Escola Santa Maria Professora Mary Alvarenga Revisão classes gramaticais  Leia o texto: A raposa e o corvo Um dia um corv...
Substantivos são termos responsáveis por nomear seres, objetos, ações, lugares, etc. Existem 9 tipos de substantivos: comu...
Respostas COLUNA 1 COLUNA DO MEIO COLUNA 2 Palavra que caracteriza o substantivo. ADJETIVO NUMERAL SUBSTANTIVO Palavra que...
Respostas 1. São palavras que nomeiam seres de uma mesma espécie. Comum 2. Dão nome às pessoas, estados, países, continent...
Classes Gramaticais - Revisão

Classes Gramaticais - Revisão

Classes Gramaticais - Revisão

  1. 1. Escola Santa Maria Professora Mary Alvarenga Revisão classes gramaticais  Leia o texto: A raposa e o corvo Um dia um corvo estava pousado no galho de uma árvore com um pedaço de queijo no bico quando passou uma raposa. Vendo o corvo com o queijo, a raposa logo começou a matutar um jeito de se apoderar do queijo. Com esta ideia na cabeça, foi para debaixo da árvore, olhou para cima e disse: _Que pássaro magnífico avisto nessa árvore! Que beleza estonteante! Que cores maravilhosas! Será que ele tem uma voz suave para combinar com tanta beleza! Se tiver, não há dúvida de que deve ser proclamado rei dos pássaros. Ouvindo aquilo o corvo ficou que era pura vaidade. Para mostrar à raposa que sabia cantar, abriu o bico e soltou um sonoro “Cróóó!” . O queijo veio abaixo, claro, e a raposa abocanhou ligeiro aquela delícia, dizendo: _Olhe, meu senhor, estou vendo que voz o senhor tem. O que não tem é inteligência! Moral: cuidado com quem muito elogia. 1. Classifique as palavras destacadas no texto, colocando-as no quadro a seguir PRONOMES ARTIGOS VERBOS ADJETIVOS SUBSTANTIVOS 2. Pinte a coluna que corresponde a classe gramatical indicada. COLUNA 1 COLUNA DO MEIO COLUNA 2 Palavra que caracteriza o substantivo. ADJETIVO NUMERAL SUBSTANTIVO Palavra que se antepõe ao substantivo para determiná-lo. NUMERAL ARTIGO PREPOSIÇÃO Palavra que exprime ação, estado ou fenômeno da natureza. CONJUNÇÃO PRONOME VERBO Palavra que substitui ou acompanha um substantivo ARTIGO PRONOME SUBSTANTIVO Palavra invariável que modifica o sentido de um verbo, de um adjetivo ou de outro advérbio. ADVÉRBIO INTERJEIÇÃO PRONOME Palavra que exprime uma quantidade definida, exata de seres (pessoas, coisas etc.), ou a posição que um ser ocupa em determinada sequência. PREPOSIÇÃO NUMERAL ADJETIVO
  2. 2. Substantivos são termos responsáveis por nomear seres, objetos, ações, lugares, etc. Existem 9 tipos de substantivos: comum, próprio, coletivo, abstrato, concreto, composto, simples, derivado e primitivo. 3. Complete a cruzadinha com os substantivos a seguir. 1. São palavras que nomeiam seres de uma mesma espécie. 2. Dão nome às pessoas, estados, países, continentes, entre outros, e são sempre escritos com a primeira letra maiúscula. 3. Substantivos que possuem uma única palavra. 4. Substantivos formados por mais de uma palavra. 5. Designa as palavras reais, concretas, sejam elas pessoas, objetos, animais ou lugares. 6. São aqueles relacionados aos sentimentos, estados, qualidades e ações. 7. Como o próprio nome indica, são aqueles que não derivam de outras palavras. 8. São aquelas palavras que derivam de outras. 9. São aqueles que se referem a um conjunto de seres. 2 6 S 1 U 8 B 7 3 S T A N 4 T 5 I V 9 O Mary Alvarenga
  3. 3. Respostas COLUNA 1 COLUNA DO MEIO COLUNA 2 Palavra que caracteriza o substantivo. ADJETIVO NUMERAL SUBSTANTIVO Palavra que se antepõe ao substantivo para determiná-lo. NUMERAL ARTIGO PREPOSIÇÃO Palavra que exprime ação, estado ou fenômeno da natureza. CONJUNÇÃO PRONOME VERBO Palavra que substitui ou acompanha um substantivo ARTIGO PRONOME SUBSTANTIVO Palavra invariável que modifica o sentido de um verbo, de um adjetivo ou de outro advérbio. ADVÉRBIO INTERJEIÇÃO PRONOME Palavra que exprime uma quantidade definida, exata de seres (pessoas, coisas etc.), ou a posição que um ser ocupa em determinada sequência. PREPOSIÇÃO NUMERAL ADJETIVO
  4. 4. Respostas 1. São palavras que nomeiam seres de uma mesma espécie. Comum 2. Dão nome às pessoas, estados, países, continentes, entre outros, e são sempre escritos com a primeira letra maiúscula. Próprio 3. Substantivos que possuem uma única palavra. Simples 4. Substantivos formados por mais de uma palavra. Composto 5. Designa as palavras reais, concretas, sejam elas pessoas, objetos, animais ou lugares. Concreto 6. São aqueles relacionados aos sentimentos, estados, qualidades e ações. Abstratos 7. Como o próprio nome indica, são aqueles que não derivam de outras palavras. Primitivo 8. São aquelas palavras que derivam de outras. Derivados 9. São aqueles que se referem a um conjunto de seres. Coletivo 2 6 P A R S B 1 C O M U M 8 S P B 7 D T R 3 S I M P L E S R I T R R A O A I I T N M V 4 C O M P O S T O I A 5 I T D C V I O 9 C O L E T I V O V N O C R E T O Mary Alvarenga

