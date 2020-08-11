Grafite - Arte nas paredes e nos muros

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escola Santa Maria Professora Mary Alvarenga Arte nas paredes e nos muros A arte do grafite é uma forma de manifestação ar...
  1. 1. Escola Santa Maria Professora Mary Alvarenga Arte nas paredes e nos muros A arte do grafite � uma forma de manifesta��o art�stica em espa�os p�blicos. � um desenho feito em paredes, muros ou monumentos, pode ser uma figura ou conjunto de letras e palavras, com forma e significados. As letras s�o fragmentadas e misturadas a setas, curvas, asas, p�s, raios e outros elementos. O estilo grafite � conhecido pelo emprego de letras decorativas que se fundem e muitas vezes se confundem �s imagens. No caso das figuras, o grafiteiro costuma fazer uma imagem inicial usando um molde de papel�o (chamado m�scara) e tinta spray. O grafite surgiu na d�cada de 1970, em Nova Iorque, quando alguns jovens come�aram a deixar suas marcas nas paredes da cidade. Essas marcas evolu�ram com t�cnicas e desenhos O grafite est� ligado diretamente a v�rios movimentos, em especial ao Hip Hop. Para esse movimento ele tem a forma de expressar toda a opress�o que a humanidade vive, principalmente os menos favorecidos. O grafite foi introduzido no Brasil em s�o Paulo, no final da d�cada de 1970. Os brasileiros n�o se contentaram com o grafite norte-americano, e come�aram a incrementar a arte com um toque brasileiro. O estilo do grafite brasileiro � reconhecido entre os melhores de todo o mundo. Esse tipo de arte quando bem feita e sem destrui��o onde foi produzido, pode se tornar uma obra de arte e at� enfeitar o local. Os grafiteiros precisam de permiss�o das autoridades municipais para usar as �reas p�blicas como grandes telas em branco. Um importante nome do grafite no Brasil foi o artista Alex Vallauri (1949-1987), considerado precursor do movimento no pa�s. Ele utilizou diversos suportes para estampar sua arte, al�m dos muros e paredes da cidade. Seus desenhos eram simples e objetivos em meio ao caos urbano, facilitando a compreens�o da mensagem. Os irm�os Ot�vio e Gustavo Pandolfo s�o conhecidos como "Os G�meos". Nasceram em S�o Paulo no ano 1974 e come�aram a pintar em 1987. S�o muito reconhecidos no pa�s e tamb�m internacionalmente, tendo trabalhos nos Estados Unidos, Inglaterra, Alemanha, Gr�cia, Cuba, entre outros lugares. Estude com dedica��o e nada no mundo poder� afastar voc� de realizar seus sonhos.
  2. 2. Agora � sua vez! Observe o grafite e leia a mensagem que seu criador quis transmitir. a) Qual mensagem o artista quis transmitir? b) A quem foi dirigida a mensagem? Encontre no diagrama as palavras destacadas no texto. Depois pinte-as de cores diferentes. W T G M P E R M I S S � O Q S Y R B S D F G H J K L Y W Q M A N I F E S T A � � O H G L F H J R R W H W J W L J R M I K L A R T P D N E M F A N T V B G F I G � P X W A F V E R N M F N G C R P H V I B W Q W E Y T H A Q R J O T G A D F N T A B D G E K R E R R G H T P S N A F S L E I T T K L A � P X R L S N C R Y E M � D L R Z T M A R I O K G P R A K A V P J R W D S L T H J S J Y H Z N V Y O W M W R K W G W J X B P Z S S I G N I F I C A D O S W Mary Alvarenga
  3. 3. Complete a cruzadinha com as informa��es a seguir. 1. Tipo de arte urbana caracterizado pela produ��o de desenhos em locais p�blicos como paredes, edif�cios, monumentos, ruas, etc. 2. A hist�ria do grafite no Brasil surgiu na d�cada de 70, em qual cidade? 3. Grupo que est� intimamente conectado ao universo do grafite, para esse movimento ele tem a forma de expressar toda a opress�o que a humanidade vive, principalmente os menos favorecidos. 4. Um importante nome do grafite no Brasil considerado precursor do movimento no pa�s. Seus desenhos eram simples e objetivos em meio ao caos urbano, facilitando a compreens�o da mensagem. 5. Nome do molde de papel�o que o grafiteiro usa para fazer uma imagem. 6. Os irm�os Ot�vio e Gustavo Pandolfo, nasceram em S�o Paulo no ano 1974 e come�aram a pintar em 1987. S�o muito reconhecidos no pa�s e tamb�m internacionalmente, tendo trabalhos nos Estados Unidos, Inglaterra, Alemanha, Gr�cia, Cuba, entre outros lugares. Como eles s�o conhecido? 1 4 2 * * 6 3 * * 5 Estude com dedica��o e nada no mundo poder� afastar voc� de realizar seus sonhos. Boa sorte! Mary Alvarenga
  4. 4. Resposta Encontre no diagrama as palavras destacadas no texto. Depois pinte-as de cores diferentes. W T G M P E R M I S S � O Q S Y R B S D F G H J K L Y W Q M A N I F E S T A � � O H G L F H J R R W H W J W L J R M I K L A R T P D N E M F A N T V B G F I G � P X W A F V E R N M F N G C R P H V I B W Q W E Y T H A Q R J O T G A D F N T A B D G E K R E R R G H T P S N A F S L E I T T K L A � P X R L S N C R Y E M � D L R Z T M A R I O K G P R A K A V P J R W D S L T H J S J Y H Z N V Y O W M W R K W G W J X B P Z S S I G N I F I C A D O S W Mary Alvarenga
  5. 5. Resposta Complete a cruzadinha com as informa��es a seguir. 7. Tipo de arte urbana caracterizado pela produ��o de desenhos em locais p�blicos como paredes, edif�cios, monumentos, ruas, etc. Grafite 8. A hist�ria do grafite no Brasil surgiu na d�cada de 70, em qual cidade? S�o Paulo. 9. Grupo que est� intimamente conectado ao universo do grafite, para esse movimento ele tem a forma de expressar toda a opress�o que a humanidade vive, principalmente os menos favorecidos. Hip Hop 10. Um importante nome do grafite no Brasil considerado precursor do movimento no pa�s. Seus desenhos eram simples e objetivos em meio ao caos urbano, facilitando a compreens�o da mensagem. Alex Vallauri 11. Nome do molde de papel�o que o grafiteiro usa para fazer uma imagem. M�scara 12. Osirm�os Ot�vio e Gustavo Pandolfo, nasceram em S�o Paulo no ano 1974 e come�aram a pintar em 1987. S�o muito reconhecidos no pa�s e tamb�m internacionalmente, tendo trabalhos nos Estados Unidos, Inglaterra, Alemanha, Gr�cia, Cuba, entre outros lugares. Como eles s�o conhecido? Os g�meos 1 G R 4 2 S A O * P A U L O F L I E T X E * V 6 3 H I P * H O P L S L * A G U E 5 M A S C A R A M I E O S Estude com dedica��o e nada no mundo poder� afastar voc� de realizar seus sonhos. Boa sorte! Mary Alvarenga

