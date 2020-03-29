Casustica sobre gf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Gerencia Financiera Sección “A” Horario: sábado de 7.00 a 1.00 pm Objetivo Educativo: Aplicar por parte de los participa...
2 para TROPICALIZARLOS a nuestro medio Salvadoreño, de hecho en mi casa cuento con más de 6 ejemplares de estos grandes pe...
3 Por otra parte es importante mencionar que todos los equipos deben estar preparados ya que habrá exposiciones sorpresas ...
4 Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad II (Estimados participantes recordarles que deben crear, formular su propio ...
5 Datos Expresados en unidades Historial de ventas en unidades Año Y 2013 3,500 2014 4,000 2015 4,500 2016 5,000 2017 5,50...
6 Caso 2. “Relacionado con el establecimiento de la fórmula del precio, presupuesto de ventas y flujos de fondos” Corporac...
7 Información ESTRUCTURA DE COSTOS Y GASTOS PARA LA TACITA DE PLATA EN PRESENTACIÓN DE UN 1 LIBRA Y 350 GRAMOS En forma un...
8 Precios de competencia en tres diferentes marcas Presentación 1 Libra 350 gramos Marca A 9.50 6.50 Marca B 9.40 6.60 Mar...
9 el establecimiento de las utilidades netas y poder así determinar el dividendo por acción que se genera en cada uno de l...
10 Costo de la emisión y venta $6.00 por acción Total de acciones por emitir 5000 Con base en la información anterior se s...
11 Ingresos de Actividades Ordinarias 7200,000.00$ Costo de Ventas 2300,000.00$ Utilidad bruta 4900,000.00$ Gastos de oper...
12 Corporación KM S.A de C.V. Presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita prepare el costo de capital de sus...
13 interprete los resultados. En el primer escenario considere que para el ejercicio en estudio los ingresos por ventas so...
14 Caso 10.1 “Relacionado con la estructura óptima del capital y la determinación del WACC y el efecto de las acciones pre...
15 Agregando acciones preferentes Ejercicio de cálculo del WACC Paga interese sobre deuda 9% Rendimiento sobre acciones pr...
16 Estructura de capital Deuda de largo plazo 800,000.00 46.78% Acciones preferentes 10,000.00 0.58% Capital contable comú...
17 Corporación KM S.A de C.V tiene acciones preferentes perpetuas en circulación que pagan un dividendo trimestral de $0.5...
18 Prestamo: 1100,000.00$ Plazo: Años 7 Interes: 11.00% anual TABLA DE AMORTIZACIÓN DE PRÉSTAMO Corporación KM S.A de C.V ...
19 El costo de venta representa el 15% de los ingresos, los gastos de administración ascienden en cada año en $220,000.00 ...
20 a. Datos Costo de la acción preferente 150.00 Costo d emisión 5.00 Rendimiento anual esperado 0.15 100% 15.00% Dividend...
21 El margen de ganancia sobre el C.U.T es del 20% y de acuerdo con los pronósticos de venta del producto estos tendrán el...
22 Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad V “Riesgo y presupuesto de capital” Para esta parte vamos a trabajar en la ...
23 Para los resultados del escenario original se debe considerar: 1. Determinar el precio unitario de venta para poder det...
24 Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad VI Caso No.19 Relacionado con operaciones con futuros.Compra Armando es un ...
25 libra. Y efectivamente baja antes del vencimiento cierra la posición y compra a $0.85, Cuando ganó en la operación Don ...
26 Este es un caso de estudio real de Harvard Business School donde se describe a la empresa Noble Group Ltd. Como podrán ...
27 Estimados Socios Estratégicos Como pueden observar nos vamos a quedar en la redacción de casos prácticos con 21 ejercic...
28 “El momento más difícil de tomar dinero prestado en cuando uno no lo necesita” Frase extraída del caso NG
  1. 1. 1 Gerencia Financiera Sección “A” Horario: sábado de 7.00 a 1.00 pm Objetivo Educativo: Aplicar por parte de los participantes los conocimientos adquiridos en el presente curso con el propósito de maximizar el rendimiento académico el cual deberá ser de utilidad en el campo laboral Indicaciones. Los trabajos ex aulas deben ser desarrollados en equipos de trabajo previamente formados, deben ser entregados en forma digital y de acuerdo con el calendario proporcionado y claro al grado de avance que se tenga en cada unidad de clase. Por otra parte, no olvidar el porcentaje de participación del alumno para tener derecho a la nota. Estimados Socios Estratégicos. MENSAJE DEL FACILITADOR. (Socio Estratégico) Pensando en su formación profesional y como fiel creyente que el dominio o la perfección en el manejo de toda actividad (COMPETENCIAS) que en nuestro caso son el campo de las finanzas es sólo a través de la práctica-práctica y más práctica, a continuación les presento una serie de casos cuidadosamente preparados y sobre todo tratando de adaptarlos al ámbito Salvadoreño, ya que como de todos es conocido siempre que vemos o estudiamos un libro de los grandes de las finanzas como Stanley Geoffrey, Douglas Finnerty, Lawrence Gitman, y muchos más, sus ejemplos muy buenos pero hacen referencia a otras latitudes, países de primer mundo y son dirigidos a grandes Corporaciones, creo fielmente que los casos de estudio que se presentan en los diferentes textos son excelentes y nos orientan o nos dan una guía
  2. 2. 2 para TROPICALIZARLOS a nuestro medio Salvadoreño, de hecho en mi casa cuento con más de 6 ejemplares de estos grandes pensadores que me han servido de guía e inspiración para prepararles CASOS SENCILLOS PRÁCTICOS donde el objetivo es que ustedes como PARTICIPANTES de la maestría en administración financiera y dirección de empresas apliquen los conocimientos que se tratan o se exponen magistralmente en las clases. Creo que todos estamos conscientes (participantes y facilitador) que en 10 sesiones de clases no saldremos expertos o siendo GURÚS de las finanzas, pero si estamos conscientes que despertará el gusto por la misma, en otros casos afirmar el conocimiento o la competencia con la que se cuenta y en otros casos definitivamente contar con una competencia nueva,(oro molido) en este sentido de pronto pueden tener casitos donde la competencia ya debió ser adquirida ya sean en su pregrado o en el transcurso de su maestría, como por ejemplo el cálculo del precio de venta para un producto, aspectos fiscales vigentes, aspectos mercantiles vigentes etc. Todo lo expresado anteriormente se tratará de enmarcar en los diferentes planteamientos de casos de estudio los cuales se deben desarrollar en la medida del avance y entregar según calendario expuesto a ustedes. Para el presente ciclo contaremos con la rica experiencia de un caso real que se estudian en Harvard Business School y se trata de la empresa NOBLE GROUP LTDA. En este caso en la medida de la lectura que individual y grupal deben hacer vamos a reafirma una seria de aspectos financieros enfocados en la toma de decisiones que las grandes corporaciones o empresas deben hacer. ¿Como un apartado, recordatorio o reflexión que debemos hacer es SABER PARA QUE ESTUDIAMOS? y la respuesta desde mi punto de vista siempre será PARA SABER TOMAR DECISONES. Luego vienen por añadidura todos los aspectos complementarios que usted quiera, como vivir bien, tener un mejor salario, comprarse una casa grande y bonita, poder viajar etc. Pero todo lo antes mencionado vendrá si usted como ser humano pensante sabe tomar excelentes decisiones. En el campo de las finanzas y la lógica impera está el futuro de una empresa, lo que conlleva el futuro de familias enteras en su bienestar económico, por ejemplo.
  3. 3. 3 Por otra parte es importante mencionar que todos los equipos deben estar preparados ya que habrá exposiciones sorpresas y será rifado el equipo que pasará a exponer magistralmente el desarrollo de los casos expuestos a continuación, además considerar que el trabajo final se denominará “ENTREGA DE LA CASUSTICA”, que consiste en la recopilación de todos los casos desarrollados en un solo documento el cual se entregará el última día de clases y valdrá el 80% de su nota final, además de un parcial que valdrá el 20% (La casuística 80% el desarrollo y 20% la exposición) y para finalizar como equipo deben formular y desarrollar su propio caso práctico como un aporte a la cátedra Espero los aprovechen. Saludos Cordiales Atentamente. Máster Ricardo Arturo Trejo Socio Estratégico
  4. 4. 4 Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad II (Estimados participantes recordarles que deben crear, formular su propio caso práctico y desarrollarlo) Planificación Financiera a largo plazo Caso 1. El caso 1, está enfocado en la determinación de una planificación de largo plazo en función de los resultados a través del estado de resultados para poder determinar. 1.1 Determinar los pronósticos de venta aplicando mínimos cuadrados 1.2 Determinar los presupuestos de venta con un precio unitario de $225.00 1.3 Las diferentes utilidades netas proyectadas 1.4 Los respectivos dividendos por acción 1.5 El efecto del pasivo por impuestos que se pueden generar durante la planificación a largo plazo y su revelación en el balance general 1.6 El correcto tratamiento del manejo de la reserva legal en nuestro medio tanto legal (art. 295 del CdC) y financiera. 1.7 El manejo correcto sobre la elaboración de una tabla de amortización del crédito bancario 1.8 Establecimiento de la matriz comparativa de los resultados que se muestran en forma fiscal y financieramente
  5. 5. 5 Datos Expresados en unidades Historial de ventas en unidades Año Y 2013 3,500 2014 4,000 2015 4,500 2016 5,000 2017 5,500 CASO 1 ESCENARIO A R.L APLICADA LEGALMENTE Rubros AÑO 2018 AÑO 2019 AÑO 2020 AÑO 2021 AÑO 2022 Total Costo de venta 260,000.00 270,000.00 280,000.00 290,000.00 300,000.00 1400,000.00 Gastos de Admon 70,000.00 70,000.00 70,000.00 70,000.00 70,000.00 350,000.00 Gastos de Venta 100,000.00 100,000.00 110,000.00 110,000.00 110,000.00 530,000.00 DATOS ADICIONALES Cantidad de acciones 6,000.00 Valor nominal por acción 100.00$ Reserva legal acumulada al 2017 20,000.00 CKM S.A DE C.V Proyección de Ingresos y Egresos para los próximos 5 años Enmarcado dentro de su planficación financiera a largo plazo Expresado en Dólares de los Estados Unidos de América Períodos Prestamo: 450,000.00$ 12 Plazo: Años 5 Meses 60 Interes: 8.50% anual TABLA DE AMORTIZACIÓN DE PRÉSTAMO Corporación KM S.A de C.V
  6. 6. 6 Caso 2. “Relacionado con el establecimiento de la fórmula del precio, presupuesto de ventas y flujos de fondos” Corporación KM S.A de C.V, empresa industrial ciento por ciento salvadoreña en el ramo de la Torrefacción de café está pensando lanzar un nuevo producto de café llamado la TACITA DE ORO. En la modalidad Gourmet en presentaciones de 1 lb y 350 gramos, para ello necesita conocer el precio de venta al cual deben salir al mercado y para ellos es necesario aplicar la fórmula del precio. La proyección de la empresa es para los próximos 5 años y con base en la información que se presenta a continuación Se pide: 1. Prepare el precio de venta al consumidor final en ambas presentaciones 2. Prepara el precio de venta para efectos de proyección de ingresos ordinarios 3. Prepare el presupuesto de ventas 4. Prepare flujo de efectivo por los ingresos ordinarios para los 5 años. 5. Prepare flujo de fondos para los 5 años 6. Rentabilidad deseada en cada producto 25% en función del costo unitario total (C.U.T) 7. El precio de venta se mantendrá en condiciones CÉTERIS PÁRIBUS durante el período. 8. Realizar una recomendación para ver si es viable competir con los precios de la competencia. 9. Determinar el valor presente neto y tasa interna de retorno 10.Con base en el dato del costo promedio ponderado (wacc) determine si es viable el proyecto
  7. 7. 7 Información ESTRUCTURA DE COSTOS Y GASTOS PARA LA TACITA DE PLATA EN PRESENTACIÓN DE UN 1 LIBRA Y 350 GRAMOS En forma unitaria 1 Libra 350 gramos Materia Prima 2.80 1.90 Material Directo 0.60 0.40 Mano de obra 0.70 0.30 Carga Fabril 0.40 0.15 Total CUP 4.50 2.75 Gastos de admon 0.70 0.60 Gastos de venta 0.60 0.50 Gastos Financieros 0.23 0.23 Total operaciones 1.53 1.33 Costo unitario total 6.03 4.08 CKM S.A DE C.V Margen de utilidad neta proyectada 25% en función del costo unitario total Los valores anteriores son expresados en dólares de los EEUU Cantidades pronosticadas por vender expresadas en libras DETALLE DE LIBRAS PROYECTADAS POR VENDER MENSUALMENTE AÑO 2018 Concepto Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio TACITA DE PLATA 1 libra 6,500.00 6,800.00 6,900.00 7,000.00 7,100.00 7,200.00 350 gramos 5,100.00 5,400.00 5,800.00 6,000.00 6,200.00 6,300.00 TOTAL 11,600.00 12,200.00 12,700.00 13,000.00 13,300.00 13,500.00 Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre Total 7,300.00 7,400.00 7,500.00 7,600.00 7,700.00 7,800.00 86,800.00 6,400.00 6,500.00 7,500.00 7,900.00 8,800.00 9,900.00 81,800.00 13,700.00 13,900.00 15,000.00 15,500.00 16,500.00 17,700.00 168,600.00 Se espera un crecimiento en las ventas del 7% en forma mensual Un costo promedio ponderado del 12% Una depreciación lineal de $30,000.00 Para el tratamiento de la reserva legal no se presenta mayores problemas El efecto de los inventarios de producción terminada y en proceso es cero, todo lo que se produce se vende Precios de competencia.
  8. 8. 8 Precios de competencia en tres diferentes marcas Presentación 1 Libra 350 gramos Marca A 9.50 6.50 Marca B 9.40 6.60 Marca C 9.00 6.30 Precio promedio por presentación9.30 6.47 Prestamo: 650,000.00$ 12 Plazo: Años 5 Meses 60 Interes: 12.00% anual TABLA DE AMORTIZACIÓN DE PRÉSTAMO Corporación KM S.A de C.V Caso 3. “Relacionado con el establecimiento de la creación de una tabla de amortización de un crédito bancario a largo plazo para determinar el costo financiero y el pasivo generado por el endeudamiento así como determina el costo real del endeudamiento en relación con la tasa de interés, es decir con ajuste fiscal” Corporación KM S.A de C.V, empresa industrial ciento por ciento salvadoreña en el ramo de la Torrefacción de café, necesita para iniciar el proyecto formulado en el caso uno de solicitar un préstamo bancario por un valor de $550,000.00 al 10% intereses. Con base en la información anterior se pide: 1. Construya tabla de pagos en forma mensual para los 5 años 2. Determine el costo de la deuda con su respectivo ajuste fiscal 3. Determine el costo financiero en forma mensual y anual 4. Determine la cuota de capital mensual y anual Caso 4. “Relacionado con el tratamiento que se le da a la reserva legal de una empresa tanto legal como financieramente, así como el establecimiento del cálculo de impuesto sobre la renta y por ende en
  9. 9. 9 el establecimiento de las utilidades netas y poder así determinar el dividendo por acción que se genera en cada uno de los escenarios “ Corporación KM S.A de C.V presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita prepare la proyección de ingresos netos para el próximo quinquenio basado en las siguientes premisas, así como el pasivo que se estaría generando en concepto de pago de impuesto sobre la renta en cada año. ESCENARIO A R.L APLICADA LEGALMENTE Rubros AÑO 2018 AÑO 2019 AÑO 2020 AÑO 2021 AÑO 2022 Total Ingresos 2800,000.00 2900,000.00 3000,000.00 3200,000.00 3500,000.00 15400,000.00 Costo de venta 800,000.00 900,000.00 1100,000.00 1200,000.00 1300,000.00 5300,000.00 Gastos de Admon 150,000.00 150,000.00 150,000.00 150,000.00 150,000.00 750,000.00 Gastos de Venta 150,000.00 160,000.00 170,000.00 180,000.00 190,000.00 850,000.00 DATOS ADICIONALES Cantidad de acciones 7,000.00 Valor nominal por acción 120.00$ El capital social de la emprea asicende a 840,000.00 Reserva legal acumulada al 2017 50,000.00 CKM S.A DE C.V Proyección de Ingresos y Egresos para los próximos 5 años Enmarcado dentro de su planficación financiera a largo plazo Expresado en Dólares de los Estados Unidos de América Períodos Prestamo: 700,000.00$ 12 Plazo: Años 5 Meses 60 Interes: 9.00% anual TABLA DE AMORTIZACIÓN DE PRÉSTAMO Corporación KM S.A de C.V Nota: Para la aplicación del escenario financiero se mantienen los datos anteriores Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad III Caso 5. “Relacionado con el costo de las acciones preferentes” Corporación KM S.A de C.V. está pensando realizar una emisión de acciones preferentes y presenta los siguientes datos. Dividendo anual de 12% Valor de venta de la acción $90.00
  10. 10. 10 Costo de la emisión y venta $6.00 por acción Total de acciones por emitir 5000 Con base en la información anterior se solicita determine el costo de las acciones preferentes y comprobar su costo. Caso 6. “Relacionado con el tratamiento contable legal que se debe aplicar en nuestro medio al dividendo de la acciones preferentes, así como determinar el rendimiento real de la acción” Corporación KM S.A de C.V. presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita determine el dividendo tanto para las acciones comunes como para las acciones preferentes de acuerdo con la siguiente información.
  11. 11. 11 Ingresos de Actividades Ordinarias 7200,000.00$ Costo de Ventas 2300,000.00$ Utilidad bruta 4900,000.00$ Gastos de operación 3750,000.00$ Gastos de Administración 2500,000.00$ Gastos de Venta 1250,000.00$ Utilidad de operación 1150,000.00$ Gastos no operativos 850,000.00$ Gastos Financieros 850,000.00$ Utilidad antes de reserva e impuestos 300,000.00$ Reserva legal 7% 21,000.00$ Utilidad antes de impuesto 279,000.00$ Impuesto sobre la renta 30% 83,700.00 Utilidad del ejercicio 195,300.00$ Composición accionaria Número de acciones 20,000.00 Valor nominal por acción 100.00 Capital Social de CKM 2000,000.00$ Total de acciones comunes 15000 Total de acciones preferenciales 5000 Dividendo porcentual preferencia es del 6% Corporación KM, S.A. de C.V. Estado de Resultados Del 01 de enero al 31 de diciembre 2017 Expresado en Dólares de los Estados Unidos de América En un segundo escenario presente la información, pero ahora el pacto social establece que el rendimiento de las acciones preferente será del 10% Caso 7. “Relacionado con encontrar el costo de capital de las acciones comunes”
  12. 12. 12 Corporación KM S.A de C.V. Presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita prepare el costo de capital de sus acciones comunes y una vez encontrado el valor debe dar una interpretación de su significado. Datos D1 150.00$ Po 1,500.00$ r 12% Caso 8. “Relacionado con modelo de asignación de precio del activo de capital” Corporación KM S.A de C.V, le informa que el dividendo por acción es de $5.00 y el valor de la acción es de $60.00, el costo de las acciones comunes es del 14% (rendimiento mínimo) la tasa libre de riesgo (Rf) es del 7%, el coeficiente beta (b) es del 1.5% y el rendimiento de mercado (Km) es del 11%. Con base en la información anterior aplique el modelo de asignación de precio de activos Caso 9. “Relacionado con la estructura óptima del capital y la determinación del WACC” Caso 9.1 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita a usted como Gerente Financiero de la empresa le determine el rendimiento mínimo exigido a la inversión y le presente cual es la estructura de su capital, además que le
  13. 13. 13 interprete los resultados. En el primer escenario considere que para el ejercicio en estudio los ingresos por ventas son de $500,000.00 Ejercicio sobre el costo de capital % Paso 1 determinar la composición de la deuda Valor Absoluto Relativo Deuda de largo plazo 250,000.00 0.2941 29.41% Acciones preferentes 200,000.00 0.2353 23.53% Acciones comunes 400,000.00 0.4706 47.06% Total 850,000.00 1.00 100.00% Datos Costo de la deuda de largo plazo 8.50% TLP Acciones preferentes 10% TAP Acciones comunes 15% TAC Tasa impositiva de renta 30% TI Caso 9.2 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita a usted como Gerente Financiero de la empresa le determine el rendimiento mínimo exigido a la inversión y le presente cual es la estructura de su capital, además que le interprete los resultados. En el primer escenario considere que para el ejercicio en estudio los ingresos por ventas son de $130,000.00 Ejercicio sobre el costo de capital % Paso 1 Valor Absoluto Relativo Deuda de largo plazo 500,000.00 0.6250 62.50% Acciones preferentes 100,000.00 0.1250 12.50% Acciones comunes 200,000.00 0.2500 25.00% Total 800,000.00 1.0000 100.00% Datos Deuda de largo plazo 8% TLP Acciones preferentes 9% TAP Acciones comunes 12% TAC
  14. 14. 14 Caso 10.1 “Relacionado con la estructura óptima del capital y la determinación del WACC y el efecto de las acciones preferentes. Caso 10.1.1 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita a usted como Gerente Financiero de la empresa le determine el rendimiento mínimo exigido a la inversión y le presente cual es la estructura de su capital, además que le interprete los resultados. En el primer escenario considere que para el ejercicio en estudio los ingresos por ventas son de $500,000.00 Agregando acciones preferentes Ejercicio de cálculo del WACC Paga interese sobre deuda 9% Rendimiento sobre acciones preferentes 10% Costo de oportunidad sobre capital 14% Financiamiento por deuda externa 200,000.00 Financiamiento por deuda con capital (AP) 400,000.00 Financiamiento por deuda con capital (AC) 600,000.00 Caso 10.2.2 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita a usted como Gerente Financiero de la empresa le determine el rendimiento mínimo exigido a la inversión y le presente cual es la estructura de su capital, además que le interprete los resultados. En el primer escenario considere que para el ejercicio en estudio los ingresos por ventas son de $140,000.00
  15. 15. 15 Agregando acciones preferentes Ejercicio de cálculo del WACC Paga interese sobre deuda 9% Rendimiento sobre acciones preferentes 10% Costo de oportunidad sobre capital 14% Financiamiento por deuda externa 200,000.00 Financiamiento por deuda con capital (AP) 400,000.00 Financiamiento por deuda con capital (AC) 600,000.00 Caso 11. “Relacionado con la decisión de invertir con capital propio o con apalancamiento financiero” Corporación KM S.A de C.V, está pensando invertir en un nuevo proyecto en el cual deberá desembolsar $100,000.00 dls y de acuerdo con los estudios previos la empresa espera ganar líquido en cada mes $2,000.00, esto representa al año una ganancia de $24,000.00, pero al Gerente Financiero se le presenta la oportunidad de invertir en bolsa de valores los $100,000.00 y por ello le ofrecen un rendimiento del 12%, pero piensa y dice. Mejor analizo otra alternativa de apalancamiento financiero del 50% con una tasa de intereses del 9% Con la información anterior le solicita le presente la mejor opción de inversión, razone su respuesta. Una vez establecida la mejor opción de inversión le solicita prepare escenario de resultados, pero con su respectivo ajuste fiscal para la determinación del WACC. Y con este dato razonar la respuesta…. Caso 12. “Relacionado con la determinación del costo marginal del capital” Corporación KM S.A de C.V, presenta la siguiente información con la cual le solicita le presente el costo marginal del capital, razón su respuesta.
  16. 16. 16 Estructura de capital Deuda de largo plazo 800,000.00 46.78% Acciones preferentes 10,000.00 0.58% Capital contable común 900,000.00 52.63% Total 1710,000.00 100.00% Kd 10% Kp 10.30% T 30% Po 25.00$ g 8% Do 1.15 Bueno estimados he acá la primera entrega de casos prácticos los cuales como equipo deben desarrollar y estar preparados para defenderlos. Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad IV Caso No.13 Corporación KM S.A de C.V en el marco de su planificación financiera a largo plazo está pensando comprar bono en el mercado y se le presentan las siguientes alternativas para que se determine los valores actuales por pagar de cada alternativa. DATOS valor nominal 30,000.00 Tasa cupón anual 8% Valor cupón 2,400.00 Tiempo en años 5 TIR 10% DATOS valor nominal 10,000.00 Tasa cupón anual 9% Valor cupón 900.00 Tiempo en años 5 TIR 8% Estimados: Para una mayor ampliación en este tema de valuación de bonos deben leer y estudiar el capítulo 5 “Valuación de títulos o valores financieros” de Douglas R.Emery y John D. Finnerty, página 131. Caso No.14 Caso relacionado con el costo de las acciones preferentes
  17. 17. 17 Corporación KM S.A de C.V tiene acciones preferentes perpetuas en circulación que pagan un dividendo trimestral de $0.50, tiene un rendimiento requerido del 16%, ose 4% trimestral (14%/4T), Con los datos anteriores determine el valor de las acciones preferentes. Caso No.15 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, presenta la siguiente información de dividendos proyectados para los próximos 5 años, y solicita determine el precio de la acción Períodos 1 2 3 4 5 Dividendos 10.00 12.00 15.00 13.00 20.00 r 10% Caso No.16 Calcule el precio de compra de un bono con valor nominal de $12,000.00 que tiene un cupón del 9% y una tasa interna de retorno del 10% y el período es de 5 años, debe comprobar la TIR Caso No.17 Está relacionado con el desarrollo de evaluación de proyectos utilizando las herramientas del VPN, TIR y WACC, Para ello se presenta la siguiente información. Caso 17.1 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, está evaluando la viabilidad de un proyecto de inversión para la producción y venta de pupitres de madera para diferentes usos. Presenta la siguiente información con la cual cada equipo de trabajo deberá plasmar los diferentes resultados y en función de los datos diagnosticar si el proyecto de inversión es viable o no: Datos:
  18. 18. 18 Prestamo: 1100,000.00$ Plazo: Años 7 Interes: 11.00% anual TABLA DE AMORTIZACIÓN DE PRÉSTAMO Corporación KM S.A de C.V Acciones comunes Datos D1 12.00$ Po 160.00$ g 0.05 D1=Dividendo Po. Precio de la acción g Crecimiento Costo de las acciones preferentes Datos Costo de la acción preferente 100.00 Costo d emisión 7.00 Rendimiento anual esperado 0.12 100% 12.00% Dividendo anual esperado 12.00 Datos. Valor No. Acc. Com Valor nominal Acciones comunes 960,000.00 6000 160.00$ Acciones preferentes 150,000.00 1500 100.00 Total de acciones 1110,000.00 7,500.00 Datos para ingresos Períodos AÑO 2018 Q 20,000.00 P. 55.00 Ingreso por ventas 1100,000.00 Se proyecta un ingreso incremental en un 5% en cada año y el precio se mantendrá constante para el período. (Precio sin IVA)
  19. 19. 19 El costo de venta representa el 15% de los ingresos, los gastos de administración ascienden en cada año en $220,000.00 y los de venta representan el 20% de los ingresos. El tratamiento de la reserva legal será financieramente y las depreciaciones su comportamiento es: Costo de venta: $7,000.00 anuales y de operación $20,000.00 y salen de la aplicación de línea recta. Se pide: 1. Determinar los diferentes costos de capital a. Acciones comunes b. Acciones preferentes c. Costo de capital 2. Determinar el WACC 3. Determinar el valor presente neto 4. Determinar la tasa interna de retorno 5. Determinar los respectivos flujos de fondos 6. Diagnosticar si el proyecto es viable o no es viable argumentando su respuesta. SENSIBILIZACIONES DEL PROYECTO ANTERIOR 1. Préstamo bancario por $1,600,000.00 al 12% 2. Para las acciones comunes D1 a $15.00, Po = $180.00 y un g de 0.07 3. Para las acciones preferentes
  20. 20. 20 a. Datos Costo de la acción preferente 150.00 Costo d emisión 5.00 Rendimiento anual esperado 0.15 100% 15.00% Dividendo anual esperado 25.00 4. Datos. Valor No. Acc. Com Valor nominal Acciones comunes 900,000.00 5000 180.00$ Acciones preferentes 270,000.00 1800 150.00 Total de acciones 1170,000.00 6,800.00 5. Períodos AÑO 2018 Q 20,000.00 P. 60.00 a. Se espera un crecimiento del 7% en cada año 6. Para el costo de venta, gastos, depreciaciones y tratamiento de la reserva legal ceteris páribus del escenario 1. Con base en los datos anteriores se solicita presente los nuevos resultados Caso 17.2 Corporación KM S.A de C.V, está pensando en desarrollar un proyecto de inversión el cual estará financiado con fondos externos por un valor de $1, 000,000.00 al 8% y se cuenta con las proyecciones para los próximos 7 años. De acuerdo con los estudios realizados previamente por ser un producto nuevo por lanzar al mercado el contador de costos de la compañía nos presenta la siguiente estructura del costo y gasto. Productos de café la Tacita de plata Materia prima 2.81 Material directo 1.90 Mano de obra 1.20 Carga fabril 0.60 CUP 6.51 Distribución 0.85 C.U.T 7.36 Estrucutra de Costos y Gastos
  21. 21. 21 El margen de ganancia sobre el C.U.T es del 20% y de acuerdo con los pronósticos de venta del producto estos tendrán el siguiente comportamiento. Períodos AÑO 2016 AÑO 2017 AÑO 2018 AÑO 2019 AÑO 2020 AÑO 2021 AÑO 2022 Unidades por vender 120,000.00 130,000.00 140,000.00 150,000.00 160,000.00 170,000.00 180,000.00 Se estima que el costo de venta representará el 25% de los ingresos, los gastos de administración ascienden a $120,000.00 durante el período y los de venta un 15% de los ingresos, por otra parte, las depreciaciones de maquinaria representará un 2% sobre el costo de venta y de los gastos operativos un 4%. La composición accionaria se representa por 20,000 acciones con valor nominal de $100.00 y ya se cuenta con una depreciación acumulada de $10,000.00 y por otra parte en el pacto social se estable que el tratamiento de la reserva se hará financieramente Con toda la información planteada anteriormente determinar: 1. Cuál es el VPN del proyecto 2. Cuál es la TIR del proyecto 3. Es viable el proyecto considerando un WACC del 10% 4. Determinar el dividendo por acción proyectado 5. Realizar un gráfica de los resultados proyectados y del dividendo 6. Determine el pasivo por impuesto sobre la renta en cada período Caso 17.2 Escenario 2. Tomando de parámetro la misma información anterior y solo sensibilizando tres variables determine los nuevos resultados y emita opinión Los gastos de administración representan $215,000.00 durante cada año del período y los de venta un 20%, de los ingresos y un WACC del 20%.
  22. 22. 22 Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad V “Riesgo y presupuesto de capital” Para esta parte vamos a trabajar en la aplicación de un modelo Unidimensional del valor presente neto (VPN) y tasa interna de retorno para poder medir el riesgo en función de las diferentes variables que en nuestro medio se presentan y con ello poder sensibilizar la rentabilidad de Corporación KM S.A de C.V para un proyecto de 7 años plazo. Por tal motivo se le presenta la siguiente información con la cual deberá preparar el escenario original y luego a través de la sensibilización presentar los diferentes resultados, en la medida de los cambios indicados. Caso No.18 Productos de café la Tacita de Bronce Gourmet Materia prima 2.50 Material directo 2.00 Mano de obra 1.50 Carga fabril 1.00 CUP 7.00 Operativos 1.00 C.U.T 8.00 Corporación KM S.A de C.V Estrucutra de Costos y Gastos Presentación de 1 libra Composición de la deuda No. De Acciones Valor Valor Capital propio con acciones comunes 20,000.00 100 2000,000.00 Capital propio con acciones preferentes 8,000.00 125 1000,000.00 Prestamo externo 2500,000.00 Total 28,000.00 5500,000.00 Rendimiento de las AP 10% Rendimiento de las AC 12% Costo de capital externo 10%
  23. 23. 23 Para los resultados del escenario original se debe considerar: 1. Determinar el precio unitario de venta para poder determinar los ingresos ordinarios. 2. Determinar la estructura óptima de capital y el WACC. 3. Determinar el VPN para ver si el proyecto es aceptado 4. Determinar la TIR para ver si es viable en función de la exigencia mínima de rentabilidad (WACC) 5. Para el escenario original y el resto de escenario siempre el costo de venta estará representado por el 25% de los ingresos. 6. La reserva legal se aplicará financieramente. 7. El margen de utilidad sobre el CUT es del 20% 8. Las unidades originales pronosticadas son a. 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Unidades pronósticadas 250,000.00 260,000.00 270,000.00 280,000.00 290,000.00 300,000.00 310,000.00 9. Ahora bien, con los resultados originales obtenidos la dirección de la empresa desea conocer cómo se comportarán los resultados si: a. Si el margen de ganancia se reduce en un 5%, sigue siendo viable el proyecto. b. Cómo se comportaría el proyecto si las ventas pronosticadas se caen drásticamente en un 15%, sigue siendo viable el proyecto. c. Cómo se comportaría el proyecto si el costo de venta se incrementa en un 10% en función de los ingresos. d. Una vez efectuado los cálculos emita una opinión general desde el escenario original hasta los resultados sensibilizados
  24. 24. 24 Casos de estudio relacionados con la unidad VI Caso No.19 Relacionado con operaciones con futuros.Compra Armando es un especulador y cree que el precio de la caña de azúcar subirá, y desea aprovecharse de esta situación alcista y claro ya conoce el mercado de futuros. Don Armando en este caso, hace una orden en el mercado de futuros y llama al BROKER (el intermediario) y le dice "Cómprame 10 futuros sobre cana de azúcar vencimiento septiembre" Y el Broker le dice, ok Don Armando usted ha comprado 10 F a $150.00 dls la tonelada, vencimiento septiembre, y esta negociación se hizo en marzo. Por lo tanto, Don Armando se ha comprometido ante la cámara a comprar este futuro y viceversa. Pasan unas semanas, y estamos el 10 de septiembre y quedan 5 días para el vencimiento y efectivamente el precio ha subido $200.00 la tonelada (El estándar en caña son de 10 toneladas) y Don Armando cierra la posición. ¿Cuánto ganó Don Armando en esta operación? Caso No.20 Relacionado con operaciones con futuros. Venta Vamos a tomar un ejemplo de añil y el especulador que en este caso será Don Mauricio Bonilla, él cree que el precio del añil bajará por lo tanto VENDE UN FUTURO DE AÑIL de 100 contratos. Y la operación se hace en el mercado de futuros de chicago y lo primero que debe tener claro que el estándar en añil es de 100 libras. Cada contrato es de 100 libras, por su expectativa bajista Don Mauricio vende un futuro sobre añil vencimiento septiembre y el precio es de $1.00 ctvs por
  25. 25. 25 libra. Y efectivamente baja antes del vencimiento cierra la posición y compra a $0.85, Cuando ganó en la operación Don Mauricio? Caso No.21 Relacionado con la opción CALL Doña Jaqueline Ivonne de Chávez elige una opción call sobre las acciones de CKM S.A DE C.V con vencimiento septiembre 20 2018, y el precio de ejercicio $30.00, en este tipo de operaciones en la bolsa se manejan máximos y mínimos de prima y para este ejemplo vamos a suponer que la prima es de $2.00 y es el precio de la última transacción de cierre. Es una opción de comprar acciones de CKM y para el ejemplo son bloques de 100, Esto significa que Doña Jaqueline Ivonne de Chávez pagó una prima de $2.00 por las acciones de CKM y como fueron 100 pagó$200.00 dls. Con base en la información anterior grafique la operación call de compra que hizo Doña Jaqueline Ivonne de Chávez y explique por qué ella compró una opción call de acciones de CKM, por otra parte, cuál sería el punto muerto de esta opción. CASO ESTRELLA PARA COLOCARLE LA CEREZA AL PASTEL Caso No.22 Noble Groups. Estimados participantes:
  26. 26. 26 Este es un caso de estudio real de Harvard Business School donde se describe a la empresa Noble Group Ltd. Como podrán apreciar en este caso real se describen una serie de aspectos financieros los cuales se estudiaron en el transcurso del ciclo. Por lo que ustedes como equipo de trabajo después de haberlo leído leído y leído, deben contestar y analizar las siguientes preguntas: (Caso se expondrá) 1. Describa todas las generalidades de la empresa Noble Group así como su cadena de valor en suministros 2. Identifique y describa los riesgos de NG y cuales eran sus estrategias aplicables para enfrentarlos 3. Identificar las oportunidades que encontró NG en las diferentes amenazas 4. Explique e identifique los elementos que integran el capital de trabajo de NG 5. Identifique las fuentes u opciones de financiamiento de NG 6. Como compara la salud financiera de NG con la de sus competidores 7. Calcule el capital de trabajo de NG y emita una opinión 8. Argumente cuales serían las mejores opciones en las necesidades de capital de trabajo por el aumento de los precios de las materias primas 9. Investigar y exponer sobre las tasas LIBOR Y PRIME.
  27. 27. 27 Estimados Socios Estratégicos Como pueden observar nos vamos a quedar en la redacción de casos prácticos con 21 ejercicios los cuales fueron preparados cuidadosamente y con el único propósito de poder colaborar con su formación profesional a nivel de maestría más los ejercicios que serán preparados por ustedes Y como punto de graduación vamos a trabajar el caso real de NG donde veremos una concentración de competencias adquiridas. Como se los he expresado en varias ocasiones las finanzas y todo lo que tenga que ver con números que involucren práctica, la perfección, el dominio sólo se logra con la vivencia, con la práctica, desde mi punto de vista y con base en mi experiencia no existe otro método de poder aprender bien y manejarlo. Estos 21 casitos y el caso de NG, más los creados por ustedes espero hayan sido de su agrado y sobre todo de mucho beneficio para su formación de MAGISTER. Éxitos profesionales y personales Atentamente. Máster Ricardo Arturo Trejo
  28. 28. 28 “El momento más difícil de tomar dinero prestado en cuando uno no lo necesita” Frase extraída del caso NG

