akan semakin kecil jika kita mengkompres file menjadi RAR dan ZIP. Terlebih lagi, jika kita telah memasang Firewall, tentu Komputer dan Laptop kita akan jauh lebih aman. 7. Cukup Gunakan Satu Antivirus jika kita menginstall lebih dari satu seperti misalnya kita install AVG dan Avira maka akan membuat komputer dan laptop serasa berat. Proses Booting sistem juga terbilang akan lebih lama jika kita menginstall keduanya. Gunakan saja satu antivirus saja namun yang terbaik, walaupun harus membeli dengan harga yang mahal. kita tidak perlu repot menginstall banyak antivirus, karena bukan membuat laptop aman tetapi malah akan membuat laptop menjadi lelet dan lemot.
  4. 4. Penanggulangannya: 1. Melakukan modernisasi hukum pidana nasional beserta hukum acaranya, yang diselaraskan dengan konvensi internasional yang terkait dengan kejahatan tersebut. 2. Meningkatkan sistem pengamanan jaringan komputer nasional sesuai standar internasional. 3. Meningkatkan pemahaman serta keahlian aparatur penegak hukum mengenai upaya pencegahan, investigasi dan penuntutan perkara-perkara yang berhubungan dengan cybercrime. 4. Meningkatkan kesadaran warga negara mengenai masalah cybercrime serta pentingnya mencegah kejahatan tersebut terjadi. 5. Meningkatkan kerjasama antar negara, baik bilateral, regional maupun multilateral, dalam upaya penanganan cybercrime, antara lain melalui perjanjian ekstradisi dan mutual assistance treaties. Kemudian,pembahasan selanjutnya mengenai Keamanan Sistem Informasi harus menjadi perhatian yang utama bagi perusahaan yang telah full service melalui Sistem Informasi (paper less). Sistem Informasi memiliki banyak manfaat dan kemudahan akses data dan informasi baik secara off line maupun online. Sebaliknya Sistem Informasi bisa menjadi sangat rentan akan hal-hal yang tidak di inginkan. Paperless office Paperless merupakan suatu sistem yang diciptakan untuk menglelola sistem administrasi. Ide paperless office mulai mencuat pada akhir tahun 90-an. Filosofinya adalah menggunakan sesedikit mungkin kertas dan digitalisasi dokumen. Manfaatnya adalah meningkatkan produktivitas, hemat biaya, efisien tempat dan mengurangi dampak lingkungan. Ada beberapa manfaat yang di tawarkan oleh penggunan paperless antara lain: 1. Efisien waktu 2. Manajemen Dokumentasi lebih baik. 3. Kenyamanan kerja lebih baik. 4. Mendukung terjadinya keputusan yang lebih baik. 5. Manajemen lebih terkendali. 6. Membaiknya citra organisasi.
  5. 5. Namun dalam perkembangannya ide ini kurang meluas. Manusia masih suka yang berbau analog walaupun dimana-mana dimanjakan dengan produk digital. Hal ini mungkin dikarenakan oleh beberapa hal sebagai berikut: 1. Penggunaan kertas sebagai media tulis lebih praktis dan dalam jumlah kecil hemat biaya. 2. Proses digitalisasi membutuhkan skill tertentu. 3. Tingkat kepercayaan publik kepada dokumen kertas lebih besar.ini. paperless office memiliki banyak manfaat diantaranya: mengurangi dampak lingkungan dari penggunaan kertas yang berlebihan, bisa hemat biaya, hemat waktu, efisiensi tempat dan meningkatkan produktivitas. Paperless office dapat digunakan pada semua kelangan baik swasta maupun pemerintah. Bagi Pemerintah idealnya dengan kemajuan teknologi dan tuntutan masyarakat terhadap pemerintah dalam penyelenggaraan pelayanan publik yang bermutu. Contoh penggunaan kertas di berbagai kegiatan di perkantoran atau perusahaan yang menghasilkan sampah kertas. Maka manfaat dari paper less ini selain untuk menghindari pemborosan biaya yang sangat tinggi, juga sebagai salah satu langkah untuk memeilihara kelestarian lingkungan yang sehat
  6. 6. DAFTAR PUSTAKA 1. Arifin,dian.2017 https://dianisa.com/cara-mencegah-dan-mengatasi-virus/ (12 esember 2017,Jam 22.01) 2. Hapzi Ali, Modul Sistem Informasi Manajemen (TM10) 3. Anonim1,2016. https://alvinnikmatulhidayah.wordpress.com/2016/03/01/cara- penanggulangan-hacker-dan-cracker-dalam-cybercrime/, (12 Desember, jam 22.03) 4. Pasrtowo,2009 https://prastowo.staff.ugm.ac.id/?modul=baca&dir=artikel&artikel=Paperless-Office (12 Desember 2017 Jam 22.01)

×